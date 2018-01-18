CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Golden International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac JSW Infrastructure Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Kapsons Worldwide Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Kapsons Worldwide LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 920 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Lorex Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Mathew Associates Hook - Up & Weld BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Services Mod Ceramic Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Mod Ceramic Industries Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Multichem Specialities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 217.5 Assigned Paras Spices Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Proteus Enterprise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 67.5 Assigned Proteus Enterprise Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Registan Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Registan Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Forward Registan Exports Export Bill CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Purchase -Discounting S P International Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Packing Credit State Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 240000 Reaffirmed State Bank of India CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 135000 Reaffirmed *Transferred from State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Hyderabad and State Bank of Mysore to State Bank of India (SBI) on their amalgamation with SBI with effect from April 01, 2017 Sulphur Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Sulphur Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Superb Minerals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Superb Minerals India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Superb Minerals India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- State Bank of India FD Programme# FAAA Reaffirmed #The rating pertains only to State Bank of Indore's (SBoI's) fixed deposit programme, rated by CRISIL, which has been transferred to SBI following the merger of SBoI with SBI. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Deluxe Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Golden International CC CRISIL BB 98 Assigned Hill Track Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bond* CRISIL AAA(SO) 5000 Withdrawal *Guaranteed by the Government of India Jaigarh Digni Rail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 5230 Reaffirmed Jaigarh Digni Rail Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned JSW Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A+ Rating Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings Pvt Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kapsons Worldwide Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kapsons Worldwide Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 265 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund NCD Provisional 35000 Assigned^ Board CRISIL A+(SO) ^ A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating would either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015 directive by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), 'Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regards to conditional/ provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by credit rating agencies (CRAs). Konvertor Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Konvertor Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 21 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Lamba Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Lamba Enterprises Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Property Lorex Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Lorex Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lorex Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 60.1 Reaffirmed Mathew Associates Hook - Up & Weld CC CRISIL B 45 - Services Miracle Developers TL - 60 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Mod Ceramic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Multichem Specialities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Assigned Proteus Enterprise Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Fac Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 79.9 Assigned Loan Fac Registan Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.1 Assigned Loan Fac Registan Exports LT Loan CRISIL B 8.1 Assigned Registan Exports CC CRISIL B 9.8 Assigned Royal Shelter CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Royal Shelter LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Royal Shelter Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S P International Export Packing CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Credit Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt BG - 80 Withdrawal Ltd Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt CC - 25 Withdrawal Ltd Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt Packing Credit - 160 Withdrawal Ltd Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt Proposed LT Bk - 81.5 Withdrawal Ltd Loan Fac State Bank of India Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 80000 Assigned (Under Basel III) State Bank of India Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 91000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) State Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) State Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 36100 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III)* *Transferred from State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Hyderabad and State Bank of Mysore to State Bank of India (SBI) on their amalgamation with SBI with effect from April 01, 2017 State Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 212500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 12500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II)* *Transferred from State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Hyderabad and State Bank of Mysore to State Bank of India (SBI) on their amalgamation with SBI with effect from April 01, 2017 State Bank of India Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 205000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of India Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 53400 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II)* *Transferred from State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Hyderabad and State Bank of Mysore to State Bank of India (SBI) on their amalgamation with SBI with effect from April 01, 2017 State Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 31650 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 15450 Reaffirmed BondS (Under Basel II)* *Transferred from State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Hyderabad and State Bank of Mysore to State Bank of India (SBI) on their amalgamation with SBI with effect from April 01, 2017 Sud Pines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Sud Pines Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 3.8 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A+/Positive Superb Minerals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Superb Minerals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed (pre-shipment credit) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)