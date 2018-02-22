CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvi Encon Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Advance Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reassigned Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 17.3 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Austin Engineering Company Limite BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Godawari Industrial Traders Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Gurudev Overseas Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed JayantiSuper Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Co-operating Kesho Ram Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 33.9 Reaffirmed Kesho Ram Industries Overdraft CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Letraco Kid Leather Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Letraco Kid Leather Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Letraco Kid Leather Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LT Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 LT Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 640 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 M. Nagi Reddy and Company BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mawana Foods Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Mudra Denim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Nature Bio-Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Pilot Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Pilot Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Pilot Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Pilot Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 - Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Pilot Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 70 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7 Reaffirmed R. S. Construction - Mumbai BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Limite BG CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed RIC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sai Globe Packaging BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 138 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Sonia Fisheries BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Reaffirmed Venus Garments India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 149.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Venus Garments India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 31.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Vijaya Energy Plus Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd FD Programme FA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Pipe Fitting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed A. K. Pipe Fitting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Aarvi Encon Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 205 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Advance Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed Advance Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operatin Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 17.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operatin Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operatin Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Co-operatin Alstone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Alstone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50.3 Reaffirmed Arpora Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arpora Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 86.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd BG - 70 Withdrawal Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd CC - 180 Withdrawal Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd LT Loan - 230 Withdrawal Austin Engineering Company Limite CC CRISIL BB 139 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Austin Engineering Company Limite Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB 16 Downgraded Gold Card from CRISIL BB+ Austin Engineering Company Limite Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd BG - 5 Withdrawal Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd CC - 215 Withdrawal Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LOC - 220 Withdrawal Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LT Loan - 195 Withdrawal Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 5 Withdrawal Loan Fac CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 454.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cochin Glass House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 550 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Daawat Foods Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1220 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Daawat Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 3250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gajraj Flour Mill CC Withdrawal 100 - Issuer Not Cooperating Gajraj Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 100 - Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Georgian Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Godawari Industrial Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Godawari Industrial Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Golden Falcon Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 205 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Gupta Agencies BG - 5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operating Gupta Agencies CC - 10 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operating Gupta Agencies Electronic Dealer - 62.5 Withdrawal Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Co-operating Gupta Agencies Proposed LT Bk - 32.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Co-operating Guru Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Rice Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Gurudev Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed GVR Khandaphod Bijwad Road Project Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2000 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG - 550 Withdrawal Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC - 10 Withdrawal Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC - 50 Withdrawal Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Overdraft - 50 Withdrawal Healthway Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Healthway Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hindustan Autohouse Pvt Ltd CC - 80 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operatin Hindustan Autohouse Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 20 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Co-operatin Indotech Industrial Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 34.6 Assigned Indotech Industrial Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.4 Assigned J J Buildtech TL CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed J J Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed JayantiSuper Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Co-operatin Kalpataru Satpura Transco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 2120 Reaffirmed Karo Coils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20.1 Reaffirmed Karo Coils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 86.5 Reaffirmed Kesho Ram Industries TL CRISIL B+ 26.1 Reaffirmed Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd CC - 55 Withdrawal Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd TL - 13.4 Withdrawal LT Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 277.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ LT Foods Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ LT Foods Ltd TL CRISIL A- 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ LT Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 9427.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ M. Nagi Reddy and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Fac M. R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd CC - 25 Withdrawal Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Mange Ram Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Mawana Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Mawana Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed Maximo Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Maximo Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maximo Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 49.2 Reaffirmed Metal Products Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 53.5 Assigned Metal Products CC CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC - 70 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operating MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL- 373.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operating MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LOC & BG - 35 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operating MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 709.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operating MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 1141.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Co-operating Mudra Denim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Mudra Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BB N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 42 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Nature Bio-Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 1070 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ NSL Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 1643.4 Reaffirmed NSL Textiles Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 218.8 Reaffirmed NSL Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 933.6 Reaffirmed NSL Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 3272.9 Reaffirmed NV Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Assigned Paramashiva Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Fac Paramashiva Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Phil Minerals Benefication and Energy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 336.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Phil Systems CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Phil Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pilot Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 900 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL BBB Pilot Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+ 200 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL BBB Pilot Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 650 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL BBB Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 96 Reaffirmed Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 205.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Porwal Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Porwal Auto Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 77.6 Reaffirmed Prabal Roller Flour Mill CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Prabal Roller Flour Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 29 Assigned Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prasad Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 19.8 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating R Misrilal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC - 150 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operating R. S. Construction - Mumbai CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed R. S. Construction - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radhika Cotex CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Radhika Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Radhika Cotex TL CRISIL B 11.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rahul Cables Pvt Limite CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Limite Channel Financing CRISIL BB 231.5 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Limite Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Limite Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147.5 Reaffirmed Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25.5 Reaffirmed Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Ranju Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 470 Reaffirmed Renny Steels BG - 4.6 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operatin Renny Steels CC - 195 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operatin Renny Steels LOC - 25.4 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operatin Royal Ispat Udyo CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ruby Cables Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 - Issuer Not Cooperating Ruby Cables Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 - Issuer Not Cooperating Ruby Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.5 - Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ruby Cables Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Globe Packaging TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sai Globe Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Loan Fac Sai Globe Packaging CC CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Seven Hills International CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Seven Hills International Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Seven Hills International TL CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Seven Hills International CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Seven Hills International Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Seven Hills International TL CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Shambhu Dayal Jain and Company CC - 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Agro Fresh Ulo Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Agro Fresh Ulo Cold Storage TL CRISIL D 87.5 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Steel Enterprises Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Sonia Fisheries CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Sonia Fisheries TL CRISIL B- 33.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18.8 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51.2 Assigned Loan Fac Srinivas Papers CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting - 25 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operatin Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit - 35 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operatin Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd TL - 10 Withdrawal Issuer Not Co-operatin T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 177.5 Reaffirmed Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dall Mill CC CRISIL B 99 Reaffirmed Unik Traders CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Venus Garments India Ltd TL CRISIL D 738.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Venus Garments India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 690 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vijaya Energy Plus Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC - 60 Withdrawal Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 18 Withdrawal Loan Fac Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL - 25 Withdrawal Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 62.1 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 497.9 Reaffirmed VVD and Sons Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Co-operatin VVD and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 110 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Co-operatin -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.