CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 1

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 29 & 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.3 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 275 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting ADF Foods Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Purchase ADF Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 11.7 Reaffirmed Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Advance Steel Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Advent Healthcare & Hi-Tech Products BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Adwaith Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 703 Reaffirmed Akay Spices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Akay Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1391.1 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A1+ 408 Reaffirmed Credit Limit* * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Ashiana Realtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120.2 Assigned Ashoka Manufacturing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned Ashoka Manufacturing Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Assigned Bafna Jewel Arts BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Bafna Jewel Arts Proposed BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Bengal Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7550 Assigned Bengal Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Bhavani Saw Mill - Trichy LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed BSG Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned C.T. Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 145 Assigned Canimara Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Canimara Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating Canimara Exports Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Canimara Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Canimara Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Network Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 1480 Reaffirmed #Sublimit of Rs 10.0 crore of financial bank guarantee, inland/import LC of Rs 3.0 crore, performance bank guarantee of Rs 7.0 crore, and WCDL of Rs 7.0 crore. Claymine Microns LLP BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Cochin Veneers LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Communication Systems Inc. Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Coromandel International Ltd Buyer`s Credit^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with FB limits and Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee Coromandel International Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG^^ CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with FB limits and Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A1+ 7400 Reaffirmed ## Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit limits Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable to Fund Based Facility upto Rs.100 crore Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG*## CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable to Fund Based Facility upto Rs.100 crore ## Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit limits Coromandel International Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd CP~ CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed ~ earlier short term debt (including commercial paper) Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 - Issuer Not Cooperating D. Ratna Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Credit D. Ratna Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devi Fisheries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Discounting Devi Fisheries Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Devi Fisheries Ltd Standby Foreign CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Bill Exchange Devi Fisheries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed DRA Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dwarka Gems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned E.I.D. Parry India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 3110 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and fund based working capital limits. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee and fund based working capital limits. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 2776 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd CP** CRISIL A1+ 950 Reaffirmed **earlier Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed E-Meditek Insurance TPA Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Faujdar Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Fimakem India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Fine Fab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Forward Fine Lines Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Assigned Finns Frozen Foods India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Finns Frozen Foods India Ltd Bill Pur-Disc Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Finns Frozen Foods India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Gagan Ferrotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 555 Assigned Gangamai Industries and Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed Goldcoin Angel CPP Film Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 537.9 - Rating Watch with Developing Implications Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 - Rating Watch with Developing Implications Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 500 - Rating Watch with Developing Implications Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 36.1 Reaffirmed Goodluck India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 315 Assigned Goodluck India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 190 Assigned Goodluck India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 670 Assigned Goodluck India Ltd CP CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Hero Cycles Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with each other Hero Cycles Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with each other Hero Cycles Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Hexagon Constructions BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 670 Assigned Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Crore CP CRISIL A2 25 Assigned Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 295 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A1 490 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed ^Letter of Credit of Rs 4 crore is a sublimit HLS Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit is interchangeable with bank guarantee J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed @Letter of credit is interchangeable with bank guarantee, cash credit, export packing credit, foreign bill purchase and working capital demand loan facilities J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 300 Assigned Jai Parvati Forge Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Forward Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit K Seshagiri Rao and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned K T Varghese BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11920 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3080 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed Krishna Fashion BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Krishna Sahil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Krishna Sahil Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdLOC Bill CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Discounting Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 240 Assigned Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lexi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Migrated from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Lexi Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Migrated from Forward CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Lexi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Migrated from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Credit Limit Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 4.9 Assigned Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 - Issuer Not Cooperating Milkfood Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Mundeshwari Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Narayan industries - Chattisgarh BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed OmSai Udyog India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd Crore CP CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Pure Chemicals Co LOC CRISIL A3+ 295 Assigned Qualitek Pharma Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Qualitek Pharma LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Raghav Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Raghav Steels Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Roop Automotives Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Assigned Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 330 Reaffirmed Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Saraswati Udyog India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Saraswati Udyog India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11.3 Assigned Skipper Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200 Assigned Sudarshan Electrical Engg. Works BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed S. A. Infra BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed S. Pushp Steel Structural Trading LOC CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Company S. Rajendran BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned S.S. Enterprises Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 1250 Reaffirmed Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shanker International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Assigned Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 285 Assigned Siddhartha Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1000 Assigned Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Skipper Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2800 Assigned Skipper Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 11200 Assigned Sri Sai Divine Mining Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Star Rays Export Packing CRISIL A2 2125 Reaffirmed Credit Star Rays Post Shipment CRISIL A2 1125 Reaffirmed Credit Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Subhash Distributors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned SVSVS Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 480 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd CP ^ CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed ^earlier Short Term Debt Tex Corp Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Tex Corp Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Turakhia International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating U and Co Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 50 Assigned V.R.M. Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Western Carriers India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Forward Wolkem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Yalavarti Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ethos Ltd FD FA- 12.87 Notice of Withdrawal Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd FD Programme FAA-/Stable 50 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd FD FB+ 10 Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhya Infra Management Builders and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Developers Loan Fac Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 950 Reaffirmed Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Advance Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Advent Healthcare & Hi-Tech Products Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Advent Healthcare & Hi-Tech Products CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Adwaith Textiles Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Adwaith Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 213 Reaffirmed Agrawal Medico CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Agri Search India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 52 Assigned Agri Search India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Agri Search India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Akash Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Akash Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Akash Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 27 Reaffirmed Akay Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Alamdar Cold Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.6 Assigned Loan Fac Alamdar Cold Store CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Alamdar Cold Store LT Loan CRISIL B 241.4 Assigned Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer`s Credit* CRISIL AA- 996.9 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 1926 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility/inland bills discounting/working capital loan Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 3450 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 928 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1650 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Allure Consumer Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 198 Assigned AMG Rotana Motor LLP Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Fac Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned * Rs. 2 Cr. of sub-limit of CC and Rs.7 Cr of sub-limit of FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD Angel Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Angel Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Anmol Fluid Control Products Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 70 - Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Anmol Fluid Control Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Withdrawal 50 - Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Anmol Fluid Control Products Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 80 - Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 200 Withdrawal Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 225 Withdrawal Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd LT Loan Withdrawal 75 Withdrawal Art Club Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 450 Assigned Art Club Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 650 Assigned Loan Fac Arya Tankers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 1334 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BBB- Arya Voyagers Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 1464 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ashiana Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.8 Assigned Loan Fac Ashoka Manufacturing Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.4 Assigned Ashoka Manufacturing Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 6.6 Assigned Limits Ashoka Manufacturing Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 58.5 Assigned Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned #fully interchangeable with letter of credit Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Asian Ventures TL CRISIL B+ 80.2 Assigned Aspam Academy Noida Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned Asthalakshmi Agrotech Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 80 Assigned Asthalakshmi Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Asthalakshmi Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 239 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 677 Reaffirmed Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Bafna Jewel Arts Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Fac Bafna Jewel Arts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Polycot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Balaji Polycot Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Balhanuman Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 100 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal Balhanuman Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 49 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal Belij Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 203.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Bengal Energy Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Credit Bengal Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 824.4 Assigned Loan Fac Bengal Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 600.6 Assigned Bengal Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 525 Assigned Bhavani Saw Mill - Trichy CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed * Letter of Credit/ Stand by Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee worth Rs 80 crore is the sub-limit of CC Bilasa Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Bilasa Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned BKG Enterprises LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Assigned Loan Fac Black Bird Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 76 Assigned Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Purchase Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed BSG Infrastructure CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned C.T. Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Classic Network Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with WCDL of Rs 10.0 crore Classic Network Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Claymine Microns LLP Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 138 Assigned Claymine Microns LLP CC CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Cochin Veneers CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Colour Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Colour Creation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 370 Assigned Communication Systems Inc. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Communication Systems Inc. Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Communication Systems Inc. CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB 234.2 Upgraded from Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Coromandel International Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed @ Fully Interchangeable with Short Term Loan and one way interchangeable to NFB limits & Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with Short Term Loan, NFB and BC limits Coromandel International Ltd CC# CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with LC & Buyers Credit limits Coromandel International Ltd CC% CRISIL AA+ 4700 Reaffirmed % Fully Interchangeable with LC, BG, Short Term Loan and Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA+ 2400 Reaffirmed Limits Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 - Issuer Not Cooperating Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 280 - Issuer Not Cooperating D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Withdrawal 85 Reaffirmed / Discounting Withdrawal D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange Withdrawal 165 Reaffirmed / Forward Withdrawal D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Withdrawal 500 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 260 Migrated from Credit CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Devi Aquatech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Devi Fisheries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 115 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 155 Reaffirmed DML Exim Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 200 Withdrawal DML Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Withdrawal 1100 Withdrawal DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Overdraft Withdrawal 20 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Withdrawal 180 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ DRA Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating DRA Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Durgesh Block and China Glass Works Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Durgesh Block and China Glass Works Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 30 Assigned Durgesh Block and China Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Durgesh Block and China Glass Works Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Dwarka Gems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Dwarka Gems Ltd CC CRISIL B 68.8 Assigned E.I.D. Parry India Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 4510 Reaffirmed #50% interchangeable to non-fund based working capital limits. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 5050 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3606 Reaffirmed Loan Fac E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 434.4 Reaffirmed Elson Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed E-Meditek Insurance TPA Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed E-Meditek Insurance TPA Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.8 Reaffirmed E-Meditek Insurance TPA Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 151.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ethos Ltd BG Withdrawal 6 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal Ethos Ltd CC* Withdrawal 510 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal * Interchangeable with non-fund-based facility to the extent of Rs 4 crore Ethos Ltd LOC & BG Withdrawal 47.5 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal Ethos Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 36.5 Reaffirmed / Loan Fac Withdrawal Faujdar Construction Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fimakem India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 263.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fimakem India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Fine Fab Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Fine Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Assigned Loan Fac Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 183 Reaffirmed Credit Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 287 Reaffirmed Credit Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 63 Reaffirmed Credit Fine Lines LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Finns Frozen Foods India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Limits Futurenexa Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.8 Assigned Futurenexa Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Futurenexa Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Gagan Ferrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1745 Assigned Gagan Ferrotech Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 1160 Assigned Gajanan Mante and Sadanand Patil TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Gangamai Industries and Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 2202 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Gangamai Industries and Constructions TL CRISIL BB+ 248 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Garden Court Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1000 Assigned Girin Deka BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Girin Deka CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Global Dent Aids Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Goldcoin Angel CPP Film Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Goldcoin Angel CPP Film Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned Loan Fac Goldcoin Angel CPP Film Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 480 - Rating Watch with Developing Implications Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 - Credit Rating Watch with Developing Implications Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 67.4 Reaffirmed Goodluck India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1174.6 Assigned Goodluck India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Goodluck India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2285 Assigned Goodluck India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 65 Assigned Goodluck India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 868.7 Assigned Limits H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Loan Fac Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Hema Abodes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 190 Assigned He-Man Auto RoboPark Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14.2 Assigned He-Man Auto RoboPark Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned He-Man Auto RoboPark Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.8 Assigned Loan Fac Hero Cycles Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA 700 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ ^ Includes sublimit of Rs 10 crore for Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Rs 9 crore for Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) Hero Cycles Ltd TL CRISIL AA 150 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Hero Cycles Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 100 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Hero Cycles Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 120 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Hexagon Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 40 Assigned Fac Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1640 Assigned Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL A- 310 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL A- 932.9 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed IIERT August 2017 (Originator: SREI Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 2250 - Equipment Finance Ltd (SO) Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Rating Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 4805.5 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20194.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1450 Reaffirmed Indianocean Shipping Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 930 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Insecticides (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed Insecticides (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 335 Reaffirmed Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed *Cash credit is interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills purchase, and working capital demand loan facilities J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA 550 Reaffirmed Limits J.M.A.Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 235 Assigned Jai Parvati Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 194 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Jash Packaging Co CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Jash Packaging Co LT Loan CRISIL BB- 310 Assigned JKS Matches Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac JKS Matches Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Assigned JKS Matches Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned K Seshagiri Rao and Company TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned K Seshagiri Rao and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac K Seshagiri Rao and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned K T Varghese Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Limits K T Varghese CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned Kalika Enterprise CC CRISIL D 95 Assigned Kalika Enterprise Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 20 Assigned Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 5055.3 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 30197.5 Reaffirmed Keshav Holiday Resort Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Ketty Valley Enterprises (India) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Ketty Valley Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 165 Assigned Loan Fac KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1230 Upgraded from CRISIL A KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL A KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL A KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 800 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A+ 1247.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Loan Against CRISIL A+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Property Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed A+/Stable Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed A+/Stable Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Fashion TL CRISIL BBB- 340 Assigned Krishna Fashion Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Fashion CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Krishna Sahil Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 217.3 Assigned Leisure Corp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Reaffirmed Leisure Corp Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Limits Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lexi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Migrated from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.5 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 20.5 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating M V Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned M V Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 68.3 Assigned Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.5 Assigned Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.9 Assigned Limits Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 21.6 Assigned Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 775 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 90 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit Withdrawal 135 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal Mahant Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Mahant Overseas Export Packing CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Credit Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A/ 25 Withdrawal Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A/ 40 Withdrawal Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL 200 Reaffirmed AA-/Stable (Reduced from Rs.500 Crore) Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd BG^ Withdrawal 250 Withdrawal ^Includes Import & Inland LC 's Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Proposed BG^ Withdrawal 250 Withdrawal ^Includes Import & Inland LC 's Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 4500 Withdrawal Loan Fac Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.1 Assigned Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 57.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 5.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maruti Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed MBR Exims Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MES International School - Pattambi CC CRISIL D 14 Assigned MES International School - Pattambi LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Assigned Metro Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 Assigned Metro Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 20 Assigned Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 - Issuer Not Cooperating Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 220 - Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Milestone Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Milestone Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Milestone Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Milkfood Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Assigned Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Mittal Weaves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Assigned Mittal Weaves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Assigned MTC Business Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 565 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal MTC Business Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC Withdrawal 5350 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal MTC Business Pvt Ltd Standby LOC Withdrawal 800 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal Mukul Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Mukul Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Mukul Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Mundeshwari Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Nagarjuna Agro Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Nagarjuna Agro Chemicals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Naik Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 330 Assigned (pre-shipment credit) Naik Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 450 Assigned Discounting Naman Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 927 Assigned Narayan industries - Chattisgarh CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Natural Foods and Facials CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Natural Foods and Facials LT Loan CRISIL D 130 Assigned Nirmal Inductocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 47.8 Reaffirmed Nirmal Inductocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.4 Reaffirmed North East Agro Product Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 38 Assigned North East Agro Product Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed OmSai Udyog India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Oneworld Sourcing CC CRISIL BBB 660 Reaffirmed Oneworld Sourcing TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Orma Marble Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Orma Marble Palace Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Padmaja Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Padmaja Laboratories Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit Padmaja Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Padmaja Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Paras Spices Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 20 Reassigned Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 234 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 7.2 Assigned Credit Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Pioneer Products TL CRISIL B+ 13.8 Assigned Pioneer Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.2 Assigned Loan Fac Pioneer Products Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Pioneer Products CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Popular Shoe Mart India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Popular Shoe Mart India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 82 Assigned POS Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Pragya Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Pragya Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Pravara Medical Trust TL CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pure Chemicals Co TL CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned Pure Chemicals Co Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Pure Chemicals Co CC CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned Purno-Gouri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned Purno-Gouri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned Purno-Gouri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Assigned Loan Fac Qualitek Pharma TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Assigned Qualitek Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Qualitek Pharma CC CRISIL BB- 8.3 Assigned R. C. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned R. C. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned R.K. Scan Centre LT Loan CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Raghav Steels CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Raghvendra Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Rai Fertilizer Center CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Rajasthan Arts and Crafts House Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 262.5 Assigned Credit Rajasthan Arts and Crafts House TL CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Assigned Rajasthan Liquors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned Rajasthan Liquors Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 319.8 Assigned Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 402.7 Assigned Loan Fac Rajasthan Liquors Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Assigned Rajeev Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 89.5 Reaffirmed Rassco Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Renuka Silks - Perambalur Unit CC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Renuka Silks - Perambalur Unit LT Loan CRISIL D 2.75 Reaffirmed Responce Renewable Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rivulis Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Credit Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned Discounting Roop Automotives Ltd CC CRISIL A 1265 Assigned Roop Automotives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 190 Assigned Loan Fac Roop Automotives Ltd TL CRISIL A 270 Assigned Rudraksh Psyllium Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Rudraksh Psyllium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned Rudraksh Psyllium Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16.5 Assigned S K Bikes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned S. A. Infra CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed S. K. Agros CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned S. Pushp Steel Structural Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned Company Loan Fac S. Pushp Steel Structural Trading Overdraft CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Company S. Rajendran Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac S. Rajendran Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned S. Rajendran CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned S.K. Agarwal and Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned S.K. Agarwal and Co. Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned Fac S.K. Agarwal and Co. Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Funding S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.S. Enterprises Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 238 Assigned Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 252 Assigned Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.4 Assigned Loan Fac Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 47.6 Assigned Credit Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Migrated from CRISIL D Issuer Not Cooperating Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 80 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL D Issuer Not Cooperating Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Sanjar Pharma LLP CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sanjar Pharma LLP LT Loan CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Santosh Enterprises Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Santosh Enterprises CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 15 Assigned Santosh Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Assigned Santosh Enterprises CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Sanwariyaji Synthetics CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Sanwariyaji Synthetics TL CRISIL BBB- 63.1 Assigned Sanwariyaji Texfab Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 67.5 Assigned Sanwariyaji Texfab Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Saraswati Udyog India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Saraswati Udyog India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 380 Assigned Saraswati Udyog India Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Savitri Veneers CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Savitri Veneers LT Loan CRISIL B 96.5 Assigned Seenaiah Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned Seenaiah Educational Society Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 19.7 Assigned Limits Seenaiah Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 7.8 Assigned Fac Shanker International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Shashwat Power (I) LLP CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shashwat Power (I) LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 288.7 Assigned Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Shri Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 26 Assigned Shri Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Shri Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 64.5 Assigned Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 55.5 Assigned Shri Radhey Govindam Resort Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Shri Ram Cot Fab CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Shri Ram Cot Fab TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 13.7 Assigned Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 41 Assigned Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45.3 Assigned Loan Fac Siddhartha Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 370 Assigned Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 122.5 Reaffirmed * Non-fund based facility of Rs.2 crore as a sub-limit of cash credit facility Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Skipper Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 37.7 Assigned Loan Fac Skipper Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1432.3 Assigned Skipper Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4000 Assigned SMH Shipping Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Sokhi Steels Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 50 Rating Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Sokhi Steels Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 60 Rating Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Someshwar Organisors Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 20 Withdrawal Loan Fac Someshwar Organisors TL Withdrawal 210 Withdrawal Sree Jnanakshi Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sree Maruthi Education Trust TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sreeragam Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 310 Assigned Sreeragam Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Credit Sri Lakshmi Narayana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Sri Raja Rajeshwara Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sri Sai Divine Mining Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned Sri Sai Engineering and Drilling Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Fac Sri Senthilandavar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB-/Stable Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB-/Stable Subhash Distributors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Sudarshan Electrical Engg. Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 89 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Suprajit Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1059.1 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Fac Suprajit Engineering Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Sureyan Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned SVSVS Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SVSVS Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 80000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd BG Withdrawal 45060 Withdrawal Terna Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Tex Corp Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Tex Corp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Tex Corp Ltd External CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Tex Corp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Tex Corp Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned The Ramachandrapuram Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.1 Assigned Loan Fac The Ramachandrapuram Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 47.9 Assigned The Ramachandrapuram Education Society Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Credit Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Tirupati International CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Turakhia International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating V.N.C. Steel Distributors CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed V.N.C. Steel Distributors Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned V.N.C.Electrodes CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed V.N.C.Electrodes Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned V.R.M. Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Loan Fac V.R.M. Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Velkar Engineering And Industries Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Ltd Velkar Engineering And Industries Pvt Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Ltd Fac Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Rice Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Industries Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Rice TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Industries Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vishnuji Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Assigned Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 102.5 Withdrawal Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 87.5 Withdrawal Vreon Tech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 600 Assigned Loan Fac VT Dairy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Loan Fac VT Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62 Assigned VT Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 88 Assigned Western Carriers India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 940 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 245.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wolkem India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 55.4 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Yalavarti Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Yalavarti Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Zinzuwadia Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Zuari Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16 Assigned Zuari Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 18 Assigned Zuari Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 46 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)