CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 7

Mar 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alshiza Foods Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Balaji Leather Creation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Projects Consultancy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 720 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dreamax Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 34 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Fermenta Biotech Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' Fermenta Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' Fermenta Biotech Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency@ Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'; @Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Green Valley Beverages India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Hi-Tech Carbon and Catalyst BG CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Jadwet Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated National Housing Bank Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Housing Bank CP CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 6000 Crore) Om Kay Infracon BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Omni Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.7 Reaffirmed Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed $ 100% Interchangeable to Letter of Credit Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 91.1 Reaffirmed under LOC Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed % 100% Interchangeable to Bank Guarantee Sai Babuji Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 61 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 175.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sumeru Microwave Communications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 21.5 Assigned Sumeru Microwave Communications Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Thejo Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit Thejo Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 23.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thejo Engineering Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Assigned U.P Asbestos Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 25.8 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4900 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Forward Universal Cables Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A1 800 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2 62.5 Reaffirmed V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 187.5 VARKS Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 510 Reaffirmed Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications') Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Housing Bank FD Programme FAAA 10000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adharshila Samazik Evam Sanskritik Proposed FB Bk Withdrawal 10 Vikas Sansthan Limits Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA Withdrawal Rating Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed AJB Leathers CC Withdrawal 44 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal AJB Leathers LT Loan Withdrawal 12.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal AJB Leathers Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 43.5 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Alert India Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 20 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Alert India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit Withdrawal 40 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Alert India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk Withdrawal 100 Limits Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Alert India Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 40 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Alshiza Foods CC CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Alshiza Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 17.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC Withdrawal 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 2.5 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating B. G. Chitale CC CRISIL A- 450 Assigned B. G. Chitale TL CRISIL A- 56 Assigned Balaji Leather Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Balaji Leather Creation TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CC** CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed **interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 15 crore Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 345 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd SEFASU Loan@ CRISIL AA 737 Reaffirmed @Scheme for Extending Financial Assistance to Sugar Undertaking (SEFASU) Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 12030 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 20 crore and forward cover facility of Rs 4 crore Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 2720 Reaffirmed #interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 25 crore Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed ^interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 50 crore Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 35 Issuer Not Cooperating Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 7.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 5.7 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 39.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Boss Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Boss Computers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Chaitanya Projects Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Chaitanya Projects Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 123 Assigned Chaitanya Projects Consultancy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Delhi Heart Institute and CC Withdrawal 3 Multispeciality Hospital Issuer Not Cooperating Delhi Heart Institute and Cash TL Withdrawal 177 Multispeciality Hospital Issuer Not Cooperating Dev Bhoomi Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Dev Bhoomi Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 480 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated DIL Ltd LT Loan Withdrawal 445 Issuer Not Cooperating; Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'; Rating Withdrawal* DIL Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 5 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'; Rating Withdrawal* Distribution Systems and Control Pvt LtdBG Withdrawal 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Distribution Systems and Control Pvt LtdCC Withdrawal 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Dreamax Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Durg Education and Charitable Society Overdraft CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Durg Education and Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 68.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Durg Education and Charitable Society TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Fermenta Biotech Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'; #Interchangeable with buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 15 crore Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' Fermenta Biotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'; *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit G S M Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated G S M Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated G S M Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Gayatri Microns Ltd CC Withdrawal 49.2 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Gayatri Microns Ltd TL Withdrawal 60.8 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Green Valley Beverages India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 78 Assigned Green Valley Beverages India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hanuman Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Hanuman Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 10 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Hi-Tech Carbon and Catalyst CC CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jadwet Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jadwet Trading Company Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 42.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jayshree Enterprises CC Withdrawal 30 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Jayshree Enterprises LOC Withdrawal 40 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi BG CRISIL D 1.8 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi CC CRISIL D 43.8 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC Loan CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC TL CRISIL D 3.9 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Karmic Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25 Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating Karmic Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 187.5 Assigned Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating Kausalya Agencies Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 149 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 58.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 84.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated KVR Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 96 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 47.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 61.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Lincoln Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Maruti Barrier Films CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Maruti Barrier Films LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Assigned Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 45 Issuer Not Cooperating Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer Withdrawal 30 Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 75 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating N P P Printing-N-Packaging CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Housing Bank NCDs CRISIL AAA 97750 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Deposits Under CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Housing Fund and Under Urban Housing Fund* *Rs 6000 crore under Rural Housing Fund and Rs 3000 crore under Urban Housing Fund National Housing Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 46401.33Reaffirmed National Housing Bank LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed Programme Oasis EPC Solutions Ltd BG Withdrawal 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Oasis EPC Solutions Ltd CC Withdrawal 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Om Kay Infracon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Om Kay Infracon Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Assigned Om Kay Infracon Proposed BG CRISIL B 20 Assigned Om Kay Infracon CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omni Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10.3 Assigned Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Limits Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Prerna Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 10 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Punj Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Punj Autos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated R.S. Foods CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R.S. Foods TL CRISIL B 165 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajvir and Company BG Withdrawal 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Rajvir and Company CC Withdrawal 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Ramana Safety and Systems (India) Pvt BG Withdrawal 120 Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal* Ramana Safety and Systems (India) Pvt CC Withdrawal 40 Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal* RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 20 Issuer Not Cooperating RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd LT Loan Withdrawal 35 Issuer Not Cooperating RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 2.5 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating S. M. Buildcon TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Saachi Processors Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Saachi Processors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL Withdrawal 37.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Credit* * Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 260 Reaffirmed Discounting# # Interchangeable with Foreign EPC Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 18.9 Reaffirmed Sai Babuji Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sai Babuji Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Scintillating Jewellery Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 258 Credit Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Scintillating Jewellery Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 342 Credit Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Scintillating Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Loan Fac Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shiva Transport Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shivchand Rai Krishn Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 55.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills CC CRISIL D 194.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 61.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 138.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills WC TL CRISIL D 215.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shrusti Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India Loan Against CRISIL BB 656.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Property Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India LT Loan CRISIL BB 541.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 102.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sindh Garment CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB-' Sindh Garment LT Loan CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB-' SMS Labs Services Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 7.5 Issuer Not Cooperating SMS Labs Services Pvt Ltd Cash TL Withdrawal 62.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Soham Coal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12.1 Assigned Soham Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Soham Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.9 Assigned Loan Fac Sonalac Paints & Coatings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sonalac Paints & Coatings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills TL CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sri Eswar Agency CC Withdrawal 40 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sri Eswar Agency LOC Withdrawal 60 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sri Loganayaki Timbers CC Withdrawal 6 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sri Loganayaki Timbers LOC Withdrawal 60 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Sri Vedhaa Creations Pvt Ltd LT Loan Withdrawal 75 Issuer Not Cooperating Sumeru Microwave Communications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned Sumeru Microwave Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sunbeam Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Supreme Parradise CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Supreme Parradise LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Surya Herbal Ltd CC Withdrawal 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Surya Herbal Ltd TL Withdrawal 50 Issuer Not Cooperating T4 Tapes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating T4 Tapes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Thejo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 457.5 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 38 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 50.8 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed Three Seasons Exim Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned Trans Himalayan Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Trans Himalayan Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated U.P Asbestos Ltd. Buyer`s Credit CRISIL C 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B U.P Asbestos Ltd. CC CRISIL C 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B U.P Asbestos Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 244.2 Loan Fac Downgraded from CRISIL B U.P Asbestos Ltd. TL CRISIL C 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B UMA Kraftpaper Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 17.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal UMA Kraftpaper Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 82.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal United Corporation CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated United Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Universal Cables Ltd CC CRISIL A 2100 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 870 Reaffirmed Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 2 Issuer Not Cooperating Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 210 Issuer Not Cooperating Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Government Bill Withdrawal 100 Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC Withdrawal 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Withdrawal 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit Withdrawal 48 Issuer Not Cooperating V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned VARKS Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed VARKS Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed VARKS Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed VARKS Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Vishwaraj Developers TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 