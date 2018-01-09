CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Airtel Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced form Rs.100 Crore) Bharti Telecom Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected A1+r Market-Linked Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Short Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Eshwarnath Constructions BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Credit# #Includes a sub limit of Rs. 40 crore of Packing Credit, Rs. 10 crore of Cash Credit, Rs. 10 crore of Working Capital Demand Loan and Rs. 25 crore of Bill Discounting Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of Rs 15 crs for buyer's credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimits of Rs 15 crs for usance LC, Rs 10 crs letter for clean bill discounting Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ Reaffirmed $Includes sublimits of Rs 85 crs for buyer's credit, Rs 1 cr for bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ Reaffirmed @Includes sublimits of Rs 42.5 crs for buyer's credit/letter of undertaking for buyer's credit, Rs 15 crs for bank Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A2+ 765 Reaffirmed Credit Limit guarantee Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 21.9 Reaffirmed Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Laxmi Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 1550 Reaffirmed Neo Essel Dispoware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Neo Essel Dispoware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Polychem Exports Inland CRISIL A4 130 Migrated from CRISIL A4/ Issuer Not Cooperating Withdrawal PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Prabha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pradeep Metals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Pradeep Metals Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 210 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3+ Pradeep Metals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 210 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3+ Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 6100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 1800 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences BG CRISIL A4 3 Migrated from CRISIL A4 / Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LOC CRISIL A4 7 Migrated from CRISIL A4/ Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Three Seasons Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.50 Crore) YOU Broadband India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1050 Assigned Loan Fac YOU Broadband India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 450 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Rating Loan Fac reaffirmed and Withdrawal Bhairavnath Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Bharti Airtel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 200000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharti Airtel Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2725 Reaffirmed Bharti Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Loan Fac Bharti Telecom Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 60000 Assigned Champaran Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 150 Migrated from Fac CRISIL BB+/ Withdrawn Issuer Not Cooperating Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB+ 50 Migrated from Funding CRISIL BB+/ Withdrawn Issuer Not Cooperating Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 96.1 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41.4 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 41300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Protected Market Aar Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity Aar Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected Aar Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Eshwarnath Constructions CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Kevin Process Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.15 crore or equivalent USD and Gold Loan of Rs. 15 crore KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed loan# #Includes a sublimit of Bank Guarantee KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft^ CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 30 crore KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 495 Reaffirmed Credit# #Includes sublimit of packing credit in foreign currency of Rs. 30 crore KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Credit* *Includes sublimit of packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.12 crore & bank guarantee of Rs.5 crore KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 6600 Reaffirmed Credit* * Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 282.0 crore & sublimit of Rs. 470.0 crore as Packing Credit against Unfinanced and non-overdue DDA bills & export bills. KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Credit$ $ Fully interchangeable from Post Shipment Finance to Pre-shipment finance limit of Rs. 60.0 crore. KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 580 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 30 crore KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed KGK Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Credit* @Includes sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 12.5 crore and of Packing Credit against DDA bills under collection of Rs. 50. Crore Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- Reaffirmed *Includes sublimits of Rs 30 crs of working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs 10 crs for pre-shipment export Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- Reaffirmed **Includes sublimits of Rs. 44 crs for WCDL, Rs.44 crs for buyers credit, Rs. 10 crs for export Bill negotiation, Rs. 44 crs for Letter of credit (LC). Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 950 Reaffirmed Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 238.1 Reaffirmed Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 67.6 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 554.6 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 1077.8 Reaffirmed Fac Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Laxmi Construction CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Maya Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac Neo Essel Dispoware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Neo Essel Dispoware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 353 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CC*^$ CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 445 crore/^ Interchangeable with inland/import letter of credit to the extent of Rs 50 crore/$ Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 40 crore Nirma Ltd TL CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 - Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 635.3 - Loan Fac Polychem Exports CC CRISIL B 110 Migrated from CRISIL B/ Issuer Not Cooperating Withdrawal PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA 700 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- #Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Prabha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Prabha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pradeep Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pradeep Metals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pradeep Metals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2800 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 2140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 2400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Saikrupa Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 57 Assigned Saikrupa Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Assigned Saikrupa Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 3 Assigned Limits Satyam Eximtex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Shree Gautam Labdhi Trade Links CC CRISIL B 80 Migrated from CRISIL B/ Issuer Not Cooperating Withdrawn Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 24.8 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Ram Mall Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 184 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 63.7 Reaffirmed Shriramozone Retail Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 6050 Reaffirmed Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2269.2 Reaffirmed Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Subasri Textile Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Subasri Textile Cash TL CRISIL B+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Subasri Textile Export Packing CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences CC CRISIL B- 70 Migrated from CRISIL B-/ Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 289.2 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B-/ Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences TL CRISIL B- 775.8 Migrated from CRISIL B-/ Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Terna Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Three Seasons Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 13 Assigned Three Seasons Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 2 Assigned Three Seasons Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Assigned United Mud-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed United Mud-Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Voora Shreeram Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Migrated from CRISIL B/ Issuer Not Cooperating Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)