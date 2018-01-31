FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 9:12 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 31

Reuters Staff

22 Min Read

    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2018.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Engineers - Karnal               BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      -
Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating
Ankit Electro Grating                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Ankit Electro Grating                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
B. K. International Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Cristopia Energy Systems (India) Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Deep Industries                         Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
Diamond Construction Company - Kaithal  BG                 CRISIL A4+     240     Reaffirmed
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     250     Reaffirmed
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd         Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     164.9   Reaffirmed
K.Remash Babu                           BG                 CRISIL A4      31      Reaffirmed
Karmen International Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A2+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Karmen International Pvt Ltd            Export Packing     CRISIL A2+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Karmen International Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2+     215     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Karmen International Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A2+     10      Reaffirmed
Marwa Seafoods                          Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
                                        Purchase
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Philips Lighting India Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A1+     1750    Reaffirmed
Satya Power and Ispat Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Shree Ram Twistex Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
SPM India Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A4      60.7    Reaffirmed
SPM India Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Surbhi Satcom Pvt Ltd                   Capex LOC          CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      39      Reaffirmed



LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd                BG                 Withdrawal     65      -
Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating  and Rating Withdrawal
Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd                CC                 Withdrawal     85      -
Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating  and Rating Withdrawal
Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd                LOC                Withdrawal     75      -
Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating  and Rating Withdrawal
Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd                TL                 Withdrawal     30      -
Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating  and Rating Withdrawal
Alamelubalaji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL D       124.5   Reaffirmed
Alamelubalaji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL D       66.8    Reaffirmed
Allied Engineers - Karnal               CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      -
Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating
Allied Engineers - Karnal               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     20      -
Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating
Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd       CC                 Withdrawal     50      Withdrawal
Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     135     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd       TL                 Withdrawal     15      Withdrawal
Ankit Electro Grating                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     66      Reaffirmed
Ankit Electro Grating                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ankit Electro Grating                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     6       Reaffirmed
Annapurna Seeds and Farms               CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Assigned
Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd                  Cash TL            CRISIL D       169     Reaffirmed
Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac             CRISIL D       1       Reaffirmed
Atlas Castalloy Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Atlas Castalloy Ltd                     WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB+     40      Assigned
B. K. International Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      95      Reaffirmed
B. K. International Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
B. K. International Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB      68.4    Reaffirmed
Bharat Hatcheries                       CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Bharat Hatcheries                       TL                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Blue Star Building Materials Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL D       125     Reaffirmed
Centro Projects and Marketing           TL                 CRISIL D       70      Reaffirmed
Chandra Engineers                       CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B+      44.5    Reaffirmed
Chandra Engineers                       Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      75.5    Reaffirmed
Cristopia Energy Systems (India) Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Deep Industries                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    230     Reaffirmed
Diamond Construction Company - Kaithal  CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Limite        CC                 CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Limite        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Eximpipes Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Eximpipes Pvt Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Eximpipes Pvt Ltd                       WC TL              CRISIL BB-     19      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Green Valley Food Processors Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    2       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Green Valley Food Processors Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Assigned
Green Valley Food Processors Pvt Ltd    LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BBB-    28      Assigned
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB-     5.1     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Heera Rice Mills                        CC                 CRISIL B+      175     Reaffirmed
Heera Rice Mills                        Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      2.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Heera Rice Mills                        TL                 CRISIL B+      12.8    Reaffirmed
Heera Rice Mills                        Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      350     Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A-
Removed fromRating Watch with Developing Implications
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Lease Rental       CRISIL AA-     850     Withdrawal
Pvt Ltd                                 Discounting Loan*
Upgraded from CRISIL A-  / Watch Developing; Removed from Rating Watch with Developing
Implications  /
* IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd, and
IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd jointly and severally hold the total lease rental discounting
(LRD) loan of Rs 85
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      350     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd  Lease Rental       CRISIL AA-     850     -
                                        Discounting Loan*
Upgraded from CRISIL A-  / Watch Developing; Removed fromRating Watch with Developing
Implications  /
* IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd, and
IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd jointly and severally hold the total lease rental discounting
(LRD) loan of Rs 85 crore. 
K.Remash Babu                           CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Karmen International Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    2.5     Reaffirmed
Karmen International Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    48.6    Reaffirmed
Karmen International Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    161.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL B       3       Reaffirmed
KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       47      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Marwa Seafoods                          Export Packing     CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
                                        Credit
Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       74      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Mohana Cotton Ginning Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Mohana Cotton Ginning Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL D       65      Reaffirmed
Navhari Food Products Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Navhari Food Products Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd                   Drop Line          CRISIL BB      6.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL BB      18      Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd                   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      15.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Philips Lighting India Ltd              CC*                CRISIL AA      4830    Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities of Rs 478 crore
Pipe Distributors                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Pipe Field                              CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Prime Cargo Movers & Logistics Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Rainbow Enterprises                     CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Satya Power and Ispat Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Satya Sai Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      225     Assigned
SGS Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      1.6     Reaffirmed
SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd         Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      23.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Shree Ram Twistex Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      317     Assigned
Shree Ram Twistex Pvt Ltd               CC*                CRISIL BB      75      Assigned
* EPC/PCFC/FBD/EBR limits to the extent of Rs.5 crore as a sub limit of cash credit facility
Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      118.2   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Shri Saptashrungi Company               CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    40      Reaffirmed
Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    18      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Skylark IFMR Capital 2016               Series A1 PTCs     CRISIL AA-     98      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A- 
SPM India Ltd                           CC - Book Debt     CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
SPM India Ltd                           CC-Stock           CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Sree Narayan Builders                   CC                 CRISIL B+      130     Reaffirmed
Sree Narayan Builders                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Prakash Enterprises                 CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Sri Prakash Enterprises                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Surbhi Satcom Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Assigned
T.R.Chemicals Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
T.R.Chemicals Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL D       90      Reaffirmed
T.R.Chemicals Ltd                       Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       8.6     Reaffirmed
T.R.Chemicals Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       28.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
T.R.Chemicals Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL D       19.1    Reaffirmed
T.R.Chemicals Ltd                       WC TL              CRISIL D       13.5    Reaffirmed
Thar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     49.5    Reaffirmed
Thar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     0.5     Reaffirmed
The Vikaasa Trust                       Cash TL            CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Thomson Press India Ltd                 BG                 Withdrawal     65      -
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Thomson Press India Ltd                 CC                 Withdrawal     780     -
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Thomson Press India Ltd                 LOC                Withdrawal     10      -
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Tough Bags                              CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Tough Bags                              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LtdLoan Against       CRISIL BB+     75      Reaffirmed
                                        Property
Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LtdLT Loan            CRISIL BB+     280     Reaffirmed
Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      12.5    Reaffirmed
Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B+      3.9     Reaffirmed
Vimax Crop Science Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      85      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Vimax Crop Science Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      65      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
