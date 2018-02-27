FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 27, 2018 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 27

Reuters Staff

35 Min Read

    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      25      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhargava Motors                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     50.5    Reaffirmed
Cottony Fashions                        Bills Receivable   CRISIL A4      25      Assigned
                                        Discounting
DBL Kalmath Zarap Highways Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A2      457     Assigned
Incas International                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Incas International                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Incas International                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     21      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     7       Withdrawal
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Lokenath Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      65      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A3      120     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     7.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Keshodwala Foods                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Kethos Tiles Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme (IPO  CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        Financing)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     90000   Reaffirmed
KSD Charitable Trust                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     95      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Likhita Process Industries              BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Lotus Branding Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Lotus Branding Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd                  Standby LOC        CRISIL A3      310     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     64      Reaffirmed
OCM Pvt Ltd                             LOC                CRISIL A3      405     #
Osian Commotrade Pvt Ltd                Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      142     Assigned
Osian Commotrade Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      18      Assigned
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2+     20      #
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2+     130     #
Pardeep Electricals & Builders Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Pardeep Electricals & Builders Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Assigned
Quality Care India Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A1      45
Quality Care India Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A1      20
Reliance Industries Ltd                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+             Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 CP                 CRISIL A1+             Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.20000 Crore)
Royal Plywood Industries                LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Sagar Steels Processing and             BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Withdrawal
Manufacturing Unit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     13      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Saideep Electricals                     LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     270     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     37.5    Withdrawal
Sun Paper Mill Ltd                      Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     150     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Techfab India Industries Ltd            LOC Bill           CRISIL A2      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
The Mining & Engineering Corporation -  BG                 CRISIL A4+     230     Assigned
Prop - Vindhya Industries Pvt Ltd
Titagarh Wagons Ltd                     LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      6000    Reaffirmed
Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     83      Reaffirmed
Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     1       Reaffirmed
Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     16      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Universal Forces Industries             BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Assigned
Vadodara Gas Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A2      250     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating

Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     58.3    Reaffirmed
Vijaya Maruthi Rice Industry            BG                 CRISIL A4      0.8     Assigned
Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.5     Reaffirmed
Zenith Apex Pvt Ltd                     Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     11      Withdrawal
                                        Forward
Issuer Not Cooperating
Zenith Apex Pvt Ltd                     Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     110     Withdrawal
                                        Foreign Currency
Issuer Not Cooperating

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd        CC*                CRISIL BBB     70      Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs 2 crore 
Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     173.8   Reaffirmed
Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B-      20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL B-      160     Withdrawal
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL B-      130     Withdrawal
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      85      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd              BG                 CRISIL D       20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       70      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd              LOC                CRISIL D       40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       14      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       36      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
B.P.Flour Mills Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      38      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
B.P.Flour Mills Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B+      22      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhargava Motors                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     117.5   Reaffirmed
Bhargava Motors                         LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     2       Reaffirmed
Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL C       10      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       55.5    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
CBS Publishers and Distributors Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB-     300     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chowdary Spinners Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chowdary Spinners Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      102.9   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chowdary Spinners Ltd                   WC TL              CRISIL B+      17.1    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Cottony Fashions                        CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
DBL Kalmath Zarap Highways Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB+    3152.1  Assigned
Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     210     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     15      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd    Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL D       250     Reaffirmed
Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd    Rupee TL           CRISIL D       1000    Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         CC*                CRISIL AA-     4900    Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of
credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility 
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA-     1850    Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA-     3050    Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed Foreign   CRISIL AA-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Currency TL
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         TL                 CRISIL AA-     20100   Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         NCD                CRISIL AA-             Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.720 Crore)
G P Motors Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB      117     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
G P Motors Pvt Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      8       Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Geet Reality                            TL                 CRISIL BB-     100     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gopsons Papers Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL D       50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gopsons Papers Ltd                      CC^                CRISIL D       160     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating/^ Cash credit includes sublimit of up to Rs 10 Crore for letter of
credit/buyer's credit
Gopsons Papers Ltd                      Corporate Loan     CRISIL D       325     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gopsons Papers Ltd                      Export Packing     CRISIL D       50      Withdrawal
                                        Credit$
Issuer Not Cooperating/$ One way changeable to cash credit from export packing credit
Gopsons Papers Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL D       186     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Haryana Jewellers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     76.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       21.3    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       0.4     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Incas International                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     118.2   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
IV County Pvt Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB      3000    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB      151.9   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      50.1    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Lokenath Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       38.5    Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Jai Lokenath Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B       64      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Jay Trading Corporation                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jay Trading Corporation                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
JCO Gas Pipe Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     150     Migrated
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
K.C. Rice Mills                         CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    221.1   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    30      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     13.6    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Kethos Tiles Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.2     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kethos Tiles Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL B+      417.8   Assigned
Kethos Tiles Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      130     Assigned
KMR Estates and Builders Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B       55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
KMR Estates and Builders Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       145     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B-
Koenig Solutions Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BB+     35.6    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Koenig Solutions Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     16      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Koenig Solutions Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     27.7    Migrated
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Koenig Solutions Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     30      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Koenig Solutions Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     27.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Koenig Solutions Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     9       Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Koenig Solutions Ltd                    TL                                54.2    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     34250   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     600     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     35150   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs               CRISIL AAA     20000   Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs               CRISIL AAA     202995  Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     7911    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty-Linked       CRISIL PP-MLD  3291    Reaffirmed
                                        Debentures         AAAr
KSD Charitable Trust                    Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Likhita Process Industries              CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Likhita Process Industries              LT Bk Fac          CRISIL B+      13      Reaffirmed
Likhita Process Industries              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Lotus Branding Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    7.9     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    42.1    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     590     Reaffirmed
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     1       Reaffirmed
North India Steel Company               CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
North India Steel Company               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Oberai Motors Ltd                       Drop Line          CRISIL B-      50      Withdrawal
                                        Overdraft Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Oberai Motors Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL B-      9       Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
OCM Pvt Ltd                             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    300     #
OCM Pvt Ltd                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    95      #
                                        Loan Fac
Osian Commotrade Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       28      Assigned
Osian Commotrade Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       12      Assigned
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd                  CC*                CRISIL A-      90      #
* Fully Interchangble with Non Fund sbased limits.
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd                  CC*                CRISIL A-      250     #
* Fully Interchangble with Non Fund sbased limits.
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A-      90      #
Pardeep Electricals & Builders Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     320     Reaffirmed
Perfect Agrofood Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Perfect Agrofood Pvt Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Quality Care India Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A+      770
Quality Care India Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL A+      730
Quality Care India Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL A+      128
Quality Care India Ltd                  NCD Programme      CRISIL A+      2250
Rajasthani Sammelan                     TL                 CRISIL BBB-    500     Reaffirmed
Ram Cotex                               CC                 CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
Ram Cotex                               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ram Cotex                               TL                 CRISIL B       7.5     Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 FB Fac*            CRISIL AAA     499650  Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and
post-shipment credit
Reliance Industries Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     150000  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Reliance Industries Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL AAA     350     Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA             Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA             Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AAA             Reaffirmed
Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB      23.6    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Royal Plywood Industries                CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Royal Plywood Industries                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      3.5     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      75      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sagar Steels Processing and             CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Withdrawal
Manufacturing Unit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sagar Steels Processing and             TL                 CRISIL BB      70      Withdrawal
Manufacturing Unit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     12      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Saideep Electricals                     CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saideep Electricals                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      180     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samartha Leisures and Restaurants Pvt   CC                 CRISIL B       4.5     Migrated
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samartha Leisures and Restaurants Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       9.5     Migrated
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samartha Leisures and Restaurants Pvt   TL                 CRISIL B       49      Migrated
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanmati Jewellers                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Sanmati Jewellers                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Santa Sudha Rice Industries Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Assigned
Santa Sudha Rice Industries Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BB+     55      Assigned
Santosh Kumar Rajesh Kumar              CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Sara International Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       200     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sara International Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       500     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sara International Pvt Ltd              Foreign            CRISIL D       250     Migrated
                                        Documentary Bills
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sara International Pvt Ltd              LOC & BG           CRISIL D       700     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sara International Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL D       250     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sara International Pvt Ltd              Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL D       260     Migrated
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sara International Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       40      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     23      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       70      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sifti Rice Mills                        CC                 CRISIL B       250     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sifti Rice Mills                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       3.5     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sifti Rice Mills                        TL                 CRISIL B       7       Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Withdrawal
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     70      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL C       80      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL C       498.2   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mills Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B       22.5    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       62.5    Migrated
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     62.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BB-     143     Reaffirmed
Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     115     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BB-     180     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sriratna Packaging                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sun Paper Mill Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     42.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sun Paper Mill Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     179     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sun Paper Mill Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     106.5   Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Supreme Parradise                       CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Assigned
Supreme Parradise                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Taurus and Taurus India Enterprises Pvt CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Techfab India Industries Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    200     Reaffirmed
Techfab India Industries Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
The Mining & Engineering Corporation -  CC                 CRISIL BB      170     Assigned
Prop - Vindhya Industries Pvt Ltd
Titagarh Wagons Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL A       1400    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A+
Universal Forces Industries             CC                 CRISIL BB      19      Assigned
Vadodara Gas Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+/   3645.9  Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B-      49      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      5       Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     81      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     5.7     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Vijaya Maruthi Rice Industry            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      44.2    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vijaya Maruthi Rice Industry            CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Assigned
West Wind Retails Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Reaffirmed
West Wind Retails Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd                     Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    390     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd                     Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    300     Reaffirmed
Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.