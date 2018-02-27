CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bhargava Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 50.5 Reaffirmed Cottony Fashions Bills Receivable CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Discounting DBL Kalmath Zarap Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A2 457 Assigned Incas International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Incas International LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Incas International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7 Withdrawal Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Lokenath Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kashi Vishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Kashi Vishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Keshodwala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kethos Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Financing) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed KSD Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Likhita Process Industries BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lotus Branding Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Lotus Branding Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 310 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating NJA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 64 Reaffirmed OCM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 405 # Osian Commotrade Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 142 Assigned Osian Commotrade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 # Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 130 # Pardeep Electricals & Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pardeep Electricals & Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Reliance Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.20000 Crore) Royal Plywood Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sagar Steels Processing and BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Withdrawal Manufacturing Unit Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Saideep Electricals LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Withdrawal Sun Paper Mill Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 150 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Techfab India Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Discounting The Mining & Engineering Corporation - BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Assigned Prop - Vindhya Industries Pvt Ltd Titagarh Wagons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 83 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Forward Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Universal Forces Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Vadodara Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 58.3 Reaffirmed Vijaya Maruthi Rice Industry BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Assigned Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Zenith Apex Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 11 Withdrawal Forward Issuer Not Cooperating Zenith Apex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 110 Withdrawal Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs 2 crore Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 173.8 Reaffirmed Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 160 Withdrawal Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 130 Withdrawal Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 85 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating ANG Lifesciences India Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating ANG Lifesciences India Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating ANG Lifesciences India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating ANG Lifesciences India Ltd TL CRISIL D 36 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating B.P.Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 38 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating B.P.Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bhargava Motors CC CRISIL BB- 117.5 Reaffirmed Bhargava Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 10 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 55.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating CBS Publishers and Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Chowdary Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Chowdary Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 102.9 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Chowdary Spinners Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 17.1 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Cottony Fashions CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned DBL Kalmath Zarap Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3152.1 Assigned Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 210 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 4900 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1850 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 3050 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Currency TL Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 20100 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.720 Crore) G P Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 117 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating G P Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 8 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Geet Reality TL CRISIL BB- 100 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Gopsons Papers Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Gopsons Papers Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 160 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating/^ Cash credit includes sublimit of up to Rs 10 Crore for letter of credit/buyer's credit Gopsons Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 325 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Gopsons Papers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 50 Withdrawal Credit$ Issuer Not Cooperating/$ One way changeable to cash credit from export packing credit Gopsons Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 186 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Haryana Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 76.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 21.3 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 0.4 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Incas International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 118.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB IV County Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3000 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 151.9 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.1 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Lokenath Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Jai Lokenath Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 64 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Jay Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Jay Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating JCO Gas Pipe Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating K.C. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 221.1 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Kashi Vishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kethos Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.2 Assigned Loan Fac Kethos Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 417.8 Assigned Kethos Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned KMR Estates and Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B- KMR Estates and Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 145 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Koenig Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 35.6 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Koenig Solutions Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 16 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Koenig Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.7 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Koenig Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Koenig Solutions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Koenig Solutions Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 9 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Koenig Solutions Ltd TL 54.2 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 35150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 202995 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7911 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr KSD Charitable Trust Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Likhita Process Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Likhita Process Industries LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Likhita Process Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Lotus Branding Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.9 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.1 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed North India Steel Company CC CRISIL BB- 100 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating North India Steel Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Oberai Motors Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 50 Withdrawal Overdraft Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Oberai Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating OCM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 # OCM Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 95 # Loan Fac Osian Commotrade Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 28 Assigned Osian Commotrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12 Assigned Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 90 # * Fully Interchangble with Non Fund sbased limits. Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 90 # Pardeep Electricals & Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Perfect Agrofood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Perfect Agrofood Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 770 Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 730 Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 128 Quality Care India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL A+ 2250 Rajasthani Sammelan TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Ram Cotex CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Ram Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Cotex TL CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 499650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.6 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Royal Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Royal Plywood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sagar Steels Processing and CC CRISIL BB 150 Withdrawal Manufacturing Unit Issuer Not Cooperating Sagar Steels Processing and TL CRISIL BB 70 Withdrawal Manufacturing Unit Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Saideep Electricals CC CRISIL BB 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Saideep Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 180 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Samartha Leisures and Restaurants Pvt CC CRISIL B 4.5 Migrated Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Samartha Leisures and Restaurants Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.5 Migrated Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Samartha Leisures and Restaurants Pvt TL CRISIL B 49 Migrated Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Sanmati Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sanmati Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Santa Sudha Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Santa Sudha Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Santosh Kumar Rajesh Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sara International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Sara International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Sara International Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 250 Migrated Documentary Bills Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Sara International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 700 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Sara International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 250 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Sara International Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 260 Migrated Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Sara International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sifti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 250 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sifti Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sifti Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 7 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Withdrawal Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Withdrawal Loan Fac Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 498.2 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 22.5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.5 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 143 Reaffirmed Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sriratna Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Sun Paper Mill Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sun Paper Mill Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 179 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sun Paper Mill Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Supreme Parradise CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Supreme Parradise LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Taurus and Taurus India Enterprises Pvt CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Techfab India Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Techfab India Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed The Mining & Engineering Corporation - CC CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Prop - Vindhya Industries Pvt Ltd Titagarh Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL A 1400 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Universal Forces Industries CC CRISIL BB 19 Assigned Vadodara Gas Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+/ 3645.9 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 81 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Vijaya Maruthi Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.2 Assigned Loan Fac Vijaya Maruthi Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned West Wind Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed West Wind Retails Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed Fac Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.