February 2, 2018 / 6:20 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 2

Reuters Staff

24 Min Read

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2018.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Pragya Vidhya Mandir Samiti      BG                 CRISIL A4+     42      Assigned
Aunde India Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries                      Buyer`s Credit*    CRISIL A1      250     Reaffirmed
*Deffered Buyer's Credit for import of machinery
Dartwell Xpress Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      1.7     Assigned
Diana Buildwell Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd           LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      9       Reaffirmed
EMS and Exports                         Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      370     Reaffirmed
EMS and Exports                         Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      160     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Farouk Sodagar Darvesh and Co. Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Finolex Cables Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
Finolex Cables Ltd                      ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     50      Reaffirmed
Finolex Cables Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A1+     200     Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A1+     400     Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd                        CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A1+     200     Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A1+     400     Reaffirmed
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A3+     90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      390     Reaffirmed
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      65      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Helio Engineering Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
HF Metal Art Pvt. Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
KPIT Technologies Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A1+     20      Reaffirmed
CRISIL A1+ (Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')
Kumaresan Constructions                 BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
M/s. Chaitya                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
M/s. Chaitya                            Post Shipment      CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Merritronix Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Merritronix Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     9.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     52.5    Reaffirmed
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A2+     70      -
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit in  CRISIL A2+     30      -
                                        Foreign Currency
R. G. Industries                        BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A2      80      Reaffirmed
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd               LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      350     Reaffirmed
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL A2      122     Reaffirmed
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd               Standby LOC        CRISIL A2      600     Reaffirmed
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd               Standby Line of    CRISIL A2      310     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt  LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sachdeva Metal Works                    BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd.             LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram    Overdraft          CRISIL A4      26.6    Reaffirmed
Shreyans Oils Ltd                       Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Triveni Construction co                 BG                 CRISIL A4      25.2    Reaffirmed
Tulsun Resources Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Tulsun Resources Ltd                    Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vcell India Impex Pvt Ltd               Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP    Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP    Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Water Wealth Infratech India Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Western Lumbers                         LOC                CRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Force Motors Ltd                        FD                 FAA+           500     Withdrawal

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Pragya Vidhya Mandir Samiti      Overdraft          CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
APS Steels Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL D       65      Reaffirmed
APS Steels Ltd                          Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Associate Lumbers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       580     Reaffirmed

Aunde India Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     255     Reaffirmed
(Outlook revised from 'Positive')
Aunde India Ltd                         Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB+     25      Reaffirmed

(Outlook revised from 'Positive')
Aunde India Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     11.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Outlook revised from 'Positive')
Aunde India Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL BB+     38.5    Reaffirmed
(Outlook revised from 'Positive')
Aunde India Ltd                         WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB+     165     Assigned
(Outlook revised from 'Positive')
Automotive Robotics (India) Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Automotive Robotics (India) Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops      CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries                      CC                 CRISIL A-      20      Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries                      LT Loan            CRISIL A-      77      Reaffirmed
Bombay Jewellery Manufacturers          Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     250     Assigned
                                        Discounting
Dartwell Xpress Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      243.3   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Dartwell Xpress Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
Diana Buildwell Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1500    Reaffirmed
Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B       47.5    Reaffirmed
Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd           Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       3.5     Reaffirmed
EMS and Exports                         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     47      Reaffirmed
Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     103     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Eurokids International Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Euroschool Properties and               TL                 CRISIL A-      310     Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Farouk Sodagar Darvesh and Co. Pvt Ltd  Funded Interest TL CRISIL C       170     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Farouk Sodagar Darvesh and Co. Pvt Ltd  WC TL              CRISIL C       850     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Finolex Cables Ltd                      CC*                CRISIL AA+     2000    Reaffirmed
Finolex Cables Ltd                      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     500     Reaffirmed
Finolex Cables Ltd                      NCD                CRISIL AA+     100     Reaffirmed
Finolex Cables Ltd                      CC*                CRISIL AA+     2000    Reaffirmed
Finolex Cables Ltd                      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     500     Reaffirmed
Foot On Shoes                           Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Foot On Shoes                           Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Foot On Shoes                           Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Foot On Shoes                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Foot On Shoes                           TL                 CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd                        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA      1300    Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd                        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA      1300    Reaffirmed
G.S.R. & T.S.R. Educational Society     CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
G.S.R. & T.S.R. Educational Society     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      51      Reaffirmed
Globusarima Builders LLP                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd        Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     24.5    Reaffirmed
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd        Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     4.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB-     11      Reaffirmed
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd    Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BBB     480     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    15      Reaffirmed
Hari Bhog Overseas                      CC                 CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
Hari Bhog Overseas                      TL                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Helio Engineering Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
HF Metal Art Pvt. Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      37.5    Reaffirmed
HF Metal Art Pvt. Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL BB      32.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Home & Soul Infratech Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     500     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    140     Reaffirmed
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
KCS Pvt Ltd                             BG                 CRISIL D       18.8    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
KCS Pvt Ltd                             CC                 CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
KCS Pvt Ltd                             TL                 CRISIL D       11.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
KPIT Technologies Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL AA-     796.9   Reaffirmed
KPIT Technologies Ltd                   WC Fac             CRISIL AA-     3628.6  Reaffirmed
Kumaresan Constructions                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       5       Assigned
Kumaresan Constructions                 CC                 CRISIL B       25      Assigned
Laxmi Megan Speciality Health Care Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       3000    Assigned
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
M. P Singh Foundation                   Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
M. P Singh Foundation                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     105     Reaffirmed
M/s. Chaitya                            Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    211.5   Reaffirmed
M/s. Chaitya                            Post Shipment      CRISIL BBB-    588.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Maa Tara Rice Mill                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     112.5   Reaffirmed
Merritronix Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Merritronix Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Merritronix Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B+      10      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL BB      132.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB      59      Reaffirmed
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit*
*Fully interchangeable with PCFC and Bill Discounting
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL A-      205     -
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A-      180     -
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL A-      120     -
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd            BG                 CRISIL D       90      Reaffirmed
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       112     Reaffirmed
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd            LOC                CRISIL D       140     Reaffirmed
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       733     Reaffirmed
R. G. Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B       170     Reaffirmed
R. G. Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       220     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd               Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB+    200     Reaffirmed
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    2010    Reaffirmed
Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      3       Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt  Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Fac
S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Saachi Processors Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Saachi Processors Pvt Ltd               Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      37.5    Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      52.6    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sachdeva Metal Works                    CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Metal Works                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       120     Reaffirmed
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       19.1    Reaffirmed
Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd.             CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd.             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     18      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd.             TL                 CRISIL BB-     12      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Maha Luxmi Bricks Co.             Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       30      Assigned
                                        Limits
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Maha Luxmi Bricks Co.             CC                 CRISIL B       40      Assigned
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Maha Luxmi Bricks Co.             LT Loan            CRISIL B       80      Assigned
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       8.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram    Rupee TL           CRISIL C       66.7    Reaffirmed
Shreyans Oils Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
Shreyans Oils Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     65      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sreechand Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd  Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
Tri Solar Pvt Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     270     Reaffirmed
Triveni Construction co                 CC                 CRISIL B+      13.5    Reaffirmed
Triveni Construction co                 Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      11.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Tulsun Resources Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Tulsun Resources Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      67.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Universal Educational Society           CC                 CRISIL BB+     144.7   Reaffirmed
Vcell India Impex Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Vcell India Impex Pvt Ltd               Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
                                        Limits
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Water Wealth Infratech India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Western Lumbers                         Funded Interest TL CRISIL C       62.5    Reaffirmed
Western Lumbers                         WC TL              CRISIL C       250     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
