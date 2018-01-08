CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1220 Reaffirmed ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed APL Apollo Tubes Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed **100% interchangeability between LC and bank guarantee up to Rs 20 crore APL Apollo Tubes Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed **100% interchangeability between LC and bank guarantee up to Rs 20 crore APL Apollo Tubes Ltd CP (Enhanced from CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Rs.300 Crore) Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.5 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 12.8 - Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG*# CRISIL A1+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed #One-way interchangeability from bank guarantee to Letter of Credit.*Guaranteed by Tata Power Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer`s Credit* CRISIL A1+(SO) 22500 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+(SO) 300 Assigned *Guaranteed by Tata Power Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG*# CRISIL A1+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power.#One-way interchangeability from bank guarantee to Letter of Credit Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer`s Credit* CRISIL A1+(SO) 22500 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CP* Provisional 200 CRISIL A1+(SO) (Assigned)^ *Guaranteed by Tata Power Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned, Suspension revoked Diana Buildwell Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 210 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Glorious Mediscience (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 73.4 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 51.6 Reaffirmed Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 50 Assigned JMP Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Assigned KKR India Asset Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.3 Reaffirmed Ramdev Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Rattan Steel Supply Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Rattan Steel Supply Co. Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Discounting Fac Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Vadhi Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 620 Reaffirmed ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed APL Apollo Tubes Ltd CC*#% CRISIL AA- 3840 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with vendor financing scheme up to Rs 130 crore, export packing credit up to Rs 16 crore, and foreign bill discounting up to Rs 24 crore #One way changeable from cash credit to letter of credit (LC) up to Rs 100 crore %Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities up to Rs 214 crore APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1950 Reaffirmed Loan Fac APL Apollo Tubes Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities APL Apollo Tubes Ltd WC Fac## CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs 60 crore; inland letter of credit up to Rs 60 crore; and performa invoice discounting up to Rs 15 crore APL Apollo Tubes Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1950 Reaffirmed Loan Fac APL Apollo Tubes Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities APL Apollo Tubes Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities APL Apollo Tubes Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 75 Reaffirmed Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 62.4 - Loan Fac Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 38642 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 38642 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed loan*^ *Guaranteed by Tata Power ^ One-way interchangeability from cash credit to letter of credit/buyer s credit Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed loan*^ *Guaranteed by Tata Power ^ One-way interchangeability from cash credit to letter of credit/buyer s credit Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned, Suspension revoked Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Assigned Diana Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 195 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Friends Concast Ltd BG 15 Withdrawal Friends Concast Ltd CC 30 Withdrawal Friends Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk 30.3 Withdrawal Loan Fac Friends Concast Ltd TL 26.7 Withdrawal Geo VPL Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Geo VPL Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Gestamp Automotive Chennai Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed Glorious Mediscience (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.7 Assigned Glorious Mediscience (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Glorious Mediscience (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned H.K. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL BBB- 630 Reaffirmed Heritage Finlease Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Heritage Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 2255 Reaffirmed Heritage Nutrivet Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 165 Assigned Heritage Nutrivet Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Heritage Nutrivet Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 105 Assigned Loan Fac Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 475 Assigned Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 610 Assigned Kamarajar Port Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6500 Assigned Kamarajar Port Ltd Tax-Free Bond* CRISIL AA 94.65 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power.(Reduced from Rs.1000 Crore) Kamarajar Port Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 650 - KKR India Asset Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKR India Asset Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12000 Assigned Loan Fac Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ocean Lifespaces India Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BBB+ Reaffirmed Rating Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 67.7 Assigned Loan Fac Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Raj Vehicles Mohali CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Raj Vehicles Mohali Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Ramdev Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Rattan Steel Supply Co. CC CRISIL B 110 Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sanaa Distributors India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Sanaa Distributors India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 20 Assigned Overdraft Fac Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG - 1 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC - 77.5 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 20.3 Rating Loan Fac reaffirmed and Withdrawal Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Rupee TL - 32.8 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Sri Lakshmi Narayana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 172.5 Reaffirmed Supreme Construction And Developers Pvt Overdraft CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Ltd Supreme Construction And Developers Pvt TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Ltd T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 360.4 Reaffirmed T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed The Panchmahal District Co-Op. Milk LT Loan CRISIL AAA(SO) 2250 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Trend Setters Bill Discounting CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Trend Setters Packing Credit CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Trend Setters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Vadhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 26.5 Assigned Vadhi Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 46 Assigned Loan Fac Vadhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Vedic And Futuristic Edutech TL CRISIL BB- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.