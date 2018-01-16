CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 28.8 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Kay Kay Trading Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 - Issuer Not Cooperating Raja Motors (Sirsa) Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Rishiroop Ltd Non Convertible CRISIL A3+ 115.2 Withdrawal Redeemable PS Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Migrated from Purchase CRISIL A3 -Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 80 Migrated from Foreign Currency CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Technomark Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Technomark Engineers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed V-Star Creations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amudha Aseptic Food Products CC CRISIL BB 40 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Amudha Aseptic Food Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating AP Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 937 Assigned AP Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 63 Assigned ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Credit Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 215 Upgraded from CRISIL D Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 195 Upgraded from CRISIL D Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 295 Upgraded from CRISIL D Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 93.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Durian Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 11.3 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 122.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durian Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Estocorp India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Estocorp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 320 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1250 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ferro Steel Solutions CC CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ferro Steel Solutions Channel Financing CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ferro Steel Solutions Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Future Vision Corporation CC Withdrawal 50 - Issuer Not Cooperating Future Vision Corporation Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 10 - Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Fac Golden International Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 65 - Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed *Including sub limit of Foreign Currency Term Loan (FCTL) of Rs.17 Crore Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kay Kay Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Kay Kay Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Muthoot Homefin India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Homefin India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 120 - Issuer Not Cooperatin Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40.2 Reaffirmed Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poysha Packaging Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 80 - Issuer Not Cooperating Poysha Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 20 - Issuer Not Cooperating Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 8.2 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 16.8 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Raja Motors (Sirsa) CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Sirsa) Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rajib Cashew Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 109 Reaffirmed Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Reydel Automotive India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Sachin Finecot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Sachin Finecot Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sachin Finecot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 21.1 Reaffirmed Sansar Trust December 2017 IV Series A PTCs Provisional 4089.7 Assigned CRISIL AAA (SO) Sansar Trust December 2017 IV Second loss Fac Provisional 210.1 Assigned CRISIL BBB+ Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 1384.2 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Negative Soh Med Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Loan Fac Soh Med Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 33 Assigned Soh Med Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Super Smelters Ltd CC Withdrawal 3250 Withdrawal Super Smelters Ltd LOC Withdrawal 1500 Withdrawal Super Smelters Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 853 Withdrawal Loan Fac Super Smelters Ltd TL Withdrawal 4797 Withdrawal Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Technomark Engineers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed V-Star Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned V-Star Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 29.5 Assigned V-Star Creations Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 11 Assigned (pre-shipment credit) V-Star Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Assigned Zycus Infotech Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Zycus Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zycus Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 67 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)