CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 $ ABC Fruits LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ark Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed ASTA India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Bhatia Colour Company LOC CRISIL A4 50 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Competent Engineers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1822.5 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 - Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 12000 - *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Koya and Company Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 1450 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.70 crore La Renon Healthcare Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Forward@ @earlier rated as Derivative facility Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs 15 crore Roy Cashew Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineers And Traders Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 51 Assigned Loan Fac Simplex Engineers And Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Simplex Engineers And Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed TPF Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Vicky Roadways BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Vicky Roadways Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 350 $ ^Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit of up to Rs 5 crore ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 165.8 $ ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BBB+ 50 $ *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 684.2 $ ABC Fruits Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 44.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ABC Fruits CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ABC Fruits LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ABC Fruits Export Packing CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Credit Ark Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed ASTA India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed ASTA India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed ASTA India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASTA India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Credit Bhatia Colour Company CC - 110 Withdrawal Bhatia Colour Company LOC - 50 Withdrawal Bhatia Colour Company Proposed LT Bk - 100 Withdrawal Loan Fac Bhatia Colour Company CC CRISIL B 110 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Bhatia Colour Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd Bonds - Series II CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd Bonds - Series II CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Competent Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 377.5 Reaffirmed Devi Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Greenwood High Trust Drop Line CRISIL A+ 54.5 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL A Greenwood High Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 355.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Greenwood High Trust Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A+ 10 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed INDIC EMS Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Assigned INDIC EMS Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Jai Ravechi Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Jai Ravechi Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kandhan Knitss Bill Discounting CRISIL D 115 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Kandhan Knitss Export Packing CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Credit and Withdrawal Kandhan Knitss LT Loan CRISIL D 17.6 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Kandhan Knitss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 66.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac and Withdrawal Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Bonds - Series VIIICRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.58% Bonds*^ CRISIL AA-(SO) 2350 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015./^These are non-convertible bonds. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.19% Bonds*^ CRISIL AA-(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015./^These are non-convertible bonds. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.08% Bonds*# CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015./#The trustee for this issuance has been changed from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI CAPS. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.24% Bonds*# CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015./#The trustee for this issuance has been changed from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI CAPS. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.6% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1230 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.23% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 770 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.23% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.49% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.45% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 358 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.64% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 8250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 32000 - Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 2000 - Issue Koya and Company Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Koya and Company Construction Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Koya and Company Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond-Series 2014-B CRISIL AA-(SO) 5016 Reaffirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond-Series 2014-C CRISIL AA-(SO) 2484 Reaffirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond-Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 5120 Reaffirmed 2012-A** **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond-Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 6445 Reaffirmed 2014-A** **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 15245 Reaffirmed CRISIL AA-(SO) Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd TL Provisional 34755 Reaffirmed CRISIL AA-(SO) La Renon Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed La Renon Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 78 Assigned Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 1842 Assigned Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nobletex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75.6 Assigned Nobletex Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 94.4 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1530 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 787.4 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 243.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajapalayam Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL A- 2287.5 Reaffirmed **Includes sub-limits of Rs.23.75 crore for working capital term loan, Rs.50 crore for purchase bill discounting, Rs.45 crore for foreign bill discounting, Rs.15 crore for letter for credit-backed bill discounting, Rs 40 crore for letter of credit and Rs 40 crore for buyer's credit. Rajapalayam Mills Ltd WC TL** CRISIL A- 196.4 Reaffirmed **Includes sub-limits of Rs.23.75 crore for working capital term loan, Rs.50 crore for purchase bill discounting, Rs.45 crore for foreign bill discounting, Rs.15 crore for letter for credit-backed bill discounting, Rs 40 crore for letter of credit and Rs 40 crore for buyer's credit. Rajapalayam Textile Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rajapalayam Textile Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Rajapalayam Textile Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 45.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 209.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Bond CRISIL BBB+ 1250 # Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 7257 # Roy Cashew Products CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineers And Traders CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4800 Reaffirmed Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 965 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Electricity Board 8.75% Bonds* CRISIL A(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed * To be transferred to TANTRANSCO Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Bond Programme CRISIL A(SO) 14000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd TPF Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Udaipur Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Udaipur Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Vicky Roadways CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)