CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhairav Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Cable Cast New Media Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Cable Cast New Media Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Dynomerk Controls BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ginni International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ginni International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Negotiation Ginni International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Ginni International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 104.5 Reaffirmed IKF Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed K K Welding Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Mateshwari Bus Operations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Forward Omshree Agro Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swiss Parenterals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Swiss Parenterals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 42.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 297 Assigned Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5203 Assigned Vishal Construction BG CRISIL A4 34.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.L. Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3750 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1319.2 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 580.8 Assigned Loan Fac Bhairav Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL B 40 Assigned Discounting Cable Cast New Media Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Loan Fac Cable Cast New Media Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Century 21 Town Planners Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+(SO)1950 Assigned Discounting Loan Century 21 Town Planners Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+(SO)60 Assigned Dynomerk Controls CC CRISIL B+ 40 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating* Dynomerk Controls Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating* Ginni International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 895.5 Reaffirmed Ginni International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 671.4 Reaffirmed Ginni International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 331.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopimal Kaur Sain Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL B Guala Closures (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Assigned IKF Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed IKF Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed K K Welding Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned K K Welding Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 275 Assigned K K Welding Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Kaas Footwear Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36.7 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Kaas Footwear Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.1 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 - Issuer Not Cooperating Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 - Issuer Not Cooperating Karnataka Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mateshwari Bus Operations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned MGM Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed MGM Minerals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Limits Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 238 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 277.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 254.2 Reaffirmed OM Industries - Dhule Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 221.1 Reaffirmed Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sansar Trust Sep 2017 IV Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Final Rating Sansar Trust Sep 2017 IV Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB+ Final Rating (SO) Shankus Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shivalik Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Shivalik Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Shivalik Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed *EPC/FBD/PCFC/EBR limits upto Rs.9 crore as a sub-limit of cash credit facility SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Credit SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 54.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Swiss Parenterals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Swiss Parenterals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Swiss Parenterals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 111.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2500 Assigned Vishal Construction CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vishal Construction LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vishal Construction Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 15.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.