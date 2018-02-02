CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 2

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Pragya Vidhya Mandir Samiti BG CRISIL A4+ 42 Assigned Aunde India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries Buyer`s Credit* CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed *Deffered Buyer's Credit for import of machinery Dartwell Xpress Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Assigned Diana Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 370 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Farouk Sodagar Darvesh and Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Finolex Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 390 Reaffirmed Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Helio Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed HF Metal Art Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency KPIT Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ (Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications') Kumaresan Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned M/s. Chaitya Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitya Post Shipment CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Credit Merritronix Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Merritronix Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Forward Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 70 - PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 30 - Foreign Currency R. G. Industries BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2 122 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 310 Reaffirmed Credit Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Sachdeva Metal Works BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Overdraft CRISIL A4 26.6 Reaffirmed Shreyans Oils Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Triveni Construction co BG CRISIL A4 25.2 Reaffirmed Tulsun Resources Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Tulsun Resources Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vcell India Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Water Wealth Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Western Lumbers LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Force Motors Ltd FD FAA+ 500 Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Pragya Vidhya Mandir Samiti Overdraft CRISIL BB 30 Assigned APS Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed APS Steels Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Associate Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 580 Reaffirmed Aunde India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 255 Reaffirmed (Outlook revised from 'Positive') Aunde India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed (Outlook revised from 'Positive') Aunde India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Outlook revised from 'Positive') Aunde India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed (Outlook revised from 'Positive') Aunde India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 165 Assigned (Outlook revised from 'Positive') Automotive Robotics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Automotive Robotics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries CC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries LT Loan CRISIL A- 77 Reaffirmed Bombay Jewellery Manufacturers Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Discounting Dartwell Xpress Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 243.3 Assigned Loan Fac Dartwell Xpress Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Diana Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47 Reaffirmed Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 103 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eurokids International Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Euroschool Properties and TL CRISIL A- 310 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Farouk Sodagar Darvesh and Co. Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 170 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Farouk Sodagar Darvesh and Co. Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 850 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Finolex Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Foot On Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Foot On Shoes Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Foot On Shoes Export Packing CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Foot On Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Foot On Shoes TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed G.S.R. & T.S.R. Educational Society CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed G.S.R. & T.S.R. Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed Globusarima Builders LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 480 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Hari Bhog Overseas CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Hari Bhog Overseas TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Helio Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed HF Metal Art Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed HF Metal Art Pvt. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Credit Home & Soul Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KCS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 18.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- KCS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- KCS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- KPIT Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 796.9 Reaffirmed KPIT Technologies Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 3628.6 Reaffirmed Kumaresan Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Assigned Kumaresan Constructions CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Laxmi Megan Speciality Health Care Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3000 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac M. P Singh Foundation Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed M. P Singh Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitya Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 211.5 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitya Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 588.5 Reaffirmed Credit Maa Tara Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 112.5 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Migrated from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Merritronix Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Merritronix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Migrated from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 132.5 Reaffirmed Credit Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 59 Reaffirmed Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with PCFC and Bill Discounting PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 205 - PICL (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 - PICL (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 120 - Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL D 112 Reaffirmed Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL D 733 Reaffirmed R. G. Industries CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed R. G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2010 Reaffirmed Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Rayalaseema Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saachi Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Saachi Processors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.6 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sachdeva Metal Works CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Metal Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 19.1 Reaffirmed Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Maha Luxmi Bricks Co. Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Limits (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Maha Luxmi Bricks Co. CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Maha Luxmi Bricks Co. LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 8.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Rupee TL CRISIL C 66.7 Reaffirmed Shreyans Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shreyans Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Loan Fac Sreechand Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Tri Solar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Triveni Construction co CC CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Triveni Construction co Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 11.3 Reaffirmed Limits Tulsun Resources Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Tulsun Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 67.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Universal Educational Society CC CRISIL BB+ 144.7 Reaffirmed Vcell India Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Vcell India Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Limits Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Water Wealth Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Western Lumbers Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 62.5 Reaffirmed Western Lumbers WC TL CRISIL C 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.