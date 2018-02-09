CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All About Outdoor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Force Motors Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable Bank Guarantee Force Motors Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Goel Road Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Reaffirmed Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers Standby LOC CRISIL A2 170 Assigned IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1750 Crore) Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned; Suspension revoked National Export Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Poonam Grah Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Spice Digital Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Spice Digital Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned The Kalgidhar Society Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 250 Migrated from CRISIL A3+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Kalgidhar Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 480 Migrated from CRISIL A3+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al - Amal Diagnostics Drop Line CRISIL B- 64 Assigned Overdraft Fac Al - Amal Diagnostics TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned All About Outdoor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Arun Laser Ovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed D D Cotton Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Dwarka Infraventures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Dwarka Infraventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Firdous Gold Pattambi LLP CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Force Motors Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Goel Road Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Goel Road Carriers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 11825 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned J. S. R. M. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 70 Migrated from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) J. S. R. M. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.2 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) J. S. R. M. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 10.8 Migrated from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jawa Plastech Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Jawa Plastech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Loan Fac Jawa Plastech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned Karanja Terminal & Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4800 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 440 Assigned; Suspension revoked Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned; Suspension revoked Nachimuthu Industrial Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 120 Assigned Loan Fac Nachimuthu Industrial Association TL CRISIL D 230 Assigned National Export Industries CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ National Export Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Padmini Bakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Padmini Bakers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 71.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 293.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Poonam Grah Nirman Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Powermax Rubber Factory Cash TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Powermax Rubber Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Prakash Industries - Junagadh CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Prakash Industries - Junagadh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy WC Loan CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 65 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sakaldeep Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 16.5 Assigned Sakaldeep Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 2 Assigned Sakaldeep Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned Shri Radhe Foods Product CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Radhe Foods Product TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed The Kalgidhar Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 136.5 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) The Kalgidhar Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 118.2 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.