February 23, 2018 / 5:55 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 23

Reuters Staff

37 Min Read

    Feb 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2018.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhi Vinayaga Spinners                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
Annapurna Constructions and             BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Transmissions Pvt Ltd
Annapurna Constructions and             Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      27      Reaffirmed
Transmissions Pvt Ltd
Arion Healthcare                        BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bliss Enterprises                       BG                 CRISIL A4      14      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Das and Brother Electricals Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      22.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhaval Agri Exports LLP                 Foreign            CRISIL A4      140     Withdrawal
                                        Documentary Bills
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhaval Agri Exports LLP                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      250     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Haricons Engineers and Contractors      BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Haricons Engineers and Contractors      Overdraft          CRISIL A4      20      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Haricons Engineers and Contractors      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      2       Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A4
Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. BG                 CRISIL A4      7.5     Assigned
Ltd
Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      7.5     Assigned
Ltd
Impex Associates                        Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Impex Diamonds                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     186.5   Reaffirmed
Impex Diamonds                          Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     140     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Impex Diamonds                          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     43.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd               LOC**              CRISIL A1+     870     Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with bank guarantee or standby letter of credit.    
Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd               ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      1.2     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kapoor Cotsyn Exports                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      50      Withdrawal
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kapoor Cotsyn Exports                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd                       Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1      300     Reaffirmed
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd                       Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A1      6.4     Reaffirmed
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd                       WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A1      510     Reaffirmed
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd                       CP                 CRISIL A1      200     Reaffirmed
Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd   Overdraft          CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      77.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3+     85      Reaffirmed
Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd          Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     12.5    Reaffirmed
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd                    Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A1+     8100    Reaffirmed
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd                    CP                 CRISIL A1+     15500   Reaffirmed
Medequip Services                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Medequip Services                       Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     153     Reaffirmed
New Jehlum Construction Company         BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3+     60      Assigned
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3+     160     Assigned
Pal Enterprises                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pal Enterprises                         Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pal Enterprises                         Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd                   Line of Credit     CRISIL A4      105     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd  BG*                CRISIL A4      3130    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
*Includes Rs.30 crore interchangeable with letter of credit

Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4      2750    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Pumarth Commodities Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Pumarth Credit and Capital Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      18.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd      Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     0.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj Shoes                               Foreign            CRISIL A4+     50      Withdrawal
                                        Documentary Bills
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajeev Kumar Contractor (P) Ltd.        BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      1       Reaffirmed
Samsung Overseas Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samsung Overseas Ltd                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      100     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samsung Overseas Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      900     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samsung Overseas Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanghi Automobiles                      BG                 CRISIL A4      5.5     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd      CP                 CRISIL A1+     -       Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.200 Crore) 
Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     200     Assigned
Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3      80      Reaffirmed
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A3      120     Reaffirmed
Sunil Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh           Proposed BG        CRISIL A2      185     Assigned
Sunil Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh           BG                 CRISIL A2      165     Assigned
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     5.2     Migrated from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      95      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vensa Infrastructure Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     900     Reaffirmed
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Vijay V. Salunkhe                       BG                 CRISIL A4      12.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Waterfront Constructions Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Woven Fabric Company                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     2       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Woven Fabric Company                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Woven Fabric Company                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhi Vinayaga Spinners                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Assigned
Adithya Global Health care Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       22.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Adithya Global Health care Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Adithya Global Health care Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       152.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL D       15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       8.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       8       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd            WC TL              CRISIL D       28.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Annapurna Constructions and             CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Transmissions Pvt Ltd
Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     6.7     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     13.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arihant Packwell                        CC                 CRISIL B       40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arihant Packwell                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       68.2    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arihant Packwell                        TL                 CRISIL B       16.8    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arion Healthcare                        CC                 CRISIL B       280     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arion Healthcare                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       12.3    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arion Healthcare                        TL                 CRISIL B       37.7    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashutosh Foods                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     440     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Beeta Poly Coats Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      19.3    Assigned
Beeta Poly Coats Pvt Ltd                CC*                CRISIL BB      145     Assigned
*Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs 7.5 crore; further letter of credit is
interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.2.5 crore.
Beeta Poly Coats Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      25.7    Assigned
Bliss Enterprises                       CC                 CRISIL B       35      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bliss Enterprises                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      77      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      23      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Broadcast Audience Research Council     Proposed BG        CRISIL A       250     Assigned
Broadcast Audience Research Council     Overdraft##        CRISIL A       100     Assigned
##Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Broadcast Audience Research Council     CC#                CRISIL A       150     Assigned
#Interchangeable upto Rs. 5 Cr with each of letter of credit, Performance Bank guarantee,
Financial bank guarantee, LoU for Buyers credit, and upto Rs. 15 cr each with sales invoice
discounting, and working capital demand loan.    
Broadcast Audience Research Council     LT Loan            CRISIL A       800     Assigned
Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd                CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB-     180     Assigned
Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
Das and Brother Electricals Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Das and Brother Electricals Pvt Ltd     Rupee TL           CRISIL B       2.1     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Das and Brother Electricals Pvt Ltd     WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     0.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     69.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhaval Agri Exports LLP                 CC                 CRISIL BB      110     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhaval Agri Exports LLP                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      50.3    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhaval Agri Exports LLP                 TL                 CRISIL BB      59.7    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Euroamer Garuda Resorts (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      170     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd           Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     85      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     9.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     16.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      24.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      14.2    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      60      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Haricons Engineers and Contractors      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      8       Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Harish Chandra Ram Kali Charitable TrustOverdraft          CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. CC                 CRISIL B+      69.5    Assigned
Ltd
Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      28.6    Assigned
Ltd
Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      21.5    Assigned
Ltd
Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. TL                 CRISIL B+      2.9     Assigned
Ltd
Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd               CC*                CRISIL AA      730     Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan
    
Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      2650    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd               NCD                CRISIL AA      5300    Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.565 Crore)
Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       42.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40.6    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       30.2    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd                       Auto loans         CRISIL A       3.3     Reaffirmed
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL A       43.4    Reaffirmed
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd                       External           CRISIL A       187     Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       396.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL B+      24.2    Reaffirmed
Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL B-      6       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B-      139     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd                Mortgage Loan Fac  CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      117.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B-      69.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     2.5     Reaffirmed
Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd          Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd                    FB Fac             CRISIL AA-     5250    Reaffirmed
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd                    Non-FBL            CRISIL AA-     15400   Reaffirmed
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL AA-     1250    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd                    NCD                CRISIL AAA(SO) 13310   Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     1985    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     310     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     705     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Medequip Services                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Medequip Services                       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Mewar Polytex Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mewar Polytex Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB+     13.6    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narasimha Industries                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
New Jehlum Construction Company         CC                 CRISIL B       50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     500     Assigned
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     469.3   Assigned
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     10.7    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Noel Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL B       15      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       6.75    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd  CC                 CRISIL C       1050    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       57      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL D       48      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      12      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.L. Foods - Taraori                    CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.L. Foods - Taraori                    LT Loan            CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj Shoes                               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raja Motors (Fatehabad)                 CC                 CRISIL B+      45      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raja Motors (Fatehabad)                 LT Loan            CRISIL B+      2.5     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raja Motors (Fatehabad)                 Overdraft          CRISIL B+      20      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raja Motors (Fatehabad)                 TL                 CRISIL B+      6.5     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ratan Aluminum Recycling Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rational Engineers Ltd                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rational Engineers Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rishab International - Safidon          Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rishab International - Safidon          Proposed Inventory CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
                                        Funding
Issuer Not Cooperating
Roharsh Motors Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B-      170     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Roharsh Motors Pvt Ltd                  Drop Line          CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.S.Rice Unit                           CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
S.S.Rice Unit                           Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      75.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
S.S.Rice Unit                           TL                 CRISIL B+      14.6    Reaffirmed
Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      36.1    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Samsung Overseas Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       12.5    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanghi Automobiles                      CC                 CRISIL B       74.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA-     2000    Reaffirmed
Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B-      32.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B-      20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd          WC TL              CRISIL B-      12.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      120     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      300     Assigned
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB      85      Reaffirmed
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BB      213.2   Reaffirmed
Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      526.6   Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B-      373.4   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt   TL                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     240     Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     230.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Smruthi Organics Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     114.6   Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd                    WC TL              CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Srivi Exports And Imports Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Srivi Exports And Imports Pvt Ltd       WC Fac             CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
Sunil Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    67.5    Assigned
Sunil Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh           CC                 CRISIL BBB+    82.5    Assigned
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            CC                 -              8.25    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            LOC                -              20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            LT Loan            -              202.8   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            WC TL              -              13.3    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     -              6.75    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     16.5    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+     61.8    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     43.1    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     56      -
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
T.V.A.N. Jewellers                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
T.V.A.N. Jewellers                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     28.5    Reaffirmed
Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      109.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     215     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vedant Education Trust                  TL                 CRISIL B       188     Assigned
Veekesy Shoes And Allied Products India CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Vensa Infrastructure Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Vensa Infrastructure Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     100     Assigned
Vensa Infrastructure Ltd                Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB     600     Assigned
Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      101.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      218.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     42.5    Reaffirmed
Vijay V. Salunkhe                       CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd        Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Waterfront Constructions Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     140     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Woven Fabric Company                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     14      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Woven Fabric Company                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Woven Fabric Company                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     34      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
