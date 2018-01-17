CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Argil Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reassigned Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 300 Migrated from under LOC CRISIL A4+ /withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bhanwarlal Jhanwar and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Bhaskar Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Cable House BG CRISIL A4 31.2 Assigned Cauvery Timber and Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Housing Development Finance Corporation CP CRISIL A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2050 - Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 300 - KKB Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 440 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 240 Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdProposed LOC CRISIL A3 100 Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 820 Reaffirmed Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Forward Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5.5 Assigned Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Niva Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A4+ 1 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ and Rating Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Revised from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 60 Reassigned Shri Ram Cot Fab BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Sons Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Argil Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Argil Ceramics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Argil Ceramics TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Bhanwarlal Jhanwar and Sons Foreign LOC* CRISIL BB+ 165 Assigned *Sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs.5 Crore Bhaskar Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Bioworld Merchandising India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Cable House CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Cauvery Timber and Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Assigned Protected Market Aar Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 7500 Reaffirmed Protected Market Aar Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 3000 Reaffirmed Protected Market Aar Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 3500 Reaffirmed Protected Market Aar Linked Debentures Five Stars Bulkcarriers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 3536.3 Withdrawal Commercial Borrowings Five Stars Bulkcarriers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 128.2 Withdrawal Garhwal Jems And Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Garhwal Jems And Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Hedge Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hedge Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Assigned Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCDs CRISIL AAA 1208842 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 375 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Joy Mahaprovu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned, Suspension revoked Joy Mahaprovu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned, Suspension revoked Joy Mahaprovu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned, Suspension revoked Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 495 - Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 55 - Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 - Credit KKB Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 35150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 182995 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7911 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Kriti Prakashan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Kunnel Engineers and Contractors Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 160 Laxmi Balaji Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed Laxmi Balaji Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Balaji Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 54.9 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.6 Assigned Loan Fac Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 211 Assigned Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Niva Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 299 Migrated from under LOC CRISIL BBand Rating Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Om Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Om Sai Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Revised from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Rahee Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 1765 Reaffirmed Rahee Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 730 Reaffirmed Rahee Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 205 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Fac Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 170 Withdrawal Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Withdrawal Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sani Steels Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 151.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Satyendra Agro Products CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Jagannath Educational Health and Cash TL CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Charitable Trust Shri Jagannath Educational Health and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Charitable Trust Loan Fac Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 64.5 Reaffirmed Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Cot Fab CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Cot Fab TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Sri lakshmi Mounica Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Venkateswara Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Venkateswara Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Sri Venkateswara Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Industries from CRISIL BB- Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47 Downgraded Industries Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 650 Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 155 Takshila Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 500 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ and Rating Withdrawn Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 243050 Reaffirmed Trident Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 342 # Loan Fac Trident Sugars Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 158 # -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.