CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Blue Star Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd BG CRISIL A1 8500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications DLF Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6520 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications DLF Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 14450 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications DLF Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications Himson Engineering Pvt Limite BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Himson Engineering Pvt Limite LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Rohit Automobiles - Ara Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Safiya Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Assigned Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 46.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 2 - Issuer Not Cooperating Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sundaram-Clayton Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 950 Reaffirmed Venus Distributor LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reassigned Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kasturi and Sons Ltd FD FA- 250 Downgraded from FA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Kraft & Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aaditya Kraft & Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 179.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Purchase ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 315 Assigned Alfanso Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 70 - Issuer Not Cooperating Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 180 - Issuer Not Cooperating Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 237.7 Reaffirmed Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30.6 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A+ 4150 Upgraded from CRISIL A Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications DLF Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 22500 Upgraded from CRISIL A Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications DLF Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 50000 Upgraded from CRISIL A Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Himson Engineering Pvt Limite CC CRISIL B 107.4 Assigned JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 74 Reaffirmed JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications Lakshmi Saai Agri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Saai Agri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pearl Apparels Foreign Withdrawal 30 - Documentary Bills Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Pearl Apparels Foreign Exchange Withdrawal 36 - Forward Issuer Not Cooperating Pearl Apparels Packing Credit Withdrawal 30 - Issuer Not Cooperating Pearl Apparels TL Withdrawal 29 - Issuer Not Cooperating Prachi Agriculture And Properties Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 128 Assigned Ltd Rohit Automobiles - Ara CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Rohit Automobiles - Ara TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sadanand Laxmanrao Patil Proposed LT Bk - 100 Withdrawal Loan Fac Safiya Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.7 Assigned Loan Fac Safiya Travels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 2.8 Assigned Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 41.5 Reaffirmed Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14.7 Reaffirmed Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 16 - Issuer Not Cooperating Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 - Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Satya Bhaskara Poultry Farm Open CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Buyer`s Credit* CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit Sundaram-Clayton Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 2350 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)/Bills Discounting/Short Term Loans Sundaram-Clayton Ltd External CRISIL AA- 1438 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Sundaram-Clayton Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1062 Reaffirmed Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd CC - 6.5 Withdrawal Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 5.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd TL - 10.8 Withdrawal Venus Distributor CC CRISIL BB- 67 Reaffirmed Venus Distributor Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL BB 510 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)