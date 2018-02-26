CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM 4 Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Adinath Forging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Ajanta Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Elve Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Elve Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Fankaar Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reassigned Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Laxmi Garments Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 9.1 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4+ Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 54.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 MT Educare Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Nexus Electro Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 165.4 - Orion Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL D 180 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Pollutech Engineering LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Prima Telecom Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 150 Migrated from Discounting Fac CRISIL A3+ Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Ramsharan Singh BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned S.S.Natarajan & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Sudharsanam Hospital Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed The Highland Produce Co.Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1455 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Varad Agri Tech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Vashisth Builders and Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM 4 Builders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Adinath Forging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 27.5 Reaffirmed Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30.4 Reaffirmed Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 42.1 Reaffirmed Ahalya Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 54 Reaffirmed Ajanta Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.8 Reaffirmed Anand Duplex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Anand Duplex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anand Duplex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Anand Duplex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Anand Duplex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anand Duplex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 2000 Continues on Corporation V/2012* Rating Watch with Negative Implication * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.7% Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 258 Continues on Corporation II/2008* Rating Watch with Negative Implication * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.2% Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 400 Continues on Corporation III/2008* Rating Watch with Negative Implication * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 726 Continues on Corporation IV/2009* Rating Watch with Negative Implication * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII & CRISIL BB+(SO) 2080 Continues on Corporation VIII/2014* Rating Watch with Negative Implication * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2017 Arun Kumar. K CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management CC 100 Withdrawal India Pvt Ltd Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management TL 1502.3 Withdrawal India Pvt Ltd Chennai Cnc Servotronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Chennai Cnc Servotronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned De Son Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed De Son Marketing Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Deco Mica Ltd CC - 20 Withdrawal Deco Mica Ltd LOC - 55 Withdrawal Deco Mica Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 0.7 Withdrawal Loan Fac Deco Mica Ltd TL - 22.5 Withdrawal Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 164.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 188.8 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BBB- Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Elve Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Elve Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac FCS Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed FCS Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Flamingo Inn Pvt Ltd (OPC) LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed G. Rajam Chetty and Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 93.5 Reaffirmed Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 56.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Gas Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 720 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd TL CRISIL AA 22780 Reaffirmed Industrial Mineral Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 94.4 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- *Interchangeable up to Rs 2.5 crore with export packing credit, fully interchangeable with bill discounting, interchangeable up to Rs 5 crore with export bill discounting/negotiation. Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- **Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital demand loan, foreign bills purchase/discounting/negotiation, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, buyers credit, and letter of credit; interchangeable up to Rs 5 crore with bank guarantee. Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL D 85.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lamina Foundries Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL D 64.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 34.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Laxmi Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Laxmi Garments Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Credit Mahalaxmi Food Products CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Food Products Project Loan CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Food Products Proposed TL CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Food Products TL CRISIL D 74.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Master Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed MD Movers CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ MD Movers TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 62.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ MT Educare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ MT Educare Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Nexus Electro Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL B- 230 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nexus Electro Steel Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 225 Reaffirmed Nikisu Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Nikisu Fab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420 - Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 406 - Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 208.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orion Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Orion Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed P. Ramu Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned P. Ramu Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt BG CRISIL C 10 Migrated from Ltd CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt Export Packing CRISIL C 40 Migrated from Ltd Credit CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt LOC CRISIL C 10 Migrated from Ltd CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Migrated from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL C PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Credit PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pascos CC CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned Pollutech Engineering CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Pollutech Engineering LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Ramsharan Singh Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 92.5 Assigned Ramsharan Singh CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned S.S.Natarajan & Co Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed S.S.Natarajan & Co Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Sathi Agricultural Multi Himghar Pvt LtdProposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Limits Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180.9 Reaffirmed Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sudharsanam Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Sri Sudharsanam Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Sybly Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Sybly Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1780 Reaffirmed The Highland Produce Co.Ltd CC CRISIL BB 69.1 Reaffirmed The Highland Produce Co.Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions Overdraft CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Toughglass India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed V M Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 135 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ V M Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Varad Agri Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Varad Agri Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venkata Suresh Enterprises CC CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed Venkata Suresh Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Venkata Suresh Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd BG 1.5 Withdrawal Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd CC 110 Withdrawal Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC 5 Withdrawal Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk 73 Withdrawal Loan Fac Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of 13.5 Withdrawal Credit Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd TL 13.5 Withdrawal Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan 83.5 Withdrawal Vintegrate Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Vintegrate Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 57 Assigned VRT Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 