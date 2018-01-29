CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9750 Reaffirmed Agrasen Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Ambuja Cements Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Ambuja Cements Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A3 80 Rating Discounting Fac Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3 160 Rating Packing Credit Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Aster DM Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Bateli Tea Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 2.7 Loan Fac Dalmia Laminators Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 @ Dalmia Laminators Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 @ Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdBG CRISIL A3 30 @ East End Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Goldstar Metals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Forward Goldstar Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Indochem and Polymers LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Indochem and Polymers Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 12000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 80 Reassigned K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.96 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kuksons Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed M. M. International Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 130 Migrated Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating M. M. International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Migrated Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 23.9 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2300 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Seko Bec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Seko Bec Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shakthi Electricals Chennai Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 175 Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3 50 Migrated from Discounting CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Migrated from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Uniply Decor Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Loan Fac Wadpack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 1550 Reaffirmed Agrasen Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Ambuja Cements Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Rating Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 640 Rating Credit Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 320 Rating Discounting Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Rating Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Rating Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Arya Trader - Jhansi Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Arya Trader - Jhansi Proposed Inventory CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Funding Aster DM Healthcare (Trivandrum) Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL A-(SO) Aster DM Healthcare Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 460 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Aster DM Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 5150 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Avinash Doda CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Babboo Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Babboo Rice and General Mills Export Packing CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Babboo Rice and General Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Bateli Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Bateli Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 172.3 Bhagwati Food CC CRISIL BB- 115.5 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Food TL CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed CEM Electromech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41.6 Assigned CEM Electromech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 18.8 Assigned CEM Electromech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.6 Assigned Loan Fac Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 420 Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Loan Fac Dalmia Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 530@ Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15@ Loan Fac Dalmia Laminators Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 425@ Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 360@ Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 107.6@ Loan Fac Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 312.4@ De Lage Landen Financial Services India LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 7600 Pvt Ltd De Lage Landen Financial Services India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Pvt Ltd Loan Fac East End Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Limits East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 188.8 Reaffirmed ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 113.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 17.8 Reaffirmed Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2500 Assigned Loan Fac Goldstar Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed I. V. N. Modern Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 40 Assigned I. V. N. Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned I. V. N. Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac India Pistons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 572.5 Reaffirmed Indochem and Polymers CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed *Fully convertible to letter of credit Indochem and Polymers CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 8250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Issue Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Kuksons Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Kuksons Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Kun Aero Space Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kun Aero Space Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed M. K. Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed M. M. International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating M. M. International Proposed TL CRISIL BB 180 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating M. M. International TL CRISIL BB 18 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 58.1 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 5.5 Migrated Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 625 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 325 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Prerana Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL BBB(SO) 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Prerana Hospital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 385 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Prerana Hospital Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB(SO) 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sikshan Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sikshan Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sikshan Trust Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Raj Vehicles Mohali CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Raj Vehicles Mohali Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Fac Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency LOC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Scottish Educational Society Loan Against CRISIL BB 96 Withdrawal Property Scottish Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Withdrawal Loan Fac Seko Bec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Select Motors CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Select Motors Channel Financing CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Select Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Select Motors Loan Against CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded from Property CRISIL BB- Shakthi Electricals Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.9 Reaffirmed Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1040 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB- 10 Migrated from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tirumala Comprints Ltd CC CRISIL B- 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tirumala Comprints Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Tirumala Comprints Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tushar Fabrics CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Tushar Fabrics LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Tushar Fabrics TL CRISIL D 6.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Ultimate Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ultimate Alloys Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Uniply Decor Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Wadpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 113.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Wadpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 51 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Zen Exim Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Zen Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Zen Exim Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)