Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
March 1, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 1

Reuters Staff

84 Min Read

    Mar 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      300     Reaffirmed
Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     313.5   Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Alin Cashews                            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      10
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alin Cashews                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amar Polyfils Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Assigned
Amar Polyfils Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.2     Assigned
Anand Triplex Board Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Anil Sancheti                           Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating
Anil Sancheti                           Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating
Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4      20
Upgraded from 'CRISIL D'
Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A4      15
Upgraded from 'CRISIL D'
Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd                  BG*                CRISIL A3      1150    Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit/packing credit/post shipment credit/buyer's credit.
Apra Enterprises                        LOC                CRISIL A4      320     Reaffirmed
Ashapura Infrastructure Company         BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     10
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3'
Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd             Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+     90
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3'
Bajrangbali Industries                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd         Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     76      Assigned
                                        Foreign Currency
Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd         Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     137     Assigned
Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Broadway Links Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     160     Assigned
Chinchwade and Associates               BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Coppice Technologies Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      220     Reaffirmed
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     15000   Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt   CP#                CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Ltd
# Earlier rated as Short Term Debt (Including Commercial Paper)
Dalas Biotech Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd            Foreign            CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
DBL Wardha Butibori Highways Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A2      532.8   Assigned
DBL Yavatmal Wardha Highways Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A2      521.7   Assigned
Deep Industries Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3+     400
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A2+'
Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Diana Tea Co Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A3+     9.5     Reaffirmed
Dilip Buildcon Ltd                      Non-FBL            CRISIL A1      40322   Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed 
Dilip Buildcon Ltd                      Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A1      2488.9  Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed 
Dilip Buildcon Ltd                      CP                 CRISIL A1      1000
(Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed)
Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A2+     2250    Reaffirmed
Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A2+     850     Reaffirmed
Elite Natural Pvt Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Expotec International Pvt Ltd           Export Packing     CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Expotec International Pvt Ltd           LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      140     Reaffirmed
Fiza Exports                            Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3+     140     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A2+     5       Reaffirmed
Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
Fresco Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      7       Assigned
G Ilangumaran                           BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
G N Ship Breakers                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     390     Reaffirmed
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Geofluid Processors Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned

Geofluid Processors Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Goa Shipyard Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A1+     800     Reaffirmed
Goa Shipyard Ltd                        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Goa Shipyard Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A1+     1100    Reaffirmed
Goa Shipyard Ltd                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Goyum Screw Press                       Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2      1132
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2+'
Hindustan Industries                    Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     11.6    Assigned
Jadhao Gears Ltd                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      53
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4+'
Jain Sons India - Agra                  BG                 CRISIL A4      30
Downgraded from CRISIL A4+
Jain Sons India - Agra                  LOC                CRISIL A4      20
Downgraded from CRISIL A4+
Jain Sons India - Agra                  Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      30
Downgraded from CRISIL A4+
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd       CP                 CRISIL A1+     15000   Reaffirmed
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air            STD/CP             CRISIL A1+     600
Conditioning India Ltd
Rating Reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air            LOC & BG*          CRISIL A1+     1500    Withdrawal
Conditioning India Ltd
*Bank Guarantee is fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd            Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd            Intraday Limit     CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
K T Exports India Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
K. Ravindran                            BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Karamat Tanning Industries              LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Karamat Tanning Industries              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
Karan Letex Ltd                         Standby Line of    CRISIL A3+     15      Assigned
                                        Contract
Karan Letex Ltd                         Proposed Export    CRISIL A3+     50      Assigned
                                        Packing Credit
Kccb Civil Constructions Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd                 Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     17.7    Reaffirmed
KLK International                       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      38      Reaffirmed
Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating
Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd              Bill Purchase-     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A3+     30      Reaffirmed
Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kousic and Co                           BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Kousic and Co                           Overdraft          CRISIL A4      60      Assigned
Krishna Constructions Co.               BG                 CRISIL A4+     66
Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Constructions Co.               Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     5.4
Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating
Lasons India Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
Lasons India Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit*    CRISIL A3      425     Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with CC limit
Laxmi Industrial Bottling Plant         BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Assigned
LE Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd                   BG@                CRISIL A2+     5
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2' @interchangeable both way between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2+     75
                                        Purchase
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2'
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2+     7.5
                                        Forward
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2'
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd                   LOC@               CRISIL A2+     50
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2' @interchangeable both way between letter of credit and bank guarantee
M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Magsons Exports.                        Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     40
                                        Discounting
Downgraded from CRISIL A3
Magsons Exports.                        Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     40
                                        Foreign Currency
Downgraded from CRISIL A3
Magsons Exports.                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     20
                                        Loan Fac
Downgraded from CRISIL A3
Mary Matha Modern Rice Mill             BG                 CRISIL A4      37.5    Assigned
Medicef Pharma                          LOC                CRISIL A3      140
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4+'
MN Ramesh Engineers and Contractor      Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     140     Assigned
MN Ramesh Engineers and Contractor      BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Assigned
Mohan Spintex India Ltd.                Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3+     42.5    Assigned
                                        Forward
Mohan Spintex India Ltd.                Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     11      Assigned
Mohan Spintex India Ltd.                Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     60      Assigned
Mohan Spintex India Ltd.                Foreign LOC        CRISIL A3+     90      Assigned
Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Multi Organics Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2      2.5
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A3+'
Multi Organics Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2      17.5
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A3+'
Myrayash Hotels Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd          Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A2      12.7    Reaffirmed
Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Neo Metaliks Ltd                        Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A2      99.5    Assigned
Neo Metaliks Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A2      900     Assigned
NIF Pvt Ltd                             CP                 CRISIL A1+ (SO)250     Withdrawal
NIF Pvt Ltd                             BG                 CRISIL A2+     50
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2'
NIF Pvt Ltd                             Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A2+     350
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2'
OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd  Capex LOC          CRISIL A3+     25      Reaffirmed
OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd  LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     80      Reaffirmed
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3+     10      Reassigned
                                        under LOC
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A3+     20      Reassigned
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd  LOC Bill           CRISIL A3+     7.5     Assigned
                                        Discounting
Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3+     270     Assigned
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     32.5    Reaffirmed
Page Industries Ltd                     CP                 CRISIL A1+     150     Withdrawal
Pathankot Vehicleades Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     170     Assigned
Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A2      124.7   Reaffirmed
Rajeev Metal Industries                 Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     24      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Rajeev Metal Industries                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Rajeev Metal Industries                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Rajeev Metal Industries                 Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4+     6       Assigned
                                        Credit
RKB Global Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     1150
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4'
RKB Global Pvt Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     250
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4'
Sabi Engineering Company                BG                 CRISIL A4      17.7    Assigned
Safa Trading Company                    LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd           Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1      380
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2+'
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd           ST Unsecured Loan  CRISIL A1      400
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2+'
SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      300     Reaffirmed
Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating
SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
Shree Concretes Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A2      240     Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            Vendor Financing   CRISIL A2      150     Assigned
Sipani Properties Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      100     Assigned
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     24      Reaffirmed
Srishti Infrastructures Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      73      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Srishti Infrastructures Ltd             Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     450
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3'
Sudheer Aravind Constructions           Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      15      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sun Shine Food Products                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Supreme Music (India) Pvt Ltd           Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     45      Assigned
Supreme Music (India) Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Surya Exim Ltd                          BG                 CRISIL A3      70      Reaffirmed
Surya Exim Ltd                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      90      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Surya Exim Ltd                          LOC                CRISIL A3      1760    Assigned
Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd           Non-FBL^           CRISIL A1      500     Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based facilities
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      420     Reaffirmed
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
The Republic Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3      11.9
Rating Migrated from 'CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating'
Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A1+     50      Reaffirmed
Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd         LOC*               CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Capital goods
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     90      Reaffirmed
Varsha Fresh Meat Products Ltd          Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+     180     Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd                 Fund & NFBL        CRISIL BBB     498     Reaffirmed
A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       240     Reaffirmed
A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Akanksha Poultry Farm                   CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Akanksha Poultry Farm                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB      29      Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd          WC Fac             CRISIL BB      2275    Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Alin Cashews                            CC                 CRISIL B-      40
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amar Polyfils Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     28.8    Assigned
Amar Polyfils Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     90      Assigned
Anand Triplex Board Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      300     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Anand Triplex Board Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      54      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Anand Triplex Board Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL C       25
Upgraded from 'CRISIL D'
Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       10.6
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL D'
Ansari Estate Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Ansari Estate Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      270     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Apra Enterprises                        CC                 CRISIL B+      130     Reaffirmed
Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      140     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Aroma Realties Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     200
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aroma Realties Ltd                      TL                 Withdrawal     150
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arpit Projects Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      1490    Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Arun Polymers - Dindigul                CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Arun Polymers - Dindigul                LT Loan            CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Ashapura Infrastructure Company         CC                 CRISIL B       55
Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+'
Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     130
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     80
                                        Loan Fac
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Automark Industries India Ltd           BG                 Withdrawal     20
Issuer not cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Automark Industries India Ltd           CC                 Withdrawal     120
Issuer not cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Automark Technologies India Pvt Ltd     CC                 Withdrawal     48
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Automark Technologies India Pvt Ltd     LOC                Withdrawal     140
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd                Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB-    230     Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    210     Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
B R T Industries - Wardha               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
B R T Industries - Wardha               CC                 CRISIL B       32      Assigned
B R T Industries - Wardha               LT Loan            CRISIL B       38      Assigned
Baba Naga Overseas                      TL                 CRISIL B+      181     Reaffirmed
Bajrangbali Industries                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd               Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     8       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Balaji Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     14      Assigned
Balkrishna Fabrics                      CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Balkrishna Fabrics                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd               CC                 Withdrawal     52.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     21
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd               TL                 Withdrawal     26.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      32      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      14.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      9.2     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd     Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       1236
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL D'
Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB+     85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     15.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BB+     4.4     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Broadway Links Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     19      Assigned
Carton and Carton                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Centenary Arcades Pvt Ltd               Lease Rental       CRISIL D       255.5   Assigned
                                        Discounting Loan
Chinchwade and Associates               CC                 CRISIL B+      12.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Chinchwade and Associates               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      22      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Chinchwade and Associates               TL                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Chintha Printing and Publishing Co. Pvt Cash TL            CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Ltd
Coastal Energy Enterprises              CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Assigned
Coastal Energy Enterprises              Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      10      Assigned
DACC International Pvt Ltd              CC                 Withdrawal     30
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
DACC International Pvt Ltd              Inland/Import LOC  Withdrawal     150
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     10000   Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Dalas Biotech Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Dalas Biotech Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      39.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dalas Biotech Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB      16.8    Reaffirmed
Dalas Biotech Ltd                       WC TL              CRISIL BB      94.1    Assigned
Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     8.8     Reaffirmed
DBL Mahagaon Yavatmal Highways Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL BBB+    4217.9  Assigned
DBL Wardha Butibori Highways Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BBB+    3368.5  Assigned
DBL Yavatmal Wardha Highways Pvt Ltd    TL*                CRISIL BBB+    3082.5  Assigned
*sublimit of Rs.114.76 cr as BG for mobilisation advance
Deep Industries Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB     150
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A-'
Deep Industries Ltd                     Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB     100
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A-'
Deep Industries Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     156.6
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A-'
Deep Industries Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BBB     1203.4
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL A-'
Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     170     Reaffirmed
Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     65      Reaffirmed
Devki Nandan J. Gupta Metals LLP        LOC                Withdrawal     500
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Diana Tea Co Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     230     Reaffirmed
Diana Tea Co Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB     63      Reaffirmed
Dilip Buildcon Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL A+      18196   Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed 
Dilip Buildcon Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL A+      4323.1  Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed 
Dilip Buildcon Ltd                      NCD                CRISIL A+      6000
(Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating reaffirmed)
Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL A-      500     Reaffirmed
Elite Agro Specialities                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Elite Agro Specialities                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     8.7     Reaffirmed
Elite Foods Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Elite Foods Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Elite Foods Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BBB     15      Reaffirmed
Elite Green Pvt Ltd                     Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Elite Green Pvt Ltd                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Elite Green Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     5       Reaffirmed
Elite Natural Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Elite Natural Pvt Ltd                   Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Elite Natural Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     35      Reaffirmed
Elite Natural Pvt Ltd                   Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Elite Tasty Toast Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     9       Reaffirmed
Elite Tasty Toast Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     31.4    Reaffirmed
Elite Tasty Toast Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     9.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
E-village Resorts & Ayurvedha Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       170     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL A-      42.5    Reaffirmed
Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      42.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    80      Reaffirmed
Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    210     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Freedom Enterprises                     Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     77.5    Assigned
Freedom Enterprises                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     22.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Fresco Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       48.9    Assigned
Fresco Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       30      Assigned
G Ilangumaran                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
G Ilangumaran                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
G N Ship Breakers                       CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
G.S. Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      140     Assigned
Garware Polyester Ltd                   CC                 Withdrawal     269.7
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Garware Polyester Ltd                   Foreign Bill       Withdrawal     345.1
                                        Discounting
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Garware Polyester Ltd                   FB Fac             Withdrawal     898.4
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Garware Polyester Ltd                   LOC & BG           Withdrawal     3999.5
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Garware Polyester Ltd                   Packing Credit     Withdrawal     554.4
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Garware Polyester Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     256.2
                                        Loan Fac
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Garware Polyester Ltd                   TL                 Withdrawal     586.7
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd   Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     120     Assigned
                                        Fac
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Geofluid Processors Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd                   BG                 Withdrawal     40
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          Withdrawal     80
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     40
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Goa Shipyard Ltd                        Overdraft          CRISIL AAA     500     Reaffirmed
Gokul Mamra Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
Gokul Mamra Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      2       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Gopalan Enterprises                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     152.1
Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'
Gopalan Enterprises                     CC^                Withdrawal     1000
Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'; Rating Withdrawal  ^Including letter of
credit of Rs 20 crore and bank guarantee of Rs 10 crore
Gopalan Enterprises                     LT Loan            Withdrawal     597.5
Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'; Rating Withdrawal
Gopalan Enterprises                     Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     950.4   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'; Rating Withdrawal
Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd       Lease Rental       CRISIL BB+     938
                                        Discounting Loan
Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+
Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd       Lease Rental       Withdrawal     4508
                                        Discounting Loan
Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'; Rating Withdrawal
Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     929.2   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating: Migrated from 'CRISIL BBB+'; Rating Withdrawal
Gopi Fabrics (P) Ltd.                   CC                 CRISIL D       10
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gopi Fabrics (P) Ltd.                   LT Loan            CRISIL D       45
Issuer Not Cooperating
Goyum Screw Press                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL B'
Green India Irrigation Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       50      Assigned
Green India Irrigation Ltd              Rupee TL           CRISIL D       50      Assigned
Green Infra Renewable Energy Ltd        LOC@               CRISIL A+      2000    Reaffirmed
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; @ Interchangeable with short term loan
and capex letter of credit
Green Infra Renewable Energy Ltd        Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL A+      520     Reaffirmed
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Green Infra Renewable Energy Ltd        TL                 CRISIL A+      14480   Reaffirmed
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    1550
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-'
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+    200
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-'
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    150
                                        Credit
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-'
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB+    600
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-'
Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd              CC                 Withdrawal     70
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    Withdrawal     10
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd              TL                 Withdrawal     160
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Harshgeet Overseas                      CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Hindustan Industries                    Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     13.4    Assigned
Hindustan Industries                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Assigned
Home Grown Nursery And Farms            CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
In4 Velocity Systems Pvt Ltd            Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     61      Assigned
                                        Limits
In4 Velocity Systems Pvt Ltd            Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     39      Assigned
                                        Fac
Indian Securities Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     210     Reaffirmed
Indian Securities Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     32.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Indian Securities Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     65.5    Reaffirmed
Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Assigned
Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre   CC                 CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre   TL                 CRISIL B-      55      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jadhao Gears Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    105
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+'
Jadhao Gears Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    52
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+'
Jagdish Rice Mills                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     200
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB'
Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd          CC                 Withdrawal     120
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Jain Sons India - Agra                  CC                 CRISIL B+      48
Downgraded from CRISIL BB-
Jain Sons India - Agra                  Proposed BG        CRISIL B+      20
Downgraded from CRISIL BB-
Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Jawandamal Dhannamal                    LOC                Withdrawal     600
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jawandamal Dhannamal                    Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     50
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd       CC                 CRISIL AA      1750    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL AA      6250    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      17000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd       NCD                CRISIL AA      10000   Reaffirmed
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd       NCD                CRISIL AA      10000   Reaffirmed
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air            CC                 CRISIL AA-     1000    Withdrawal
Conditioning India Ltd
Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd            Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB+     2       Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed
Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     170     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed
Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB+     50.7    Assigned
Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed
K T Exports India Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
K. C. S. Developers                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
K. C. S. Developers                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     150     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
K. J. M. Rice Milling Industries        TL                 CRISIL B+      82.5    Assigned
K. J. M. Rice Milling Industries        CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
K. J. M. Rice Milling Industries        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
K. Ravindran                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     230     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
K. S. Alloys                            CC                 CRISIL B       30      Assigned
K. S. Alloys                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       53      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Kalinga Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Karamat Tanning Industries              CC                 CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
Karamat Tanning Industries              Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     105     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Karamat Tanning Industries              TL                 CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Karan Letex Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     15      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Karan Letex Ltd                         Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     30      Assigned
Karan Letex Ltd                         Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     100     Assigned
                                        Credit
Kathawala Realtors LLP                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1000    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
KB Board Mills LLP                      CC                 Withdrawal     50
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
KB Board Mills LLP                      Proposed TL        Withdrawal     7.8
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
KB Board Mills LLP                      TL                 Withdrawal     2.2
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Kccb Civil Constructions Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Khandesh College Education Society      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    64.1    Reaffirmed
Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     12.3    Assigned
KLK International                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      20
                                        Discounting
Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating
KLK International                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2
                                        Loan Fac
Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating
Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     110     Reaffirmed
Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB     180     Reaffirmed
Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB+     33      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kotec Automotive Services India Pvt Ltd Cash TL            CRISIL BB+     7       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kousic and Co                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      6       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Krishna Constructions Co.               Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      9.6
Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Constructions Co.               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      19
                                        Loan Fac
Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating
Kumar Agro Com                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kumar Agro Com                          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kumar Agro Com                          Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd               Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     153.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd               SME Credit         CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     4       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     2.5     Assigned
Lakshmi Ceramics                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Ceramics                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
Landscape Reality                       LT Loan            CRISIL B+      670     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Laxmi Industrial Bottling Plant         TL                 CRISIL B       44.6    Assigned
Laxmi Industrial Bottling Plant         CC                 CRISIL B       52      Assigned
LE Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB+     5       Assigned
LE Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Assigned
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd                   CC$                CRISIL A-      320
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' ; $Interchangeable one way to export packing credit and foreign bill
purchase up to Rs 5.0 crore
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL A-      110
                                        Credit
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+'
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      32.5
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+'
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A-      50
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+'
Loknete Sunderraoji Solanke Sahakari    LT Loan            CRISIL B+      300     Reaffirmed
Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai                 CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Maa Janki Toofan Agro Industries Pvt LtdWC Loan            CRISIL B-      6       Assigned
Maa Janki Toofan Agro Industries Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL B-      47.5    Assigned
Maa Janki Toofan Agro Industries Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B-      9       Assigned
Maa Janki Toofan Agro Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      37.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mahavir Rice Mills Assandh              CC                 CRISIL BB-     750     Reaffirmed
Mary Matha Modern Rice Mill             Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      2.5     Assigned
Mary Matha Modern Rice Mill             CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Medicef Pharma                          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    205
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+'
Medicef Pharma                          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    145
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+'
Medicef Pharma                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+'
Mishribai Agro Tech Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Mishribai Agro Tech Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Mithra Seeds                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       45.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mithra Seeds                            Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       44.5    Assigned
                                        Fac
MN Ramesh Engineers and Contractor      Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB      25      Assigned
                                        Fac
MN Ramesh Engineers and Contractor      Overdraft          CRISIL BB      35      Assigned
Mohan Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      650     Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Mohan Spintex India Ltd.                NCD                CRISIL BBB     350     Assigned
Mohan Spintex India Ltd.                CC                 CRISIL BBB     1190    Assigned
Mohan Spintex India Ltd.                Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB     376     Assigned
Mohan Spintex India Ltd.                TL                 CRISIL BBB     2027.2  Assigned
Mohan Spintex India Ltd.                Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     203.3   Assigned
MPG Hotels and Infrastructure Ventures  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1058.3  Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    7       Reaffirmed
Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    63      Reaffirmed
Multi Organics Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    80
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB'
Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB      320     Reaffirmed
Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Myrayash Hotels Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     900     Assigned
Myrayash Hotels Pvt Ltd                 Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     850     Assigned
N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL BBB+    5       Reaffirmed
N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    152.3   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Assigned
Nature Delight Dairy & Dairy Products   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     19      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Limits
Nature Delight Dairy & Dairy Products   CC                 CRISIL BB-     180     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Nature Delight Dairy & Dairy Products   LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     301     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Neo Metaliks Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB+    24      Assigned
Neo Metaliks Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    586.5   Assigned
New Pashchim Maharashtra Patra Depot    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     207.1   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
New Pashchim Maharashtra Patra Depot    CC                 CRISIL BB+     324.9   Assigned
New Pashchim Maharashtra Patra Depot    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     68      Assigned
NIF Pvt Ltd                             CC                 CRISIL A-      460
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+'
NIF Pvt Ltd                             Proposed TL        CRISIL A-      80
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+'
NIF Pvt Ltd                             Standby LOC        CRISIL A-      100
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+'
NIF Pvt Ltd                             TL                 CRISIL A-      960     Assigned
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+'
Nirav Silk Mills Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
Nirman Estate Developers Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
Nirman Estate Developers Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd                   BG                 Withdrawal     2.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     3.5
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd                   TL                 Withdrawal     150
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     65      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB     40
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd        CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB     10      Assigned
Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     10      Assigned
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Page Industries Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL AA      400     Reaffirmed
Page Industries Ltd                     CC                 Withdrawal     1300    Withdrawal
Page Industries Ltd                     LOC                Withdrawal     600     Assigned
Palani Cotton Fabrics                   CC                 CRISIL B+      63      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Palani Cotton Fabrics                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      37      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     2800
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd                Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     150     Assigned
                                        Fac
Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     207.5   Assigned
Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd                Drop Line          CRISIL BB-     42.5    Assigned
                                        Overdraft Fac
Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd           Packing Credit in  Withdrawal     120
                                        Foreign Currency
Issuer Not Cooperating
Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd           Proposed ST Bk     Withdrawal     3.8
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd           TL                 Withdrawal     26
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pathankot Vehicleades Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     205     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Pathankot Vehicleades Pvt Ltd           Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
                                        Fac
Pathankot Vehicleades Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Assigned
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd                 CC                 Withdrawal     200
Issuer Not Cooperating
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd                 LOC                Withdrawal     450
Issuer Not Cooperating
Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A3+     510     Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB+    230     Reaffirmed
Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd           Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    160     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Peteresa Realtors                       LT Loan            CRISIL D       85      Assigned
Peteresa Realtors                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       215     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Print Solutions Pvt Ltd                 Lease Rental       CRISIL B+      190     Assigned
                                        Discounting Loan
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
PTC India Financial Services Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CRISIL A+      10000   Reaffirmed
PTC India Financial Services Ltd        NCD                CRISIL A+      2150    Reaffirmed
PTC India Financial Services Ltd        CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     15000   Reaffirmed
Pumarth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       300     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      723     Reaffirmed
Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB      27      Reaffirmed
Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     75      Reaffirmed
Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      87.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB      12.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Ramelex Pvt Ltd                         LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Ramelex Pvt Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Ramelex Pvt Ltd                         Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Rathnavel Food Products Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Rathnavel Food Products Pvt Ltd         WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Reitz India Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A3+     325
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2'
Reitz India Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB     70
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+'
Reitz India Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     135
                                        Loan Fac
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+'
ReNew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL A-      950     Reaffirmed
RKB Global Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     325
Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+'
Rockwell Minerals and Metals Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Rohit Enterprises - Pune                CC                 CRISIL BB-     60
Issuer Not Cooperating
Royal Grains Pvt Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL B       15      Assigned
Royal Grains Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       80      Assigned
Royal Grains Pvt Ltd                    Proposed TL        CRISIL B       5       Assigned
S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers      BG                 CRISIL A4      100
Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating
S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers      LOC                CRISIL A4      50
Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating
S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers      CC                 CRISIL B       100
Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating
S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50
                                        Loan Fac
Withdrawal; Issuer Not Cooperating
Sabi Engineering Company                CC                 CRISIL B       40      Assigned
Sadhu Ram Satish Kumar                  CC                 Withdrawal     60
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sadhu Ram Sushil Kumar                  CC                 Withdrawal     75
Issuer Not Cooperating
Safa Trading Company                    CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Sagar Agro Inputs                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sagar Agro Inputs                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt Ltd  Fund & NFBL        CRISIL BBB     260
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL BBB     30
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Saiwin Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     72.1    Assigned
Saj Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       32      Assigned
Saj Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd           Cash TL            CRISIL D       40      Assigned
Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries Pvt  LOC                CRISIL A4+     51.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries Pvt  CC                 CRISIL BB+     98.5
Ltd
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB'
Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     120
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB'
Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     10
                                        Credit
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB'
Sanjay Industrial Steels (Bhopal) Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sanmaan Agro Industries                 CC                 CRISIL B       85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sanmaan Agro Industries                 Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sarvodya Hospital                       TL                 CRISIL B       190
Upgraded from 'CRISIL B-'
Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd BG                 Withdrawal     230
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd CC                 Withdrawal     170
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan            Withdrawal     10
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd           FB Fac*            CRISIL A       2100
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A-' * Fully interchangeable with non fund based facilities
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL A       54
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A-'
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       1112.8
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A-'
Selga Steel Industries Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Senapati Motors                         CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Assigned
Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd                   BG                 Withdrawal     5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL B+' ; Rating Withdrawal
Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd                   CC                 Withdrawal     40
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL B+' ; Rating Withdrawal
Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     35
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL B+' ; Rating Withdrawal
Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd                   TL                 Withdrawal     40
Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from 'CRISIL B+' ; Rating Withdrawal
Sharda Health Care Pvt Ltd              Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B-      12.7    Assigned
Sharda Health Care Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B-      23.7    Assigned
Sharda Health Care Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B-      73.6    Assigned
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    2050    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL            CRISIL BBB+    110     Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    150     Assigned
                                        Credit
Shree Concretes Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB      5       Assigned
Shree Concretes Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Concretes Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
Shree Prayosha Jewellers                CC                 CRISIL B       60      Assigned
Shri Gajanan Agro Industries            CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
Shri Gajanan Agro Industries            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sidharth Exporters                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     200
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB'
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    260     Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    150     Reaffirmed
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB+    150     Reaffirmed
Sipani Properties Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     365     Assigned
Sipani Properties Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     51      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sipani Properties Pvt Ltd               Lease Rental       CRISIL BB-     284     Assigned
                                        Discounting Loan
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     188.2   Reaffirmed
Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      600
Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+'
Sonam Clock Pvt Ltd                     CC*                CRISIL BB+     125     Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked; *interchangeable with letter of credit and buyer's credit to the
extent of Rs.7.5 crore
Sonam Clock Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     16.2    Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd             BG                 Withdrawal     3
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd             CC                 Withdrawal     37.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd             LOC                Withdrawal     10
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd             TL                 Withdrawal     16.3
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Sri Kanakamahalakshmi Agencies          CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Assigned
Sri Kanakamahalakshmi Agencies          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Kannan and Company                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Assigned
Sri Kannan and Company                  CC - Book Debt     CRISIL BB+     40      Assigned
Sri Karunamaye Beverages Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B-      20      Assigned
Sri Karunamaye Beverages Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sri SPM Weaving Mills                   CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sri SPM Weaving Mills                   LT Loan            CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Srishti Infrastructures Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd                   CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB+     50
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd                      Overdraft          CRISIL A4      56      Reaffirmed
SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd                      Auto loans         CRISIL B+      11.4    Reaffirmed
SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      92.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Starlite Spintech Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      9       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Starlite Spintech Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      1       Assigned
Starlite Spintech Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL B+      90      Assigned
                                        Credit
Steel Sun                               Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     125     Assigned
Assigned; Suspension Revoked
Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     113
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     40
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     175.7
                                        Loan Fac
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Sudheer Aravind Constructions           TL                 CRISIL B+      85      Assigned
Sun Ark Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL D       30
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sun Ark Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd    LOC                CRISIL D       90
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sun Shine Food Products                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sun Shine Food Products                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     37      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sun Shine Food Products                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     135.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd           CC                 CRISIL A-      4070.7  Reaffirmed
Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      1198.6  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd           TL                 CRISIL A-      327     Reaffirmed
Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd           LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     3481    Reaffirmed
Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd           Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A2+     644     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed
Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A-      200     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd              BG                 Withdrawal     1.5
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd              CC                 Withdrawal     130
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     49.6
                                        Loan Fac
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd              TL                 Withdrawal     11.2
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       35      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sunwatt International Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       5       Assigned
Superior Food Grains (P) Ltd.           CC                 CRISIL D       400     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Superior Food Grains (P) Ltd.           LOC                CRISIL D       20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Superior Food Grains (P) Ltd.           TL                 CRISIL D       550     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Supreme Music (India) Pvt Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Supreme Music (India) Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Surya Exim Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    764     Reaffirmed
Surya Exim Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    86      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac*#$%
* Buyers Credit of Rs.30 crore as a sub limit of Letter of Credit facility 
# Buyers Credit facility of Rs.50 crore as a sub limit of Letter of Credit facility 
$ Buyers Credit facility of Rs.24 crore as a sub limit of Letter of Credit facility 
% Buyers Credit facility of Rs.20 crore as a sub-limit of Letter of Credit facility 

Suvidha Projects                        TL                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Swami Vivekanand Shikshakanchi Sahakari CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Patsanstha Maryadit
Swastik Wire Product                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     49      Assigned
Swastik Wire Product                    Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB     51      Assigned
                                        Fac
Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     415
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB'
Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     40
                                        Purchase
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB'
Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     95.2
                                        Loan Fac
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB'
Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     14.8
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB'
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  BG                 Withdrawal     30
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  CC                 Withdrawal     270
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  Export Packing     Withdrawal     1200
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  Foreign Bill       Withdrawal     250
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  LOC                Withdrawal     250
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  Proposed Export    Withdrawal     300
                                        Packing Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     160
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  Standby Line of    Withdrawal     290
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  TL                 Withdrawal     200
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd           Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL A       1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      58.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      1.1     Reaffirmed
Tara Educational Trust                  Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     60
Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4'
Tara Educational Trust                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+'
The Republic Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    122.5
Rating Migrated from 'CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating'
The Republic Pvt Ltd                    Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    80
                                        Fac
Rating Migrated from 'CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating'
The Republic Pvt Ltd                    Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB-    34.5
Rating Migrated from 'CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating'
Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd         ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     300     Reaffirmed
Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     530     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Trident Creation Pvt Ltd                Drop Line          CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Trident Creation Pvt Ltd                Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB+     230     Assigned
                                        Fac*
* Bank Guarantee facility of Rs.0.50 crore as a sub limit of secured overdraft facility
V Celluloids                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     35      Reaffirmed
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB     595     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd                 WC TL              CRISIL BBB     130     Assigned
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB     104.9   Assigned
Vardhman Ispat Udyog                    CC                 Withdrawal     150
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Varni Gems                              Packing Credit     CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Varni Gems                              Post Shipment      CRISIL BB      105     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Varni Gems                              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Varsha Fresh Meat Products Ltd          Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
Varun Exports Global LLP                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Vasudev Alucan Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Vasudev Alucan Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       35      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vasundhara Power And Infrastructure Pvt CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Vasundhara Power And Infrastructure Pvt Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Venus Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    500     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Vikas Steel Inc.                        CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Assigned
Vikas Steel Inc.                        Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     290     Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Vinayak Enterprises (New Delhi)         CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
VOS Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd        Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
                                        Fac
Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB     210     Reaffirmed
Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     1.1     Reaffirmed
Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     30.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

