January 25, 2018 / 8:13 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 25

Reuters Staff

21 Min Read

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2018.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd                BG*                CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
*Letter of credit facility to the extent of Rs.3 crore as a sub-limit of bank guarantee facility
Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd          LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      260     Reaffirmed
Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4      125     Reaffirmed
Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd  Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Daman Polythread Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     5       Reaffirmed
Daman Polythread Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     25      Reaffirmed
Fanidhar Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd         Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Genret Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd         LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     75      Reaffirmed
Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd      Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     730     Assigned
                                        Negotiation
Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     480     Assigned
Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     577.5   Assigned
Janta Associates and Co. Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Jayshri Impex                           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3+     137.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A3+     120     Reaffirmed
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Lall Construction Co.                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries   ST Loan            CRISIL A4+     350     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL A4
Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd                 Bill Purchase -    CRISIL A4+     175     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     125     Reaffirmed
Niranjan Rai                            BG                 CRISIL A4+     157.5   Reaffirmed
Opalium International Exports           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Opalium International Exports           Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Prestige Feed Mills Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
Prestige Feed Mills Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      47      Reaffirmed
Radha Rani Wire Product                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Rahul Agencies                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Rati Engineering                        BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Rishi Raj Construction                  BG                 CRISIL A4      200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Rishi Raj Construction                  Overdraft          CRISIL A4      60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Romil Impex Pvt Ltd                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Romil Impex Pvt Ltd                     Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Romil Impex Pvt Ltd                     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      80      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Royal Impex India                       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     220     Reaffirmed
Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Assigned
Star Exports                            Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Star Exports                            LOC                CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Suveera Agro Industries                 BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
V S R Minerals                          BG                 CRISIL A4      7.5     Assigned
V S R Minerals                          Overdraft          CRISIL A4      52.5    Assigned
V-Trans India Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A2+     25      Assigned
Zamindara Timber Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      160     Reaffirmed


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Transcorp International Ltd             FD                 FA-            150     -
Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Continues on Notice of Withdrawal 

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Ambica Gold                             CC                 -              76      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ambica Gold                             Proposed CC Limit  -              49      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Annaporanaa Foods                       CC                 CRISIL B-      80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A+      220     Reaffirmed
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd          Proposed TL        CRISIL A+      372.7   Reaffirmed
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd          TL                 CRISIL A+      447.3   Reaffirmed
Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Attra Infotech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    200     Assigned
Bansal Associates Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd  Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     320     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd    BG                 Withdrawal     950     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd    CC                 Withdrawal     450     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd    LOC                Withdrawal     100     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Daman Polythread Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     65      Reaffirmed
Daman Polythread Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Daman Polythread Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     56.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dileep Traders - Kollam                 CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Fanidhar Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Fanidhar Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B       450     Reaffirmed
Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     68.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     281.4   Reaffirmed
Genret Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd      Export Packing     CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
                                        Credit
Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB      270     Assigned
Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd                  CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB-     750     Assigned
Icon Developers                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      60      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Janta Associates and Co. Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Janta Associates and Co. Ltd            Proposed BG        CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Janta Associates and Co. Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Jayshri Impex                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jayshri Impex                           Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        against term
                                        deposits
Jewel World                             CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
Jewel World                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     450     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     91.1    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    240     Assigned
Lall Construction Co.                   CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Laxmi Infrastructure                    CC                 CRISIL BB      300     Assigned
Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries   Sugar Pledge CC    CRISIL BB-     500     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL B+
Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries   TL                 CRISIL BB-     150     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL B+
Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Mallan Rice & Gen. Mills                CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Mallan Rice & Gen. Mills                TL                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Nandini Creation                        CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Nandini Creation                        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Nandini Creation                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Niranjan Rai                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     42.5    Reaffirmed
Odisha Generation Phase II Transmission Rupee TL*          CRISIL BBB     9540    Upgraded from
Limit                                                                             CRISIL BBB-
*Sublimit of letter of credit equivalent to 80% of the rupee term loan amount
Opalium International Exports           CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       97.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL C
Issuer Not Cooperating
Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL D       1.1     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL C
Issuer Not Cooperating
Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       57.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL C
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prestige Feed Mills Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    650     Reaffirmed
Prestige Feed Mills Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    19      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Radha Rani Wire Product                 CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Rahul Agencies                          Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Rati Engineering                        CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Rati Engineering                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Reliance Capital Ltd                    Series A PTCs      CRISIL AAA     1150    Reaffirmed
Royal Impex India                       Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        against term
                                        deposits
Royal Impex India                       TL                 CRISIL BB      67.5    Reaffirmed
Samrat Electronics                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      32.5    Assigned
Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Ltd        Loan Against       CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
                                        Property
Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      147.5   Assigned
Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Ltd        Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Solenis Chemicals India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Assigned
Star Exports                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Star Exports                            LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     85.6    Reaffirmed
Star Exports                            Packing Credit     CRISIL BB-     185     Reaffirmed
Star Exports                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     9.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Super Diamond Enterprises               TL                 CRISIL BB+     1000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Suveera Agro Industries                 CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Transcorp International Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    170     -
Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Transcorp International Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    0.5     -
Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Transcorp International Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    6.2     -
                                        Loan Fac
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Transcorp International Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB-    30      -
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications
V S R Minerals                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vinayaka Electroalloys India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Vinayaka Electroalloys India Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
V-Trans India Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL A-      140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
V-Trans India Ltd                       Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL A-      10      Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL BBB+
V-Trans India Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL A-      300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Zamindara Timber Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      27.5    Reaffirmed
Zamindara Timber Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
