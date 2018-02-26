FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 26, 2018 / 9:44 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 26

Reuters Staff

31 Min Read

   Feb 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABM 4 Builders                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Adinath Forging Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Ajanta Industries                       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     160     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     8.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     340     Reaffirmed
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      19      Reaffirmed
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A3+     2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A3+     12.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd         Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Elve Corporation                        LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Elve Corporation                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      65      Reaffirmed
Fankaar Interiors Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      55      Reaffirmed
Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd           Foreign LOC        CRISIL A3      10      Reassigned
Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd      CP                 CRISIL A1+     2000    Assigned
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
Kinjal Construction Co.                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     180     Reaffirmed
Laxmi Garments                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Lamina Foundries Ltd                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL D       9.1     Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Lamina Foundries Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL D       54.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2+     10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2+     85      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
MT Educare Ltd                          Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2 
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3+     165.4   -
Orion Chem Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdBill Discounting   CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdExport Packing     CRISIL D       180     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdLOC                CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdPacking Credit     CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4
Pollutech Engineering                   LOC                CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Prima Telecom Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Prima Telecom Ltd                       Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     150     Migrated from
                                        Discounting Fac                           CRISIL A3+
Prima Telecom Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Ramsharan Singh                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     37.5    Assigned
S.S.Natarajan & Co                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Sri Sudharsanam Hospital Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A4      1       Reaffirmed
The Highland Produce Co.Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     17.5    Reaffirmed
ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions       LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      1455    Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Varad Agri Tech Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Vashisth Builders and Engineers Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     220     Assigned


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABM 4 Builders                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Adinath Forging Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Assigned
Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       27.5    Reaffirmed
Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL D       30.4    Reaffirmed
Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd      WC TL              CRISIL D       42.1    Reaffirmed
Ahalya Agencies                         CC                 CRISIL B+      54      Reaffirmed
Ajanta Industries                       CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     11.8    Reaffirmed
Anand Duplex Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB      180     Reaffirmed
Anand Duplex Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Anand Duplex Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Anand Duplex Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB      180     Reaffirmed
Anand Duplex Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Anand Duplex Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Andhra Pradesh State Financial           9.48% Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 2000    Continues on
Corporation                             V/2012*                                   Rating Watch
                                                                                  with Negative
                                                                                  Implication
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          8.7% Bond Series   CRISIL BB+(SO) 258     Continues on
Corporation                             II/2008*                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  with Negative
                                                                                  Implication
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          9.2% Bond Series   CRISIL BB+(SO) 400     Continues on
Corporation                             III/2008*                                 Rating Watch
                                                                                  with Negative
                                                                                  Implication
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          8.35% Bond Series  CRISIL BB+(SO) 726     Continues on
Corporation                             IV/2009*                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  with Negative
                                                                                  Implication
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          Bonds Series VII & CRISIL BB+(SO) 2080    Continues on
Corporation                             VIII/2014*                                Rating Watch
                                                                                  with Negative
                                                                                  Implication
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017
Arun Kumar. K                           CC                 CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management  CC                                100     Withdrawal
India Pvt Ltd
Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management  TL                                1502.3  Withdrawal
India Pvt Ltd
Chennai Cnc Servotronics Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Chennai Cnc Servotronics Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd       Foreign LOC        CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    23.5    Reaffirmed
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd       Open CC            CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    46.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
De Son Marketing Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
De Son Marketing Pvt Ltd                Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Deco Mica Ltd                           CC                  -             20      Withdrawal
Deco Mica Ltd                           LOC                 -             55      Withdrawal
Deco Mica Ltd                           Proposed LT Bk      -             0.7     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Deco Mica Ltd                           TL                  -             22.5    Withdrawal
Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      160     Reaffirmed
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       164.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B       188.8   Reaffirmed
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd         Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB     15      Upgraded from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL BBB-
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     70      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Elve Corporation                        Bill Discounting   CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Elve Corporation                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
FCS Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd         Open CC            CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
FCS Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Flamingo Inn Pvt Ltd (OPC)              LT Loan            CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
G. Rajam Chetty and Sons Jewellers      CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd           Foreign LOC        CRISIL BBB-    40      Reaffirmed
Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    93.5    Reaffirmed
Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    56.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Gujarat Gas Ltd                         Proposed TL        CRISIL AA      720     Reaffirmed
Gujarat Gas Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL AA      22780   Reaffirmed
Industrial Mineral Company              Packing Credit     CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     170     Reaffirmed
K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      62.5    Reaffirmed
K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      94.4    Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd              CC*                CRISIL A+      90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  AA-
*Interchangeable up to Rs 2.5 crore with export packing credit, 
 fully interchangeable with bill discounting, interchangeable up to 
 Rs 5 crore with export bill discounting/negotiation.
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd              CC**               CRISIL A+      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  AA-
**Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital demand loan,
 foreign bills purchase/discounting/negotiation, post-shipment credit in 
 foreign currency, buyers credit, and letter of credit; interchangeable 
 up to Rs 5 crore with bank guarantee.
Kinjal Construction Co.                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Kinjal Construction Co.                 Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Lamina Foundries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       85.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Lamina Foundries Ltd                    Fund & NFBL        CRISIL D       64.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Lamina Foundries Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       22.6    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Lamina Foundries Ltd                    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL D       34.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Laxmi Garments                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Laxmi Garments                          Export Packing     CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
                                        Credit
Mahalaxmi Food Products                 CC                 CRISIL D       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Mahalaxmi Food Products                 Project Loan       CRISIL D       37.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Mahalaxmi Food Products                 Proposed TL        CRISIL D       8       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Mahalaxmi Food Products                 TL                 CRISIL D       74.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Master Construction Company             CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
MD Movers                               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
MD Movers                               TL                 CRISIL BBB-    240     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A-      240     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL A-      75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      62.6    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB+
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL A-      240     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
MT Educare Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL BBB     550     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
MT Educare Ltd                          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB     200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B-      250     Reaffirmed
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL B-      230     Reaffirmed
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      160     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd                 WC TL              CRISIL B-      225     Reaffirmed
Nikisu Fab Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB      5       Assigned
Nikisu Fab Pvt Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      55      Assigned
Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     420     -
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     406     -
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     208.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Orion Chem Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Orion Chem Pvt Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
P. Ramu                                 Overdraft          CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
P. Ramu                                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt  BG                 CRISIL C       10      Migrated from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt  Export Packing     CRISIL C       40      Migrated from
Ltd                                     Credit                                    CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt  LOC                CRISIL C       10      Migrated from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       20      Migrated from
Ltd                                     Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       45      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  C
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL D       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  C
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL C       30      Reaffirmed
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd              Bill Discounting   CRISIL C       20      Reaffirmed
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL C       60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL C       60      Reaffirmed
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       90      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pascos                                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     750     Assigned
Pollutech Engineering                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
Pollutech Engineering                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    40      Reaffirmed
Prima Telecom Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     200     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Ramsharan Singh                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      92.5    Assigned
Ramsharan Singh                         CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
S.S.Natarajan & Co                      Overdraft          CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
S.S.Natarajan & Co                      Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Sanghvi Cylinders Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Assigned
Sathi Agricultural Multi Himghar Pvt LtdProposed FB Bk     CRISIL B-      70      Assigned
                                        Limits
Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB      180.9   Reaffirmed
Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft          CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Sudharsanam Hospital Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
Sri Sudharsanam Hospital Pvt Ltd        Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      4       Reaffirmed
Sybly Industries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B-      110     Reaffirmed
Sybly Industries Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd      Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA+     1780    Reaffirmed
The Highland Produce Co.Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      69.1    Reaffirmed
The Highland Produce Co.Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions       LOC & BG           CRISIL A+      1750    Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions       Overdraft          CRISIL A+      10      Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Toughglass India Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
V M Yarns Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL D       135     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
V M Yarns Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       65      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Varad Agri Tech Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      170     Reaffirmed
Varad Agri Tech Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Venkata Suresh Enterprises              CC                 CRISIL B       28      Reaffirmed
Venkata Suresh Enterprises              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Venkata Suresh Enterprises              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       62      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd              BG                                1.5     Withdrawal
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd              CC                                110     Withdrawal
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd              LOC                               5       Withdrawal
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk                    73      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of                   13.5    Withdrawal
                                        Credit
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd              TL                                13.5    Withdrawal
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd              WC Demand Loan                    83.5    Withdrawal
Vintegrate Technology Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     5       Assigned
Vintegrate Technology Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     57      Assigned
VRT Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd         Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      65      Assigned
                                        Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.