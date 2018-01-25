CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit facility to the extent of Rs.3 crore as a sub-limit of bank guarantee facility Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 260 Reaffirmed Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Fanidhar Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Genret Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 730 Assigned Negotiation Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 480 Assigned Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 577.5 Assigned Janta Associates and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Jayshri Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 137.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Lall Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 350 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Niranjan Rai BG CRISIL A4+ 157.5 Reaffirmed Opalium International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Opalium International Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Prestige Feed Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 47 Reaffirmed Radha Rani Wire Product LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Rahul Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Rati Engineering BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rishi Raj Construction BG CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rishi Raj Construction Overdraft CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Credit Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Royal Impex India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Star Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Star Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Suveera Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed V S R Minerals BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned V S R Minerals Overdraft CRISIL A4 52.5 Assigned V-Trans India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Assigned Zamindara Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Transcorp International Ltd FD FA- 150 - Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Continues on Notice of Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ambica Gold CC - 76 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Ambica Gold Proposed CC Limit - 49 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Annaporanaa Foods CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 372.7 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 447.3 Reaffirmed Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Attra Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Bansal Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 320 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 950 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 450 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Capital Power Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 100 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Daman Polythread Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 56.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dileep Traders - Kollam CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Fanidhar Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fanidhar Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 450 Reaffirmed Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 281.4 Reaffirmed Genret Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Credit Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 270 Assigned Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 750 Assigned Icon Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Janta Associates and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Janta Associates and Co. Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Janta Associates and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Jayshri Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayshri Impex Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Jewel World CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Jewel World Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 91.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Assigned Lall Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Laxmi Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB- 500 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Mallan Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mallan Rice & Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Nandini Creation CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nandini Creation LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nandini Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Niranjan Rai CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Odisha Generation Phase II Transmission Rupee TL* CRISIL BBB 9540 Upgraded from Limit CRISIL BBB- *Sublimit of letter of credit equivalent to 80% of the rupee term loan amount Opalium International Exports CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Issuer Not Cooperating Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1.1 Downgraded from CRISIL C Issuer Not Cooperating Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Issuer Not Cooperating Prestige Feed Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radha Rani Wire Product CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Rahul Agencies Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Rati Engineering CC CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rati Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Reliance Capital Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 1150 Reaffirmed Royal Impex India Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Royal Impex India TL CRISIL BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Samrat Electronics CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Property Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 147.5 Assigned Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Solenis Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Star Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Star Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 85.6 Reaffirmed Star Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 185 Reaffirmed Star Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Diamond Enterprises TL CRISIL BB+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Suveera Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Transcorp International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 - Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Transcorp International Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 0.5 - Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Transcorp International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.2 - Loan Fac Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications Transcorp International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 - Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications V S R Minerals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayaka Electroalloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vinayaka Electroalloys India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B V-Trans India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ V-Trans India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 10 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB+ V-Trans India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Zamindara Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Zamindara Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.