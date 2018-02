CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Akay Spices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Akay Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 240 # Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed C&S Electric Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3700 Reaffirmed Cavinkare Pvt Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1 230 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Diamond Industries (SBD) Capex LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Diamond Industries (SBD) LOC CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed FCS Software Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications FCS Software Solutions Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Removed from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications G. K. Winding Wires Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Fac G. K. Winding Wires Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed $Sublimits are Buyer's Credit of Rs 9.00 Crore, Bank Guarantee of Rs 3.0 Crore G. K. Winding Wires Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Hexagon-Midco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hexagon-Midco India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kamleshkumar Balubhai Lad BG CRISIL D 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 KTC Automotive Company BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed M/s. Raj Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 1440 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6020 Assigned MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 2700 Assigned Forward MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 2391.8 Assigned MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 1000 Assigned MD Retail India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed Forward MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2070 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2+ 18000 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee and one way interchangeability with FB limits up to Rs. 140 crore MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 3000 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Foreign Exchange Limit upto Rs.30 crore. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC& CRISIL A2+ 3000 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with Foreign Exchange Limit of Rs.30 crore. Muthoot Microfin Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Paappai Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Withdrawal R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 55 Withdrawal S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Siddhartha Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1087.5 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Sikkim Organics BG CRISIL A4 30.9 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Silverton Pulp and Papers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 74 Reaffirmed Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 416 Reaffirmed Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Akay Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA- 8500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA- 5000 Withdrawal Bonds (Under Basel II) Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 170 # *Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit up to Rs 5.00 crore; and with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and export credit up to Rs 9.00 crore Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 # Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120 # Loan Fac Axiom Propack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 125 Assigned Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed C&S Electric Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2127 Reaffirmed C&S Electric Ltd External CRISIL A- 41 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings C&S Electric Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed C&S Electric Ltd TL CRISIL A- 192 Reaffirmed Cavinkare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1647.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loans Cavinkare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 4250 Reaffirmed Cavinkare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 372.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 500 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Migrated from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating G. K. Winding Wires Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed %Sublimit is Working capital demand loan of Rs 6.00 Crore G. K. Winding Wires Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed G. K. Winding Wires Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed Hexagon-Midco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 33.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 8.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL D 291.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kamleshkumar Balubhai Lad CC CRISIL D 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B KTC Automotive Company CC CRISIL B 73.2 Reaffirmed KTC Automotive Company TL CRISIL B 6.8 Reaffirmed M/s. Raj Construction Co CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed M/s. Raj Construction Co TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Marymatha Construction Company CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 1875 Reaffirmed MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 7418.2 Reaffirmed MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 790 Reaffirmed MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd External CRISIL BBB 7530 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings* * equivalent to USD 12.5446 crore MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 48320 Reaffirmed MD Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 508.2 Reaffirmed MD Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed MD Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Foreign Exchange Limit of Rs.15 crore. Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1399.4 Loan Fac Muthoot Microfin Ltd TL CRISIL A- 8100.6 Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 750 Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 400 Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 650 Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 Paappai Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Paappai Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 73 Withdrawal R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Withdrawal Loan Fac S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Upgraded from CRISIL D S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 21.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 15.9 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL D Shalimar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Shalimar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 85.4 Assigned Shalimar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Shalimar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 14.6 Assigned Siddhartha Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed Sikkim Organics CC CRISIL B+ 80 Migrated from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sikkim Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Silverton Pulp and Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Silverton Pulp and Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 560 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TDI Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TDI Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1645 Reaffirmed Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U4iC International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed U4iC International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 95.8 Reaffirmed Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 11 Reaffirmed Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 27.5 Reaffirmed Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 102 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 288 Reaffirmed VKC Footsteps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed VKC Footsteps India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 57.8 Reaffirmed VKC Footwear International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed VKC Footwear International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.