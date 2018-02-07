FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 7:53 AM / in a day

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 7

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

   Feb 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhairav Impex                           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      15      Assigned
Cable Cast New Media Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL A4      7.5     Assigned
Cable Cast New Media Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      7.5     Assigned
Dynomerk Controls                       BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Ginni International Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Ginni International Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3+     140     Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
Ginni International Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3+     75      Reaffirmed
Ginni International Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     104.5   Reaffirmed
IKF Technologies Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
K K Welding Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Mateshwari Bus Operations Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     110     Assigned
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A1      6       Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A1      175     Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           CP                 CRISIL A1      250     Assigned
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd                   Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      8       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Swiss Parenterals Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Swiss Parenterals Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3      42.5    Reaffirmed
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd            Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     297     Assigned
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     5203    Assigned
Vishal Construction                     BG                 CRISIL A4      34.5    Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.L. Agro Industries Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     3750    Reaffirmed
B.L. Agro Industries Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     1319.2  Reaffirmed
B.L. Agro Industries Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     580.8   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Bhairav Impex                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       40      Assigned
                                        Discounting
Cable Cast New Media Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      55      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Cable Cast New Media Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Century 21 Town Planners Pvt Ltd        Lease Rental       CRISIL BBB+(SO)1950    Assigned
                                        Discounting Loan
Century 21 Town Planners Pvt Ltd        Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB+(SO)60      Assigned
Dynomerk Controls                       CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B 
Issuer Not Cooperating*
Dynomerk Controls                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B 
Issuer Not Cooperating*
Ginni International Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     895.5   Reaffirmed
Ginni International Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     671.4   Reaffirmed
Ginni International Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     331.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gopimal Kaur Sain Industries Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL D       280     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Guala Closures (India) Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A-      125     Assigned
IKF Technologies Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
IKF Technologies Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
K K Welding Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     175     Assigned
K K Welding Ltd                         Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     275     Assigned
K K Welding Ltd                         Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Kaas Footwear Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL D       36.7    Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kaas Footwear Industries Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL D       67.1    Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       65      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL D       5       -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd                  Standby LOC        CRISIL D       5       -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       35      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Karnataka Rice Industries               CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Mateshwari Bus Operations Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
MGM Minerals Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
MGM Minerals Ltd                        Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     600     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL A       450     Reaffirmed

Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL A       238     Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       277.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL A       254.2   Reaffirmed
OM Industries - Dhule                   Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Omshree Agro Industries Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    300     Reaffirmed
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    8.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd                   Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd                   Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB-    221.1   Reaffirmed
Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Sansar Trust Sep 2017 IV                Series A PTCs      CRISIL AAA (SO)        Final Rating
Sansar Trust Sep 2017 IV                Second loss Fac    CRISIL BBB+            Final Rating
                                                           (SO) 
Shankus Biosciences Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Shivalik Communications Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      400     Reaffirmed
Shivalik Communications Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shivalik Distribution Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      450     Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB-     600     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt   TL                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd      Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd                CC*                CRISIL BB      110     Reaffirmed
*EPC/FBD/PCFC/EBR limits upto Rs.9 crore as a sub-limit of cash credit facility
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      40.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      16.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      105     Assigned
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     54.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     25      Assigned
Swiss Parenterals Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Swiss Parenterals Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Swiss Parenterals Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    111.5   Reaffirmed
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      2500    Assigned
Vishal Construction                     CC                 CRISIL B       30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
Vishal Construction                     LT Loan            CRISIL B       20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
Vishal Construction                     Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       15.5    Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
