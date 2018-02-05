CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. N. Pandey - Ranchi BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Achiever Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Achiever Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Achiever Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Export Funding* CRISIL A2+ 300 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked ;*Interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency, export packing credit, foreign bill discounting and letter of credit Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL A2+ 75 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked ; @Includes letter of credit and stand-by letter of credit facilities Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Export Funding^ CRISIL A2+ 700 Assigned; Suspension Revoked ; ^Interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency, export packing credit, foreign bill purchase and standby working capital limit Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 809 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2+' Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reassigned Chhattisgarh Power and Coal BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Benefication Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Croda India Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 38 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Forward Emerald Industries BG CRISIL A4 125 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A4+' Exemed Pharmaceuticals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Fabmark Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2600 Reaffirmed Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 64.3 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 880 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 126 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 34.4 Assigned Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4960 Reaffirmed Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Maithri Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed MSN Organics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed MSN Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Neel Kanth Herbs LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Neman Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Reaffirmed Continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Samcon Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Samcon Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Alloy Steel Distributors Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed under LOC Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated SB International LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 595 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sharma Orthopedic (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sigma Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1850 Reaffirmed Sreejith S S BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Sti Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Sti Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit Sti Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reassigned Turki Cold Storage and General Mills Overdraft CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated VIP Clothing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13.5 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed VIP Clothing Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Forward Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed VIP Clothing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 260 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. N. Pandey - Ranchi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac A. N. Pandey - Ranchi CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Agri Green Fertilizers and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Anmol Steel Processors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 51.7 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 21 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-' Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 41 Loan Fac Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-' Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated AVC Motors (Nissan) CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Bhagwati Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Bhagwati Cotton Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 179.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 582 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac C Mohan International CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated C Mohan International LT Loan CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Chhattisgarh Power and Coal CC CRISIL BB+ 185 Reaffirmed Benefication Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Croda India Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Reaffirmed ; * Fully convertible into packing credit, supplier's credit, and other fund-based facilities Croda India Company Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed ; #Fully convertible into packing credit, supplier's credit, letter of credit & bank guarantee and other fund-based facilities Croda India Company Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 112 Assigned Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries CC CRISIL B+ 85 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-' Emerald Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-' Exemed Pharmaceuticals CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Reaffirmed ; *Fully interchangeable with Inland/Import Letter of Credit and pre-post shipment credit Fabmark Exports CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Fabmark Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Fabmark Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Giriraj Trading Co. CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Giriraj Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Giriraj Trading Co. TL CRISIL B 15.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+' Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 2195 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+' Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 97.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 452.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.7 Assigned Loan Fac Assigned; Suspension Revoked GSM Mega Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 600 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated GSR and KKR Educational Society CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating GSR and KKR Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 126.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75.6 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Kamal CED Solutions LLP CC CRISIL BB 35 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB+' Kamal CED Solutions LLP Rupee TL CRISIL BB 85 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB+' Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed Kodai Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Kodai Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Krishna Containers CC CRISIL D 93 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Krishna Containers LOC CRISIL D 377 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kundan Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Lav Laxmi Land Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 58 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 32 Reaffirmed Maithri Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Maithri Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malbros International Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Malbros International Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 330 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Malbros International Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 20 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Malbros International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 151.9 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Malbros International Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 203.1 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Mangalmay Foundation Trust Overdraft CRISIL BB- 68 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Mangalmay Foundation Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Mangalmay Foundation Trust TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 46.9 Reaffirmed Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maruthi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maruthi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2391.8 Assigned Loan Fac Mohani Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Mohani Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Mohani Food Products TL CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 6820 Reaffirmed MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed MSN Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed MSN Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1680 Reaffirmed MSN Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed MSN Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed MSN Pharmachem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 510 Reaffirmed Neel Kanth Herbs CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Neel Kanth Herbs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Neman Carpets Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Neman Carpets Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd BG Withdrawal 47.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Oasis Distilleries Ltd CC Withdrawal 415 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Oasis Distilleries Ltd Inland/Import LOC Withdrawal 2.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Oasis Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 15 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Oasis Distilleries Ltd Standby Line of Withdrawal 40 Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Oasis Distilleries Ltd TL Withdrawal 190 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' ; *Letter of credit sublimit of Rs 1.50 crore *Bank guarantee sublimit of Rs 1.50 crore *Export packaging credit sublimit of Rs 2.00 crore *Foreign bill discounting sublimit of Rs 1.00 crore *Letter of undertaking for bank guarantee sublimit of Rs 3.00 crore *Full interchangeability among non-fund-based limits Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16.3 Reaffirmed Continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Rivergrow Vyapar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated S.M.Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Samcon Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62 Assigned Loan Fac Samcon Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 36.1 Reaffirmed Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16 Reaffirmed SB International CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sharma Orthopedic (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sharma Orthopedic (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sharma Orthopedic (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shivam Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shivam Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 228 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Radhey Radhey Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sigma Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sigma Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+' Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 354.6 Loan Fac Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+' Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A 5845.4 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+' Sree Daksha Property Developers India TL CRISIL D 150 Pvt Ltd Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Sreejith S S CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB' Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB' Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB' Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 300 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL BB' Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sti Industries CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned Super Hobs and Broaches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Super Hobs and Broaches Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Swastik Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Swastik Chemicals SME Gold Card CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.2 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.8 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' Thakurji Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Thakurji Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Turki Cold Storage and General Mills CC CRISIL B 17 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Turki Cold Storage and General Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 46 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Turki Cold Storage and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Vimal Plastics - Delhi CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vimal Plastics - Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Vimal Plastics - Delhi TL CRISIL BB+ 21 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vimal Plastics - Delhi WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating VIP Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 796.5 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed VIP Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed VIP Clothing Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed VIP Clothing Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'; Rating reaffirmed Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 71.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)