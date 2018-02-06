CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed Bharat Agro Impex BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Credit Concept Bikes Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed CP) Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed IAC International Automotive India Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Mekala Venkateswara Rao BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned National Housing Bank Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Housing Bank CP CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Forward Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Pollutech Engineering LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Rama Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 125 Assigned Royalcare Super Speciality Hospital Ltd BG CRISIL A4 43.5 Reaffirmed Sankalp International Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 6 Assigned Forward Shine Cot-Spin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Housing Bank FD Programme FAAA 10000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aesthetic Gold Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Alfara`a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3950.9 Reaffirmed Alfara`a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1380 Reaffirmed Alfara`a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1400 Reaffirmed Alfara`a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Gold Card Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned * Rs 2 crore of sub-limit of CC and Rs 7 crore of sub-limit of FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Anjani Steels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 235 Upgraded from CRISIL BB ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Agro Impex CC* CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Bharat Agro Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Agro Impex TL CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 58 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Blossom Gold Collections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Concept Bikes TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Concept Bikes Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Eminent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 69.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 37.2 Reaffirmed Credit Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed IAC International Automotive India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd IAC International Automotive India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac IAC International Automotive India Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 36.9 Assigned Kalpa Vruksha Plantations Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 250 Assigned Kaur Sain Spinning Mills BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaur Sain Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaur Sain Spinning Mills TL CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed *Packing credit of Rs. 1.50 Cr is sublimit of Cash credit Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 37500 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malabar Business Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malabar Crystals and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Diamond Gallery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4267.5 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 730 Reaffirmed Credit Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1932.5 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Supermarket (Kannur) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 89.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Malabar Jewels and Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Malabar Mangalore Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 99.5 Reaffirmed Malabar Mangalore Arcade Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 0.5 Assigned Malabar Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Ruby Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Watches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Manku Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Manku Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 250 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B+ Mekala Venkateswara Rao TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned Mekala Venkateswara Rao Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mekala Venkateswara Rao Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Modern Stage Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed, Migrated from CRISIL B+ National Housing Bank Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Housing Bank NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned National Housing Bank NCDs CRISIL AAA 57750 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Deposits Under CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Housing Fund and Under Urban Housing Fund* *Rs 6000 crore under Rural Housing Fund and Rs 3000 crore under Urban Housing Fund National Housing Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 46401.33Reaffirmed National Housing Bank LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Programme Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 132.5 Reaffirmed Credit Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with PCFC and Bill Discounting Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 59 Reaffirmed Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Northern Gold Collections Llp CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed P. N. Memorial Neurocentre and Research CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from Institute Ltd CRISIL BBB P. N. Memorial Neurocentre and Research TL CRISIL BBB+ 1465 Upgraded from Institute Ltd CRISIL BBB Pollutech Engineering CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Pollutech Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Prominent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Rama Overseas Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Purchase Rama Overseas Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Riches Jewel Arcade Llp CC CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Riches Jewel Arcade Llp Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Royalcare Super Speciality Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Sankalp International Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 6 Assigned Credit Sankalp International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3 Assigned Loan Fac Sankalp International Export Packing CRISIL BBB 27.5 Assigned Credit Sankalp International Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 7.5 Assigned Discounting Sheen Golden Jewels (india) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shine Cot-Spin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 450 Assigned Shine Cot-Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Shri Mahalaxmi Industries - Jodhpur CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Swarna Kamal Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.