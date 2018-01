CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reassigned ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Ashish Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Aspen International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 570 Reaffirmed Batlivala and Karani Securities India BG CRISIL A3+ 145 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Batlivala and Karani Securities India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Batlivala and Karani Securities India ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 400 Assigned East West Combined Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 90.2 Reaffirmed under LOC East West Combined Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ETA General Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with letter of credit ETA General Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Loan Fac Garg Tube Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Migrated from under LOC CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Hazel Mercantile Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7915 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1635 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hazel Mercantile Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7915 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1635 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hazel Mercantile Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed KKR India Asset Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 - Lamba International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed, Migrated from CRISIL A4+, Issuer Not Cooperating* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Make India Polymers House LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Make India Polymers House Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Forward Malvika Technical Services BG CRISIL A4 31 Reaffirmed Malvika Technical Services LOC CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed Manaf P.B. BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Sankagiri Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19.8 Reassigned Sanman Trade Impex Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to Rs.10 cr Sanman Trade Impex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 740 Reaffirmed Seshadri Builders BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Sevcon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sevcon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Shri Gangajali Education Society BG CRISIL A2 115 Assigned Tan-B Constructions BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 720 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Vardhman Global Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Veritas India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 1137.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Amit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Amit Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 21.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Amit Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ashish Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aspen International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aspen International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classique Associates Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Dewas Bhopal Corridor Pvt Ltd Rupee TL Provisional 1382 Assigned CRISIL AAA (SO) Dewas Bhopal Corridor Pvt Ltd NCD Provisional 1694 Assigned CRISIL AAA(SO) Dewas Bhopal Corridor Pvt Ltd Rupee TL Provisional 1382 Assigned CRISIL AAA(SO) Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 958.5 Reaffirmed Dolphin International (Bangalore) Export Packing CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Credit Dolphin International (Bangalore) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed East West Combined Industries Overdraft CRISIL B+ 9.8 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit up to Rs. 2 Cr ETA General Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Everest Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 3775 Migrated from CRISIL D Issuer Not Cooperating* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Everest Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 825 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL D Issuer Not Cooperating* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Flora Laminate CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Flora Laminate LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Garg Tube Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Migrated from CRISIL BB, Issuer Not Cooperating* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Garg Tube Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Migrated from Credit CRISIL BB, Issuer Not Cooperating* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Garg Tube Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 50 Migrated from Limits CRISIL BB, Issuer Not Cooperating* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Godawri Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Godawri Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Greccy Knit CC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Greccy Knit TL CRISIL D 54.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Hazel Mercantile Ltd CC CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 15.5 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd TL CRISIL A 4.5 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd CC CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 15.5 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd TL CRISIL A 4.5 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed J.V. Steel Tubes CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed J.V. Steel Tubes CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed J.V. Steel Tubes Overdraft CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Jain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B-, Issuer Not Cooperatng Jain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B-, Issuer Not Cooperatng K D Motors CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed K D Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Fac KAG Industries -Delhi CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KAG Industries -Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Kavita Women Wear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kavita Women Wear Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kavita Women Wear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kisan Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Kisan Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kisan Ginning & Pressing Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 29.5 Reaffirmed KKR India Asset Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKR India Asset Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 11250 Assigned KKR India Asset Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 750 - Loan Fac KKR India Asset Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 11250 - Lahariya Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Lahariya Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Lahariya Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Lamba International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed, Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Lamba International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed, Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Lamba International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Assigned, Loan Fac Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Make India Polymers House CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Malvika Technical Services CC CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Manaf P.B. CC CRISIL B+ 59 Upgraded from CRISIL B Manaf P.B. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Meenakshi Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meenakshi Fibers Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 25.6 Assigned Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Monga Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Monga Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Nagpur Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Nagpur Distillers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagpur Distillers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned P.C.S. Apex Overdraft CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Palathumpattu Sky Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Palathumpattu Sky Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Loan Fac Prabhukrupa Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Prabhukrupa Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Prabhukrupa Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned, Suspension revoked Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned, Suspension revoked Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 105 Assigned, Suspension revoked Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB 53.5 Reaffirmed Property Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Credit Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 5500 Reaffirmed Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sandcity Autotec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Sandcity Autotec Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.8 Assigned Sandeep Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Sandeep Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sandeep Agro Foods Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Sankagiri Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sankagiri Spintex Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 10.2 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanman Trade Impex Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with WCDL up to Rs 10 cr Satya Trucking Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Satya Trucking Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 199.5 Reaffirmed Fac Satya Trucking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.5 Assigned Loan Fac SB Cars Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned SB Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned SB Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Limits SB Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned SB Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Seshadri Builders CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Sevcon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Shri Gangajali Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 950 Assigned Shri Gangajali Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250.8 Assigned Loan Fac Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Tan-B Constructions Overdraft CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Tan-B Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Coronation Fireworks Factory CC CRISIL B+ 127.9 Assigned The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The South Indian Film Chamber of LT Loan 200 Withdrawal Commerce Issuer Not Cooperating Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG 80 Withdrawal Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk 20 Withdrawal Loan Fac V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vardhman Global Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vardhman Global Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vedanta Metal Products CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vedanta Metal Products Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Veritas India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs 12 crore and letter of credit to the extent of Rs 20 crore Veritas India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veritas India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Polypipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vinayak Polypipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Vinayak Polypipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- VKR Prakash Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- VKR Prakash Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.