CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akay Spices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Akay Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals International Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Harvitec Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned HCG Regency Oncology Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kairbetta Estates Syndicate Post Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Omni Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.7 Reaffirmed Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rishabh Sponge Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.8 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Forward Vantech Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akay Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 133 Reaffirmed AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 1894.6 Withdrawal Loan Fac Apollo Hospitals International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Hospitals International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 770 Reaffirmed Bahubali Cashews CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Creative Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 88 Migrated from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Creative Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 12 Migrated from Fac CRISIL B+ Gupta Sons CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Harvitec Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned HCG Regency Oncology Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 600 Assigned HCG Regency Oncology Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Inkal Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 - Issuer Not Cooperating Inkal Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 105 - Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Hind Public School TL CRISIL D 48 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kairbetta Estates Syndicate CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Kairbetta Estates Syndicate Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Kanmani Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 74.5 Reaffirmed Kanmani Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Lifecell International Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BBB - Assigned Rating Mahant Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 285 Reaffirmed Mahant Overseas Export Packing CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Credit Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 355 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 277.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 205 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 5.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Omni Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pudumjee Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 560 Withdrawal Loan Fac Punjab National Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 30000 - (Under Basel III) Rating Watch with Developing Implications Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 - Bonds Rating Watch with Developing Implications Punjab National Bank Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 35000 - (Under Basel III) Rating Watch with Developing Implications Punjab National Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 - Bonds (Under Basel II) Rating Watch with Developing Implications Punjab National Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 75000 - Bonds (Under Basel II) Rating Watch with Developing Implications Punjab National Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5600 - Bonds (Under Basel II) Rating Watch with Developing Implications Rajan Jewellery CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rajni Exports & Imports CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Rajni Exports & Imports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rishabh Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed S. R. Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed S. R. Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. R. Cotton Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 10.8 Reaffirmed S. R. Cotton Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 6.8 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL B+ Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 35.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 283.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 44.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 43.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shreenathji-Udaipur Tollway Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shreenathji-Udaipur Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 2930 Assigned Shri Rewa Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shri Rewa Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Rewa Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 74.5 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned (Madurai) Ltd Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 88 Reaffirmed Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 556.2 Reaffirmed Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vantech Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 37.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vantech Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 36.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 1400 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1110.9 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 454.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs 1,155 crore sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 8460 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 24200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.