March 6, 2018 / 10:15 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 6

Reuters Staff

35 Min Read

   Mar 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING       AMOUNT    MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amar Trades Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A4      6       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amar Trades Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd          Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      56      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Avenue Supermarts Ltd                   CP                 CRISIL A1+     700     Reaffirmed
Chandana Brothers Textiles and          Metal Loan         CRISIL A3+     50      Assigned
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A3      332.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Daawat Foods Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
Daawat Foods Ltd                        Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A2+     30      Reaffirmed
Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3      70      Assigned
Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd     LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      880     Reaffirmed
Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd     Packing Credit in  CRISIL A1      3310    Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     200     Assigned
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       CP                 CRISIL A1+     4000
Ganesan Builders Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd                Non-FBL            CRISIL A3+     380     Reaffirmed
John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd      CP                 CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Kamal Encon Industries Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A2+     200     Assigned
Kerala Transport Company                BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd         CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
LT Foods Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL A2+     80      Reaffirmed
LT Foods Ltd                            LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     640     Reaffirmed
Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     540     Reaffirmed
Modern Solar Pvt Ltd                    Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narain and Company                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd   Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      6       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj Foods International                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     170     Assigned
                                        Negotiation
Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar DinajpurBG                 CRISIL A4      1.8     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      37.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Real Constructions                      Inland Guarantees  CRISIL A4+     27      Reaffirmed
RVN Infra Pvt Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4      210     Reaffirmed
RVN Infra Pvt Ltd                       Overdraft          CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
S. K. B Builders India Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     372.8   Reaffirmed
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      59      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      300     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Ram Comtrade Pvt Ltd               Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sitara Conductors and Cables Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
South Calcutta Diesels Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SR Associates Infrastructure Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     140     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suhas P. Bhave - Nagpur                 BG                 CRISIL A4      10.5    Assigned
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         Rs.50 Crore CP     CRISIL A1+             Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Tej Hi-Tech                             Composite WC Limit^CRISIL A4      69      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating.
^ Comprising of packing credit, post-shipment credit, and foreign bill of purchase
Tej Hi-Tech                             Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A1      3138    Reaffirmed
Tranter India Pvt Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+(SO) 300     Reaffirmed
U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd              Vendor Financing   CRISIL A3+     47.5    Assigned
Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     440     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amar Trades Ltd                         Bill Discounting   CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed

Issuer Not Cooperating
Amar Trades Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amar Trades Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      19      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amrit Udyog - Bikaner                   CC                 -              95      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anant Educational Trust                 Overdraft          -              7.5     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anant Educational Trust                 Proposed LT Bk     -              5       Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anant Educational Trust                 TL                 -              77.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apex Builders                           CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apex Builders                           TL                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdCC                 -              80      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdCC                 -              210     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdLOC                -              1060    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdLT Loan            CRISIL BB+     12.2    Assigned
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       217     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd          Cash TL            CRISIL B       278.2   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Avenue Supermarts Ltd                   Proposed TL        CRISIL AA      4820    Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd                   Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL AA      1500    Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd                   WC Fac             CRISIL AA      1180    Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd                   NCD                CRISIL AA      4160    Reaffirmed
Bhagirath Dairy Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
Bhagirath Dairy Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      130     Assigned
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd                   CC                 -              30      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd                   Proposed ST Bk     -              55      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Buds Tea Industries Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Buds Tea Industries Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Buds Tea Industries Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL D       87.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Central Bank of India                   Perpetual Tier-I   CRISIL A       1391    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II) 
Central Bank of India                   Upper Tier-II      CRISIL A       6000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Central Bank of India                   Tier II Bonds      CRISIL A+      20000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Central Bank of India                   Lower Tier-II      CRISIL A+      16000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BBB     1700    Reaffirmed
Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB     113.4   Reaffirmed
Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     686.6   Reaffirmed
Chandana Brothers Textiles and          CC                 CRISIL BBB     650     Reaffirmed
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Chandana Brothers Textiles and          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     60      Assigned
Jewellers Pvt Ltd                       Loan Fac
Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    7.5     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Commercial Motor Sales Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL B       48      Assigned
Commercial Motor Sales Pvt Ltd          Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       102     Assigned
                                        Limits
Daawat Foods Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      495     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Daawat Foods Ltd                        Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
Daawat Foods Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL A-      950     Reaffirmed
Daawat Foods Ltd                        WC Fac             CRISIL A-      3250    Assigned
Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    920     Assigned
Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Assigned
Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd     External           CRISIL A+      974.7   Upgraded from
                                        Commercial                                CRISIL
                                        Borrowings                                A
Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd     Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+      3903.2  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  A
Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd     LT Unsecured Loan  CRISIL A+      173.1   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  A
Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      1500    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  A
Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd    BG                 -              25      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd    CC                 -              25      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd    Proposed WC Fac    -              35      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       BG                 CRISIL AA+     150     Reaffirmed
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL AA+     100     Reaffirmed
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     50
                                        Loan Fac
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd       NCD                CRISIL AA+     500
Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd          CC                 -              43      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd          TL                 -              40.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fabjewels Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB     400     Reaffirmed
Fabjewels Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     400     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ganesan Builders Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     170     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ganesan Builders Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     312     Reaffirmed
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB     208     Reaffirmed
Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       110     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       140     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     2700    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kamal Encon Industries Ltd              CC                 CRISIL A-      50      Assigned
Kerala Transport Company                CC                 CRISIL B+      390     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL AA      3550    Reaffirmed
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA      900     Reaffirmed
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd         Proposed TL        CRISIL AA      1450    Reaffirmed
Lovely International Pvt Ltd            Bill Purchase      CRISIL D       75      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lovely International Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       400     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lovely International Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL D       280     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lovely International Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
LT Foods Ltd                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      277.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
LT Foods Ltd                            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL A-      550     Reaffirmed
LT Foods Ltd                            TL                 CRISIL A-      800     Reaffirmed
LT Foods Ltd                            WC Fac             CRISIL A-      9527.5  Reaffirmed
Mangalam Edu Gate                       TL                 CRISIL BB      800     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL D       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
:Issuer Not Cooperating
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL D       85      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
:Issuer Not Cooperating
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
:Issuer Not Cooperating
Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       66      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B       69.7    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Meghraj Foods                           CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
MOC Dies and Moulds                     BG                 -              5       Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
MOC Dies and Moulds                     CC                 -              70      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
MOC Dies and Moulds                     LOC                -              20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
MOC Dies and Moulds                     Proposed LT Bk     -              8       Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
MOC Dies and Moulds                     TL                 -              97      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      395     Reaffirmed
Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      0.8     Reaffirmed
Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      24.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Modern Solar Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Modern Solar Pvt Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mosaram Shivramdas                      CC                 -              60      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narain and Company                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     500     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd                CC                 -              80      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd                LOC                -              50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Navdurga Agro Industries                CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Navkar Lifesciences                     CC                 -              60      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Navkar Lifesciences                     Proposed LT Bk     -              5       Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Navkar Lifesciences                     TL                 -              60      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Om Rice And Agro Industries             CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Prashant M. Naik                        CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
Prashant M. Naik                        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd            Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj Foods International                 CC*                CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
*Cash credit is fully convertible with Foreign bill Negotiation
Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar DinajpurCC                 CRISIL C       23      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar DinajpurProposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       3.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar DinajpurTL                 CRISIL C       22.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB-     155     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      610     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramvijay Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Real Constructions                      CC                 CRISIL BB      25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
S. K. B Builders India Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
S. K. B Builders India Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     45      Reaffirmed
S. K. B Builders India Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     32.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S.R. Overseas                           CC                 -              50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.R. Overseas                           Export Packing     -              110     Withdrawal
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.R. Overseas                           TL                 -              30      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd               BG                 -              20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd               CC                 -              130     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          -              10.8    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd               Proposed TL        -              141.2   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd               Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      48      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sarawgi Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sarawgi Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL BB-     300     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SB Lifespaces Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B+      300     Reaffirmed
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B-      1250    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd           Funded Interest TL CRISIL B-      71.3    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      13.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B-      203.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd           WC TL              CRISIL B-      342.4   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       1.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL D       126     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Ram Comtrade Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sitara Conductors and Cables Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sitara Conductors and Cables Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       56      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       19      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Somani Fabrics                          Packing Credit     -              60      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Somani Fabrics                          Standby Line of    -              12      Withdrawal
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
South Calcutta Diesels Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      18      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SR Associates Infrastructure Pvt Ltd    CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt  BG                 -              10      Withdrawal
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt  CC                 -              200     Withdrawal
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt  LOC                -              10      Withdrawal
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt  Proposed CC Limit  -              30      Withdrawal
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     -              25      Withdrawal
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt  Standby Line of    -              15      Withdrawal
Ltd                                     Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suhas P. Bhave - Nagpur                 Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      4.5     Assigned
Suhas P. Bhave - Nagpur                 CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
Sunton Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunton Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       9.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunton Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       60.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Supreme Sales                           CC                 CRISIL BB      96      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         FB Fac             CRISIL AA-     410     Reaffirmed
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         FB Fac*            CRISIL AA-     1600    Reaffirmed
* fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         Non-FBL^           CRISIL AA-     1640    -
^ fully interchangeable with fund-based facilities
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         Non-FBL%           CRISIL AA-     500     Reaffirmed
% includes sub-limit of Rs.10 crore for fund-based facilities
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         Non-FBL#           CRISIL AA-     600     Reaffirmed
# includes sub-limit of Rs.5 crore for fund-based facilities   
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         Non-FBL$           CRISIL AA-     1600    Reaffirmed
$ includes sub-limit of Rs.85 crore for fund-based facilities
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         Non-FBL            CRISIL AA-     2600    Reaffirmed
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     850     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd         Rs.30 Crore NCD    CRISIL AA-             Withdrawal
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd                CC                 CRISIL A       1750    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  A-
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd                Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL A       927.4   Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL
                                                                                  A-
Tirupati Corrugators                    BG                 -              14      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tirupati Corrugators                    CC                 -              77.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tirupati Corrugators                    Proposed LT Bk     -              57.4    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tirupati Corrugators                    TL                 -              1.8     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tranter India Pvt Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL AA(SO)  200     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Tranter India Pvt Ltd                   WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AA(SO)  207     Reaffirmed
U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd              CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB     350     Assigned
U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     100     Assigned
U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     67.5    Assigned
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd  BG                 -              57.5    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd  CC                 -              200     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd  Inland/Import LOC  -              50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     -              2.4     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd  Rupee TL           -              25      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd  TL                 -              745     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Wood Heaven Educational Society         Overdraft          -              40      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Wood Heaven Educational Society         Proposed LT Bk     -              41.8    -
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Wood Heaven Educational Society         TL                 -              18.2    -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Yamuna Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Yamuna Industries Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Yamuna Industries Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     33      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
