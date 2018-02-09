FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 5:03 AM / in 2 days

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 9

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2018.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
All About Outdoor Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      140     Assigned
Force Motors Ltd                        LOC*               CRISIL A1+     1200    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable Bank Guarantee
Force Motors Ltd                        CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Force Motors Ltd                        CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Goel Road Carriers Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A1+     1175    Reaffirmed
Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers                Standby LOC        CRISIL A2      170     Assigned
IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd            CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.1750 Crore)
Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
National Export Industries              BG                 CRISIL A4      0.1     Reaffirmed
Poonam Grah Nirman Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Spice Digital Ltd                       Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     450     Assigned
Spice Digital Ltd                       Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     150     Assigned
The Kalgidhar Society                   Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     250     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Kalgidhar Trust                     Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     480     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al - Amal Diagnostics                   Drop Line          CRISIL B-      64      Assigned
                                        Overdraft Fac
Al - Amal Diagnostics                   TL                 CRISIL B-      25      Assigned
All About Outdoor Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Assigned
Arun Laser Ovens Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
D D Cotton Pvt Ltd                      Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+     500     Reaffirmed
Dwarka Infraventures Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
Dwarka Infraventures Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Firdous Gold Pattambi LLP               CC                 CRISIL B       50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Force Motors Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
Goel Road Carriers Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Goel Road Carriers Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      64.4    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     11825   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers                WC Fac             CRISIL BBB+    700     Assigned
J. S. R. M. Foods                       CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
J. S. R. M. Foods                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      9.2     Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
J. S. R. M. Foods                       TL                 CRISIL B+      10.8    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jawa Plastech Pvt Ltd                   WC Fac             CRISIL B+      12.5    Assigned
Jawa Plastech Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      49      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Jawa Plastech Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B+      38.5    Assigned
Karanja Terminal & Logistics Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL D       4800    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd                   Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB+     440     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     40      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Nachimuthu Industrial Association       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       120     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Nachimuthu Industrial Association       TL                 CRISIL D       230     Assigned
National Export Industries              CC                 CRISIL B       120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
National Export Industries              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       13.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Padmini Bakers Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Padmini Bakers Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      43      Assigned
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       71.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL D       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       293.8   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
Poonam Grah Nirman Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL B+      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Powermax Rubber Factory                 Cash TL            CRISIL B       60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Powermax Rubber Factory                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL D
Prakash Industries - Junagadh           CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Prakash Industries - Junagadh           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL D       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       15      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy                WC Loan            CRISIL BB+     82.5    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     65      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sakaldeep Cold Storage Pvt Ltd          WC Loan            CRISIL D       16.5    Assigned
Sakaldeep Cold Storage Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL D       2       Assigned
Sakaldeep Cold Storage Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL D       37.5    Assigned
Shri Radhe Foods Product                CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Shri Radhe Foods Product                TL                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
The Kalgidhar Society                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     136.5   Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
The Kalgidhar Trust                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     118.2   Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
