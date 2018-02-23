CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhi Vinayaga Spinners LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Annapurna Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Transmissions Pvt Ltd Annapurna Constructions and Proposed BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Transmissions Pvt Ltd Arion Healthcare BG CRISIL A4 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bliss Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 14 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Das and Brother Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhaval Agri Exports LLP Foreign CRISIL A4 140 Withdrawal Documentary Bills Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Dhaval Agri Exports LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Haricons Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 30 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Haricons Engineers and Contractors Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Haricons Engineers and Contractors Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Ltd Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Ltd Impex Associates Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Impex Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 186.5 Reaffirmed Impex Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Credit Impex Diamonds Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 43.5 Assigned Loan Fac Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 870 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee or standby letter of credit. Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Withdrawal Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A1 6.4 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1 510 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 77.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 8100 Reaffirmed L&T Shipbuilding Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15500 Reaffirmed Medequip Services BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Medequip Services Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 153 Reaffirmed New Jehlum Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Assigned Pal Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pal Enterprises Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Pal Enterprises Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4 105 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 3130 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Includes Rs.30 crore interchangeable with letter of credit Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2750 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pumarth Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pumarth Credit and Capital Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Forward Issuer Not Cooperating Raj Shoes Foreign CRISIL A4+ 50 Withdrawal Documentary Bills Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Rajeev Kumar Contractor (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Samsung Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Samsung Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 900 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Samsung Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sanghi Automobiles BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.200 Crore) Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Sunil Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh Proposed BG CRISIL A2 185 Assigned Sunil Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh BG CRISIL A2 165 Assigned Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Migrated from Forward CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vensa Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Vijay V. Salunkhe BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Waterfront Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Woven Fabric Company BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Woven Fabric Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Woven Fabric Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhi Vinayaga Spinners CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Adithya Global Health care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Adithya Global Health care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Adithya Global Health care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 152.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 28.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Annapurna Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Transmissions Pvt Ltd Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Arihant Packwell CC CRISIL B 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Arihant Packwell Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Arihant Packwell TL CRISIL B 16.8 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Arion Healthcare CC CRISIL B 280 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Arion Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Arion Healthcare TL CRISIL B 37.7 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Ashutosh Foods CC CRISIL BB- 440 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Beeta Poly Coats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.3 Assigned Beeta Poly Coats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 145 Assigned *Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs 7.5 crore; further letter of credit is interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.2.5 crore. Beeta Poly Coats Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25.7 Assigned Bliss Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bliss Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Broadcast Audience Research Council Proposed BG CRISIL A 250 Assigned Broadcast Audience Research Council Overdraft## CRISIL A 100 Assigned ##Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Broadcast Audience Research Council CC# CRISIL A 150 Assigned #Interchangeable upto Rs. 5 Cr with each of letter of credit, Performance Bank guarantee, Financial bank guarantee, LoU for Buyers credit, and upto Rs. 15 cr each with sales invoice discounting, and working capital demand loan. Broadcast Audience Research Council LT Loan CRISIL A 800 Assigned Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Das and Brother Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Das and Brother Electricals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 2.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Das and Brother Electricals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhaval Agri Exports LLP CC CRISIL BB 110 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Dhaval Agri Exports LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.3 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Dhaval Agri Exports LLP TL CRISIL BB 59.7 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Euroamer Garuda Resorts (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 24.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Haricons Engineers and Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Harish Chandra Ram Kali Charitable TrustOverdraft CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. CC CRISIL B+ 69.5 Assigned Ltd Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 28.6 Assigned Ltd Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned Ltd Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Assigned Ltd Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 730 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5300 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.565 Crore) Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.6 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.2 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Auto loans CRISIL A 3.3 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CC CRISIL A 43.4 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd External CRISIL A 187 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 396.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24.2 Reaffirmed Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd CC CRISIL B- 139 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 117.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd TL CRISIL B- 69.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed L&T Shipbuilding Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL AA- 15400 Reaffirmed L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Limits L&T Shipbuilding Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 13310 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1985 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 310 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 705 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Medequip Services CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Medequip Services Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mewar Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Mewar Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.6 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Narasimha Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed New Jehlum Construction Company CC CRISIL B 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 469.3 Assigned Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10.7 Assigned Loan Fac Noel Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL B 15 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.75 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd CC CRISIL C 1050 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 57 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R.L. Foods - Taraori CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R.L. Foods - Taraori LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Raj Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Raja Motors (Fatehabad) CC CRISIL B+ 45 - Issuer Not Cooperating Raja Motors (Fatehabad) LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Raja Motors (Fatehabad) Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 - Issuer Not Cooperating Raja Motors (Fatehabad) TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Ratan Aluminum Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rational Engineers Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rational Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rishab International - Safidon Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Rishab International - Safidon Proposed Inventory CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Funding Issuer Not Cooperating Roharsh Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Roharsh Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Issuer Not Cooperating S.S.Rice Unit CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed S.S.Rice Unit Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 75.4 Reaffirmed Limits S.S.Rice Unit TL CRISIL B+ 14.6 Reaffirmed Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Samsung Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sanghi Automobiles CC CRISIL B 74.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 12.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 213.2 Reaffirmed Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 526.6 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 373.4 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 114.6 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Srivi Exports And Imports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Srivi Exports And Imports Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sunil Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 67.5 Assigned Sunil Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh CC CRISIL BBB+ 82.5 Assigned Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd CC - 8.25 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LOC - 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan - 202.8 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL - 13.3 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 6.75 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 61.8 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 43.1 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 56 - Credit Issuer Not Cooperating T.V.A.N. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed T.V.A.N. Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.5 Reaffirmed Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 109.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 215 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vedant Education Trust TL CRISIL B 188 Assigned Veekesy Shoes And Allied Products India CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vensa Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Vensa Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Vensa Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 101.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 218.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Vijay V. Salunkhe CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Waterfront Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Woven Fabric Company CC CRISIL BB- 14 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Woven Fabric Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Woven Fabric Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.