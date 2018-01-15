FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 15
#Company News
January 15, 2018 / 7:47 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 15

Reuters Staff

24 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Crore ST Debt      CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
                                        Issue*
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Crore ST Debt      CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
                                        Issue*
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD)
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     63500   Reaffirmed
GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     504.4   #
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A2      5       Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A2      4.8     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      240     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Texo Fabs Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A2      31.7    Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     7000    Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     48000   Reaffirmed
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     790     Reaffirmed
Kripton Granito Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Living Media India Ltd                  LOC*               CRISIL A3      55      Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A2      100     Assigined,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Navneet Education Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A1+     20      Reaffirmed
Navneet Education Ltd                   CP^                CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
^Earlier STD (Including CP)
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   Bill Discounting@  CRISIL A3+     310     #
@Includes sublimit of Rs 10 crore for letter of credit/bank guarantee/Issuer Not Cooperating
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   Standby LOC        CRISIL A3+     900     #
Issuer Not Cooperating
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Migrated and
                                                                                  removed from
                                                                                  Notice of
                                                                                  Withdrawal    
   
Issuer Not Cooperating
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL A4      480     Migrated and
                                        Credit                                    removed from
                                                                                  Notice of 
                                                                                  Withdrawal    
Issuer Not Cooperating
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      420     Migrated and
                                        Discounting                               removed from
                                                                                  Notice of 
                                                                                  Withdrawal 
Issuer Not Cooperating
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      80      Migrated and
                                                                                  removed from
                                                                                  Notice of 
                                                                                  Withdrawal 
Issuer Not Cooperating
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL A4      120     Migrated and
                                        Credit                                    removed from
                                                                                  Notice of 
                                                                                  Withdrawal   
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premier Alcobev Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
R K Babu Trading Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Sri Sathya Exim                         LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd   Crore CP Programme CRISIL A1      400     Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating
                                                                                  Rating 
                                                                                  Migrated    
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Awade Industries Pvt Ltd                Proposed TL        CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
Awade Industries Pvt Ltd                Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      70      Assigned
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd               Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      7.5     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB-
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      8.4     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Caspia Hotels Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    600     Withdrawal
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Crore PS           CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
Erode Amarnath Mills Pvt Ltd            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       12.5    Assigned
Erode Amarnath Mills Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       12.5    Assigned
Erode Amarnath Mills Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B       43      Assigned
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         CC*                CRISIL AA-     4900    Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA-     1850    Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA-     3050    Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed Foreign   CRISIL AA-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Currency TL
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         TL                 CRISIL AA-     20100   Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         NCD                CRISIL AA-     7200    Reaffirmed
GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB      45.6    #
Issuer Not Cooperating
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    57      Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    6.2     Rating
                                        Loan Fac                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB+    186     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    58      Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB+    117     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB+    115     Rating
                                        Purchase                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB+    118.7   Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Texo Fabs Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    369     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Texo Fabs Ltd                    Foreign LOC        CRISIL BBB+    2       Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Golden Texo Fabs Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB+    597.3   Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
India Infradebt Ltd                     Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     2500    Assigned
India Infradebt Ltd                     NCD                CRISIL AAA     40000   Reaffirmed
India Infradebt Ltd                     NCD                CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
India Infradebt Ltd                     NCD                CRISIL AAA     40000   Reaffirmed
Joshi Cotex                             CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Joshi Cotex                             TL                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     175     Reaffirmed
Kitchen Foods                           CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Kitchen Foods                           Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd          Bond               CRISIL AAA(SO) 17      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Kripton Granito Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Kripton Granito Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Lancor Holdings Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    1300
Lancor Holdings Ltd                     Lease Rental       CRISIL BBB-    67.6
                                        Discounting Loan
Lancor Holdings Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    554.6
Lancor Holdings Ltd                     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB-    1077.8
                                        Fac
Living Media India Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    390     Reaffirmed
Living Media India Ltd                  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits#
#Interchangeable with proposed non-fund-based limits
Living Media India Ltd                  Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    665     Reaffirmed
Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    720     Assigined,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd                   Export Bill        CRISIL BBB+    8       Assigined,
                                        Negotiation                               Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB+    1142    Assigined,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
MPS Telecom Retail Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      300     #
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
MPS Telecom Retail Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      300     #
Issuer Not Cooperating
Optiemus Electronics Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      #
Issuer Not Cooperating
Optiemus Electronics Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    30      #
Issuer Not Cooperating
Optiemus Electronics Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    150     #
Issuer Not Cooperating
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB     50      #
Issuer Not Cooperating
Optiemus Infracom Ltd                   Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB     100     #
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premier Alcobev Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      190     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Premier Alcobev Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      517     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
R K Babu Trading Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
R K Babu Trading Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      110     Assigned
Saraswati Gum and Chemicals             CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Saraswati Gum and Chemicals             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Sri Nomula Brothers                     CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Sri Sathya Exim                         CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Thampuran Cashews                       CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Thampuran Cashews                       Packing Credit in  CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                        Foreign Currency                          from CRISIL B+
Veekay PVC Profiles                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     3.2     Reaffirmed
Veekay PVC Profiles                     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
VFive Homes Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
VGN Homes Pvt Ltd                       Bill Purchase      CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
VGN Homes Pvt Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL D       1460    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
VGN Homes Pvt Ltd                       Overdraft          CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
VGN Homes Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       320     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       16.2    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       43.8    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Vision Parenteral Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       8       Assigned
Vision Parenteral Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CRISIL B       80      Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
