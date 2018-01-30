FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 7:51 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 30

Reuters Staff

22 Min Read

   Jan 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adgums Pvt Ltd                          LOC                CRISIL A4+     1       Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A2      15050   Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd             Bill Purchase      CRISIL A2      380     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Angelique International Ltd             Bills Receivable   CRISIL A2      1350    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Angelique International Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A2      1800    Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd             CP                 CRISIL A2      100     -
ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2      420     Reaffirmed
Esveeaar Distilleries Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Excel Industries Ltd                    Channel Financing  CRISIL A1      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Excel Industries Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A1      450     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Excel Industries Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL A1      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Excel Industries Ltd                    Proposed BG        CRISIL A1      35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Excel Industries Ltd                    ST Loan            CRISIL A1      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Excel Industries Ltd                    Supplier Bill      CRISIL A1      100     Upgraded from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL A2+
Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd.        BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd.        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Interseas                               Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Issuer Not Cooperating
Interseas                               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
J and G Transformer Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     74.5    Assigned
Jayamukhi Educational Society           Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd           Cheque Purchase    CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd           LOC Bill           CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd           Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.S. Industries (Regd)                  LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     1       Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd              LOC                CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Sammon Infracorp                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     140     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Supreme Audiotronics Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SVN Agro Refineries                     LOC                CRISIL A4      330     Reaffirmed,
                                                                                  Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vandemataram Projects Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vikram Traders - Ahmednagar             BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Excel Industries Ltd                    FD                 FA+            135     Upgraded from
                                                                                  FA
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries   CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries   LT Loan            CRISIL B       23      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       7       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Adgums Pvt Ltd                          Export Packing     CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Adgums Pvt Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      37.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Adgums Pvt Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL BB      1.4     Reaffirmed

Angelique International Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    220     Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aqualite India Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     125     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    550     Reaffirmed
ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    531.3   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhimraj Exports Pvt Ltd                 Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Cosco India Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB     290     Reaffirmed
Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL C       52      Reaffirmed
Esveeaar Distilleries Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Excel Industries Ltd                    CC*                CRISIL A       650     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
*Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills 
discounting, and inland bills discounting.
Excel Industries Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL A       200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd.        Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
J and G Transformer Pvt Ltd             Proposed CC /      CRISIL BB-     20.5    Assigned
                                        Bills Discounting
                                        Limit
J and G Transformer Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Assigned
J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises                CC                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jayamukhi Educational Society           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      8       Reaffirmed
Jayamukhi Educational Society           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      12      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kameshwar Industries                    CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kameshwar Industries                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       37.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kameshwar Industries                    TL                 CRISIL B       12.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kasim Coal and Logistics Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kasim Coal and Logistics Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Katare Cotton Waste Spinning Mills      CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Katare Cotton Waste Spinning Mills      TL                 CRISIL D       42.1    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kufri Fun Campus Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lakshmi Enterprises - Prakasam          CC                 CRISIL B+      130     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Lakshmi Enterprises - Prakasam          LT Loan            CRISIL B+      13      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Lakshmi Enterprises - Prakasam          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd    Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      14.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL B+      30.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd           Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
MSPL Ltd                                CC                 -              2750    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
MSPL Ltd                                Rupee TL           -              4650    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       400     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL D       1100    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nirmala Offset Printers                 CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nirmala Offset Printers                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nirmala Offset Printers                 TL                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     143     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd    Standby LOC        CRISIL BB-     12      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.S. Industries (Regd)                  CC                 CRISIL B+      77.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.S. Industries (Regd)                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      24.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.S. Industries (Regd)                  TL                 CRISIL B+      8.2     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd             Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB+     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     95      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     104.6   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB+     39.4    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-,
                                                                                  Assigned
R. C. Khinvasara                        Project Loan       CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramesh Corporation                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     170     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  ,Migrated
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramka Silk House Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL D       250     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
S S Agrozone Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       69.5    Assigned
S S Agrozone Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       40      Assigned
S S Agrozone Pvt Ltd                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       35.7    Assigned
                                        Limits
Sammon Infracorp                        CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sammon Infracorp                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      57.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd              Corporate Loan     CRISIL D       11.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       13      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       112.1   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Namokar International Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Shiv Industries - Hathkhoj        CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Shree Shiv Industries - Hathkhoj        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Shree Shiv Industries - Hathkhoj        TL                 CRISIL BB-     39      Assigned
Sri Sri Sri Auto Cars India Pvt Ltd     Drop Line          CRISIL B       20      Migrated from
                                        Overdraft Fac                             CRISIL B+,
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Sri Sri Auto Cars India Pvt Ltd     Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       180     Migrated from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL B+,
Issuer Not Cooperating
Supreme Audiotronics Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SVN Agro Refineries                     CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed,
                                                                                  Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
SVN Agro Refineries                     TL                 CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed,
                                                                                  Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      6.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      13.7    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vikram Traders - Ahmednagar             CC                 CRISIL BB+     200     Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
