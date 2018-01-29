FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 6:34 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 29

Reuters Staff

24 Min Read

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2018.


COMPANY                                INSTRUMENT          RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                 ----------          ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACC Ltd                                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     9750    Reaffirmed
Agrasen Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     250     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ambuja Cements Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     7000    Reaffirmed
Ambuja Cements Ltd                      ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Proposed Bill      CRISIL A3      80      Rating
                                        Discounting Fac                           Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Proposed Export    CRISIL A3      160     Rating
                                        Packing Credit                            Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3+     300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd                      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      2.7
                                        Loan Fac
Dalmia Laminators Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3      50      @
Dalmia Laminators Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3      120     @
Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdBG                 CRISIL A3      30      @
East End Technologies Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
Goldstar Metals Ltd                     Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     6       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Goldstar Metals Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Indochem and Polymers                   LOC                CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
Indochem and Polymers                   Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A3      60      Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     55000   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     12000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial
Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd   Overdraft          CRISIL A4      80      Reassigned
K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL D       4.96    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL D       2.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Kuksons Electronics Pvt Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
M. M. International                     Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     130     Migrated
                                        Foreign Currency
Issuer Not Cooperating
M. M. International                     Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4+     30      Migrated
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     23.9    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A1      2300    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Seko Bec Pvt Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Seko Bec Pvt Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Shakthi Electricals Chennai Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     52.5    Reaffirmed
Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      175     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd               Purchase Bill      CRISIL A3      50      Migrated from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A3      75      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Uniply Decor Ltd                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     450     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Wadpack Pvt Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
 
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACC Ltd                                 Overdraft          CRISIL AAA     1550    Reaffirmed
Agrasen Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ambuja Cements Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL AAA     1000    Reaffirmed
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Rating
                                                                                  Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    640     Rating
                                        Credit                                    Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    320     Rating
                                        Discounting                               Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    20      Rating
                                                                                  Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    170     Rating
                                                                                  Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Arya Trader - Jhansi                    Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Arya Trader - Jhansi                    Proposed Inventory CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
                                        Funding
Aster DM Healthcare (Trivandrum) Pvt LtdLT Loan            CRISIL BBB(SO) 3000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A-(SO)
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd                 CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB     800     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd                 Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB     460     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     5150    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Avinash Doda                            CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Babboo Rice and General Mills           CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Babboo Rice and General Mills           Export Packing     CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Babboo Rice and General Mills           Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    75
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    172.3
Bhagwati Food                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     115.5   Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Food                           TL                 CRISIL BB-     9.5     Reaffirmed
CEM Electromech Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB      41.6    Assigned
CEM Electromech Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      18.8    Assigned
CEM Electromech Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      9.6     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    75
Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd        Cash TL            CRISIL BBB+    420
Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    25
                                        Loan Fac
Dalmia Laminators Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    530@
Dalmia Laminators Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    15@
                                        Loan Fac
Dalmia Laminators Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    425@
Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdCC                 CRISIL BBB-    360@
Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    107.6@
                                        Loan Fac
Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdTL                 CRISIL BBB-    312.4@
De Lage Landen Financial Services India LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     7600
Pvt Ltd
De Lage Landen Financial Services India Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     1000
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
East End Technologies Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
East End Technologies Pvt Ltd           Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
East End Technologies Pvt Ltd           Standby FB Limits  CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL D       188.8   Reaffirmed
ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       113.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd                    WC TL              CRISIL D       17.8    Reaffirmed
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      2500    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Goldstar Metals Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
I. V. N. Modern Rice Mill               Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+      40      Assigned
I. V. N. Modern Rice Mill               CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
I. V. N. Modern Rice Mill               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
India Pistons Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL D       572.5   Reaffirmed
Indochem and Polymers                   CC*                CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
*Fully convertible to letter of credit 
Indochem and Polymers                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    40      Reaffirmed
K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       2.25    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL D       3       Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     6750    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term facilities
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     8250    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          NCDs               CRISIL AAA     32000   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Issue
Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Kuksons Electronics Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Kuksons Electronics Pvt Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Kun Aero Space Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Kun Aero Space Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
M. K. Ghare Jewellers                   CC                 CRISIL BB      350     Reaffirmed
M. M. International                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      22      Migrated
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
M. M. International                     Proposed TL        CRISIL BB      180     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
M. M. International                     TL                 CRISIL BB      18      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     52.5    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     58.1    Migrated
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd             Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     5.5     Migrated
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL A-      625     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      325     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB+
Prerana Hospital Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB(SO) 50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Prerana Hospital Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB(SO) 385     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Prerana Hospital Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL BBB(SO) 25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sikshan Trust   Proposed TL        CRISIL BB      75      Assigned
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sikshan Trust   CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sikshan Trust   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      25      Assigned
Raj Vehicles Mohali                     CC                 CRISIL BB      115     Reaffirmed
Raj Vehicles Mohali                     Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB      21      Reaffirmed
Salma Export Import Agency              CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Salma Export Import Agency              LOC                CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Salma Export Import Agency              Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Scottish Educational Society            Loan Against       CRISIL BB      96      Withdrawal
                                        Property
Scottish Educational Society            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      4       Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Seko Bec Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Select Motors                           CC                 CRISIL BB      82.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Select Motors                           Channel Financing  CRISIL BB      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Select Motors                           Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      20      Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL BB-
Select Motors                           Loan Against       CRISIL BB      17.5    Upgraded from
                                        Property                                  CRISIL BB-
Shakthi Electricals Chennai Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB-     27.5    Reaffirmed
Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      26.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB      13.9    Reaffirmed
Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     125     Reaffirmed
Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    1040    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd               Drop Line          CRISIL BBB-    10      Migrated from
                                        Overdraft Fac                             CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Tirumala Comprints Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B-      82.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Tirumala Comprints Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      11.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL D
Tirumala Comprints Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B-      6       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Tushar Fabrics                          CC                 CRISIL D       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tushar Fabrics                          LOC                CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tushar Fabrics                          TL                 CRISIL D       6.2     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ultimate Alloys Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Ultimate Alloys Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Uniply Decor Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     150     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Wadpack Pvt Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BB      113.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Wadpack Pvt Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL BB      51      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd                        Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd                        Standby LOC        CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
