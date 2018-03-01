CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 1

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 313.5 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Alin Cashews Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Alin Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Amar Polyfils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Amar Polyfils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned Anand Triplex Board Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Anil Sancheti Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating Anil Sancheti Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Loan Fac Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 1150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit/packing credit/post shipment credit/buyer's credit. Apra Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 320 Reaffirmed Ashapura Infrastructure Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 90 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' Bajrangbali Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 76 Assigned Foreign Currency Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 137 Assigned Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Broadway Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Chinchwade and Associates BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Coppice Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 220 Reaffirmed Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt CP# CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd # Earlier rated as Short Term Debt (Including Commercial Paper) Dalas Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed DBL Wardha Butibori Highways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 532.8 Assigned DBL Yavatmal Wardha Highways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 521.7 Assigned Deep Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A2+' Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Diana Tea Co Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1 40322 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 2488.9 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 (Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed) Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2250 Reaffirmed Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Expotec International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Expotec International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Fiza Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Fresco Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned G Ilangumaran BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned G N Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Geofluid Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Geofluid Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Goa Shipyard Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Goa Shipyard Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Forward Goa Shipyard Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Goa Shipyard Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Goyum Screw Press Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1132 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2+' Hindustan Industries Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 11.6 Assigned Jadhao Gears Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 53 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4+' Jain Sons India - Agra BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jain Sons India - Agra LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jain Sons India - Agra Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 600 Conditioning India Ltd Rating Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Withdrawal Conditioning India Ltd *Bank Guarantee is fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Intraday Limit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed K T Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed K. Ravindran BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Karamat Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Karamat Tanning Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Karan Letex Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned Contract Karan Letex Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Packing Credit Kccb Civil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 17.7 Reaffirmed KLK International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kousic and Co BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kousic and Co Overdraft CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Krishna Constructions Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 66 Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Constructions Co. Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating Lasons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Lasons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 425 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with CC limit Laxmi Industrial Bottling Plant BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned LE Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Leayan Global Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2+ 5 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2' @interchangeable both way between letter of credit and bank guarantee Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 75 Purchase Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2' Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Forward Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2' Leayan Global Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2' @interchangeable both way between letter of credit and bank guarantee M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Magsons Exports. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Discounting Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Magsons Exports. Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 40 Foreign Currency Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Magsons Exports. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Loan Fac Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mary Matha Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned Medicef Pharma LOC CRISIL A3 140 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4+' MN Ramesh Engineers and Contractor Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned MN Ramesh Engineers and Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 42.5 Assigned Forward Mohan Spintex India Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 11 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd. Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Multi Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' Multi Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 17.5 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' Myrayash Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2 12.7 Reaffirmed Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Neo Metaliks Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 99.5 Assigned Neo Metaliks Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 900 Assigned NIF Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ (SO)250 Withdrawal NIF Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2' NIF Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 350 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2' OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reassigned under LOC Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reassigned Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Assigned Discounting Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Assigned Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Page Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Withdrawal Pathankot Vehicleades Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 124.7 Reaffirmed Rajeev Metal Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Credit Rajeev Metal Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Rajeev Metal Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rajeev Metal Industries Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Credit RKB Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1150 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' RKB Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' Sabi Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4 17.7 Assigned Safa Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 380 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2+' Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Unsecured Loan CRISIL A1 400 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2+' SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Shree Concretes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Sipani Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Srishti Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A4 73 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Srishti Infrastructures Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' Sudheer Aravind Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Loan Fac Sun Shine Food Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Supreme Music (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Supreme Music (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Surya Exim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed under LOC Surya Exim Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1760 Assigned Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL^ CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed The Republic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11.9 Rating Migrated from 'CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating' Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Capital goods V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Varsha Fresh Meat Products Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB 498 Reaffirmed A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akanksha Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Akanksha Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 2275 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Alin Cashews CC CRISIL B- 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Amar Polyfils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 28.8 Assigned Amar Polyfils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Anand Triplex Board Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Anand Triplex Board Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Anand Triplex Board Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 25 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10.6 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' Ansari Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Ansari Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Apra Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Aroma Realties Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 200 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Aroma Realties Ltd TL Withdrawal 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Arpit Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 1490 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Arun Polymers - Dindigul CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Arun Polymers - Dindigul LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Ashapura Infrastructure Company CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Loan Fac Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Automark Industries India Ltd BG Withdrawal 20 Issuer not cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Automark Industries India Ltd CC Withdrawal 120 Issuer not cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Automark Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 48 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Automark Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 140 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked B R T Industries - Wardha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac B R T Industries - Wardha CC CRISIL B 32 Assigned B R T Industries - Wardha LT Loan CRISIL B 38 Assigned Baba Naga Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 181 Reaffirmed Bajrangbali Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Balkrishna Fabrics CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 52.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 21 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 26.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1236 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Broadway Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 19 Assigned Carton and Carton CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Centenary Arcades Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL D 255.5 Assigned Discounting Loan Chinchwade and Associates CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Chinchwade and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Chinchwade and Associates TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Chintha Printing and Publishing Co. Pvt Cash TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd Coastal Energy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Coastal Energy Enterprises Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned DACC International Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 30 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal DACC International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC Withdrawal 150 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Dalas Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Dalas Biotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dalas Biotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.8 Reaffirmed Dalas Biotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 94.1 Assigned Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 8.8 Reaffirmed DBL Mahagaon Yavatmal Highways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4217.9 Assigned DBL Wardha Butibori Highways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3368.5 Assigned DBL Yavatmal Wardha Highways Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB+ 3082.5 Assigned *sublimit of Rs.114.76 cr as BG for mobilisation advance Deep Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A-' Deep Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A-' Deep Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 156.6 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A-' Deep Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1203.4 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A-' Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Devki Nandan J. Gupta Metals LLP LOC Withdrawal 500 Issuer Not Cooperating Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Diana Tea Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Diana Tea Co Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 63 Reaffirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 18196 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4323.1 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 6000 (Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed) Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Elite Agro Specialities CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Elite Agro Specialities LT Loan CRISIL BBB 8.7 Reaffirmed Elite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Elite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Elite Green Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Credit Elite Green Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Elite Green Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Credit Elite Tasty Toast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 9 Reaffirmed Elite Tasty Toast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 31.4 Reaffirmed Elite Tasty Toast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 9.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac E-village Resorts & Ayurvedha Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 170 Assigned Loan Fac Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 42.5 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Freedom Enterprises Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Assigned Freedom Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Fresco Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.9 Assigned Fresco Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned G Ilangumaran Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac G Ilangumaran CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned G N Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed G.S. Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Garware Polyester Ltd CC Withdrawal 269.7 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Garware Polyester Ltd Foreign Bill Withdrawal 345.1 Discounting Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Garware Polyester Ltd FB Fac Withdrawal 898.4 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Garware Polyester Ltd LOC & BG Withdrawal 3999.5 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Garware Polyester Ltd Packing Credit Withdrawal 554.4 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Garware Polyester Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 256.2 Loan Fac Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Garware Polyester Ltd TL Withdrawal 586.7 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Fac Assigned; Suspension Revoked Geofluid Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 40 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Withdrawal 80 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 40 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Goa Shipyard Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Gokul Mamra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Gokul Mamra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Loan Fac Gopalan Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 152.1 Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+' Gopalan Enterprises CC^ Withdrawal 1000 Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'; Rating Withdrawal ^Including letter of credit of Rs 20 crore and bank guarantee of Rs 10 crore Gopalan Enterprises LT Loan Withdrawal 597.5 Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'; Rating Withdrawal Gopalan Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 950.4 Assigned Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'; Rating Withdrawal Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB+ 938 Discounting Loan Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+ Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Lease Rental Withdrawal 4508 Discounting Loan Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'; Rating Withdrawal Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 929.2 Assigned Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'; Rating Withdrawal Gopi Fabrics (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL D 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Gopi Fabrics (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Issuer Not Cooperating Goyum Screw Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL B' Green India Irrigation Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Green India Irrigation Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Green Infra Renewable Energy Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; @ Interchangeable with short term loan and capex letter of credit Green Infra Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 520 Reaffirmed Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Green Infra Renewable Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 14480 Reaffirmed Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1550 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-' GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-' GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 150 Credit Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-' GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 600 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-' Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 70 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Withdrawal 10 Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 160 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Harshgeet Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Hindustan Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 13.4 Assigned Hindustan Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Home Grown Nursery And Farms CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned In4 Velocity Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 61 Assigned Limits In4 Velocity Systems Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 39 Assigned Fac Indian Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Indian Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 65.5 Reaffirmed Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jadhao Gears Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+' Jadhao Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+' Jagdish Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 120 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Jain Sons India - Agra CC CRISIL B+ 48 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jain Sons India - Agra Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Jawandamal Dhannamal LOC Withdrawal 600 Issuer Not Cooperating Jawandamal Dhannamal Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 50 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1750 Reaffirmed JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6250 Reaffirmed JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 17000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Withdrawal Conditioning India Ltd Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50.7 Assigned Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed K T Exports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed K. C. S. Developers LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned K. C. S. Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac K. J. M. Rice Milling Industries TL CRISIL B+ 82.5 Assigned K. J. M. Rice Milling Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned K. J. M. Rice Milling Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac K. Ravindran CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated K. S. Alloys CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned K. S. Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 53 Assigned Loan Fac Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Karamat Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Karamat Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Purchase Karamat Tanning Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Karan Letex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Karan Letex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Karan Letex Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Credit Kathawala Realtors LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1000 Assigned Loan Fac KB Board Mills LLP CC Withdrawal 50 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal KB Board Mills LLP Proposed TL Withdrawal 7.8 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal KB Board Mills LLP TL Withdrawal 2.2 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Kccb Civil Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Khandesh College Education Society TL CRISIL BBB- 64.1 Reaffirmed Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.3 Assigned KLK International Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 20 Discounting Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating KLK International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Loan Fac Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kousic and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Constructions Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 9.6 Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Constructions Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Loan Fac Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating Kumar Agro Com CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kumar Agro Com LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kumar Agro Com Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 153.5 Reaffirmed Fac Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Loan Fac Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Lakshmi Ceramics CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ceramics LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Landscape Reality LT Loan CRISIL B+ 670 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Laxmi Industrial Bottling Plant TL CRISIL B 44.6 Assigned Laxmi Industrial Bottling Plant CC CRISIL B 52 Assigned LE Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned LE Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL A- 320 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' ; $Interchangeable one way to export packing credit and foreign bill purchase up to Rs 5.0 crore Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 110 Credit Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 32.5 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' Leayan Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' Loknete Sunderraoji Solanke Sahakari LT Loan CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Maa Janki Toofan Agro Industries Pvt LtdWC Loan CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Maa Janki Toofan Agro Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned Maa Janki Toofan Agro Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 9 Assigned Maa Janki Toofan Agro Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mahavir Rice Mills Assandh CC CRISIL BB- 750 Reaffirmed Mary Matha Modern Rice Mill Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Mary Matha Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Medicef Pharma CC CRISIL BBB- 205 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+' Medicef Pharma LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 145 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+' Medicef Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+' Mishribai Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mishribai Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Mithra Seeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mithra Seeds Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 44.5 Assigned Fac MN Ramesh Engineers and Contractor Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Fac MN Ramesh Engineers and Contractor Overdraft CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Mohan Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 650 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Mohan Spintex India Ltd. NCD CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 1190 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 376 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 2027.2 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 203.3 Assigned MPG Hotels and Infrastructure Ventures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1058.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Multi Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB' Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 320 Reaffirmed Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Myrayash Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 900 Assigned Myrayash Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 850 Assigned N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 152.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Nature Delight Dairy & Dairy Products Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limits Nature Delight Dairy & Dairy Products CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nature Delight Dairy & Dairy Products LT Loan CRISIL BB- 301 Assigned Pvt Ltd Neo Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 24 Assigned Neo Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 586.5 Assigned New Pashchim Maharashtra Patra Depot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 207.1 Assigned Loan Fac New Pashchim Maharashtra Patra Depot CC CRISIL BB+ 324.9 Assigned New Pashchim Maharashtra Patra Depot LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 68 Assigned NIF Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 460 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' NIF Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 80 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' NIF Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' NIF Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 960 Assigned Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' Nirav Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Nirman Estate Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Nirman Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 2.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 3.5 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 150 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Page Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 400 Reaffirmed Page Industries Ltd CC Withdrawal 1300 Withdrawal Page Industries Ltd LOC Withdrawal 600 Assigned Palani Cotton Fabrics CC CRISIL B+ 63 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Palani Cotton Fabrics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 2800 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Fac Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 207.5 Assigned Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned Overdraft Fac Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in Withdrawal 120 Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Withdrawal 3.8 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 26 Issuer Not Cooperating Pathankot Vehicleades Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 205 Assigned Loan Fac Pathankot Vehicleades Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Fac Pathankot Vehicleades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 450 Issuer Not Cooperating Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 510 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Credit Peteresa Realtors LT Loan CRISIL D 85 Assigned Peteresa Realtors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 215 Assigned Loan Fac Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned Discounting Loan Assigned; Suspension Revoked PTC India Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2150 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Pumarth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 723 Reaffirmed Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Ramelex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ramelex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Ramelex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Rathnavel Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Rathnavel Food Products Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Reitz India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 325 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2' Reitz India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' Reitz India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 135 Loan Fac Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' ReNew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 950 Reaffirmed RKB Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 325 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Rockwell Minerals and Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Rohit Enterprises - Pune CC CRISIL BB- 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Royal Grains Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Royal Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Royal Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers BG CRISIL A4 100 Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers CC CRISIL B 100 Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Loan Fac Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating Sabi Engineering Company CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sadhu Ram Satish Kumar CC Withdrawal 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Sadhu Ram Sushil Kumar CC Withdrawal 75 Issuer Not Cooperating Safa Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sagar Agro Inputs CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sagar Agro Inputs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Saiwin Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 72.1 Assigned Saj Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32 Assigned Saj Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 98.5 Ltd Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Credit Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Sanjay Industrial Steels (Bhopal) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sanmaan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sanmaan Agro Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sarvodya Hospital TL CRISIL B 190 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B-' Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 230 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 170 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan Withdrawal 10 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A 2100 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A-' * Fully interchangeable with non fund based facilities Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 54 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A-' Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1112.8 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL A-' Selga Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Senapati Motors CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL B+' ; Rating Withdrawal Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 40 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL B+' ; Rating Withdrawal Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 35 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL B+' ; Rating Withdrawal Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 40 Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL B+' ; Rating Withdrawal Sharda Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 12.7 Assigned Sharda Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 23.7 Assigned Sharda Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 73.6 Assigned Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 2050 Reaffirmed Credit Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Credit Shree Concretes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Shree Concretes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Concretes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Shree Prayosha Jewellers CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Shri Gajanan Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Shri Gajanan Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sidharth Exporters CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sipani Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 365 Assigned Sipani Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51 Assigned Loan Fac Sipani Properties Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 284 Assigned Discounting Loan Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 188.2 Reaffirmed Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' Sonam Clock Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked; *interchangeable with letter of credit and buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.7.5 crore Sonam Clock Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.2 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 3 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 37.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 10 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 16.3 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sri Kanakamahalakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Sri Kanakamahalakshmi Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Kannan and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Sri Kannan and Company CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Sri Karunamaye Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Sri Karunamaye Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sri SPM Weaving Mills CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sri SPM Weaving Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Srishti Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 56 Reaffirmed SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL B+ 11.4 Reaffirmed SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Starlite Spintech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Loan Fac Starlite Spintech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Starlite Spintech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Credit Steel Sun Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 113 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 175.7 Loan Fac Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Sudheer Aravind Constructions TL CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Sun Ark Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Sun Ark Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Sun Shine Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sun Shine Food Products LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sun Shine Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd CC CRISIL A- 4070.7 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1198.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd TL CRISIL A- 327 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3481 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 644 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 1.5 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 130 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 49.6 Loan Fac Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 11.2 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Superior Food Grains (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL D 400 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Superior Food Grains (P) Ltd. LOC CRISIL D 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Superior Food Grains (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL D 550 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Supreme Music (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Supreme Music (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Surya Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 764 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 86 Assigned Loan Fac*#$% * Buyers Credit of Rs.30 crore as a sub limit of Letter of Credit facility # Buyers Credit facility of Rs.50 crore as a sub limit of Letter of Credit facility $ Buyers Credit facility of Rs.24 crore as a sub limit of Letter of Credit facility % Buyers Credit facility of Rs.20 crore as a sub-limit of Letter of Credit facility Suvidha Projects TL CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Swami Vivekanand Shikshakanchi Sahakari CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Patsanstha Maryadit Swastik Wire Product CC CRISIL BBB 49 Assigned Swastik Wire Product Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 51 Assigned Fac Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 415 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 40 Purchase Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95.2 Loan Fac Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.8 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd BG Withdrawal 30 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd CC Withdrawal 270 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Export Packing Withdrawal 1200 Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill Withdrawal 250 Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd LOC Withdrawal 250 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Proposed Export Withdrawal 300 Packing Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 160 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of Withdrawal 290 Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd TL Withdrawal 200 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Limits Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 58.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Tara Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' Tara Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Loan Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+' The Republic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Rating Migrated from 'CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating' The Republic Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 80 Fac Rating Migrated from 'CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating' The Republic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 34.5 Rating Migrated from 'CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating' Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 530 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trident Creation Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Trident Creation Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 230 Assigned Fac* * Bank Guarantee facility of Rs.0.50 crore as a sub limit of secured overdraft facility V Celluloids Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 595 Reaffirmed Fac V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 104.9 Assigned Vardhman Ispat Udyog CC Withdrawal 150 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Varni Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Varni Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Credit Varni Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varsha Fresh Meat Products Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Varun Exports Global LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Vasudev Alucan Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vasudev Alucan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Vasundhara Power And Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Vasundhara Power And Infrastructure Pvt Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Venus Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Vikas Steel Inc. CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Vikas Steel Inc. Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 290 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Vinayak Enterprises (New Delhi) CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed VOS Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Fac Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1.1 Reaffirmed Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 