CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Engineers - Karnal BG CRISIL A4+ 50 - Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Ankit Electro Grating BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ankit Electro Grating LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed B. K. International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Cristopia Energy Systems (India) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed under LOC Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Diamond Construction Company - Kaithal BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 164.9 Reaffirmed K.Remash Babu BG CRISIL A4 31 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Karmen International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 215 Reaffirmed Discounting Karmen International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Marwa Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Purchase Omega Designs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Philips Lighting India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Satya Power and Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Twistex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed SPM India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60.7 Reaffirmed SPM India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Surbhi Satcom Pvt Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 39 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 65 - Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating and Rating Withdrawal Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 85 - Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating and Rating Withdrawal Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 75 - Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating and Rating Withdrawal Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 30 - Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating and Rating Withdrawal Alamelubalaji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 124.5 Reaffirmed Alamelubalaji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 66.8 Reaffirmed Allied Engineers - Karnal CC CRISIL BB- 30 - Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Allied Engineers - Karnal Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 - Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 50 Withdrawal Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 135 Withdrawal Loan Fac Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 15 Withdrawal Ankit Electro Grating CC CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Ankit Electro Grating Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankit Electro Grating TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Annapurna Seeds and Farms CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 169 Reaffirmed Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Atlas Castalloy Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned B. K. International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed B. K. International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. K. International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Hatcheries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Hatcheries TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Blue Star Building Materials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed Centro Projects and Marketing TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Chandra Engineers CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed Chandra Engineers Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 75.5 Reaffirmed Cristopia Energy Systems (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Deep Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Diamond Construction Company - Kaithal CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Limite CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Limite Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eximpipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Eximpipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Eximpipes Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 19 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Green Valley Food Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Assigned Loan Fac Green Valley Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Green Valley Food Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 28 Assigned Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Heera Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Heera Rice Mills Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Limits Heera Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Heera Rice Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL A- Removed fromRating Watch with Developing Implications IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Lease Rental CRISIL AA- 850 Withdrawal Pvt Ltd Discounting Loan* Upgraded from CRISIL A- / Watch Developing; Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications / * IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd, and IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd jointly and severally hold the total lease rental discounting (LRD) loan of Rs 85 IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 350 Withdrawal Loan Fac IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL AA- 850 - Discounting Loan* Upgraded from CRISIL A- / Watch Developing; Removed fromRating Watch with Developing Implications / * IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd, and IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd jointly and severally hold the total lease rental discounting (LRD) loan of Rs 85 crore. K.Remash Babu CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 48.6 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 161.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Marwa Seafoods Export Packing CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Credit Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 74 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Mohana Cotton Ginning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Mohana Cotton Ginning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Navhari Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Navhari Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 6.8 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Omega Designs Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 15.2 Reaffirmed Limits Omega Designs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Philips Lighting India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4830 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities of Rs 478 crore Pipe Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pipe Field CC CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prime Cargo Movers & Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Rainbow Enterprises CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Satya Power and Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Satya Sai Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 225 Assigned SGS Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 23.4 Reaffirmed Limits Shree Ram Twistex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 317 Assigned Shree Ram Twistex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 75 Assigned * EPC/PCFC/FBD/EBR limits to the extent of Rs.5 crore as a sub limit of cash credit facility Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 118.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Saptashrungi Company CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Skylark IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA- 98 Upgraded from CRISIL A- SPM India Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed SPM India Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sree Narayan Builders CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Sree Narayan Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Prakash Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Prakash Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Surbhi Satcom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned T.R.Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed T.R.Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed T.R.Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 8.6 Reaffirmed T.R.Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.R.Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.1 Reaffirmed T.R.Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 13.5 Reaffirmed Thar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49.5 Reaffirmed Thar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed The Vikaasa Trust Cash TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd BG Withdrawal 65 - Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Thomson Press India Ltd CC Withdrawal 780 - Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Thomson Press India Ltd LOC Withdrawal 10 - Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Tough Bags CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Tough Bags Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LtdLoan Against CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Property Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Valora Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Vimax Crop Science Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vimax Crop Science Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)