February 28, 2018 / 7:53 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 28

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2018.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd                  Inland Guarantees  CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Alchem International Pvt Ltd            Pre Shipment       CRISIL A2+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit@
@It has sub-limit of Post-Shipment credit (Rs 20 crore), Letter of credit (Rs 5 crore), Buyers'
credit (Rs 5 crore) and Working capital demand loan (Rs 5 crore)
Alchem International Pvt Ltd            Pre Shipment       CRISIL A2+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit@
@It has sub-limit of Post-Shipment credit (Rs 20 crore), Letter of credit (Rs 5 crore), Buyers'
credit (Rs 5 crore) and Working capital demand loan (Rs 5 crore)
^It can be used either as Packing credit (Rs 35 crore), Post-Shipment finance (Rs 35 crore),
Overdraft (Rs 20 crore), Letter of credit (Rs 15 crore), Buyers' credit (Rs 15 crore) or Working
capital loan (Rs 20 crore)
Amar Enterprises                        BG                 CRISIL A4      30      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Amity Leather International             Export             CRISIL A4+     61      Reaffirmed
                                        Post-Shipment
                                        Credit
Aron Universal Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3      35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Aron Universal Ltd                      Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      15.4    Upgraded from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A4+
Aron Universal Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd                Non-FBL            CRISIL A2      1163.4  Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd              Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     72.5    Reaffirmed
Bhartiya Vehicles and Engineering Co.   BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     CRISIL A4+
Ltd
Blue Star Air Travel Services (India)   BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Concrete Udyog Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3      196.5   Assigned
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Crystal India                           Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Durga Polyflex Industries               BG                 CRISIL A4+     25.5    Reaffirmed
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
E-Con Packaging Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2+     150     Assigned
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
(Including Short Term NCD)
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          CD Programme       CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
 (Enhanced from Rs.1000 )
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     45.5    A
Hindustan Glass Works Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd              Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     9       Reaffirmed
JDP Agro Industries Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      7.8     Assigned
K P Transports Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      -
Kailash Prasad Yadav Constructions Pvt  BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Ltd
Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3      300     Reaffirmed
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd              Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      90      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd              Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3      180     Reaffirmed
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd              Post Shipment      CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Krishna Traders (New)                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Krishna Traders (New)                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Krishna Traders (New)                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      60      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates   LOC                CRISIL A4      23      -
Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions           BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Mahatma Gandhi Mission                  BG                 CRISIL A1      200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Mahatma Gandhi Mission                  Overdraft          CRISIL A1      200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
MKU Ltd                                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     500     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+*

(Issuer Not Cooperating)
MKU Ltd                                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A4+     220     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+*
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
MKU Ltd                                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     240     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+*
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nabam Tullon LLP                        BG                 CRISIL A3+     520     Reaffirmed
Naps (India) Shoes Pvt Ltd              Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     30      -
                                        Negotiation
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Naps (India) Shoes Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     20      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           ST Borrowing       CRISIL A1+     200000  Reaffirmed
                                        Programme* 
*Borrowing programme for fiscal 2018 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total
incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme
not to exceed Rs.64,000 crore at any point in time during fiscal 2018. The long-term borrowing
programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           ST Borrowing       CRISIL A1+     320000  Withdrawal
                                        Programme~  
~Borrowing programme for fiscal 2017
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Propel Industries Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A3+     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Propel Industries Pvt Ltd               LOC Bill           CRISIL A3+     20      Upgraded from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL A3
R. Rama Rao                             BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Radha V Company                         BG                 CRISIL A4      34.4    Assigned
Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Raj Laxmi Enterprises - Lucknow         Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     26.5    Assigned
Raj Laxmi Enterprises - Lucknow         BG                 CRISIL A4+     34      Assigned
Ram Sanehi & Sons                       BG                 CRISIL A4      16      Assigned
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Buyer`s Credit^    CRISIL A1+     7500    Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with Short Term Loan and Working Capital Demand Loan
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG*          CRISIL A1+     24000   Reaffirmed
*Rs 500 Crore is interchangeable with Buyers Credit and SBLC
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CP                 CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Rex-Tone Industries Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     170     Reaffirmed
Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      87.5    Reaffirmed
S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      200     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3      75      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A3      125     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Salem Automech - Salem                  BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Salem Automech - Salem                  LOC                CRISIL A4      8       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sarathy Autocars                        Inventory Funding  CRISIL A4+     100     -
                                        Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     78.5    Reaffirmed
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3      320     Reaffirmed
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      20      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      120     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shivji Singla and Sons                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     5.6     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shivji Singla and Sons                  Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     35      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4      55      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A2+     250     Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2+     2900    Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 CP                 CRISIL A2+     150     Reaffirmed
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Syncotts International                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     140     Reaffirmed
Syncotts International                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Syncotts International                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
T.O. Ittoop and Associates              BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
T.O. Ittoop and Associates              Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Theme Export Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Theme Export Pvt Ltd                    Standby Export     CRISIL A4+     46      Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      125     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd               Bill Pur-Dis Fac   CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Uday Kumar Pramar                       BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Universal Cables Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A1      800     Assigned
Universal Cables Ltd                    Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1      45      Assigned
                                        Forward
Universal Cables Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A1      4400    Assigned
Universal Cables Ltd                    Capex LOC          CRISIL A1      85      Assigned
Universal Cables Ltd                    CP Programme       CRISIL A1      1000    Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd             Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd             Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Whirlpool of India Ltd                  ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     250     Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       50      Assigned
Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       100     Assigned
Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     185     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     450     Reaffirmed
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      225     Reaffirmed
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd      Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB      11.4    Reaffirmed
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      51.7    Reaffirmed
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd      Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Alchem International Pvt Ltd            WC Fac^            CRISIL A-      350     Reaffirmed
^It can be used either as Packing credit (Rs 35 crore), Post-Shipment finance (Rs 35 crore),
Overdraft (Rs 20 crore), Letter of credit (Rs 15 crore), Buyers' credit (Rs 15 crore) or Working
capital loan (Rs 20 crore) 
Alchem International Pvt Ltd            WC Fac**           CRISIL A-      341.4   Reaffirmed
**It can be used either as Pre-Shipment finance (Rs 35 crore), Post-Shipment finance (Rs 35
crore), Cash credit (Rs 20 crore), Sight letter of credit (Rs 7.5 crore), Usance letter of
credit (Rs 11 crore), Working capital demand loan (Rs 25 crore) or Bank guarantee (Rs 6 crore) 
Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd    TL                 -              1800    Reaffirmed
                                                                                  And
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Amar Enterprises                        Overdraft          CRISIL B-      35      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Amity Leather International             CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Amity Leather International             Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     29      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB
Anandtara Properties                    TL                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Aron Universal Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Aron Universal Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    0.2     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Aron Universal Ltd                      Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB-    71.4    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Aron Universal Ltd                      Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    30      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB+
Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB-     383.9   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd                FB Fac             CRISIL BBB+    500     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    36.6    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Axis Bank Ltd                           Tier I Bonds       CRISIL AA+     35000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
B. R. Steel Products Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       82.6    Reaffirmed
B. R. Steel Products Pvt Ltd            Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
Bagwan Cotex                            CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Bagwan Cotex                            Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Bajrang Food Processing Industry        CC                 CRISIL B+      95      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Bajrang Food Processing Industry        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      3.9     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Bajrang Food Processing Industry        TL*                CRISIL B+      51.1    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
* Includes sublimit of Rs.2.11crore of Letter of Credit
BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd              Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Beffy Cashew Company                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      70      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Beffy Cashew Company                    Overdraft          CRISIL BB      30      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Beffy Cashew Company                    Packing Credit     CRISIL BB      350     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Beffy Cashew Company                    WC Fac             CRISIL BB      40      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Bhartiya Vehicles and Engineering Co.   CC                 CRISIL BB      20      CRISIL BB
Ltd
Blue Star Air Travel Services (India)   CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B       46.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Concrete Udyog Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    91      Assigned
Concrete Udyog Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    190     Assigned
Concrete Udyog Ltd                      Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    17.5    Assigned
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Crystal India                           CC                 CRISIL B       120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
D. R. J. Impex Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      12.5    Assigned
D. R. J. Impex Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL B+      55      Assigned
Demech Chemical Products Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      49      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Durga Polyflex Industries               CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Durga Polyflex Industries               LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     9.3     Reaffirmed
Durga Polyflex Industries               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     60.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB+     55      Reaffirmed
Eco Roots Foods India Pvt Ltd           Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      92.7    Assigned
Eco Roots Foods India Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      3.3     Assigned
Eco Roots Foods India Pvt Ltd           Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      6       Assigned
                                        Purchase
Eco Roots Foods India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      28      Assigned
Eco Roots Foods India Pvt Ltd           Export Packing     CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
                                        Credit
E-Con Packaging Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Assigned
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          LT Bk Fac^         CRISIL AA      6250    Reaffirmed
^interchangeable between letter of credit, buyer's credit and fund based facilities
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      3750    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
*interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          NCD                CRISIL AA      2000    Assigned
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          NCD                CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          NCD                CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      10000   Assigned
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD Rs.3000        CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      PS                 CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          TL                 CRISIL A       14300   Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          NCDs               CRISIL A       460     Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          NCD                CRISIL A       500     Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          Subordinated Debt  CRISIL A       1500    Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          ubordinated Debt*  CRISIL A       500     Reaffirmed
Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      172.5   -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      55      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      42.5    -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Fakirsons Papchem Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     350     Assigned
Fakirsons Papchem Pvt Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     20      Assigned
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd            Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     135     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     115     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     45      Reaffirmed
Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      54.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      12      Reaffirmed
Global Logistics Solutions India Pvt LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB+     25      Reaffirmed
Global Logistics Solutions India Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL BB+     45      Reaffirmed
GR Projects - Chennai                   CC                 CRISIL B       100     Assigned
GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      200     A
GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB      604.5   Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Himalayan Theatres Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B-      59      Assigned
Hindustan Glass Works Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Hindustan Glass Works Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    1       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     86      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan            CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
JDP Agro Industries Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B       32.2    Assigned
JDP Agro Industries Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       19.6    Assigned
K P Transports Pvt Ltd                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB+     150     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
K P Transports Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B+      400     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt Ltd  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      10      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kailash Prasad Yadav Constructions Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      15      Assigned
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Kailash Prasad Yadav Constructions Pvt  CC                 CRISIL BB      5       Assigned
Ltd
Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Lakho Agricultural and Food Products    CC                 CRISIL B+      79      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Lakho Agricultural and Food Products    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      16      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates   CC                 CRISIL B+      25      -
Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      30      -
Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      20      -
Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      -
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Lakshmigraha Enterprises                CC                 CRISIL B       330     Reaffirmed
Lakshmigraha Enterprises                Channel Financing  CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Lakshmigraha Enterprises                Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Lakshmigraha Enterprises                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
M.G.B. Mobiles                          CC                 CRISIL BB      104     Reaffirmed
M.G.B. Mobiles                          Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
M.G.B. Mobiles                          LT Loan            CRISIL BB      5.5     Reaffirmed
M.G.B. Mobiles                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions           Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Mahatma Gandhi Mission                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      600     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Outlook revised from Stable
Mahatma Gandhi Mission                  Rupee TL           CRISIL A-      430     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from Stable
Mehala Machines India Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     95      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
MGM Minerals Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Removed from Watch with Negative Implications
MGM Minerals Ltd                        Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     600     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Removed from Watch with Negative Implications
MKU Ltd                                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     350     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB*
(Issuer Not Cooperating),Placed on Watch with Negative Implications
MKU Ltd                                 Standby LOC        CRISIL BB+     120     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB*
(Issuer Not Cooperating),Placed on Watch with Negative Implications
MKU Ltd                                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     254.5   Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB*
(Issuer Not Cooperating),Placed on Watch with Negative Implications
N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      21.9    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nabam Tullon LLP                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     200     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from Stable.
Nakoda Agro Tech                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Nakoda Agro Tech                        TL                 CRISIL BB-     16.5    Reaffirmed
Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      110     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      70      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Orange Megastructure LLP                Lease Rental       CRISIL BB+     1400    Assigned
                                        Discounting Loan
Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     10      Assigned
Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     6.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Assigned
Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      70      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BB      142.5   -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           TL                 -              110000  Withdrawal
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           CC@                CRISIL AAA     100000  Reaffirmed
@Limit for working capital - working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of
credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilit.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           TL                 CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           LT Borrowing       CRISIL AAA     640000  Reaffirmed
                                        Programme*
(Enhanced from Rs.31000 ),*Borrowing programme for fiscal 2018 (refers to financial year, April
1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated
long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.64,000 crore at any point in time during fiscal 2018.
The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax
Act.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           Subordinated NCDs  CRISIL AAA     150000  Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           Bonds              CRISIL AAA     1498284 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.166967.3 )
Power Finance Corporation Ltd           Bonds @            CRISIL AAA     361150  Reaffirmed
@Limit for working capital - working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of
credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital
borrowing not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs 10,000 crore. However, quantum of sanctioned
working capital facilities may be different from the Board-approved limit for outstanding
working capital borrowing .
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB      61.4    Reaffirmed
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd  Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      138.6   Reaffirmed
Premier Metal Products                  Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B+      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Premier Metal Products                  CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Professional Educational Trust          Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       40      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Professional Educational Trust          LT Loan            CRISIL D       210     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Professional Educational Trust          Overdraft          CRISIL D       40      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Professional Educational Trust          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       50      -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Propel Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Propel Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     45      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
R. Rama Rao                             Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     65      -
                                        Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
R. Senguttuvan                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
R. Senguttuvan                          TL                 CRISIL B       200     Assigned
Radha V Company                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       0.6     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Radha V Company                         Key Loan           CRISIL B       5       Assigned
Radha V Company                         CC                 CRISIL B       20      Assigned
Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Raj Laxmi Enterprises - Lucknow         CC                 CRISIL BB      9.5     Assigned
Raj Yamaha                              CC                 CRISIL B+      87.5    -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Raj Yamaha                              Cash TL            CRISIL B+      10      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Raj Yamaha                              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      20      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ram Sanehi & Sons                       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      19      Assigned
Ram Sanehi & Sons                       Proposed BG        CRISIL B+      19      Assigned
Ram Sanehi & Sons                       CC                 CRISIL B+      16      Assigned
Rattan Hammers                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     80      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Rex-Tone Industries Ltd                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
Rex-Tone Industries Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Rex-Tone Industries Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      57.5    Reaffirmed
Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       55      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sahaj Finvest Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       100     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40      -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Salasar Stainless Ltd                   LT                 CRISIL BBB-    0       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating,^Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.5.0 crore and with Foreign
Letter of Credit (FLC)/ Foreign Letter of Guarantee (FLG) up to Rs.10.0 crore 
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    400     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB-    32.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Salem Automech - Salem                  CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sampuran Packaging                      CC                 CRISIL B       26.2    -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sampuran Packaging                      LT Loan            CRISIL B       70      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sampuran Packaging                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10.3    -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sarathy Autocars                        CC                 CRISIL BB+     245     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sarathy Autocars                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     4       -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sarathy Autocars                        TL                 CRISIL BB+     10      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    90      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    70      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      66.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
SGRD Healthcare Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      154     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shakti Industries - Jalalabad           CC                 CRISIL B+      112.5   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shakti Industries - Jalalabad           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    90      Reaffirmed
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    93      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd        Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      35      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B+      25      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shivji Singla and Sons                  CC                 CRISIL BB      20      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shivji Singla and Sons                  TL                 CRISIL BB      4.4     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Ram Resins Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      140     Assigned
Shree Sharavana Traders                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB      150     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Sharavana Traders                 CC                 CRISIL BB      350     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B+      150     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25      -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL B+      150     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       40      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B       40      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB+     200     -
Charitable Trust Samiti
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     550     -
Charitable Trust Samiti
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A-      2500    CRISIL A-
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      1960.8  CRISIL A-
                                        Loan Fac^^
^^Fully interchangeable with working capital limits
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL A-      238.8   CRISIL A-
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 TL*                CRISIL A-      690.9   CRISIL A-
* INR equivalent of USD 14.1 million
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 TL#                CRISIL A-      514.5   CRISIL A-
# INR equivalent of USD 10.5 million 
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd                 TL^                CRISIL A-      245     CRISIL A-
^ INR equivalent of USD 5.0 million
Singh Cycle & Motor Co.                 CC                 CRISIL D       37.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Singh Cycle & Motor Co.                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL D       42.5    Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Singh Cycle & Motor Co.                 TL                 CRISIL D       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      120     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL B+      37.5    -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      50      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SKLS Galaxymall Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     300     -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India    CC                 CRISIL B+      50      -
Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India    LT Loan            CRISIL B+      55      -
Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      95      -
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd                   Drop Line          CRISIL BB      58      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Outlook revised from Positive
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd                   Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      310     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Outlook revised from Positive
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from Positive
Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     73.5    Reaffirmed
Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     180     Reaffirmed
Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     26.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B       67.5    Reaffirmed
Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       82.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Surien Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      100     -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SVS Food Processors Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
SVS Food Processors Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Assigned
SVS Food Processors Pvt Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      45      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Swasthik Ceramall                       CC                 CRISIL B+      13.5    -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Swasthik Ceramall                       LT Loan            CRISIL B+      12.5    -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Swasthik Ceramall                       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      9       -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Syncotts International                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
T.B. Jewellery                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     189.7   Reaffirmed
T.L.Fashion                             CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
T.L.Fashion                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Teena Labs Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Assigned
Theme Export Pvt Ltd                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Theme Export Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     24      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      20      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd            Export Packing     CRISIL B+      15      -
                                        Credit
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B+      19.4    -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20.6    -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       360     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd               Proposed TL        CRISIL B       29.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Uday Kumar Pramar                       CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Uday Kumar Pramar                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ultra Trust                             TL                 CRISIL D       50      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB      110     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      24.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      18      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      55      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB      40      -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      40      -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Universal Cables Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL A       870     Assigned
Universal Cables Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A       2100    Assigned
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     257.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     82.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB+     200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Vinay Kumar Dixit                       Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       25      Assigned
                                        Limits
Vinay Kumar Dixit                       TL                 CRISIL B       65      Assigned
VKN Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL B       50      -
VKN Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd          Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       50      -
                                        Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Whirlpool of India Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

