CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Alchem International Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit@ @It has sub-limit of Post-Shipment credit (Rs 20 crore), Letter of credit (Rs 5 crore), Buyers' credit (Rs 5 crore) and Working capital demand loan (Rs 5 crore) Alchem International Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit@ @It has sub-limit of Post-Shipment credit (Rs 20 crore), Letter of credit (Rs 5 crore), Buyers' credit (Rs 5 crore) and Working capital demand loan (Rs 5 crore) ^It can be used either as Packing credit (Rs 35 crore), Post-Shipment finance (Rs 35 crore), Overdraft (Rs 20 crore), Letter of credit (Rs 15 crore), Buyers' credit (Rs 15 crore) or Working capital loan (Rs 20 crore) Amar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 30 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Amity Leather International Export CRISIL A4+ 61 Reaffirmed Post-Shipment Credit Aron Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Aron Universal Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 15.4 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Aron Universal Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Avon Ispat and Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 1163.4 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Bhartiya Vehicles and Engineering Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 CRISIL A4+ Ltd Blue Star Air Travel Services (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Concrete Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 196.5 Assigned Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Crystal India Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Durga Polyflex Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed E-Con Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed (Including Short Term NCD) Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1000 ) Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45.5 A Hindustan Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed JDP Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.8 Assigned K P Transports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 - Kailash Prasad Yadav Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Ltd Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed under LOC Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Traders (New) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krishna Traders (New) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krishna Traders (New) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates LOC CRISIL A4 23 - Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Mahatma Gandhi Mission BG CRISIL A1 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mahatma Gandhi Mission Overdraft CRISIL A1 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ MKU Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Migrated from CRISIL A3+* (Issuer Not Cooperating) MKU Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4+ 220 Migrated from CRISIL A3+* (Issuer Not Cooperating) MKU Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Migrated from CRISIL A3+* (Issuer Not Cooperating) N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nabam Tullon LLP BG CRISIL A3+ 520 Reaffirmed Naps (India) Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 - Negotiation (Issuer Not Cooperating) Naps (India) Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Borrowing programme for fiscal 2018 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.64,000 crore at any point in time during fiscal 2018. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act. Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 320000 Withdrawal Programme~ ~Borrowing programme for fiscal 2017 Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Propel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Propel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 R. Rama Rao BG CRISIL A4+ 15 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Radha V Company BG CRISIL A4 34.4 Assigned Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Raj Laxmi Enterprises - Lucknow Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 26.5 Assigned Raj Laxmi Enterprises - Lucknow BG CRISIL A4+ 34 Assigned Ram Sanehi & Sons BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Buyer`s Credit^ CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Short Term Loan and Working Capital Demand Loan Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 24000 Reaffirmed *Rs 500 Crore is interchangeable with Buyers Credit and SBLC Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rex-Tone Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.5 Reaffirmed S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Salem Automech - Salem BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Salem Automech - Salem LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sarathy Autocars Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 - Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 78.5 Reaffirmed Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shivji Singla and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 5.6 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shivji Singla and Sons Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 35 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2900 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Syncotts International BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Syncotts International LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Syncotts International LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed T.O. Ittoop and Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) T.O. Ittoop and Associates Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Theme Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Theme Export Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 46 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar BG CRISIL A4 40 Migrated from CRISIL A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Universal Cables Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A1 800 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 45 Assigned Forward Universal Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4400 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1 85 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Whirlpool of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Assigned Loan Fac Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 185 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 225 Reaffirmed Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 11.4 Reaffirmed Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 51.7 Reaffirmed Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Alchem International Pvt Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed ^It can be used either as Packing credit (Rs 35 crore), Post-Shipment finance (Rs 35 crore), Overdraft (Rs 20 crore), Letter of credit (Rs 15 crore), Buyers' credit (Rs 15 crore) or Working capital loan (Rs 20 crore) Alchem International Pvt Ltd WC Fac** CRISIL A- 341.4 Reaffirmed **It can be used either as Pre-Shipment finance (Rs 35 crore), Post-Shipment finance (Rs 35 crore), Cash credit (Rs 20 crore), Sight letter of credit (Rs 7.5 crore), Usance letter of credit (Rs 11 crore), Working capital demand loan (Rs 25 crore) or Bank guarantee (Rs 6 crore) Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL - 1800 Reaffirmed And Withdrawal Amar Enterprises Overdraft CRISIL B- 35 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Amity Leather International CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Amity Leather International Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 29 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Anandtara Properties TL CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Aron Universal Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Aron Universal Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 71.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Aron Universal Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 383.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Avon Ispat and Power Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Avon Ispat and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 36.6 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Axis Bank Ltd Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) B. R. Steel Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.6 Reaffirmed B. R. Steel Products Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Bagwan Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Bagwan Cotex Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bajrang Food Processing Industry CC CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bajrang Food Processing Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 3.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bajrang Food Processing Industry TL* CRISIL B+ 51.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- * Includes sublimit of Rs.2.11crore of Letter of Credit BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Beffy Cashew Company Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Beffy Cashew Company Overdraft CRISIL BB 30 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Beffy Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB 350 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Beffy Cashew Company WC Fac CRISIL BB 40 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bhartiya Vehicles and Engineering Co. CC CRISIL BB 20 CRISIL BB Ltd Blue Star Air Travel Services (India) CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 46.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Concrete Udyog Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 91 Assigned Concrete Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Concrete Udyog Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Assigned Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Crystal India CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- D. R. J. Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned D. R. J. Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Demech Chemical Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Durga Polyflex Industries CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Durga Polyflex Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9.3 Reaffirmed Durga Polyflex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Eco Roots Foods India Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 92.7 Assigned Eco Roots Foods India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.3 Assigned Eco Roots Foods India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Purchase Eco Roots Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Eco Roots Foods India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Credit E-Con Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CRISIL AA 6250 Reaffirmed ^interchangeable between letter of credit, buyer's credit and fund based facilities Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD Rs.3000 CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd TL CRISIL A 14300 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 460 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd ubordinated Debt* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 172.5 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Fakirsons Papchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned Fakirsons Papchem Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Credit Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Discounting Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 54.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Global Logistics Solutions India Pvt LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Global Logistics Solutions India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed GR Projects - Chennai CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 A GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 604.5 Assigned Suspension Revoked Himalayan Theatres Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 59 Assigned Hindustan Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 86 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JDP Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 32.2 Assigned JDP Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 19.6 Assigned K P Transports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 150 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) K P Transports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Migrated from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Migrated from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kailash Prasad Yadav Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Kailash Prasad Yadav Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Ltd Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Lakho Agricultural and Food Products CC CRISIL B+ 79 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lakho Agricultural and Food Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates CC CRISIL B+ 25 - Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 - Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 - Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 - Pvt Ltd Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lakshmigraha Enterprises CC CRISIL B 330 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises Inventory Funding CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Fac Lakshmigraha Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed M.G.B. Mobiles CC CRISIL BB 104 Reaffirmed M.G.B. Mobiles Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) M.G.B. Mobiles LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed M.G.B. Mobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mahatma Gandhi Mission Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Outlook revised from Stable Mahatma Gandhi Mission Rupee TL CRISIL A- 430 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Mehala Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B MGM Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Removed from Watch with Negative Implications MGM Minerals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Limits Removed from Watch with Negative Implications MKU Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Migrated from CRISIL BBB* (Issuer Not Cooperating),Placed on Watch with Negative Implications MKU Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 120 Migrated from CRISIL BBB* (Issuer Not Cooperating),Placed on Watch with Negative Implications MKU Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 254.5 Migrated from CRISIL BBB* (Issuer Not Cooperating),Placed on Watch with Negative Implications N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21.9 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nabam Tullon LLP CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable. Nakoda Agro Tech CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Nakoda Agro Tech TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Orange Megastructure LLP Lease Rental CRISIL BB+ 1400 Assigned Discounting Loan Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 142.5 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL - 110000 Withdrawal Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC@ CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed @Limit for working capital - working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilit. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 640000 Reaffirmed Programme* (Enhanced from Rs.31000 ),*Borrowing programme for fiscal 2018 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.64,000 crore at any point in time during fiscal 2018. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1498284 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.166967.3 ) Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds @ CRISIL AAA 361150 Reaffirmed @Limit for working capital - working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowing not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs 10,000 crore. However, quantum of sanctioned working capital facilities may be different from the Board-approved limit for outstanding working capital borrowing . Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 61.4 Reaffirmed Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 138.6 Reaffirmed Premier Metal Products Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Premier Metal Products CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Professional Educational Trust Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 40 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Professional Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 210 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Professional Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL D 40 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Professional Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Propel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Propel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- R. Rama Rao Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 65 - Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) R. Senguttuvan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac R. Senguttuvan TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Radha V Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Radha V Company Key Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Radha V Company CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Raj Laxmi Enterprises - Lucknow CC CRISIL BB 9.5 Assigned Raj Yamaha CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Raj Yamaha Cash TL CRISIL B+ 10 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Raj Yamaha Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ram Sanehi & Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Ram Sanehi & Sons Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Ram Sanehi & Sons CC CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Rattan Hammers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Rex-Tone Industries Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Rex-Tone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Rex-Tone Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sahaj Finvest Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Salasar Stainless Ltd LT CRISIL BBB- 0 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating,^Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.5.0 crore and with Foreign Letter of Credit (FLC)/ Foreign Letter of Guarantee (FLG) up to Rs.10.0 crore Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Salem Automech - Salem CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sampuran Packaging CC CRISIL B 26.2 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sampuran Packaging LT Loan CRISIL B 70 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sampuran Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.3 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sarathy Autocars CC CRISIL BB+ 245 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sarathy Autocars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sarathy Autocars TL CRISIL BB+ 10 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Migrated from CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Migrated from CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 66.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ SGRD Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 154 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shakti Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shakti Industries - Jalalabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 93 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shivji Singla and Sons CC CRISIL BB 20 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shivji Singla and Sons TL CRISIL BB 4.4 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Ram Resins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Shree Sharavana Traders Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 150 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB 350 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 200 - Charitable Trust Samiti (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 550 - Charitable Trust Samiti (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2500 CRISIL A- Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1960.8 CRISIL A- Loan Fac^^ ^^Fully interchangeable with working capital limits Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 238.8 CRISIL A- Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 690.9 CRISIL A- * INR equivalent of USD 14.1 million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL# CRISIL A- 514.5 CRISIL A- # INR equivalent of USD 10.5 million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 245 CRISIL A- ^ INR equivalent of USD 5.0 million Singh Cycle & Motor Co. CC CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Singh Cycle & Motor Co. Inventory Funding CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Singh Cycle & Motor Co. TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) SKLS Galaxymall Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India CC CRISIL B+ 50 - Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India LT Loan CRISIL B+ 55 - Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 - Pvt Ltd Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Starline Cars Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 58 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Outlook revised from Positive Starline Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 310 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Outlook revised from Positive Starline Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Positive Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 82.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surien Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) SVS Food Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac SVS Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned SVS Food Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Swasthik Ceramall CC CRISIL B+ 13.5 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Swasthik Ceramall LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Swasthik Ceramall Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 9 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Syncotts International CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed T.B. Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 189.7 Reaffirmed T.L.Fashion CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned T.L.Fashion Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Teena Labs Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Theme Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Discounting Theme Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 15 - Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19.4 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.6 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 360 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 29.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Suspension Revoked Uday Kumar Pramar CC CRISIL B+ 35 Migrated from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Uday Kumar Pramar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ultra Trust TL CRISIL D 50 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Universal Cables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 870 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd CC CRISIL A 2100 Assigned Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 257.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vinay Kumar Dixit Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Limits Vinay Kumar Dixit TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned VKN Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 - VKN Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 50 - Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Whirlpool of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)