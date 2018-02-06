FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 6

Reuters Staff

21 Min Read

   Feb 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     2       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Anjani Steels Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     215     Reaffirmed
Bharat Agro Impex                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3      2       Reaffirmed
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL A3      850     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL A3      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Concept Bikes                           Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      110     Reaffirmed
Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      65      Reaffirmed
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4      9       Reaffirmed
IAC International Automotive India Pvt  LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      200     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      90      Assigned
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Foreign            CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd                 CP                 CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Mekala Venkateswara Rao                 BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
National Housing Bank                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
National Housing Bank                   CP                 CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     9.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     52.5    Reaffirmed
Pollutech Engineering                   LOC                CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Rama Overseas Ltd                       Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      125     Assigned
Royalcare Super Speciality Hospital Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4      43.5    Reaffirmed
Sankalp International                   Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3+     6       Assigned
                                        Forward
Shine Cot-Spin Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Housing Bank                   FD Programme       FAAA           10000   Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aesthetic Gold Ornaments Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Alfara`a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL D       3950.9  Reaffirmed
Alfara`a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       1380    Reaffirmed
Alfara`a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL D       1400    Reaffirmed
Alfara`a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL D       350     Reaffirmed
Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd                 Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB-     28      Reaffirmed
                                        Gold Card
Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit*    CRISIL BB-     140     Assigned
* Rs 2 crore of sub-limit of CC and Rs 7 crore of sub-limit of FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD
Anjani Steels Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     1000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Anjani Steels Ltd                       Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Anjani Steels Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB+     235     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       250     Reaffirmed
ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd                    Pledge Loan        CRISIL B       27.5    Reaffirmed
ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd                    Standby Line of    CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Bharat Agro Impex                       CC*                CRISIL BB      220     Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit
Bharat Agro Impex                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bharat Agro Impex                       TL                 CRISIL BB      52.5    Reaffirmed
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    58      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Blossom Gold Collections Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Concept Bikes                           TL                 CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Concept Bikes                           Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
                                        Fac
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
^Interchangeable between short term and long term
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            NCD                CRISIL AA      5000    Assigned
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            NCD                CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      1000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac

Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    75      Reaffirmed
Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 WC Fac             CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Eminent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    69.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL B+      37.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      3.8     Reaffirmed
IAC International Automotive India Pvt  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    200     Reaffirmed
Ltd
IAC International Automotive India Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    10      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
IAC International Automotive India Pvt  TL                 CRISIL BBB+    300     Assigned
Ltd
Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CRISIL B+      36.9    Assigned
Kalpa Vruksha Plantations Pvt Ltd       Rupee TL           CRISIL B       250     Assigned
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills                BG                 CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills                CC                 CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills                LOC                CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills                TL                 CRISIL D       180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 CC*                CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
*Packing credit of Rs. 1.50 Cr is sublimit of Cash credit
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AAA     5000    Reaffirmed
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AAA     25000   Reaffirmed
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AAA     37500   Reaffirmed
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd                 PS                 CRISIL AAA     2500    Reaffirmed
Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Malabar Business Centre Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    80      Reaffirmed
Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Malabar Crystals and Diamonds Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Malabar Diamond Gallery Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB     400     Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Palace Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    150     Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    4267.5  Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+    400     Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    730     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    220     Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB+    1932.5  Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Supermarket (Kannur) Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BBB     89.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Malabar Jewels and Gems Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    130     Reaffirmed
Malabar Mangalore Arcade Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     99.5    Reaffirmed
Malabar Mangalore Arcade Pvt Ltd        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     0.5     Assigned
Malabar Ornaments Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Malabar Ruby Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Malabar Watches Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     80      Reaffirmed
Manku Agro Tech Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Manku Agro Tech Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    12      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL D       250     Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Mekala Venkateswara Rao                 TL                 CRISIL B+      13.5    Assigned
Mekala Venkateswara Rao                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      36.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mekala Venkateswara Rao                 Overdraft          CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Modern Stage Services Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed,
                                                                                  Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
National Housing Bank                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
National Housing Bank                   NCDs               CRISIL AAA     40000   Assigned
National Housing Bank                   NCDs               CRISIL AAA     57750   Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank                   Deposits Under     CRISIL AAA     90000   Reaffirmed
                                        Rural Housing Fund
                                        and Under Urban Housing Fund* 
*Rs 6000 crore under Rural Housing Fund and Rs 3000 crore under Urban Housing Fund
National Housing Bank                   Bonds              CRISIL AAA     46401.33Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank                   LT Borrowing       CRISIL AAA     140000  Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL BB      132.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL BB      130     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit*
*Fully interchangeable with PCFC and Bill Discounting
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB      59      Reaffirmed
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
Northern Gold Collections Llp           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
P. N. Memorial Neurocentre and Research CC                 CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
Institute Ltd                                                                     CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
P. N. Memorial Neurocentre and Research TL                 CRISIL BBB+    1465    Upgraded from
Institute Ltd                                                                     CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Pollutech Engineering                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
Pollutech Engineering                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Prominent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Rama Overseas Ltd                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    125     Assigned
                                        Purchase
Rama Overseas Ltd                       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB-    65      Assigned
Riches Jewel Arcade Llp                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Riches Jewel Arcade Llp                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Royalcare Super Speciality Hospital Ltd CC                 CRISIL B+      97.5    Reaffirmed
Sankalp International                   Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     6       Assigned
                                        Credit
Sankalp International                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     3       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sankalp International                   Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     27.5    Assigned
                                        Credit
Sankalp International                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB     7.5     Assigned
                                        Discounting
Sheen Golden Jewels (india) Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Shine Cot-Spin Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB      450     Assigned
Shine Cot-Spin Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Shri Mahalaxmi Industries - Jodhpur     CC                 CRISIL B       55      Assigned
Swarna Kamal Jewels India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     250     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
