CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adgums Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15050 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A2 1350 Reaffirmed Discounting Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1800 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CP CRISIL A2 100 - ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 420 Reaffirmed Esveeaar Distilleries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Excel Industries Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Excel Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A1 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Excel Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Excel Industries Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Excel Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Excel Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2+ Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Interseas Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed under LOC Issuer Not Cooperating Interseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating J and G Transformer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 74.5 Assigned Jayamukhi Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating P.S. Industries (Regd) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sammon Infracorp BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Supreme Audiotronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SVN Agro Refineries LOC CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed, Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vandemataram Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vikram Traders - Ahmednagar BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Excel Industries Ltd FD FA+ 135 Upgraded from FA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Adgums Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Credit Adgums Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adgums Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.4 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aqualite India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 531.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhimraj Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Cosco India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 52 Reaffirmed Esveeaar Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Excel Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and inland bills discounting. Excel Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating J and G Transformer Pvt Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BB- 20.5 Assigned Bills Discounting Limit J and G Transformer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Jayamukhi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Jayamukhi Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kameshwar Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kameshwar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Kameshwar Industries TL CRISIL B 12.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kasim Coal and Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kasim Coal and Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Katare Cotton Waste Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Katare Cotton Waste Spinning Mills TL CRISIL D 42.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kufri Fun Campus Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lakshmi Enterprises - Prakasam CC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lakshmi Enterprises - Prakasam LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lakshmi Enterprises - Prakasam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Loan Fac Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating MSPL Ltd CC - 2750 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating MSPL Ltd Rupee TL - 4650 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nirmala Offset Printers CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nirmala Offset Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Nirmala Offset Printers TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 143 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P.S. Industries (Regd) CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P.S. Industries (Regd) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating P.S. Industries (Regd) TL CRISIL B+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 104.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB-, Assigned R. C. Khinvasara Project Loan CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ramesh Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed ,Migrated from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ramka Silk House Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating S S Agrozone Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 69.5 Assigned S S Agrozone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned S S Agrozone Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 35.7 Assigned Limits Sammon Infracorp CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sammon Infracorp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 11.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL D 112.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Namokar International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Shiv Industries - Hathkhoj CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Shiv Industries - Hathkhoj Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shree Shiv Industries - Hathkhoj TL CRISIL BB- 39 Assigned Sri Sri Sri Auto Cars India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 20 Migrated from Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+, Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sri Sri Auto Cars India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 180 Migrated from Fac CRISIL B+, Issuer Not Cooperating Supreme Audiotronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SVN Agro Refineries CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed, Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating SVN Agro Refineries TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed, Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vikram Traders - Ahmednagar CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 