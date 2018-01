CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 157 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Ambey Metallic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 65 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 165 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bharti Telecom Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.5500 Crore) Bhavani Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 16.2 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed Chem Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Daril Impex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 9 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 60000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed (Including Short Term NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP - 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market MLD A1 + r -Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed (including Short Term NCD) Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Flowtech Industries LLP BG CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Formokem India Corporation Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Formokem India Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Withdrawal Discounting (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis Moolans International Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Pelican Air Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sara Sae Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Suspension revoked Swarna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A 1350 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 85 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A 480 Reaffirmed ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ambey Metallic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ambey Metallic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56.5 Assigned Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A+ 379.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Outlook revised from Stable Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2337.9 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1350 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 578.6 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 421.4 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bharti Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharti Telecom Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 60000 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries CC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries LT Loan CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Blossom Inners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd BG Withdrawal 20 Withdrawal Borax Morarji Ltd CC Withdrawal 90 Withdrawal Borax Morarji Ltd LOC Withdrawal 195 Withdrawal Borax Morarji Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 2.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1181.8 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 480 Reaffirmed Chem Corporation CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daril Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21 Assigned Loan Fac Daril Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 41300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP - 1000 Reaffirmed Protected MLD AAr ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP - 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equ MLD Aar Equity-Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP - 350 Reaffirmed Protected MLD Aar Commodity -Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Flowtech Industries LLP CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Flowtech Industries LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Formokem India Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Formokem India Corporation Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Goyal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 290 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 32.8 Assigned Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 212 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Kumaran Gin and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL B Maschio Gaspardo India Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned *Interchangeable with Cash Credit/WCDL upto Rs.25 cr. Interchangeable with export packaging credit/packaging credit in foreign currency/foreign bills purchase. Moolans International Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Purchase Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 19500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3652.7 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 37.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 39.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 51.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 768.9 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 926.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 910.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 437.571 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 437.571 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 230.392 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 317.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 232.879 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 209.3 Reaffirmed Pelican Air Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Rakesh Folding Works CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Rakesh Folding Works LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Rakesh Folding Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahanu Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL BB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sara Sae Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 155 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Shree Bala Ji Warehouse TL CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Suspension revoked Sri Vangalamman Farms India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Vangalamman Farms India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- STS Products Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 338.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Swarna Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swarna Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL C 55 Reaffirmed Fac Taj Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Taj Agro Industries LLP CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venkata Sri Balaji Exports Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 91.6 Reaffirmed Venkata Sri Balaji Exports CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Venkata Sri Balaji Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 78.4 Reaffirmed Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.