CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. G. Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Alliaance Biotech Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Allied Recycling Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Purchase Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed GNA Gears Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed GNA Gears Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Golden Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Goodluck India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 390 Reaffirmed Goodluck India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 704.9 Reaffirmed Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit facility of Rs.2 crore as a sub-limit of Bank Guarantee facility Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Jammu Pigments Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Jammu Pigments Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Kukadi Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Lancosa Ceramic LLP BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Lata Fibres Pvt Limite BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reassigned Lata Fibres Pvt Limite LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 119 Reaffirmed Maco Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed ^^ Two way interchangeable along with Letter of Credit limit of Rs 25 crore Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed ^ Two way interchangeable along with bank guarantee limit of Rs 100 crore Meridian Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 1612.5 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with fund based facilities Nestle India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed New India Infra Buildtech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 - Migrated from CRISIL B+/Stable Issuer Not Cooperating Pathania Education Society Overdraft CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Purchase Pradeep Metals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 15.3 Reaffirmed Forward Pradeep Metals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Rhine Solar Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sankalp Construction Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 12 Reaffirmed Scoda Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Scoda Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Subhodaya Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Superior Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Superior Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Suyog Telematics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 - Revised from CRISIL A3 to CRISIL D and Simultaneously Upgraded to CRISIL A4+ V.K. Gupta and Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 255 Reaffirmed Vidya Bal Mandli Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Western Electrotrans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. G. Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 46 Reaffirmed Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alliaance Biotech CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Alliaance Biotech Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Allied Recycling Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Allied Recycling Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Avivet Nutritional Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 123.6 Assigned Bahubali Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Best Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Bhawna Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Dhana Jewel Craft CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Fortune Integrated Assets Finance Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 5249 Assigned Fortune Integrated Assets Finance Ltd BG CRISIL BBB+ 1 Assigned Fortune Integrated Assets Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2250 Assigned Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of non fund based facilities of Rs.6.50 Cr. Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Gayatri Construction Co. BG Withdrawal 55 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Gayatri Construction Co. CC Withdrawal 25 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal GNA Gears Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed GNA Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 545 Reaffirmed Gokul Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Golden Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Golden Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Goodluck India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Goodluck India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2915 Reaffirmed Goodluck India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1493.4 Reaffirmed Goodluck India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Fac Jammu Pigments Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Kishanpuria Guwar Gum Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kishanpuria Guwar Gum Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Kukadi Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 479.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Kukadi Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL D 38 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lancosa Ceramic LLP LT Loan CRISIL B+ 134.5 Assigned Lancosa Ceramic LLP CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Lata Fibres Pvt Limite CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Lata Fibres Pvt Limite TL CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed M/s. Shantilal B. Patel LT Loan CRISIL BBB 21 Reaffirmed M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed against term deposits Maco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Maco Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd CC CRISIL A 40 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd TL CRISIL A 3800 Reaffirmed Matrix Technologies Inc. Cash TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Matrix Technologies Inc. Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Meridian Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Meridian Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meridian Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Meridian Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mosaram Shivramdas CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Navya Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Navya Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navya Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 92 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Fully interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Nestle India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 250 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd LT Debt CRISIL AAA 10650 Reaffirmed New India Infra Buildtech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 - Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Om Sai construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 420 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39 Reaffirmed Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pathania Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 73.3 Reaffirmed Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.1 Reaffirmed Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 325 Reaffirmed Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Powercon Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Powercon Cement Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Prabhat Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 338.6 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) TL CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 499650 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 100080 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Rhine Solar Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Rhine Solar Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed Salia Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Salia Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Sankalp Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed against term deposits SBT Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed SBT Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1.1 Reaffirmed SBT Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.9 Reaffirmed Scoda Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B- 92.5 Reaffirmed Scoda Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scoda Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Ganga Hybrid Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 207.5 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 12.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ganga Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 79.5 Reaffirmed SJP Infracon Ltd TL Withdrawal 250 Withdrawal Migrated from CRISIL D, Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Raghuramachandra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Sri Raghuramachandra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Subhodaya Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Superior Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Suyog Telematics Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 870 - Revised from CRISIL BBB-/Stable to CRISIL D and Simultaneously Upgraded to CRISIL BB+ Tata Motors Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 7472.4 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB+ 463.5& Reaffirmed & Pre-reset amount - 48.65 cr Udaipur Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed V.K. Gupta and Associates CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed V.R. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed V.R. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Vidya Bal Mandli LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Western Electrotrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.