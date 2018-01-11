CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Earlier Short term Debt (Including CP) Benara Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Purchase Benara Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Bhagwandas Metals and Steel LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Crown Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 91 Assigned Crown Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 115 Assigned Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 7200 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 537.9 Reaffirmed Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 500 Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications; *Includes letter of undertaking for Buyer's Credit of Rs 50 crore, performance bank guarantee of Rs 10 H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 CRISIL A3 H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CRISIL A3 HMA Agro Industries Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 300 Packing Credit Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Jindal Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Navabharat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 155 Assigned Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 65.5 Reaffirmed Forward Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Credit PBN Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75.2 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Piramal Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.400 Crore) PK Global Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed PK Global Power Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Priti Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Loan Fac Downgraded from CRISIL A4+; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications S K Bikes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Assigned Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Saket Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating Reaffirmed Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 330 Reaffirmed Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 330 Reaffirmed Shah and Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed loan** Reaffirmed ; **100% interchangeable between funded & non funded & Vice versa Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed AMA Industries Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 35 AMA Industries Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 30 AMA Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 15 Loan Fac Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B- Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.6 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B- Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.4 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B- Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 41.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B- Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 26.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B- Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 710 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 138 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 677 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.7 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Bhagwandas Metals and Steel CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Bijulee Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bijulee Tea Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Crown Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 34 Assigned Fac Devanshi Powers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Devanshi Powers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL B-Issuer Not Cooperating Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Migrated from CRISIL B-Issuer Not Cooperating Essel Mining and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7200 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 4900 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1850 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 3050 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Currency TL Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 12100 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7200 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 480 Reaffirmed Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Credit Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed CRISIL BBB- H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 195 Reaffirmed CRISIL BBB- HMA Agro Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1200 Credit Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- J. M. D. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Loan Fac Downgraded from CRISIL B J. M. D. Industries TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B J. M. D. Industries WC Fac CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL BIssuer Not Cooperating Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.5 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL BIssuer Not Cooperating Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Rating Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Rating Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust TFB* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed * Non-convertible tax-free bond Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust External CRISIL AAA 26800 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings* *Equivalent to USD 400 million. 1 USD=INR 67. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust TFB* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Jay Jinendra Realators Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 135 Jindal Hotels Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Jindal Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 417 Reaffirmed Kailas Cashew Exports CC Withdrawal 10 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Kailas Cashew Exports Packing Credit Withdrawal 340 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal M.P.Entertainment And Developers Pvt LtdLease Rental CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned Discounting Loan Madhar Nala Thondu Niruvanam - MNTN Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Maharashtra Engineering CC CRISIL D 45 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B- Maharashtra Engineering TL CRISIL D 28 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B- Maharashtra Engineering WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 57 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B- Navabharat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 265 Reaffirmed Navabharat Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Navabharat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 210 Assigned Loan Fac Navabharat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 495 Assigned Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 550 Credit Reassigned PBN Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL B+Issuer Not Cooperating PBN Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL B+Issuer Not Cooperating PK Global Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed PK Global Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications S K Bikes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned S K Bikes Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned S K Bikes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned S K Bikes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill CC CRISIL BB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saket Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Shah and Parikh Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed Shri Navalai Enterprises CC CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Shri Navalai Enterprises Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 56.5 Reaffirmed Limits Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL B+Issuer Not Cooperating; *Includes sublimit for cash credit of Rs.10 crore Terna Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Terna Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Terna Public Charitable Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 480 Assigned Terna Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.