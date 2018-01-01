FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 1
Nifty, Sensex flat; auto stocks lead the gains on robust sales
Nifty, Sensex flat; auto stocks lead the gains on robust sales
Factories in Asia end 2017 on a mixed note
Factories in Asia end 2017 on a mixed note
Kim targeted softer, relaxed image in New Year's address
Kim targeted softer, relaxed image in New Year's address
#Company News
January 1, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 1

Reuters Staff

92 Min Read

    Jan 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 29 & 30, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
ADF Foods Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A2+     8.3     Reaffirmed
ADF Foods Ltd                           Export Packing     CRISIL A2+     62.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
ADF Foods Ltd                           Export Packing     CRISIL A2+     275     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
ADF Foods Ltd                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2+     62.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
ADF Foods Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A2+     11.7    Reaffirmed
Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Advance Steel Tubes Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     270     Reaffirmed
Advent Healthcare & Hi-Tech Products    BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Assigned
Adwaith Textiles Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     7       Reaffirmed
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A2      15      Reaffirmed
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd     Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      703     Reaffirmed
Akay Spices Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     13.8    Reaffirmed
Akay Spices Pvt Ltd                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     180     Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A1+     1391.1  Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  Proposed BG        CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  Proposed Buyer     CRISIL A1+     408     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit Limit*
* Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Ashiana Realtech Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      120.2   Assigned
Ashoka Manufacturing Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     9       Assigned
Ashoka Manufacturing Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     135     Assigned
Bafna Jewel Arts                        BG                 CRISIL A4      70      Assigned
Bafna Jewel Arts                        Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      60      Assigned
Bengal Energy Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A2      7550    Assigned
Bengal Energy Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A2      250     Assigned
Bhavani Saw Mill - Trichy               LOC Bill           CRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating
Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd    Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      1000    Reaffirmed
BSG Infrastructure                      BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Assigned
C.T. Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4      145     Assigned
Canimara Exports                        Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Canimara Exports                        Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Issuer Not Cooperating
Canimara Exports                        Proposed Bill      CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Canimara Exports                        Proposed Export    CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Canimara Exports                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     95      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Classic Network Pvt Ltd                 BG#                CRISIL A2      1480    Reaffirmed
#Sublimit of Rs 10.0 crore of financial bank guarantee, inland/import LC of Rs 3.0 crore,
performance bank guarantee of Rs 7.0 crore, and WCDL of Rs 7.0 crore.
Claymine Microns LLP                    BG                 CRISIL A4      8       Assigned
Cochin Veneers                          LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Communication Systems Inc.              Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3+     45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A3+     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Coromandel International Ltd            Buyer`s Credit^    CRISIL A1+     4000    Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with FB limits and Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee
Coromandel International Ltd            Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A1+     6000    Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd            LOC & BG^^         CRISIL A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
^^ Fully interchangeable with FB limits and Buyers Credit
Coromandel International Ltd            LOC & BG##         CRISIL A1+     7400    Reaffirmed
## Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit limits
Coromandel International Ltd            LOC & BG*          CRISIL A1+     8000    Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable to Fund Based Facility upto Rs.100 crore
Coromandel International Ltd            LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     18000   Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd            LOC & BG*##        CRISIL A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable to Fund Based Facility upto Rs.100 crore 
## Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit limits
Coromandel International Ltd            ST Loan            CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd            CP~                CRISIL A1+     1400    Reaffirmed
~ earlier short term debt (including commercial paper)
Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
D. Ratna Exports                        Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     210     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
D. Ratna Exports                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Devi Fisheries Ltd                      Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2+     750     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Devi Fisheries Ltd                      Standby Export     CRISIL A2+     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Devi Fisheries Ltd                      Standby Foreign    CRISIL A2+     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Exchange
Devi Fisheries Ltd                      Standby LOC        CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
DRA Industries Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     500     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dwarka Gems Ltd                         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      27.5    Assigned
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd                  BG^                CRISIL A1+     3110    Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of credit and fund based working capital limits.
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd                  LOC*               CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee and fund based working capital limits.
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd                  Proposed BG        CRISIL A1+     2776    Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd                  CP**               CRISIL A1+     950     Reaffirmed
**earlier Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper)
Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd          Standby LOC        CRISIL A4+     450     Reaffirmed
E-Meditek Insurance TPA Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3      80      Reaffirmed
Faujdar Construction Co.                BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Fimakem India Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A2      3       Reaffirmed
Fimakem India Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A2      5       Reaffirmed
Fine Fab Pvt Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     7       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Fine Lines                              Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      160     Assigned
Finns Frozen Foods India Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
Finns Frozen Foods India Ltd            Bill Pur-Disc Fac  CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
Finns Frozen Foods India Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Gagan Ferrotech Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A2      555     Assigned
Gangamai Industries and Constructions   BG                 CRISIL A4+     250     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Demand     CRISIL A3      160     Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Purchase
Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd                   Foreign            CRISIL A3      90      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      270     Reaffirmed
Goldcoin Angel CPP Film Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     4       Assigned
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      537.9   -
Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      270     -
Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      500     -
Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A3      36.1    Reaffirmed
Goodluck India Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3+     315     Assigned
Goodluck India Ltd                      Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A3+     190     Assigned
Goodluck India Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3+     670     Assigned
Goodluck India Ltd                      CP                 CRISIL A3+     25      Assigned
Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Assigned
Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Assigned
Hero Cycles Ltd                         BG#                CRISIL A1+     700     Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with each other
Hero Cycles Ltd                         LOC#               CRISIL A1+     200     Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with each other
Hero Cycles Ltd                         CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     250     Reaffirmed
Hexagon Constructions                   BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A2      670     Assigned
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd                       Crore CP           CRISIL A2      25      Assigned
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A2+     295     Reaffirmed
HLS Asia Ltd                            BG                 CRISIL A1      490     Reaffirmed
HLS Asia Ltd                            BG^                CRISIL A1      450     Reaffirmed
^Letter of Credit of Rs 4 crore is a sublimit
HLS Asia Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL A1      10      Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd        CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     3000    Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A1      3500    Reaffirmed
Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A1      200     Reaffirmed
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   LOC#               CRISIL A1+     110     Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit is interchangeable with bank guarantee
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   LOC@               CRISIL A1+     90      Reaffirmed
@Letter of credit is interchangeable with bank guarantee, cash credit, export packing credit,
foreign bill purchase and working capital demand loan facilities
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A1+     300     Assigned
Jai Parvati Forge Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3      0.5     Reaffirmed
Jai Parvati Forge Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3      60      Reaffirmed
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     24      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     180     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
K Seshagiri Rao and Company             BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
K T Varghese                            BG                 CRISIL A4      22.5    Assigned
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A1      1000    Reaffirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     11920   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A1
KNR Constructions Ltd                   Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A1+     3080    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A1
Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3      330     Reaffirmed
Krishna Fashion                         BG                 CRISIL A3      15      Assigned
Krishna Sahil Constructions Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Krishna Sahil Constructions Pvt Ltd     Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     7.5     Assigned
Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdLOC Bill           CRISIL A3      100     Assigned
                                        Discounting
Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A3      240     Assigned
Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Lexi Pvt Ltd                            BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lexi Pvt Ltd                            Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     20      Migrated from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lexi Pvt Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     55      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd     Proposed Buyer     CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
                                        Credit Limit
Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd              Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     4.9     Assigned
Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Milkfood Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      2.5     Assigned
Mundeshwari Construction                BG                 CRISIL A4+     180     Assigned
Narayan industries - Chattisgarh        BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
OmSai Udyog India Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A3      50      Assigned
Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     270     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd               Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     20      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd               LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      200     Reaffirmed
Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd               Crore CP           CRISIL A1      20      Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3+     60      Reaffirmed
Pure Chemicals Co                       LOC                CRISIL A3+     295     Assigned
Qualitek Pharma                         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Qualitek Pharma                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Raghav Steels                           LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Raghav Steels                           Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd             Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3      5       Assigned
Roop Automotives Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A1      100     Assigned
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd BG                 CRISIL A1+     330     Reaffirmed
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     250     Reaffirmed
Saraswati Udyog India Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     70      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Saraswati Udyog India Ltd               Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     11.3    Assigned
Skipper Ltd                             CP                 CRISIL A1+     200     Assigned
Sudarshan Electrical Engg. Works        BG                 CRISIL A4      140     Reaffirmed
S. A. Infra                             BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
S. Pushp Steel Structural Trading       LOC                CRISIL A4      7       Assigned
Company
S. Rajendran                            BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
S.S. Enterprises Electricals            BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd.             BG                 CRISIL A3      1250    Reaffirmed
Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3      20      Assigned
Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd          Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Shanker International Pvt Ltd           Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     390     Assigned
Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd                   Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     285     Assigned
Siddhartha Engineering Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3+     1000    Assigned
Siddhartha Engineering Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A3+     150     Assigned
Skipper Ltd                             LOC                CRISIL A1+     2800    Assigned
Skipper Ltd                             BG                 CRISIL A1+     11200   Assigned
Sri Sai Divine Mining Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL A4      15      Assigned
Star Rays                               Export Packing     CRISIL A2      2125    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Star Rays                               Post Shipment      CRISIL A2      1125    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A1+     15      Reaffirmed
Subhash Distributors Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
SVSVS Projects Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      480     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Motors Ltd                         Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd                         ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd                         CP ^               CRISIL A1+     4500    Reaffirmed
^earlier Short Term Debt
Tex Corp Ltd                            BG                 CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Tex Corp Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL A3+     40      Assigned
Turakhia International Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A2      2000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     5.4     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
U and Co Marine Exports                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      130     Assigned
Universal Cables Ltd                    CP Programme       CRISIL A1      50      Assigned
V.R.M. Chemicals Pvt Ltd                Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      9       Assigned
Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Western Carriers India Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3+     350     Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A2      5       Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd                        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      6       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Wolkem India Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A2      80      Reaffirmed
Yalavarti Projects Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Assigned



MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ethos Ltd                               FD                 FA-            12.87   Notice of
                                                                                  Withdrawal   
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd              FD Programme       FAA-/Stable    50      Reaffirmed
Milkfood Ltd                            FD                 FB+            10      Withdrawal
                                                                                   





LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhya Infra Management Builders and    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      200     Assigned
Developers                              Loan Fac
Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     950     Reaffirmed
Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB     220     Reaffirmed
Abhay Nutrition Pvt Ltd                 Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB     110     Reaffirmed
Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     180     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd          Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     400     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Advance Steel Tubes Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     260     Reaffirmed
Advent Healthcare & Hi-Tech Products    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Advent Healthcare & Hi-Tech Products    CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
Adwaith Textiles Ltd                    CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB-     160     Reaffirmed
Adwaith Textiles Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     213     Reaffirmed
Agrawal Medico                          CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Agri Search India Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      52      Assigned
Agri Search India Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
Agri Search India Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      15      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Akash Agro Industries                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     62.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Akash Agro Industries                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Akash Agro Industries                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd     Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB+    30      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd     Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BBB+    27      Reaffirmed
Akay Spices Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     6.2     Reaffirmed
Alamdar Cold Store                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       8.6     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Alamdar Cold Store                      CC                 CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Alamdar Cold Store                      LT Loan            CRISIL B       241.4   Assigned
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  Buyer`s Credit*    CRISIL AA-     996.9   Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  CC#                CRISIL AA-     1926    Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility/inland bills discounting/working capital loan
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  Proposed Standby   CRISIL AA-     500     Reaffirmed
                                        Line of Credit
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL AA-     3450    Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  Standby LOC        CRISIL AA-     928     Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL AA-     1650    Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  NCD                CRISIL AA-     50      Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd                  NCD                CRISIL AA-     100     Reaffirmed
Allure Consumer Products Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      198     Assigned
AMG Rotana Motor LLP                    Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
                                        Fac
Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit*    CRISIL BB-     120     Assigned
* Rs. 2 Cr. of sub-limit of CC and Rs.7 Cr of sub-limit of FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD
Angel Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Angel Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anmol Fluid Control Products Pvt Ltd    BG                 Withdrawal     70      -
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Anmol Fluid Control Products Pvt Ltd    Overdraft          Withdrawal     50      -
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Anmol Fluid Control Products Pvt Ltd    TL                 Withdrawal     80      -
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd                   BG                 Withdrawal     200     Withdrawal
Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd                   CC                 Withdrawal     225     Withdrawal
Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            Withdrawal     75      Withdrawal
Art Club Pvt Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL BB      450     Assigned
Art Club Pvt Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      650     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Arya Tankers Pvt Ltd                    External           CRISIL BB+     1334    Downgraded
                                        Commercial                                from CRISIL
                                        Borrowings                                BBB-
Arya Voyagers Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+     1464    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Ashiana Realtech Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       9.8     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ashoka Manufacturing Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     12.4    Assigned
Ashoka Manufacturing Ltd                Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     6.6     Assigned
                                        Limits
Ashoka Manufacturing Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     58.5    Assigned
Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd        CC#                CRISIL BB-     120     Assigned
#fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
Asian Ventures                          TL                 CRISIL B+      80.2    Assigned
Aspam Academy Noida                     Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     600     Assigned
Asthalakshmi Agrotech Pvt Ltd           Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB      80      Assigned
Asthalakshmi Agrotech Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
Asthalakshmi Agrotech Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Assigned
Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd              Lease Rental       CRISIL BBB-    239     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Loan
Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    54      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB-    677     Reaffirmed
Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Rice Mills          CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Assigned
Bafna Jewel Arts                        Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      17.5    Assigned
                                        Fac
Bafna Jewel Arts                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Balaji Polycot Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Assigned
Balaji Polycot Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Assigned
Balhanuman Fabrics Pvt Ltd              CC                 Withdrawal     100     Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Balhanuman Fabrics Pvt Ltd              TL                 Withdrawal     49      Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Belij Hydro Power Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB      203.5   -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bengal Energy Ltd                       Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    250     Assigned
                                        Credit
Bengal Energy Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    824.4   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Bengal Energy Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    600.6   Assigned
Bengal Energy Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB+    525     Assigned
Bhavani Saw Mill - Trichy               CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk)         CC*                CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
* Letter of Credit/ Stand by Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee worth Rs 80 crore is the sub-limit
of CC
Bilasa Medicals Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Bilasa Medicals Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       150     Assigned
BKG Enterprises LLP                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       250     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Black Bird Retail India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      76      Assigned
Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd    Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    500     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
BSG Infrastructure                      CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
C.T. Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       5       Assigned
Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     55      Reaffirmed
Classic Network Pvt Ltd                 CC^                CRISIL BBB+    420     Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with WCDL of Rs 10.0 crore
Classic Network Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Claymine Microns LLP                    Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      138     Assigned
Claymine Microns LLP                    CC                 CRISIL B+      24      Assigned
Cochin Veneers                          CC                 CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
Colour Creation Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Assigned
Colour Creation Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     370     Assigned
Communication Systems Inc.              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     5       Assigned
Communication Systems Inc.              Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Communication Systems Inc.              CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB     65.8    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Foreign Currency   CRISIL BBB     234.2   Upgraded from
                                        Demand Loan                               CRISIL BBB-
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB     110     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     80      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Coromandel International Ltd            CC@                CRISIL AA+     7500    Reaffirmed
@ Fully Interchangeable with Short Term Loan and one way interchangeable to NFB limits & Buyers
Credit
Coromandel International Ltd            CC$                CRISIL AA+     6500    Reaffirmed
$ Fully Interchangeable with Short Term Loan, NFB and BC limits
Coromandel International Ltd            CC#                CRISIL AA+     500     Reaffirmed
# Fully Interchangeable with LC & Buyers Credit limits
Coromandel International Ltd            CC%                CRISIL AA+     4700    Reaffirmed
% Fully Interchangeable with LC, BG, Short Term Loan and Buyers Credit
Coromandel International Ltd            Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL AA+     2400    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     230     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd                 Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     280     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd        Foreign Bill       Withdrawal     85      Reaffirmed /
                                        Discounting                               Withdrawal
D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd        Foreign Exchange   Withdrawal     165     Reaffirmed /
                                        Forward                                   Withdrawal
D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     Withdrawal     500     Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     260     Migrated from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Devi Aquatech Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     200     Reaffirmed
Devi Fisheries Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A-      600     Reaffirmed
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    115     Reaffirmed
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB+    155     Reaffirmed
DML Exim Pvt Ltd                        CC                 Withdrawal     200     Withdrawal
DML Exim Pvt Ltd                        Packing Credit     Withdrawal     1100    Withdrawal
DML World Trade Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          Withdrawal     20      Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
DML World Trade Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     Withdrawal     180     Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A-      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      110     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB+
DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL A-      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
DRA Industries Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB      250     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
DRA Industries Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Durgesh Block and China Glass Works Ltd TL                 CRISIL D       40      Assigned
Durgesh Block and China Glass Works Ltd Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       30      Assigned
Durgesh Block and China Glass Works Ltd CC                 CRISIL D       60      Assigned
Durgesh Block and China Glass Works Ltd Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL D       35      Assigned
Dwarka Gems Ltd                         Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       7.5     Assigned
Dwarka Gems Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL B       68.8    Assigned
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd                  CC#                CRISIL AA-     4510    Reaffirmed
#50% interchangeable to non-fund based working capital limits. 
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL AA-     5050    Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     3606    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd                  NCD                CRISIL AA-     100     Reaffirmed
Effective Teleservices Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     434.4   Reaffirmed
Elson Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
E-Meditek Insurance TPA Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
E-Meditek Insurance TPA Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    18.8    Reaffirmed
E-Meditek Insurance TPA Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    151.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      290     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ethos Ltd                               BG                 Withdrawal     6       Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Ethos Ltd                               CC*                Withdrawal     510     Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
* Interchangeable with non-fund-based facility to the extent of Rs 4 crore
Ethos Ltd                               LOC & BG           Withdrawal     47.5    Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Ethos Ltd                               Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     36.5    Reaffirmed /
                                        Loan Fac                                  Withdrawal
Faujdar Construction Co.                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Fimakem India Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB+    120     Reaffirmed
Fimakem India Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    263.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Fimakem India Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Reaffirmed
Fine Fab Pvt Ltd                        Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       30      Assigned
                                        Fac
Fine Fab Pvt Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       17      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     183     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd        Gold Loan          CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd        Post Shipment      CRISIL BB+     287     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd        Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     63      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Fine Lines                              LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    70      Assigned
Finns Frozen Foods India Ltd            Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Assigned
                                        Limits
Futurenexa Cars Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB      11.8    Assigned
Futurenexa Cars Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      1       Assigned
Futurenexa Cars Pvt Ltd                 Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      110     Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Gagan Ferrotech Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    1745    Assigned
Gagan Ferrotech Ltd                     Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB+    1160    Assigned
Gajanan Mante and Sadanand Patil        TL                 CRISIL B       90      Assigned
Gangamai Industries and Constructions   CC                 CRISIL BB+     2202    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gangamai Industries and Constructions   TL                 CRISIL BB+     248     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Garden Court Distilleries Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     1000    Assigned
Girin Deka                              BG                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Girin Deka                              CC                 CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Global Dent Aids Pvt Ltd                Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    60      Assigned
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Goldcoin Angel CPP Film Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Goldcoin Angel CPP Film Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     56      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Goldcoin Angel CPP Film Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    480     -
Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    20      -
                                        Credit
Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    67.4    Reaffirmed
Goodluck India Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     1174.6  Assigned
Goodluck India Ltd                      Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB     100     Assigned
Goodluck India Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     2285    Assigned
Goodluck India Ltd                      Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     65      Assigned
Goodluck India Ltd                      Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     868.7   Assigned
                                        Limits
H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Assigned
Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     55      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Assigned
Hema Abodes Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     190     Assigned
He-Man Auto RoboPark Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       14.2    Assigned
He-Man Auto RoboPark Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       45      Assigned
He-Man Auto RoboPark Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40.8    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Hero Cycles Ltd                         CC^                CRISIL AA      700     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  AA+
^ Includes sublimit of Rs 10 crore for Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Rs 9 crore for Foreign
Bill Discounting (FBD)
Hero Cycles Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL AA      150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  AA+
Hero Cycles Ltd                         NCD                CRISIL AA      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  AA+
Hero Cycles Ltd                         NCD                CRISIL AA      120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  AA+
Hexagon Constructions                   Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       40      Assigned
                                        Fac
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB+    1640    Assigned
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd        CC                 CRISIL A-      310     Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Systems and Services Ltd        TL                 CRISIL A-      932.9   Reaffirmed
HLS Asia Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL A       100     Reaffirmed
IIERT August 2017 (Originator: SREI     Series A PTCs      CRISIL AAA     2250    -
Equipment Finance Ltd                                      (SO)
Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Rating
Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     4805.5  Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     20194.5 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd        Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     500     Assigned
Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd        NCDs               CRISIL AAA     1450    Reaffirmed
Indianocean Shipping Pvt Ltd            Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+     930     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Insecticides (India) Ltd                CC                 CRISIL A       2500    Reaffirmed
Insecticides (India) Ltd                TL                 CRISIL A       500     Reaffirmed
Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL A       335     Reaffirmed
Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   CC*                CRISIL AA      1200    Reaffirmed
*Cash credit is interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills purchase, and working
capital demand loan facilities
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL AA      550     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
J.M.A.Stores Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    235     Assigned
Jai Parvati Forge Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    194     Reaffirmed
Jai Parvati Forge Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    5.5     Reaffirmed
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     1       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Jash Packaging Co                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Assigned
Jash Packaging Co                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     310     Assigned
JKS Matches Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       7.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
JKS Matches Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL D       25      Assigned
JKS Matches Pvt Ltd                     Packing Credit     CRISIL D       37.5    Assigned
Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB+    200     Assigned
K Seshagiri Rao and Company             TL                 CRISIL BB+     300     Assigned
K Seshagiri Rao and Company             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
K Seshagiri Rao and Company             CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Assigned
K T Varghese                            Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B-      35      Assigned
                                        Limits
K T Varghese                            CC                 CRISIL B-      42.5    Assigned
Kalika Enterprise                       CC                 CRISIL D       95      Assigned
Kalika Enterprise                       Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       20      Assigned
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A+      5055.3  Reaffirmed
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL A+      30197.5 Reaffirmed
Keshav Holiday Resort Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     500     Assigned
Ketty Valley Enterprises (India) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ketty Valley Estates Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       165     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
KNR Constructions Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A+      1230    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
KNR Constructions Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL A+      700     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
KNR Constructions Ltd                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A+      270     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
KNR Constructions Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      800     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd              Drop Line          CRISIL A+      1247.5  Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd              Loan Against       CRISIL A+      112.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Property
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      1140    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd              TL                 CRISIL A+      500     Reaffirmed
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd              NCD                CRISIL         100     Reaffirmed
                                                           A+/Stable
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd              NCD                CRISIL         100     Reaffirmed
                                                           A+/Stable
Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Krishna Fashion                         TL                 CRISIL BBB-    340     Assigned
Krishna Fashion                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Krishna Fashion                         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    125     Assigned
Krishna Sahil Constructions Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     12.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BBB-    160     Assigned
Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B+      37.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      217.3   Assigned
Leisure Corp Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     83      Reaffirmed
Leisure Corp Pvt Ltd                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     17      Assigned
                                        Limits
Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Lexi Pvt Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     14.5    Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd             WC TL              CRISIL BB+     20.5    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
M V Agrotech Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       35      Assigned
M V Agrotech Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL B       68.3    Assigned
Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BB+     23.5    Assigned
Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd     Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB+     4.9     Assigned
                                        Limits
Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     10      Assigned
Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd     Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB+     21.6    Assigned
Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB+     10      Assigned
Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd           CC                 Withdrawal     775     Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd           LOC                Withdrawal     90      Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  Withdrawal     135     Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Mahant Overseas                         CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Reaffirmed
Mahant Overseas                         Export Packing     CRISIL B+      115     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd         CC                 CRISIL A       500     Reaffirmed
Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd         NCD                CRISIL A/      25      Withdrawal
Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd         NCD                CRISIL A/      40      Withdrawal
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd       NCD                CRISIL         200     Reaffirmed
                                                           AA-/Stable
(Reduced from Rs.500 Crore)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd       BG^                Withdrawal     250     Withdrawal
^Includes Import & Inland LC 's
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd       Proposed BG^       Withdrawal     250     Withdrawal
^Includes Import & Inland LC 's
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     4500    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     15.1    Assigned
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd     BG                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd     CC                 CRISIL D       57.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd     Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       5.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd     WC TL              CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maruti Oil Mills                        CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
MBR Exims Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      300     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     125     Reaffirmed
Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
MES International School - Pattambi     CC                 CRISIL D       14      Assigned
MES International School - Pattambi     LT Loan            CRISIL D       100     Assigned
Metro Retail Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A-      180     Assigned
Metro Retail Pvt Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A-      20      Assigned
Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB+     300     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     220     -
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Milestone Enterprises                   TL                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Milestone Enterprises                   CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Milestone Enterprises                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
Milkfood Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL BB+     600     Reaffirmed
Milkfood Ltd                            TL                 CRISIL BB+     115     Reaffirmed
Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    132.5   Assigned
Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    55      Assigned
Mittal Weaves Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    77.5    Assigned
Mittal Weaves Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    82.5    Assigned
MTC Business Pvt Ltd                    CC                 Withdrawal     565     Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
MTC Business Pvt Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  Withdrawal     5350    Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
MTC Business Pvt Ltd                    Standby LOC        Withdrawal     800     Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Mukul Overseas Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Mukul Overseas Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Mukul Overseas Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Mundeshwari Construction                CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Assigned
Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       200     Assigned
Nagarjuna Agro Chemicals Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Nagarjuna Agro Chemicals Pvt Ltd        Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Naik Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL BB+     330     Assigned
                                        (pre-shipment
                                        credit)
Naik Seafoods Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     450     Assigned
                                        Discounting
Naman Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    927     Assigned
Narayan industries - Chattisgarh        CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Assigned
Natural Foods and Facials               CC                 CRISIL D       30      Assigned
Natural Foods and Facials               LT Loan            CRISIL D       130     Assigned
Nirmal Inductocast Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     47.8    Reaffirmed
Nirmal Inductocast Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     22.5    Reaffirmed
Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     160     Reaffirmed
Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     22.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nirmal Inductomelts Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB+     18.4    Reaffirmed
North East Agro Product                 Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      38      Assigned
North East Agro Product                 Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      55      Assigned
Numero Uno Clothing Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    450     Reaffirmed
OmSai Udyog India Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Sourcing                       CC                 CRISIL BBB     660     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Sourcing                       TL                 CRISIL BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Assigned
Orma Marble Palace Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       80      Assigned
Orma Marble Palace Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL D       50      Assigned
Padmaja Laboratories Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB-     25      Assigned
Padmaja Laboratories Pvt Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     5       Assigned
                                        Credit
Padmaja Laboratories Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
Padmaja Laboratories Pvt Ltd            Non-FBL            CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Paras Spices Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL A3      20      Reassigned
Paras Spices Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    234     Reaffirmed
Paras Spices Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB-    11.5    Reaffirmed
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       110     Assigned
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL B       7.2     Assigned
                                        Credit
Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     110     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pioneer Products                        TL                 CRISIL B+      13.8    Assigned
Pioneer Products                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      11.2    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Pioneer Products                        Bill Discounting   CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Pioneer Products                        CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Assigned
Popular Shoe Mart India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      18      Assigned
Popular Shoe Mart India Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      82      Assigned
POS Solutions Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
Pragya Rice Mill                        CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
Pragya Rice Mill                        TL                 CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd               CC                 CRISIL A+      500     Reaffirmed
Pravara Medical Trust                   TL                 CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     240     Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pure Chemicals Co                       TL                 CRISIL BBB     125     Assigned
Pure Chemicals Co                       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     5       Assigned
Pure Chemicals Co                       CC                 CRISIL BBB     125     Assigned
Purno-Gouri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        WC Fac             CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Purno-Gouri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B       35      Assigned
Purno-Gouri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       55      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Qualitek Pharma                         TL                 CRISIL BB-     16.7    Assigned
Qualitek Pharma                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Qualitek Pharma                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     8.3     Assigned
R. C. Foods                             CC                 CRISIL B+      85      Assigned
R. C. Foods                             TL                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
R.K. Scan Centre                        LT Loan            CRISIL B-      90      Assigned
Raghav Steels                           CC                 CRISIL BB      140     Reaffirmed
Raghvendra Ginning and Pressing Factory CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Rai Fertilizer Center                   CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Assigned
Rajasthan Arts and Crafts House         Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     262.5   Assigned
                                        Credit
Rajasthan Arts and Crafts House         TL                 CRISIL BB+     87.5    Assigned
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    500     Assigned
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    319.8   Assigned
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    402.7   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2      2.5     Assigned
Rajeev Industries                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Assigned
Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A       20      Reaffirmed
Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL A       170     Reaffirmed
Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd  LT Loan            CRISIL A       89.5    Reaffirmed
Rassco Steels Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     170     Reaffirmed
Renuka Silks - Perambalur Unit          CC                 CRISIL D       7.5     Reaffirmed
Renuka Silks - Perambalur Unit          LT Loan            CRISIL D       2.75    Reaffirmed
Responce Renewable Energy Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB      500     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rivulis Irrigation India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     200     Assigned
Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd             Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    5       Assigned
                                        Credit
Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd             Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    95      Assigned
                                        Discounting
Roop Automotives Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A       1265    Assigned
Roop Automotives Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       190     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Roop Automotives Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL A       270     Assigned
Rudraksh Psyllium Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
Rudraksh Psyllium Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      38.5    Assigned
Rudraksh Psyllium Pvt Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      16.5    Assigned
S K Bikes Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Assigned
S. A. Infra                             CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
S. K. Agros                             CC                 CRISIL B+      130     Assigned
S. Pushp Steel Structural Trading       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      73      Assigned
Company                                 Loan Fac
S. Pushp Steel Structural Trading       Overdraft          CRISIL B+      35      Assigned
Company
S. Rajendran                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
S. Rajendran                            Proposed BG        CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
S. Rajendran                            CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
S.K. Agarwal and Co.                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
S.K. Agarwal and Co.                    Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     350     Assigned
                                        Fac
S.K. Agarwal and Co.                    Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB+     400     Assigned
                                        Funding
S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd.             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    650     Reaffirmed
S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd.             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S.S. Enterprises Electricals            CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    238     Assigned
Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    252     Assigned
Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    2.4     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    47.6    Assigned
                                        Credit
Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sagar Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      50      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B-      20      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      80      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL D
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd NCD                CRISIL AA-     100     Reaffirmed
Sanjar Pharma LLP                       CC                 CRISIL B-      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Sanjar Pharma LLP                       LT Loan            CRISIL B-      90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Santosh Enterprises                     Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       12.5    Assigned
Santosh Enterprises                     CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B       15      Assigned
Santosh Enterprises                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       20      Assigned
Santosh Enterprises                     CC                 CRISIL B       22.5    Assigned
Sanwariyaji Synthetics                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Assigned
Sanwariyaji Synthetics                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    63.1    Assigned
Sanwariyaji Texfab Industries Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    67.5    Assigned
Sanwariyaji Texfab Industries Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    45      Assigned
Saraswati Udyog India Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Saraswati Udyog India Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     380     Assigned
Saraswati Udyog India Ltd               Cash TL            CRISIL BB-     400     Assigned
Savitri Veneers                         CC                 CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Savitri Veneers                         LT Loan            CRISIL B       96.5    Assigned
Seenaiah Educational Society            TL                 CRISIL BB-     72.5    Assigned
Seenaiah Educational Society            Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     19.7    Assigned
                                        Limits
Seenaiah Educational Society            Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     7.8     Assigned
                                        Fac
Shanker International Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     160     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Shashwat Power (I) LLP                  CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Shashwat Power (I) LLP                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     135     Assigned
Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB+     35      Assigned
Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     288.7   Assigned
Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Assigned
Shri Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Ltd      Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     26      Assigned
Shri Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     4       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shri Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB+     40      Assigned
Shri Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Ltd      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     30      Assigned
Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    64.5    Assigned
Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB-    55.5    Assigned
Shri Radhey Govindam Resort Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     130     Assigned
Shri Ram Cot Fab                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Assigned
Shri Ram Cot Fab                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Assigned
Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd       Rupee TL           CRISIL B-      13.7    Assigned
Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B-      41      Assigned
Shri Vaijanath Industries Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      45.3    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Siddhartha Engineering Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     370     Assigned
Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd     CC*                CRISIL BBB     122.5   Reaffirmed
* Non-fund based facility of Rs.2 crore as a sub-limit of cash credit facility
Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Skipper Ltd                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     37.7    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Skipper Ltd                             LT Loan            CRISIL AA-     1432.3  Assigned
Skipper Ltd                             CC                 CRISIL AA-     4000    Assigned
SMH Shipping Pvt Ltd                    Foreign LOC        CRISIL B-      200     Assigned
Sokhi Steels Pvt. Ltd.                  CC                 CRISIL D       50      Rating
                                                                                  Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sokhi Steels Pvt. Ltd.                  TL                 CRISIL D       60      Rating
                                                                                  Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Someshwar Organisors                    Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     20      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Someshwar Organisors                    TL                 Withdrawal     210     Withdrawal
Sree Jnanakshi Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Sree Maruthi Education Trust            TL                 CRISIL B       60      Assigned
Sreeragam Exports Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    310     Assigned
Sreeragam Exports Pvt Ltd               Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    250     Assigned
                                        Credit
Sri Lakshmi Narayana Rice Mill          CC                 CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Sri Raja Rajeshwara Cotton Industries   CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Sri Sai Divine Mining Pvt Ltd           Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       25      Assigned
Sri Sai Engineering and Drilling        Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
                                        Fac
Sri Senthilandavar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Cash TL            CRISIL BB+     300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     150     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-/Stable
Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB+     300     Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-/Stable
Subhash Distributors Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Assigned
Sudarshan Electrical Engg. Works        CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      89      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      6       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Suprajit Engineering Ltd                CC                 CRISIL AA-     550     Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AA-     1059.1  Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd                Secured Overdraft  CRISIL AA-     300     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Suprajit Engineering Ltd                WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AA-     450     Reaffirmed
Sureyan Modern Rice Mill                CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
SVSVS Projects Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B-      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SVSVS Projects Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      65      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Motors Ltd                         FB Fac             CRISIL AA      80000   Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd                         BG                 Withdrawal     45060   Withdrawal
Terna Public Charitable Trust           TL                 CRISIL BBB-    350     Assigned
Tex Corp Ltd                            Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Tex Corp Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Tex Corp Ltd                            External           CRISIL BBB     180     Assigned
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Tex Corp Ltd                            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     40      Assigned
Tex Corp Ltd                            CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB     50      Assigned
The Ramachandrapuram Education Society  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.1     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
The Ramachandrapuram Education Society  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     47.9    Assigned
The Ramachandrapuram Education Society  Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd      Export Packing     CRISIL B+      270     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd      Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd      Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Tirupati International                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Assigned
Turakhia International Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     39.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
V.N.C. Steel Distributors               CC                 CRISIL BBB     250     Reaffirmed
V.N.C. Steel Distributors               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     350     Assigned
V.N.C.Electrodes                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
V.N.C.Electrodes                        Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     100     Assigned
V.R.M. Chemicals Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      21      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
V.R.M. Chemicals Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Velkar Engineering And Industries Pvt   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B-      50      Assigned
Ltd
Velkar Engineering And Industries Pvt   Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B-      50      Assigned
Ltd                                     Fac
Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Rice          Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Industries
Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Rice          TL                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Industries
Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd          Proposed BG        CRISIL B       47.5    Assigned
Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL B       12.5    Assigned
Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       20      Assigned
Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      180     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B+      72.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vishnuji Refinery Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      220     Assigned
Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd    CC                 Withdrawal     102.5   Withdrawal
Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd    TL                 Withdrawal     87.5    Withdrawal
Vreon Tech India Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       600     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
VT Dairy Pvt Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      120     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
VT Dairy Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL B+      62      Assigned
VT Dairy Pvt Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      88      Assigned
Western Carriers India Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     940     Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    245     Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    245.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Wolkem India Ltd                        Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB+    55.4    Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd                        Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB+    11.5    Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd                        Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Yalavarti Projects Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Yalavarti Projects Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Assigned
Zinzuwadia Brothers Jewellers           CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Assigned
Zuari Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB+     16      Assigned
Zuari Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     18      Assigned
Zuari Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     46      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
