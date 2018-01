CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 5

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alumayer India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Alumayer India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A2+ 8 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 81.25 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 105 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Withdrawal Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 2 Withdrawal Discounting Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 0.5 Withdrawal Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.25 Reaffirmed Credit E-Durables LOC CRISIL A2 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ E-Vision LOC CRISIL A2 13.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Foods and Inns Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65.05 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 20.85 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Engineers and Consultants Pvt BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Ltd K. N. C. Agro Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed K. N. C. Agro Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed under LOC Kamala International Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 0.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Kamala International Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 4.65 Reaffirmed Forward Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.75 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CP CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed *Interchageable with letter of credit amounting Rs.160 crore and buyers credit amounting Rs.70 crore Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 156.28 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 7 Reaffirmed Rajarambapu Patil Sah Dudh Sangh Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency S. N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Superior Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Superior Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 38 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Alumayer India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Migrated from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 83.75 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 147.5 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 19.01 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 71.25 Reaffirmed Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL A- 0.8 Withdrawal Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 7 Withdrawal Credit Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 4.2 Withdrawal Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 3 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 8.5 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17 Assigned Coimbatore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 14.5 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 1.8 Assigned Credit Dukes Products India Ltd CC CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed E-Durables CC CRISIL BBB+ 22 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB E-Durables Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 13.03 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB E-Durables TL CRISIL BBB+ 8.07 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB E-Vision CC CRISIL BBB+ 47.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB E-Vision Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1.31 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB E-Vision TL CRISIL BBB+ 37.99 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Foods and Inns Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15.9 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit Foods and Inns Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 7.43 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11.12 Reaffirmed Genesis Colors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Genesis La Mode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 27 Reaffirmed Genesis La Mode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GML India Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2 Assigned GML India Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4 Assigned Loan Fac Harness Cable Connector Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Harness Cable Connector Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Hi-Tech Engineers and Consultants Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Jai Gurudev Ginning And Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Industries Jai Gurudev Ginning And Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 3.21 Assigned Industries K. N. C. Agro Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit K. N. C. Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamala International Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 4.85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirubha Exports CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Kirubha Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Kirubha Exports Key CC CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned KPT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned, Suspension revoked KPT Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned, Suspension revoked Matxin Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Loan Fac Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2.25 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Parle Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 118.79 Assigned Parle Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 120 Assigned Parle Agro Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 100 Assigned *Interchangeable with letter of credit Parle Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 191.21 Assigned R.S.G. Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed R.S.G. Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Radhamani Exports Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 11 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45.72 Assigned Loan Fac Rajarambapu Patil Sah Dudh Sangh Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Rajarambapu Patil Sah Dudh Sangh Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) and short term loan Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 18 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 59 Reaffirmed Credit Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL A 11 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 15 Assigned RSG Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22 Reaffirmed S. N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sai Computers Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 0.18 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.75 Assigned Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 3.35 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & CC CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Issuer not cooperating Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Issuer not cooperating Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Issuer not cooperating Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Loan Fac Issuer not cooperating Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt CC CRISIL D 8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 7 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt WC TL CRISIL D 3 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Superior Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 11 Assigned Surat District Co-operative Milk Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 300 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Loan Fac Surat District Co-operative Milk TL CRISIL AA+ 280 Assigned Producers Union Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.