CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ajanta Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 71.5 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Ajanta Packaging BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ajanta Packaging LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal BG CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Carpet International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Carpet International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed DRN Infrastructure BG CRISIL A2 2500 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Rating Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Explicit Leathers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 90 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Global Acqua Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Greenglobe Fuel Solutions LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Greenglobe Fuel Solutions Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Greenglobe Fuel Solutions Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Balajee Security Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned Jaiswal Battery Service BG CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 90 Linen Rugs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Linen Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Linen Rugs Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit Marwar Carpets International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Overdraft CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 59 Reaffirmed Credit Met-Rolla Iron and Strips Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 84.4 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Premier Enterprises - Tamil Nadu Packing Credit CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit facility as a sub limit of bank guarantee facility Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed $ Bank guarantee facility as a sub limit of Letter of Credit facility Sabs Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 135 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Sabs Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sagari Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Sandhya Samrat Construction And BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sundaram Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5000 Crores Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 318 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 720 Reaffirmed Traco Cable Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 68 Reaffirmed Traco Cable Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 226.5 Reaffirmed Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Uni Sourcce Treend India Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Uni Sourcce Treend India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Universal Exports Export Bill CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Universal Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 7 Seas Unit - II Export Packing CRISIL B 35 Assigned Credit 7 Seas Unit - II TL CRISIL B 20.3 Assigned A. Automovers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed A. Automovers Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Ajanta Industries CC CRISIL BB 60 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Ajanta Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Ajanta Packaging CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ajanta Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ajanta Packaging Rupee TL CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Akshaya Auto Service CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Apex Suratgarh Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Arin Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90.6 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Arin Tea Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BB+ 99 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 95.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashwath Inc. Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Credit Ashwath Inc. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Ashwath Inc. TL CRISIL BB 260.7 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs 5 crore for Non-fund based facility Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Castle Ships Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 13.4 Reaffirmed Castle Ships Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 274.2 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devi Dayal Hari Kishan CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Devi Dayal Hari Kishan Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned; Fac Suspension Revoked Devi Dayal Hari Kishan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked DRN Infrastructure CC CRISIL BBB+ 590 Reaffirmed DRN Infrastructure FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 417 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Rating Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 160 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Rating Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2020 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Rating Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Explicit Leathers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 190 Withdrawal Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 374 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 292.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 115 Reaffirmed Gangol Sahkari Dugdh Utpadak Sangh Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Global Acqua Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) Global Acqua Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of letter of credit (LC) and buyers credit (BC) to the extent of Rs 20 crore Global Acqua Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Godriwala Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Godriwala Education Society TL CRISIL B 78 Reaffirmed Icon Realty TL CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 137 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 108 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Balajee Security Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Balajee Security Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Jaiswal Battery Service CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating KAG Industries -Delhi CC CRISIL BB 100 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal KAG Industries -Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24 Rating Loan Fac reaffirmed and Withdrawal KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 19.6 Loan Fac KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 166.4 Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Maruthi Tobacco Suppliers CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Reaffirmed Met-Rolla Iron and Strips Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65.5 Reaffirmed Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mughal Foundation Mall LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Migrated from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 84.4 Migrated from Limits CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 186.2 Migrated from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nation Exim CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Nation Exim Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.1 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL D 390 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating/@Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs 10 crore Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1125 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating/*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs 42.5 crore Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1700 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 125 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 100 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 1060 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating NSL Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 1643.4 Reaffirmed NSL Textiles Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 218.8 Reaffirmed NSL Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 933.6 Reaffirmed NSL Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4712.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NSL Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 3272.9 Reaffirmed Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 18.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Purchase Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Peoples Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33.9 Reaffirmed PLN Silks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed PLN Silks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 69.4 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.7 Reaffirmed Premier Enterprises - Tamil Nadu Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Raghuvanshi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Raghuvanshi Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 213.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 505.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed * EPC/PCFC/EBD/EBR facilities as a sub limit of Cash Credit facility Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 6.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 455 Reaffirmed RSB Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned S V Creditline Pvt Ltd PS CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Sabs Exports LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sabs Exports TL CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sai Agro Industries - Basmatnagar CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sai Agro Industries - Basmatnagar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Samara Cold Chain LT Loan CRISIL B 180 Assigned Sandhya Samrat Construction And CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1780 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Shivsamarth Motoriders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Shivsamarth Motoriders Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 53.5 Migrated from Financing CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating Skate Trades and Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Sundaram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3075 Withdrawal Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1499 Withdrawal Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 28500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 14001 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 342 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed Traco Cable Co. Ltd CC CRISIL C 100.5 Reaffirmed Traco Cable Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Uni Sourcce Treend India LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vishnu Vandana Rice Industries Open CC CRISIL B 78.5 Assigned Vishnu Vandana Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)