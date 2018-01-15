CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Crore ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Crore ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 504.4 # Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 4.8 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 240 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Texo Fabs Ltd BG CRISIL A2 31.7 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal IIFL Facilities Services Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed CP) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed IIFL Wealth Management Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Management Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Management Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 790 Reaffirmed Kripton Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigined, Suspension revoked Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd CP^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^Earlier STD (Including CP) Optiemus Infracom Ltd Bill Discounting@ CRISIL A3+ 310 # @Includes sublimit of Rs 10 crore for letter of credit/bank guarantee/Issuer Not Cooperating Optiemus Infracom Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 # Issuer Not Cooperating Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Migrated and removed from Notice of Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 480 Migrated and Credit removed from Notice of Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 420 Migrated and Discounting removed from Notice of Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Migrated and removed from Notice of Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 120 Migrated and Credit removed from Notice of Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Premier Alcobev Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned R K Babu Trading Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sri Sathya Exim LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd Crore CP Programme CRISIL A1 400 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Migrated LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Awade Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Awade Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Caspia Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 600 Withdrawal Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Crore PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Erode Amarnath Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Erode Amarnath Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Erode Amarnath Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 43 Assigned Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 4900 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1850 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 3050 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Currency TL Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 20100 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7200 Reaffirmed GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.6 # Issuer Not Cooperating Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 57 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 6.2 Rating Loan Fac reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 186 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 58 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 117 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 115 Rating Purchase reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 118.7 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Texo Fabs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 369 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Texo Fabs Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB+ 2 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Golden Texo Fabs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 597.3 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal India Infradebt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 2500 Assigned India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Joshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Joshi Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Kitchen Foods CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Kitchen Foods Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 17 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Kripton Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kripton Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 67.6 Discounting Loan Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 554.6 Lancor Holdings Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 1077.8 Fac Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Limits# #Interchangeable with proposed non-fund-based limits Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 665 Reaffirmed Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 720 Assigined, Suspension revoked Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL BBB+ 8 Assigined, Negotiation Suspension revoked Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1142 Assigined, Suspension revoked MPS Telecom Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 # Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating MPS Telecom Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 300 # Issuer Not Cooperating Optiemus Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 # Issuer Not Cooperating Optiemus Electronics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 # Issuer Not Cooperating Optiemus Electronics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 150 # Issuer Not Cooperating Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 50 # Issuer Not Cooperating Optiemus Infracom Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 100 # Issuer Not Cooperating Premier Alcobev Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL D Premier Alcobev Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 517 Upgraded from CRISIL D R K Babu Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned R K Babu Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Saraswati Gum and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Saraswati Gum and Chemicals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Nomula Brothers CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sri Sathya Exim CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Thampuran Cashews CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Thampuran Cashews Packing Credit in CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL B+ Veekay PVC Profiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.2 Reaffirmed Veekay PVC Profiles Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Fac VFive Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating VGN Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1460 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 140 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 320 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vision Parenteral Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 8 Assigned Vision Parenteral Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)