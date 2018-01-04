CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Migrated from CRISIL A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Migrated from CRISIL A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Astitva Capital Market Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Suspension revoked B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 290 Reaffirmed Credit B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Gears Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs 4.0 crore Bharat Gears Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed *#Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Bharat Gears Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd CP ~ CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed ~ earlier short term debt (including commercial paper) Coromandel International Ltd Buyer`s Credit^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with FB limits and Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee Coromandel International Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG^^ CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with FB limits and Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A1+ 8400 Reaffirmed ## Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit limits Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable to Fund Based Facility upto Rs.100.0 crore Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG*## CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable to Fund Based Facility upto Rs.100.0 crore, ## Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit limits Coromandel International Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jin Plast India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Migrated from CRISIL D (Issuer Not Cooperating) JSW Infrastructure Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Assigned Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CP (Enhanced from CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Rs.100 Crore) Muthoot Microfin Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 18650 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 27250 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned NTPC Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed CP) P. Venkata Ramanaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Rachhpal Auto Alliance Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed SSS Hi-Tech Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD Programme FA- Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Migrated from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 18.7 Migrated from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Migrated from Credit CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Astitva Capital Market Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Suspension revoked Astitva Capital Market Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Suspension revoked B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Discounting B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 47 Reaffirmed Bharat Gears Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs 9.0 crore Bharat Gears Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Bharat Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1170 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed @ Fully Interchangeable with Short Term Loan and one way interchangeable to NFB limits & Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with Short Term Loan, NFB and BC limits Coromandel International Ltd CC# CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with LC & Buyers Credit limits Coromandel International Ltd CC% CRISIL AA+ 4700 Reaffirmed % Fully Interchangeable with LC, BG, Short Term Loan and Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA+ 2900 Reaffirmed Limits Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 79.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 151.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 78.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jayalakshmi Cashew Exports TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned Jayalakshmi Cashew Exports CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Jayalakshmi Cashew Exports Key Loan CRISIL B+ 26.3 Assigned Jin Plast India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Migrated from CRISIL D (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jin Plast India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Migrated from CRISIL D (Issuer Not Cooperating) JSW Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A+ Reaffirmed Rating Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Master Minds LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Master Minds Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3600 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 4200 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 970 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5157.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Microfin Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4342.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd CP CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Neeraja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 14800 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 466591.8Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 5200 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 183408.2Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 161900 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 248343.3Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Including CRISIL AAA 42725 Reaffirmed Tax-Free Bonds) Omsai Professional Detective and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned Security Services Pvt Ltd Loan Fac P. Venkata Ramanaiah and Company CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Rachhpal Auto Alliance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Rachhpal Auto Alliance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ramila Diam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Road Infrastructure Development Company NCD Provisional 6000 Assigned^ of Rajasthan Ltd CRISIL AA-(SO) Road Infrastructure Development Company NCD Provisional 12500 Assigned^ of Rajasthan Ltd CRISIL AA+(SO) This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015, directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), 'Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by credit rating agencies (CRAs)' Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Knittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shree Sai Knittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Sneha Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 910 Reaffirmed Sneha Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 199.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sneha Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 8.3 Reaffirmed SSS Hi-Tech Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed SSS Hi-Tech Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned WC Subhashree Packers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 38.1 Assigned Subhashree Packers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 6.9 Assigned Subhashree Packers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Subhashree Packers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL C 257.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL C 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL C 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105.7 Reaffirmed Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 