January 17, 2018 / 6:10 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 17

Reuters Staff

21 Min Read

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Argil Ceramics                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reassigned
Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     300     Migrated from
                                        under LOC                                 CRISIL A4+
                                                                                  /withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhanwarlal Jhanwar and Sons             BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
Bhaskar Resources Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Cable House                             BG                 CRISIL A4      31.2    Assigned
Cauvery Timber and Saw Mill             LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               ST Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   A1+r
                                        Linked Debentures
Housing Development Finance Corporation CP                 CRISIL A1+     750000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A2      2050    -
Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LOC       CRISIL A2      300     -
KKB Projects Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     440     Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     90000   Reaffirmed
Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A3      240
Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdProposed LOC       CRISIL A3      100
Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Assigned
Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3+     820     Reaffirmed
Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     300     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Assigned
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd                    Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      10      Assigned
                                        Forward
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3      5.5     Assigned
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL A2      40      Reaffirmed
Niva Organics Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A4+     1       Migrated
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+ and Rating
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      80      Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4      30
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL A4      60      Reassigned
Shri Ram Cot Fab                        BG                 CRISIL A3      15      Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd                           CP                 CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing Development Finance Corporation FD                 FAAA           -       Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Sons Ltd                           FD Programme       FAAA           -       Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB+    30      Reaffirmed
Argil Ceramics                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Argil Ceramics                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Argil Ceramics                          TL                 CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Bhanwarlal Jhanwar and Sons             Foreign LOC*       CRISIL BB+     165     Assigned
*Sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs.5 Crore
Bhaskar Resources Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Bioworld Merchandising India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
Cable House                             CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Cauvery Timber and Saw Mill             CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      500     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      4500    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
^interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               NCD                CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               NCD                CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  5000    Assigned
                                        Protected Market   Aar
                                        Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  7500    Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   Aar
                                        Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   Aar
                                        Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  3500    Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   Aar
                                        Linked Debentures
Five Stars Bulkcarriers Pvt Ltd         External           CRISIL BB+     3536.3  Withdrawal
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Five Stars Bulkcarriers Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     128.2   Withdrawal
Garhwal Jems And Jewellery Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       10      Assigned

Garhwal Jems And Jewellery Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B+      180     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL B+      140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      90      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Hedge Finance Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hedge Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     350000  Assigned 
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     350000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCDs               CRISIL AAA     1208842 Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     
Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds              CRISIL AAA     375     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     5000    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Joy Mahaprovu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Joy Mahaprovu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Joy Mahaprovu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      WC Loan            CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    495     -
Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    55      -
Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd                    Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    20      -
                                        Credit
KKB Projects Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     34250   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     600     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     35150   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCD                CRISIL AAA     20000   Assigned 
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs               CRISIL AAA     182995  Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     7911    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty Linked       CRISIL PP-MLD  3291    Reaffirmed
                                        Debentures         AAAr
Kriti Prakashan Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Assigned
Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BBB-    160
Laxmi Balaji Cotton Industries          CC                 CRISIL B+      66      Reaffirmed
Laxmi Balaji Cotton Industries          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Laxmi Balaji Cotton Industries          TL                 CRISIL B+      29      Reaffirmed
Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    240     Reaffirmed
Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB-    275     Reaffirmed
Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     230     Reaffirmed
Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     130     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd               WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    54.9    Assigned
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    28.6    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    211     Assigned
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB     5       Assigned
Niva Organics Pvt Ltd                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      299     Migrated from
                                        under LOC                                 CRISIL BBand
                                                                                  Rating 
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Om Sai Cotton Industries                CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Om Sai Cotton Industries                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rahee Infratech Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL D       1765    Reaffirmed
Rahee Infratech Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL D       730     Reaffirmed
Rahee Infratech Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       205     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd                  Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       135     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd                   Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      170     Withdrawal
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd                   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      8.5     Withdrawal
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      1.5     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sani Steels Corporation                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    151.5   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Satyendra Agro Products                 CC                 CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shri Jagannath Educational Health and   Cash TL            CRISIL B+      90      Assigned
Charitable Trust
Shri Jagannath Educational Health and   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Charitable Trust                        Loan Fac
Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    64.5    Reaffirmed
Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB-    75.5    Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Cot Fab                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Cot Fab                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    270     Reaffirmed
Sri lakshmi Mounica Rice Industries     CC                 CRISIL B       100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Sri Venkateswara Educational Trust      Overdraft          CRISIL D       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Sri Venkateswara Educational Trust      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Sri Venkateswara Educational Trust      TL                 CRISIL D       105     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice         CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Downgraded
Industries                                                                        from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      47      Downgraded
Industries                              Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       67.5    Reaffirmed
Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     150
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     650
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB     155
Takshila Educational Society            LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     500     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
                                                                                  and Rating
                                                                                  Withdrawn
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Sons Ltd                           Overdraft          CRISIL AAA     500     Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd                           NCD                CRISIL AAA     50000   Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd                           NCDs               CRISIL AAA     243050  Reaffirmed
Trident Sugars Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       342     #
                                        Loan Fac
Trident Sugars Ltd                      Rupee TL           CRISIL C       158     #
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
