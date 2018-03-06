CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 6

Mar 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amar Trades Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amar Trades Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 56 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Avenue Supermarts Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Textiles and Metal Loan CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Jewellers Pvt Ltd Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 332.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Daawat Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 880 Reaffirmed Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 3310 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Entertainment Network (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 200 Assigned Entertainment Network (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Ganesan Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Kamal Encon Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Kerala Transport Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 640 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 540 Reaffirmed Modern Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Narain and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Raj Foods International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Negotiation Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar DinajpurBG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Real Constructions Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 27 Reaffirmed RVN Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed RVN Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed S. K. B Builders India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 372.8 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 59 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Ram Comtrade Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sitara Conductors and Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating South Calcutta Diesels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SR Associates Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Suhas P. Bhave - Nagpur BG CRISIL A4 10.5 Assigned Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Rs.50 Crore CP CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Programme Tej Hi-Tech Composite WC Limit^CRISIL A4 69 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating. ^ Comprising of packing credit, post-shipment credit, and foreign bill of purchase Tej Hi-Tech Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3138 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3+ 47.5 Assigned Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Amar Trades Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amar Trades Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amar Trades Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Amrit Udyog - Bikaner CC - 95 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Anant Educational Trust Overdraft - 7.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Anant Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk - 5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Anant Educational Trust TL - 77.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Apex Builders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Apex Builders TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdCC - 80 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdCC - 210 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdLOC - 1060 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.2 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd CC CRISIL B 217 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 278.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 4820 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA 1180 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4160 Reaffirmed Bhagirath Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Bhagirath Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Bhagwandas Metals Ltd CC - 30 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Proposed ST Bk - 55 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Buds Tea Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Buds Tea Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Buds Tea Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 87.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Central Bank of India Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL A 1391 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Central Bank of India Upper Tier-II CRISIL A 6000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Central Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL A+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Central Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL A+ 16000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1700 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 113.4 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 686.6 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Textiles and CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Chandana Brothers Textiles and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Jewellers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Commercial Motor Sales Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 48 Assigned Commercial Motor Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 102 Assigned Limits Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 495 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd TL CRISIL A- 950 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 3250 Assigned Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 920 Assigned Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A+ 974.7 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL Borrowings A Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 3903.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LT Unsecured Loan CRISIL A+ 173.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd BG - 25 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd CC - 25 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac - 35 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Entertainment Network (India) Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Entertainment Network (India) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 50 Loan Fac Entertainment Network (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd CC - 43 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd TL - 40.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Fabjewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned Loan Fac Ganesan Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ganesan Builders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Genus Paper & Boards Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 312 Reaffirmed Genus Paper & Boards Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 208 Reaffirmed Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2700 Assigned Loan Fac Kamal Encon Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Kerala Transport Company CC CRISIL B+ 390 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3550 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 900 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 1450 Reaffirmed Lovely International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Lovely International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lovely International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 280 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lovely International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating LT Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 277.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LT Foods Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd TL CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 9527.5 Reaffirmed Mangalam Edu Gate TL CRISIL BB 800 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- :Issuer Not Cooperating Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- :Issuer Not Cooperating Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- :Issuer Not Cooperating Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 69.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Meghraj Foods CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned MOC Dies and Moulds BG - 5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating MOC Dies and Moulds CC - 70 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating MOC Dies and Moulds LOC - 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating MOC Dies and Moulds Proposed LT Bk - 8 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating MOC Dies and Moulds TL - 97 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 395 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.8 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Modern Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mosaram Shivramdas CC - 60 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Narain and Company CC CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd CC - 80 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd LOC - 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Navdurga Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Lifesciences CC - 60 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk - 5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Lifesciences TL - 60 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Om Rice And Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Prashant M. Naik CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Prashant M. Naik Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Raj Foods International CC* CRISIL BB 40 Assigned *Cash credit is fully convertible with Foreign bill Negotiation Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar DinajpurCC CRISIL C 23 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar DinajpurProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar DinajpurTL CRISIL C 22.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 610 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ramvijay Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Real Constructions CC CRISIL BB 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S. K. B Builders India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed S. K. B Builders India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed S. K. B Builders India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.R. Overseas CC - 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating S.R. Overseas Export Packing - 110 Withdrawal Credit Issuer Not Cooperating S.R. Overseas TL - 30 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG - 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC - 130 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft - 10.8 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - 141.2 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 48 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sarawgi Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sarawgi Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SB Lifespaces Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 71.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 13.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B- 203.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 342.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 126 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Ram Comtrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sitara Conductors and Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sitara Conductors and Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Somani Fabrics Packing Credit - 60 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Somani Fabrics Standby Line of - 12 Withdrawal Credit Issuer Not Cooperating South Calcutta Diesels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SR Associates Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt BG - 10 Withdrawal Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt CC - 200 Withdrawal Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt LOC - 10 Withdrawal Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt Proposed CC Limit - 30 Withdrawal Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt Proposed LT Bk - 25 Withdrawal Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt Standby Line of - 15 Withdrawal Ltd Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Suhas P. Bhave - Nagpur Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Suhas P. Bhave - Nagpur CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sunton Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sunton Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sunton Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Supreme Sales CC CRISIL BB 96 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 410 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 1600 Reaffirmed * fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL^ CRISIL AA- 1640 - ^ fully interchangeable with fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL% CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed % includes sub-limit of Rs.10 crore for fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed # includes sub-limit of Rs.5 crore for fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL$ CRISIL AA- 1600 Reaffirmed $ includes sub-limit of Rs.85 crore for fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL AA- 2600 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Rs.30 Crore NCD CRISIL AA- Withdrawal Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 927.4 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL A- Tirupati Corrugators BG - 14 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Tirupati Corrugators CC - 77.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Tirupati Corrugators Proposed LT Bk - 57.4 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Tirupati Corrugators TL - 1.8 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Tranter India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Credit Tranter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA(SO) 207 Reaffirmed U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 350 Assigned U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 67.5 Assigned Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd BG - 57.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd CC - 200 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC - 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 2.4 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL - 25 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd TL - 745 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Wood Heaven Educational Society Overdraft - 40 - Issuer Not Cooperating Wood Heaven Educational Society Proposed LT Bk - 41.8 - Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Wood Heaven Educational Society TL - 18.2 - Issuer Not Cooperating Yamuna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Yamuna Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Yamuna Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)