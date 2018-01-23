CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Kanisha Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1500 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A3'; Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 34 Reaffirmed Chand Fruit Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Eltech Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1050 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardwares BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed KCS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18.8 Reaffirmed Malwi Ship Breaking Co Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Fac Malwi Ship Breaking Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 470 Assigned Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill BG CRISIL A3 12 Assigned Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 100 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Prahlad Rai Agrawal BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL A4+' Issuer Not Cooperating Star Rewinders and Electricals BG CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Star Rewinders and Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 240 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2200 Reaffirmed TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned V.P. Mohammed Ayub BG CRISIL A4+ 36 Withdrawal/Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Kanisha Timbers CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed A. B. Kanisha Timbers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al Ameen Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1200 Loan Fac Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating and Rating Withdrawal Amber Enterprises India Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL A- /A2+ Unaffected by recent acquisition of 70 per cent stake in IL JIN Electronics (India) P Ltd B. B. Products TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'; Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dineshchandra Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A(SO) 1170 Assigned Elite Shelters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 350 Withdrawal Loan Fac Eltech Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Eltech Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Ficom Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Ficom Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Ficom Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Film Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Film Farm India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Film Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganpati Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Geetika Fashions CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Geetika Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 41 Assigned Goyal Sons Jewels Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Goyal Sons Jewels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Goyal Sons Zaveri Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Goyal Sons Zaveri Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Hindustan Hardwares CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardwares Channel Financing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardwares Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Hindustan Hardwares LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Jiteen Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Migrated from 'CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Jiteen Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Loan Fac Migrated from 'CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Jiteen Engineering Works TL CRISIL B+ 20.1 Migrated from 'CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating KCS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed KCS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.2 Reaffirmed Lalit Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Malwi Ship Breaking Co CC CRISIL BB 60 Reassigned Malwi Ship Breaking Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60.2 Assigned Loan Fac Marangi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Marangi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Marangi Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Marangi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal OB Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB(SO) 2712 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 1393.6 Converted from Provisional rating to Final rating) Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 2760 Reaffirmed Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 25100 Reaffirmed Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 2760 Reaffirmed Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 25100 Reaffirmed Pradhama Multi speciality Hospitals & CC CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Research Institute Ltd Pradhama Multi speciality Hospitals & LT Loan CRISIL B 1310 Reaffirmed Research Institute Ltd Prahlad Rai Agrawal Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Prahlad Rai Agrawal CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 29.6 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-' Issuer Not Cooperating Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 56.5 Loan Fac Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-' Issuer Not Cooperating Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21 Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-' Issuer Not Cooperating Satyajeet Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Satyajeet Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sharda Electricals CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Sree Vasavi Trust CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Sree Vasavi Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Star Rewinders and Electricals CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Star Rewinders and Electricals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' Thane Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA Rating Renewed and Upgraded from CCR AA- Thane Municipal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1300 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL AA-' The Be Be Rubber Estates Ltd CC CRISIL B 48.5 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B-' The Be Be Rubber Estates Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B-' The Be Be Rubber Estates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.8 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL B-' Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 100 Credit Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130 Assigned Loan Fac Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' V.P. Mohammed Ayub CC CRISIL BB- 30 Withdrawal/Issuer Not Cooperating V.P. Mohammed Ayub Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Loan Fac Withdrawal/Issuer Not Cooperating Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venkatasai Solvent India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.9 Assigned Loan Fac Venkatasai Solvent India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Venkatasai Solvent India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14.1 Assigned Veritas Polychem Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 9600 Assigned Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 