CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Beta Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Assigned Beta Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Beta Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Purchase -Discounting D. K. Electricals - Bhiwani Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned D. K. Electricals - Bhiwani BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M.P.Entertainment And Developers Pvt LtdProposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M.P.Entertainment And Developers Pvt LtdStandby LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Polymechplast Machines Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya BG CRISIL A4 60 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 40 Migrated from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SLC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swim Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Beta Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 34.5 Assigned Beta Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B 38.5 Assigned D. K. Electricals - Bhiwani Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned D. K. Electricals - Bhiwani Overdraft* CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned *Long term facility Dinco 4 Wheels LLP CC CRISIL BB 20 - Dinco 4 Wheels LLP Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 310 - Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Gaddala Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac Gajanan Uttamrao Mante Proposed LT Bk 100 Withdrawal Loan Fac Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71.4 Reaffirmed Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65.6 Reaffirmed Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Karan Trading India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating M G F Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B- M G F Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 315 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B- M G F Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- M.P.Entertainment And Developers Pvt LtdVendor Bill CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Discounting Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA (SO) Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Rating Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Rating Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Rating Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB+ Converted (SO) Equivalent from Provisional Rating to Final Rating Malabar Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Assigned Malabar Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Malabar Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.2 Assigned Loan Fac Manoj Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 206 Assigned Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 89 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31 Reaffirmed Nalin Lease Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pentagon Forge and Machine Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pentagon Forge and Machine Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Polymechplast Machines Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya CC CRISIL B 10 Migrated from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Migrated from Fac CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Purohit and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 91.6 Assigned Loan Fac Ratan Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating S. M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned S. M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sajeesh k Lukose BG CRISIL D 6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sajeesh k Lukose CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sajeesh k Lukose Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sajeesh k Lukose TL CRISIL D 6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.1 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd CC 7.5 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd Loan Against 29 Rating Property reaffirmed and Withdrawal Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd Overdraft 3.8 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk 24.7 Rating Loan Fac reaffirmed and Withdrawal Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating SLC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Migrated from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Staywell Formulation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned Staywell Formulation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Staywell Formulation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Swim Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swim Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Swim Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 48.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 415 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50.5 Assigned Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 4.5 Assigned Vedic And Futuristic Edutech TL CRISIL BB- 1500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)