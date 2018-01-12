FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 12
#Company News
January 12, 2018 / 10:07 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 12

Reuters Staff

21 Min Read

   Jan 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd               Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Beta Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      17      Assigned
Beta Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd        LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      5       Assigned
Beta Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd        Export Bill        CRISIL A4      5       Assigned
                                        Purchase
                                        -Discounting
D. K. Electricals - Bhiwani             Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
D. K. Electricals - Bhiwani             BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP                 CRISIL A1+     7500    Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd             Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     23.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M.P.Entertainment And Developers Pvt LtdProposed NFBL      CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M.P.Entertainment And Developers Pvt LtdStandby LOC        CRISIL A3+     600     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd        Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     150     Reaffirmed
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
Polymechplast Machines Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya                   BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
                                                                                  Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
                                                                                  Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd          Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     17.5    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
                                                                                  Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd          Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     40      Migrated from
                                        Foreign Currency                          CRISIL A4
                                                                                  Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     37.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SLC Projects Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      120     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
                                                                                  Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating
Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swim Ceramic                            BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     1250    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Assigned


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      17.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Beta Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       34.5    Assigned
Beta Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd        CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B       38.5    Assigned
D. K. Electricals - Bhiwani             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
D. K. Electricals - Bhiwani             Overdraft*         CRISIL BB-     45      Assigned
*Long term facility
Dinco 4 Wheels LLP                      CC                 CRISIL BB      20      -
Dinco 4 Wheels LLP                      Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      310     -
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Gaddala Financial Services Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Gajanan Uttamrao Mante                  Proposed LT Bk                    100     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       71.4    Reaffirmed
Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B       65.6    Reaffirmed
Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     1.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     29.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
M G F Motors Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL B       140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
M G F Motors Ltd                        Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       315     Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
M G F Motors Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL B       67.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
M.P.Entertainment And Developers Pvt LtdVendor Bill        CRISIL BBB     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       Liquidity Fac      CRISIL AAA (SO)        Converted
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  Provisional 
                                                                                  Rating to
                                                                                  Final Rating
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       Series A1 PTCs     CRISIL AAA (SO)        Converted
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  Provisional 
                                                                                  Rating to
                                                                                  Final Rating
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       Series A2 PTCs     CRISIL AAA (SO)        Converted
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  Provisional 
                                                                                  Rating to
                                                                                  Final Rating
Magma Fincorp Ltd                       Second loss Fac    CRISIL BBB+            Converted
                                                           (SO) Equivalent        from
                                                                                  Provisional 
                                                                                  Rating to
                                                                                  Final Rating
Malabar Extrusions Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     22.8    Assigned
Malabar Extrusions Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Assigned
Malabar Extrusions Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     7.2     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Manoj Trading Company                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     206     Assigned
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL BBB     89      Reaffirmed
Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB     31      Reaffirmed
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Assigned
Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      105     Reaffirmed
Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           WC Fac             CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Pentagon Forge and Machine Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pentagon Forge and Machine Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB-     54.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Polymechplast Machines Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya                   CC                 CRISIL B       10      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB- 
Issuer Not Cooperating 
Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB- 
Issuer Not Cooperating 
Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya                   Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       50      Migrated from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL
                                                                                  BB- 
Issuer Not Cooperating 
Purohit and Company                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     91.6    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ratan Textiles Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
S. M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
S. M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd                Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Sajeesh k Lukose                        BG                 CRISIL D       6       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Sajeesh k Lukose                        CC                 CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Sajeesh k Lukose                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       8       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Sajeesh k Lukose                        TL                 CRISIL D       6       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B 
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B 
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB-     37.1    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B 
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd        CC                                7.5     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd        Loan Against                      29      Rating
                                        Property                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd        Overdraft                         3.8     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk                    24.7    Rating
                                        Loan Fac                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     23      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     47      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
SLC Projects Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B-      180     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Staywell Formulation Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       30      Assigned
Staywell Formulation Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       70      Assigned
Staywell Formulation Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd                   Line of Credit     CRISIL BB      160     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swim Ceramic                            CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swim Ceramic                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      11.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swim Ceramic                            TL                 CRISIL B+      48.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd         Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      415     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      21      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB      14      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      110     Assigned
Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB      50.5    Assigned
Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      4.5     Assigned
Vedic And Futuristic Edutech            TL                 CRISIL BB-     1500    Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
