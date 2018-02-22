FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 10:44 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 22

Reuters Staff

35 Min Read

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2018.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvi Encon Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A3+     70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Advance Forgings Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3      5       Reassigned
Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     17.3    Upgraded from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A4
Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     7.3     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Austin Engineering Company Limite       BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Daawat Foods Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Daawat Foods Ltd                        Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A2+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Godawari Industrial Traders             Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Gurudev Overseas Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      75      Reaffirmed
JayantiSuper Construction Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Co-operating
Kesho Ram Industries                    Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4      33.9    Reaffirmed
Kesho Ram Industries                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
Letraco Kid Leather                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Letraco Kid Leather                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      75      Reaffirmed
Letraco Kid Leather                     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
LT Foods Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL A2+     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
LT Foods Ltd                            LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     640     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
M. Nagi Reddy and Company               BG                 CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Mawana Foods Pvt Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Mudra Denim Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdExport Packing     CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Nature Bio-Foods Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Pilot Industries Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL A3+
Pilot Industries Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     20      -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL A3+
Pilot Industries Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     180     -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL A3+
Pilot Industries Ltd                    LOC Bill           CRISIL A4+     50      -
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from  CRISIL A3+
Pilot Industries Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     70      -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from  CRISIL A3+
Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      12.5    Reaffirmed
Porwal Auto Components Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3+     2       Reaffirmed
Porwal Auto Components Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A3+     7       Reaffirmed
R. S. Construction - Mumbai             BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Limite                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     430     Reaffirmed
Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     52.5    Reaffirmed
Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     180     Reaffirmed
RIC Projects Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Sai Globe Packaging                     BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      7       Reaffirmed
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd                   Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     138     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A2      240     Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            Vendor Financing   CRISIL A2      150     Assigned
Sonia Fisheries                         BG                 CRISIL A4      1.5     Reaffirmed
Sonia Fisheries                         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      140     Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd          Foreign            CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4      112.5   Reaffirmed
Venus Garments India Ltd                LOC & BG           CRISIL D       149.1   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Venus Garments India Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       31.7    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A4
Vijaya Energy Plus Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd              FD Programme       FA-            -       Reaffirmed



LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. K. Pipe Fitting Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL D       12.5    Reaffirmed
A. K. Pipe Fitting Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Aarvi Encon Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB     205     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Advance Forgings Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    122.5   Reaffirmed
Advance Forgings Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    22.5    Reaffirmed
Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       82.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operatin

Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL D       17.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       130     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Alstone Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      115     Reaffirmed
Alstone Industries Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      50.3    Reaffirmed
Arpora Projects Pvt Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Arpora Projects Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       105     Reaffirmed
Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     15      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL B+
Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     18.6    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     86.8    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd   BG                 -              70      Withdrawal
Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd   CC                 -              180     Withdrawal
Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd   LT Loan            -              230     Withdrawal
Austin Engineering Company Limite       CC                 CRISIL BB      139     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Austin Engineering Company Limite       Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB      16      Downgraded
                                        Gold Card                                 from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Austin Engineering Company Limite       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      40      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     130     Reaffirmed
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     75      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd BG                 -              5       Withdrawal
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd CC                 -              215     Withdrawal
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LOC                -              220     Withdrawal
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LT Loan            -              195     Withdrawal
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk     -              5       Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL D       95      Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL D       22.5    Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       454.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Cochin Glass House Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       95      Assigned
Daawat Foods Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      550     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB+
Daawat Foods Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL A-      1220    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Daawat Foods Ltd                        WC Fac             CRISIL A-      3250    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Gajraj Flour Mill                       CC                 Withdrawal     100     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gajraj Flour Mill                       Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     100     -
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Georgian Educational Trust              TL                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Godawari Industrial Traders             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Godawari Industrial Traders             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Golden Falcon Industries Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     205     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gupta Agencies                          BG                 -              5       Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operating
Gupta Agencies                          CC                 -              10      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operating
Gupta Agencies                          Electronic Dealer  -              62.5    Withdrawal
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Co-operating
Gupta Agencies                          Proposed LT Bk     -              32.5    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Co-operating
Guru Kirpa Rice Mills                   CC                 CRISIL B+      140     Reaffirmed
Guru Kirpa Rice Mills                   Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Gurudev Overseas Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
GVR Khandaphod Bijwad Road Project Pvt  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      2000    Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd         BG                 -              550     Withdrawal
Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd         CC                 -              10      Withdrawal
Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd         LOC                -              50      Withdrawal
Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd         Overdraft          -              50      Withdrawal
Healthway Hospitals Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Healthway Hospitals Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B       350     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Hindustan Autohouse Pvt Ltd             CC                 -              80      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Hindustan Autohouse Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     -              20      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Indotech Industrial Solutions Pvt Ltd   Proposed TL        CRISIL D       34.6    Assigned
Indotech Industrial Solutions Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL D       15.4    Assigned
J J Buildtech                           TL                 CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
J J Realtech Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B+      250     Reaffirmed
JayantiSuper Construction Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Kalpataru Satpura Transco Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL A       2120    Reaffirmed
Karo Coils Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       20.1    Reaffirmed
Karo Coils Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL D       86.5    Reaffirmed
Kesho Ram Industries                    TL                 CRISIL B+      26.1    Reaffirmed
Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd                    CC                 -              55      Withdrawal
Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd                    TL                 -              13.4    Withdrawal
LT Foods Ltd                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      277.5   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB+
LT Foods Ltd                            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL A-      650     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
LT Foods Ltd                            TL                 CRISIL A-      800     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
LT Foods Ltd                            WC Fac             CRISIL A-      9427.5  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
M. Nagi Reddy and Company               Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
M. R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd             CC                 -              25      Withdrawal
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     60      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Mange Ram Enterprises Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Mawana Foods Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B-      35      Reaffirmed
Mawana Sugars Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL B+      600     Reaffirmed
Maximo Ceramic                          CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Maximo Ceramic                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maximo Ceramic                          TL                 CRISIL B+      49.2    Reaffirmed
Metal Products                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL B+      53.5    Assigned
Metal Products                          CC                 CRISIL B+      17      Assigned
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd         CC                 -              70      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operating
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd         Foreign Currency TL-              373.5   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operating
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd         LOC & BG           -              35      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operating
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            -              709.5   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operating
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     -              1141.2  Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Co-operating
Mudra Denim Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     320     Reaffirmed
Mudra Denim Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB+     1050    Reaffirmed
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt LtdStandby Line of    CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       230     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd          LOC                CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A+
N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd          Line of Credit     CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       8       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd          TL                 CRISIL D       42      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Nature Bio-Foods Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      35      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB+
Nature Bio-Foods Ltd                    WC Fac             CRISIL A-      1070    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
NSL Textiles Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL D       1643.4  Reaffirmed
NSL Textiles Ltd                        Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       218.8   Reaffirmed
NSL Textiles Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL D       933.6   Reaffirmed
NSL Textiles Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL D       3272.9  Reaffirmed
NV Distilleries Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     600     Assigned
Paramashiva Motors Pvt Ltd              Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Paramashiva Motors Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
Phil Minerals Benefication and Energy   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    336.2   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Phil Systems                            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
Phil Systems                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pilot Industries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     900     -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from  CRISIL BBB
Pilot Industries Ltd                    CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+     200     -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from  CRISIL BBB
Pilot Industries Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     650     -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from  CRISIL BBB
Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd                Corporate Loan     CRISIL B       96      Reaffirmed
Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       205.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Porwal Auto Components Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     75      Reaffirmed
Porwal Auto Components Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     22.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Porwal Auto Components Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB     77.6    Reaffirmed
Prabal Roller Flour Mill                CC                 CRISIL B       25      Assigned
Prabal Roller Flour Mill                LT Loan            CRISIL B       29      Assigned
Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Prasad Fibers Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     280     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB+     19.8    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
R Misrilal Jewellers Pvt Ltd            CC                 -              150     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operating
R. S. Construction - Mumbai             CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
R. S. Construction - Mumbai             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Radhika Cotex                           CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radhika Cotex                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       23.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radhika Cotex                           TL                 CRISIL B       11.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rahul Cables Pvt Limite                 CC                 CRISIL BB      135     Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Limite                 Channel Financing  CRISIL BB      231.5   Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Limite                 Overdraft          CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Limite                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      45.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     147.5   Reaffirmed
Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     25.5    Reaffirmed
Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Ranju Automobiles Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Assigned
Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB      470     Reaffirmed
Renny Steels                            BG                 -              4.6     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Renny Steels                            CC                 -              195     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Renny Steels                            LOC                -              25.4    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Royal Ispat Udyo                        CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Ruby Cables Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL D       30      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ruby Cables Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL D       100     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ruby Cables Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       43.5    -
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ruby Cables Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL D       76.5    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sai Globe Packaging                     TL                 CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Sai Globe Packaging                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      23      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sai Globe Packaging                     CC                 CRISIL B+      32      Assigned
Seven Hills International               CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Seven Hills International               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Seven Hills International               TL                 CRISIL BB      170     Reaffirmed
Seven Hills International               CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Seven Hills International               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Seven Hills International               TL                 CRISIL BB      170     Reaffirmed
Shambhu Dayal Jain and Company          CC                 -              50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd              Proposed BG        CRISIL B       6.5     Reaffirmed
Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd              WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       1.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Agro Fresh Ulo Cold Storage       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Agro Fresh Ulo Cold Storage       TL                 CRISIL D       87.5    Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Steel Enterprises          Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      190     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     32.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     9.5     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    260     Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB+    150     Assigned
Sonia Fisheries                         CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Sonia Fisheries                         Foreign Bill       CRISIL B-      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Sonia Fisheries                         TL                 CRISIL B-      33.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     18.8    Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     51.2    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Srinivas Papers                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     300     Reaffirmed
Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd       Bill Discounting   -              25      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit     -              35      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operatin
Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd       TL                 -              10      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Co-operatin
T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      135     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B+      177.5   Reaffirmed
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Tulsi Dall Mill                         CC                 CRISIL B       99      Reaffirmed
Unik Traders                            CC                 CRISIL B       200     Reaffirmed
Venus Garments India Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       738.3   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Venus Garments India Ltd                WC Fac             CRISIL D       690     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Vijaya Energy Plus Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd            CC                 -              60      Withdrawal
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     -              18      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd            TL                 -              25      Withdrawal
Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd           Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       62.1    Reaffirmed
Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL D       497.9   Reaffirmed
VVD and Sons Pvt Ltd                    Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB+    50      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Issuer Not Co-operatin
VVD and Sons Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    110     Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Issuer Not Co-operatin
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
