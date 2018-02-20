CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1350 Reaffirmed Action Construction Equipment Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Alert India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A3' Amar Roller Flour Mills - Jammu BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Issuer Not Cooperating Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Forward Assam Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Bhumi Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Canbank Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed D.C. Gurbaxani BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4000 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 210 Reaffirmed M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Discounting M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Maruti Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Migrated from 'CRISIL A4+' Issuer Not Cooperating Paramount Building Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Paramount Building Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Pioneer Publicity Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' PNB Gilts Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A4+ Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' PNB Housing Finance Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A4+ Reaffirmed Prakash Chand Rai BG CRISIL A4+ 145 Puthupalayam Timber Industries LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating Ramjee Leathers and Supplies BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed S.P.K. and Co. BG CRISIL A2 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ S.P.K. and Co. Proposed BG CRISIL A2 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ S.P.K. and Co. ST Loan CRISIL A2 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shree Vasavi Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating SKP Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed The Cotton and Textile Corp Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase The Cotton and Textile Corp LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed The Cotton and Textile Corp Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 950 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A' ; $Interchangeable with letter of credit or bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 5 crore Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A+ 400 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A' ; *Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs 40 crore Action Construction Equipment Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 250 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A' Alert India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB-' Alert India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Limits Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB-' Alert India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB-' Amar Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Amar Roller Flour Mills - Jammu CC CRISIL BB+ 670 Issuer Not Cooperating Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 510 Assigned Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned ASR Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.1 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL B+' Issuer Not Cooperating ASR Industries Open CC CRISIL B+ 69.9 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL B+' Issuer Not Cooperating Assam Timber Store CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Assam Timber Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhumi Developers CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Bhumi Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Loan Fac Brijraj Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Assigned Brijraj Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Assigned D.C. Gurbaxani CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Earth Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating: Rating migrated Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned India Trade Links CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 58 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 160.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.G. Brothers Industries Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 112.5 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) M.G. Brothers Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.5 Assigned Loan Fac M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Malwa Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Malwa Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Maruti Constructions CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-' Issuer Not Cooperating MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-' Issuer Not Cooperating Naturo Food and Fruit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Naturo Food and Fruit Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed Naturo Food and Fruit Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navanaami Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Paramount Building Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Paramount Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pioneer Publicity Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB' PNB Gilts Ltd Ratings Ratings of PNB Housing Finance Limited and PNB Gilts Limited unaffected by rating action on Punjab National Bank PNB Housing Finance Ltd Ratings Ratings of PNB Housing Finance Limited and PNB Gilts Limited unaffected by rating action on Punjab National Bank Prakash Chand Rai CC CRISIL BB 9.5 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Puthupalayam Timber Industries CC CRISIL B+ 10 Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating Rahis Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Rahis Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Ramjee Leathers and Supplies Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Ramjee Leathers and Supplies Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Ramjee Leathers and Supplies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramjee Leathers and Supplies WC TL CRISIL BB 32.6 Assigned RHJ Tubes Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned RHJ Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned S.P.K. and Co. Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB S.P.K. and Co. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 200 Fac Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shree Agencies-Jammu CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Shree Vasavi Exports CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Vasavi Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Vasavi Exports Key CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating SKP Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed SKP Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sudheer Builders & Developers Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Fac The Cotton and Textile Corp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The LNM Institute of Information Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Technology Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated The Metal Powder Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 495 Reaffirmed The Metal Powder Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 305 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Totgars Co-operative Sale Society WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 430 Reaffirmed Ltd Vamona Developers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 6330 Assigned Discounting Loan* *Includes sublimit of overdraft facility of Rs.65 crore Vamona Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Loan Fac Vraj Realtors LT Loan CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.