FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 21, 2018 / 5:57 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 21

Reuters Staff

33 Min Read

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Ajanta Industries                       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     71.5    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ajanta Packaging                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Ajanta Packaging                        LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal             BG                 CRISIL A1+     8       Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal             Bill Purchase      CRISIL A1+     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal             Overdraft          CRISIL A1+     75      Reaffirmed
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A1      40      Reaffirmed
Carpet International                    Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Carpet International                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      38      Reaffirmed
Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
DRN Infrastructure                      BG                 CRISIL A2      2500    Reaffirmed
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd       LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     3       Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
                                                                                  Rating
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Explicit Leathers                       Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      57.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      90      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Global Acqua Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A2+     10      Reaffirmed
Greenglobe Fuel Solutions               LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Greenglobe Fuel Solutions               Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Greenglobe Fuel Solutions               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     17.5    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Balajee Security Services Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4+     47.5    Assigned
Jaiswal Battery Service                 BG                 CRISIL D       75      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A2      90
Linen Rugs                              Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Linen Rugs                              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Linen Rugs                              Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Marwar Carpets International            Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International            Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      6       Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International            Overdraft          CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International            Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4      59      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Met-Rolla Iron and Strips Co. Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      75      Reaffirmed
Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4      150     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd         Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4      84.4    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL D       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A3      70      Reaffirmed
Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd         Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      80      Reaffirmed
Premier Enterprises - Tamil Nadu        Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      75      Reaffirmed
Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd            BG#                CRISIL A1      30      Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit facility as a sub limit of bank guarantee facility
Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd            LOC$               CRISIL A1      100     Reaffirmed
$ Bank guarantee facility as a sub limit of Letter of Credit facility
Sabs Exports                            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3+     135     Upgraded from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL A3
Sabs Exports                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Sagari Leathers Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     75      Reaffirmed
Sandhya Samrat Construction And         BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    CP                 CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.5000 Crores
Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1      100     Reaffirmed
Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A1      318     Reaffirmed
Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A1      720     Reaffirmed
Traco Cable Co. Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      68      Reaffirmed
Traco Cable Co. Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4      226.5   Reaffirmed
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd                 Non-FBL            CRISIL A4      10      Reassigned
Uni Sourcce Treend India                Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Uni Sourcce Treend India                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
Universal Exports                       Export Bill        CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
                                        -Discounting
Universal Exports                       Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    FD Programme       FAAA           -       Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
7 Seas Unit - II                        Export Packing     CRISIL B       35      Assigned
                                        Credit
7 Seas Unit - II                        TL                 CRISIL B       20.3    Assigned
A. Automovers Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
A. Automovers Pvt Ltd                   Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      57.5    Reaffirmed
Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd              Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Ajanta Industries                       CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ajanta Industries                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      8.5     Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ajanta Packaging                        CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Ajanta Packaging                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      25.6    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Ajanta Packaging                        Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Akshaya Auto Service                    CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Apex Suratgarh Multispeciality Hospital TL                 CRISIL B+      92.5    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Arin Tea Pvt Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BB+     90.6    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arin Tea Pvt Ltd                        WC Loan            CRISIL BB+     99      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal             CC                 CRISIL A+      100     Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      95.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ashwath Inc.                            Export Packing     CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ashwath Inc.                            Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ashwath Inc.                            TL                 CRISIL BB      260.7   Reaffirmed
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd                CC*                CRISIL A+      350     Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs 5 crore for Non-fund based facility
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd                Overdraft          CRISIL A+      100     Reaffirmed
Castle Ships Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     13.4    Reaffirmed
Castle Ships Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     274.2   Reaffirmed
Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      32      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Devi Dayal Hari Kishan                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked 
Devi Dayal Hari Kishan                  Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    150     Assigned;
                                        Fac                                       Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked 
Devi Dayal Hari Kishan                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    50      Assigned;
                                        Loan Fac                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked 
DRN Infrastructure                      CC                 CRISIL BBB+    590     Reaffirmed
DRN Infrastructure                      FB Fac             CRISIL BBB+    10      Reaffirmed
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB     417     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
                                                                                  Rating
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     160     Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
                                                                                  Rating
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB     2020    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
                                                                                  Rating
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Explicit Leathers                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       35.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL B       190     Withdrawal
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       374     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       292.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       115     Reaffirmed
Gangol Sahkari Dugdh Utpadak Sangh Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Global Acqua Pvt Ltd                    CC#                CRISIL A-      50      Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL)
Global Acqua Pvt Ltd                    TL*                CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of letter of credit (LC) and buyers credit (BC) to the extent of Rs 20 crore
Global Acqua Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Godriwala Education Society             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Godriwala Education Society             TL                 CRISIL B       78      Reaffirmed
Icon Realty                             TL                 CRISIL BB      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     137     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd                Letter of Comfort  CRISIL BB+     37.5    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     108     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     100     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Balajee Security Services Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Jai Balajee Security Services Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
Jaiswal Battery Service                 CC                 CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
KAG Industries -Delhi                   CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
KAG Industries -Delhi                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      24      Rating
                                        Loan Fac                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    250
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    19.6
                                        Loan Fac
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB+    166.4
Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL B       0.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd             Rupee TL           CRISIL B       16.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd                     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Maruthi Tobacco Suppliers               CC                 CRISIL BB-     99.5    Reaffirmed
Met-Rolla Iron and Strips Co. Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      65.5    Reaffirmed
Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      9.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      11.5    Reaffirmed
Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      63.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mughal Foundation Mall                  LT Loan            CRISIL D       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      105     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd         Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      84.4    Migrated from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B+      186.2   Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nation Exim                             CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Nation Exim                             Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     13.1    Reaffirmed
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd    BG@                CRISIL D       390     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating/@Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs 10 crore
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd    CC*                CRISIL D       1125    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating/*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs 42.5
crore
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd    LOC                CRISIL D       1700    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       125     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd    Proposed LOC       CRISIL D       100     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd    Standby LOC        CRISIL D       1060    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
NSL Textiles Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL D       1643.4  Reaffirmed
NSL Textiles Ltd                        Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       218.8   Reaffirmed
NSL Textiles Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL D       933.6   Reaffirmed
NSL Textiles Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       4712.3  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
NSL Textiles Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL D       3272.9  Reaffirmed
Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL D       18.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd     Foreign LOC        CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       36.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       16.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       33.9    Reaffirmed
PLN Silks Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
PLN Silks Pvt Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd         Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    69.4    Reaffirmed
Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB-    7.7     Reaffirmed
Premier Enterprises - Tamil Nadu        Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     75      Reaffirmed
R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries        CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     19.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries        TL                 CRISIL BB-     10.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Raghuvanshi Industries Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      170     Reaffirmed
Raghuvanshi Industries Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL B+      213.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      505.3   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd            CC*                CRISIL A       550     Reaffirmed
* EPC/PCFC/EBD/EBR facilities as a sub limit of Cash Credit facility
Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       6.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL A       455     Reaffirmed
RSB Developers Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     250     Assigned
S V Creditline Pvt Ltd                  PS                 CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Sabs Exports                            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Sabs Exports                            TL                 CRISIL BBB     25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Sai Agro Industries - Basmatnagar       CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Sai Agro Industries - Basmatnagar       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Samara Cold Chain                       LT Loan            CRISIL B       180     Assigned
Sandhya Samrat Construction And         CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    1780    Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BBB
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    20      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BBB
Shivsamarth Motoriders Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivsamarth Motoriders Pvt Ltd          Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      53.5    Migrated from
                                        Financing                                 CRISIL BB
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Skate Trades and Agencies Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL D       130     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     10000   Reaffirmed 
                                        Loan Fac
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     3000    Assigned
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    NCDs               CRISIL AAA     3075    Withdrawal
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Tier-II Bonds      CRISIL AAA     1499    Withdrawal
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    NCDs               CRISIL AAA     28500   Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Tier-II Bonds      CRISIL AAA     14001   Reaffirmed
Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL A-      342     Reaffirmed
Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL A-      320     Reaffirmed
Traco Cable Co. Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL C       100.5   Reaffirmed
Traco Cable Co. Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Uni Sourcce Treend India                LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Vishnu Vandana Rice Industries          Open CC            CRISIL B       78.5    Assigned
Vishnu Vandana Rice Industries          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       6.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.