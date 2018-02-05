FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 4:05 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 5

Reuters Staff

35 Min Read

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. N. Pandey - Ranchi                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Assigned
Achiever Apparels Pvt Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Achiever Apparels Pvt Ltd               Foreign            CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Achiever Apparels Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     750     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd                   Export Funding*    CRISIL A2+     300     Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked ;*Interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency,
export packing credit, foreign bill discounting and letter of credit
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd                   Non-FBL@           CRISIL A2+     75      Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked ; @Includes letter of credit and stand-by letter of credit
facilities
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd                   Export Funding^    CRISIL A2+     700
Assigned; Suspension Revoked ; ^Interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency,
export packing credit, foreign bill purchase and standby working capital limit
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A2      809
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2+'
Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd      Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      330     Reaffirmed
Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     2
Reassigned
Chhattisgarh Power and Coal             BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Benefication Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Croda India Company Pvt Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      38      Reaffirmed
Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd                Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Emerald Industries                      BG                 CRISIL A4      125
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A4+'
Exemed Pharmaceuticals                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2      50      Reaffirmed
Fabmark Exports                         Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A1      2600    Reaffirmed
Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      64.3    Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked 
HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     880     Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked 
Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4      126     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     140     Assigned
Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     34.4    Assigned
Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     240     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     4960    Reaffirmed
Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Maithri Laboratories Pvt Ltd            LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     3.1     Reaffirmed
Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd                LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      150     Reaffirmed
MSN Organics Pvt Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
MSN Pharmachem Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A1      75      Reaffirmed
Neel Kanth Herbs                        LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Neman Carpets                           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     11      Reaffirmed
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'
Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Samcon Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Samcon Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     4       Reaffirmed
Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Alloy Steel Distributors     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      300     Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
SB International                        LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     595     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sharma Orthopedic (India) Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     22.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed

Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sigma Castings Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A1      1850    Reaffirmed
Sreejith S S                            BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     320     Reaffirmed
Sti Industries                          LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Assigned
Sti Industries                          Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
                                        Credit
Sti Industries                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     45      Assigned
Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     2
Reassigned
Turki Cold Storage and General Mills    Overdraft          CRISIL A4      1.2     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
VIP Clothing Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A3      13.5    Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed
VIP Clothing Ltd                        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed
VIP Clothing Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A3      260     Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. N. Pandey - Ranchi                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
A. N. Pandey - Ranchi                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Agri Green Fertilizers and Chemicals    CC                 CRISIL B+      170     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd          Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     500     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd                   Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A-      51.7    Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked 
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL A-      21      Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked 
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    150
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-'
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    41
                                        Loan Fac
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-'
Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd      Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd      Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       180     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
AVC Motors (Nissan)                     CC                 CRISIL B-      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B-      42.7    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B-      54      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Bhagwati Cotton Company                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     350     Assigned
Bhagwati Cotton Company                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     150     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       85      Reaffirmed
Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd                     Rupee TL           CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       179.1   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       39      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL D       582     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     47.5    Reaffirmed
Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     0.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
C Mohan International                   CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
C Mohan International                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB      1       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Chhattisgarh Power and Coal             CC                 CRISIL BB+     185     Reaffirmed
Benefication Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Croda India Company Pvt Ltd             CC*                CRISIL A+      40      Reaffirmed
Reaffirmed ; * Fully convertible into packing credit, supplier's credit, and other fund-based
facilities
Croda India Company Pvt Ltd             CC#                CRISIL A+      50
Reaffirmed ; #Fully convertible into packing credit, supplier's credit, letter of credit & bank
guarantee and other fund-based facilities
Croda India Company Pvt Ltd             Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL A+      112     Assigned
Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    900     Reaffirmed
Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    155     Reaffirmed
Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd                Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Emerald Industries                      CC                 CRISIL B+      85
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-'
Emerald Industries                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      90
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-'
Exemed Pharmaceuticals                  CC*                CRISIL BBB+    150     Reaffirmed
Reaffirmed ; *Fully interchangeable with Inland/Import Letter of Credit and pre-post shipment
credit
Fabmark Exports                         CC                 CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Fabmark Exports                         Export Packing     CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Fabmark Exports                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Giriraj Trading Co.                     CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Giriraj Trading Co.                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       54.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Giriraj Trading Co.                     TL                 CRISIL B       15.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A       500
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+'
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL A       2195
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+'
Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park Pvt Ltd    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       97.1    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL B       452.9   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked 
Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15.7    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Assigned; Suspension Revoked 
GSM Mega Infrastructures Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     600     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
GSR and KKR Educational Society         CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
GSR and KKR Educational Society         LT Loan            CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     370     Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked 
Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B+      126.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd   Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      37.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     150     Assigned
Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     75.6    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Assigned
Kamal CED Solutions LLP                 CC                 CRISIL BB      35
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB+'
Kamal CED Solutions LLP                 Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      85
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB+'
Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd             CC                 CRISIL AA-     400     Reaffirmed
Kodai Cars Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL D       20
Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+'
Kodai Cars Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       100
Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+'
Krishna Containers                      CC                 CRISIL D       93      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Krishna Containers                      LOC                CRISIL D       377     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Lav Laxmi Land Developers Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-     95      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     58      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB     32      Reaffirmed
Maithri Laboratories Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     70      Reaffirmed
Maithri Laboratories Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Malbros International Pvt Ltd           BG                 Withdrawal     5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Malbros International Pvt Ltd           CC                 Withdrawal     330
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Malbros International Pvt Ltd           LOC                Withdrawal     20
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Malbros International Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     151.9
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Malbros International Pvt Ltd           TL                 Withdrawal     203.1
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Mangalmay Foundation Trust              Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     68      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Mangalmay Foundation Trust              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     42      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Mangalmay Foundation Trust              TL                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     46.9    Reaffirmed
Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences             CC                 CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maruthi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maruthi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     320     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     2391.8  Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mohani Food Products                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Mohani Food Products                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     46      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Mohani Food Products                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     4       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL A       3000    Reaffirmed
MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL A       6820    Reaffirmed
MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd                WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A       500     Reaffirmed
MSN Life Sciences Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
MSN Life Sciences Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB+    1680    Reaffirmed
MSN Organics Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
MSN Organics Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB+    240     Reaffirmed
MSN Pharmachem Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A       510     Reaffirmed
Neel Kanth Herbs                        CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Neel Kanth Herbs                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      3.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Neman Carpets                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Neman Carpets                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Numero Uno Clothing Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    550     Reaffirmed
Oasis Distilleries Ltd                  BG                 Withdrawal     47.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Oasis Distilleries Ltd                  CC                 Withdrawal     415
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Oasis Distilleries Ltd                  Inland/Import LOC  Withdrawal     2.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Oasis Distilleries Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     15
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Oasis Distilleries Ltd                  Standby Line of    Withdrawal     40
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Oasis Distilleries Ltd                  TL                 Withdrawal     190
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating
Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd                CC*                CRISIL BBB     125     Reaffirmed
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' ; *Letter of credit sublimit of Rs 1.50
crore *Bank guarantee sublimit of Rs 1.50 crore *Export packaging credit sublimit of Rs 2.00
crore *Foreign bill discounting sublimit of Rs 1.00 crore *Letter of undertaking for bank
guarantee sublimit of Rs 3.00 crore *Full interchangeability among non-fund-based limits
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB     16.3    Reaffirmed
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'
Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       14      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       6       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
S.M.Edibles Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy India Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy India Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL B+      300     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samcon Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     62      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Samcon Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     23      Assigned
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     45      Reaffirmed
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     14.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB+     36.1    Reaffirmed
Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     41.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB+     16      Reaffirmed
SB International                        CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd                Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     500     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sharma Orthopedic (India) Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sharma Orthopedic (India) Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     6.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sharma Orthopedic (India) Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-     37.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shivam Steel Corporation                CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shivam Steel Corporation                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     75      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      228     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      115     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      7       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sigma Castings Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sigma Castings Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd             CC                 CRISIL A       750
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+'
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       354.6
                                        Loan Fac
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+'
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd             TL                 CRISIL A       5845.4
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+'
Sree Daksha Property Developers India   TL                 CRISIL D       150
Pvt Ltd
Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+'
Sreejith S S                            CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     500
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB'
Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     70
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB'
Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     80
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB'
Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd           Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB-     300
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB'
Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Sti Industries                          CC                 CRISIL BB      2.5     Assigned
Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     15.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     12.5    Assigned
Super Hobs and Broaches Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     12      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Super Hobs and Broaches Pvt Ltd         Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     48      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Swastik Chemicals                       CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Swastik Chemicals                       SME Gold Card      CRISIL B+      7       Reaffirmed
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL D       0.2
Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from 'CRISIL B'
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       50
Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from 'CRISIL B'
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL D       10
Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from 'CRISIL B'
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       9.8
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from 'CRISIL B'
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL D       70
Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from 'CRISIL B'
Thakurji Solvex Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     210     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed
Thakurji Solvex Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     165     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed
Turki Cold Storage and General Mills    CC                 CRISIL B       17      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Turki Cold Storage and General Mills    LT Loan            CRISIL B       46      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Turki Cold Storage and General Mills    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Vimal Plastics - Delhi                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vimal Plastics - Delhi                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     44      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vimal Plastics - Delhi                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     21      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vimal Plastics - Delhi                  WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
VIP Clothing Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    796.5   Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed
VIP Clothing Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    59      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed
VIP Clothing Ltd                        Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed
VIP Clothing Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed
Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd.                  CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd.                  TL                 CRISIL B       71.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
