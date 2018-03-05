CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 5

Mar 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A and J Microns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.4 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Forward Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Aether Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Aether Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Aether Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed under LOC Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Non-FB CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Limit Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Discounting Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals International Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 180 - Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Mgrated from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baba Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 70 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bhalla International Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Deepak Rugs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Deepak Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Expo Gas Containers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 11.9 Assigned Loan Fac Expo Gas Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Expo Gas Containers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 730 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1420 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Goodwill Advance Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed H Dipak and Co. Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 4450.5 Reaffirmed Limit H Dipak and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 1299.5 Reaffirmed H Dipak and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.5 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) H. Riddhesh and Co. Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45 Withdrawal Discounting Bill Purchase (Issuer Not Cooperating) H. Riddhesh and Co. Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 45 Withdrawal Foreign Currency (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 380 Reaffirmed J. Kirit and Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Jeet Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Withdrawal Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jeet Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jyoti Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3 Jyoti Apparels Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3 Jyoti Apparels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 K D Kothari and Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit K D Kothari and Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Kallam Agro Products And Oils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kallam Agro Products And Oils Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded Credit & Export from CRISIL Bills Negotiation/ A3+ Foreign Bill discounting Kawarlal & Co Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Labdhi International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Labdhi International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 175 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lamina International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Credit Lamina International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14000 - Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 85000 - Services Ltd Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Menzies Aviation Bobba (Bangalore) Pvt BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 377 Upgraded from CRISIL D MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Nature Bio-Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 580 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Plastiblends India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 46 Reaffirmed Plastiblends India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 770 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1712.8 CRISIL A3+ Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 370 CRISIL A3+ Shanmukha Industries BG CRISIL A4 4.2 Assigned Shantilal C. Mehta LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 16200 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 22690 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Zuberi Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4 400 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Zuberi Engineering Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme FAAA - - Services Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A and J Microns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) A and J Microns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 118.6 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Positive Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Outlook revised from Positive Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Positive Aether Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Aether Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Aether Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Aether Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 640 Reaffirmed Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 53.8 Reaffirmed Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Credit Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Alliance Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.2 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Alliance Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL D 457.3 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Alliance Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 194.7 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Alliance Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL D 150.8 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Aphrodite Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 400 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Apollo Hospitals International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 920 - Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Mgrated from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Mgrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 68.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baba Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 30 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 970 Reaffirmed Bhalla International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 58.2 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15.3 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 16.5 Withdrawal Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Expo Gas Containers Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 143.1 Assigned Overdraft Fac Expo Gas Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 350 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 45.5 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 19.5 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G R R Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) G R R Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 - Limits (Issuer Not Cooperating) Goodwill Advance Construction Company Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 70 Reassigned Pvt Ltd Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hari Oil & General Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Hari Oil & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Limits Suspension Revoked Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Suspension Revoked Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Jupiter Buildtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 90 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) K D Kothari and Co Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Gold Card from CRISIL BB K D Kothari and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Kallam Agro Products And Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kallam Agro Products And Oils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kalpaka Transport Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 90 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 22 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 32 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kawarlal & Co CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Migrated from CRISIL BB Kirloskar Integrated Technologies Pvt WC Demand Loan* CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd and Withdrawal *Interchangeable with cash credit Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Labdhi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lovely Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 18520 - Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 120350 - Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 53560 - Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5921 - Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 7388 - Services Ltd Programme Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 725.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 146 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nature Bio-Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 1020 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 19.9 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paramashiva Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Paramashiva Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Paramashiva Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Paramashiva Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Plastiblends India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with export packing credit, buyer's credit, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, and export bill discounting. Plastiblends India Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit, buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, pre-shipment credit and post-shipment credit upto Rs.20 crore and bank guarantee upto Rs.10 crore. Plastiblends India Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with cash credit, export bill discounting, buyer's credit, post-shipment in foreign currency, and working capital demand loan. Plastiblends India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed Limits Pontika Aerotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Pontika Aerotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Migrated from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Migrated from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rahu Health and Medical Tourism Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 CRISIL BBB Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 200 CRISIL BBB Overdraft Fac Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.2 CRISIL BBB Loan Fac Refratherm International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 109.6 Reaffirmed Refratherm International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140.4 Reaffirmed RG Royal Hotel & Convention TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Rishita Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rutu Enterprises CC Withdrawal 10 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rutu Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 190 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) S. M. T. Hi-Teck Polymer CC CRISIL D 67.5 Assigned Shanmukha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.8 Assigned Loan Fac Shanmukha Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Shanmukha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Shantilal C. Mehta CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Shantilal C. Mehta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shantilal C. Mehta WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2100 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Shri Dutt Polytextiles CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Shri Krishna Jute Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 63590 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL AA+ 194740 Reaffirmed @Long term bank facilities of Rs 1243 crore transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company Limited to Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited upon amalgamation of the former with latter. Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 59710 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 30000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1317 Reaffirmed # #Transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company Limited to Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited upon amalgamation of the former with latter. Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 252800 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Srinivas Papers CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Vora Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Vora Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vora Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Zuberi Engineering Company CC CRISIL B+ 80 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)