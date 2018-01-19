FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 5:07 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 19

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2018.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Blue Star Ltd                           CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     4000    Assigned
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd          Standby LOC        CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
DLF Ltd                                 BG                 CRISIL A1      8500    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications
DLF Ltd                                 LOC                CRISIL A1      6520    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications
DLF Ltd                                 ST Loan            CRISIL A1      14450   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications
DLF Ltd                                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     30000   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Himson Engineering Pvt Limite           BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Himson Engineering Pvt Limite           LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4      11      Reaffirmed
Rohit Automobiles - Ara                 Vendor Financing   CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Safiya Travels Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     57.5    Assigned
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      46.5    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4      2       -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      20      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A1+     30      Reaffirmed
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A1+     950     Reaffirmed
Venus Distributor                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     3       Reassigned
Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kasturi and Sons Ltd                    FD                 FA-            250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from FA



LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaditya Kraft & Papers Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       33      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Aaditya Kraft & Papers Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL D       179.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd            Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      315     Assigned
Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd          NCD                CRISIL BBB+    70      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd          NCD                CRISIL BBB+    180     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    237.7   Reaffirmed
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB+    30.6    Reaffirmed
DLF Ltd                                 Overdraft          CRISIL A+      4150    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications
DLF Ltd                                 TL                 CRISIL A+      22500   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A  
Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications
DLF Ltd                                 NCD                CRISIL A+      50000   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Himson Engineering Pvt Limite           CC                 CRISIL B       107.4   Assigned
JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       74      Reaffirmed
JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Lakshmi Saai Agri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      110     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Saai Agri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd  Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Pearl Apparels                          Foreign            Withdrawal     30      -
                                        Documentary Bills
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pearl Apparels                          Foreign Exchange   Withdrawal     36      -
                                        Forward
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pearl Apparels                          Packing Credit     Withdrawal     30      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pearl Apparels                          TL                 Withdrawal     29      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prachi Agriculture And Properties Pvt   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      128     Assigned
Ltd
Rohit Automobiles - Ara                 CC                 CRISIL BB      95      Reaffirmed
Rohit Automobiles - Ara                 TL                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Sadanand Laxmanrao Patil                Proposed LT Bk     -              100     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Safiya Travels Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      4.7     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Safiya Travels Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL BB      2.8     Assigned
Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries         CC                 CRISIL B+      41.5    Reaffirmed
Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      14.7    Reaffirmed
Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      18.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries         SME Credit         CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      16      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20.5    -
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd            Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      5       -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Satya Bhaskara Poultry Farm         Open CC            CRISIL B+      52      Reaffirmed
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd                    Buyer`s Credit*    CRISIL AA-     400     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd                    CC#                CRISIL AA-     2350    Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)/Bills Discounting/Short Term
Loans
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd                    External           CRISIL AA-     1438    Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd                    FCNR (B) LT Loan   CRISIL AA-     1450    Reaffirmed
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd                    Proposed TL        CRISIL AA-     1062    Reaffirmed
Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd           CC                 -              6.5     Withdrawal
Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     -              5.2     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd           TL                 -              10.8    Withdrawal
Venus Distributor                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     67      Reaffirmed
Venus Distributor                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      400     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      510     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
