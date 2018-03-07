FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 7

Reuters Staff

39 Min Read

    Mar 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alshiza Foods                           Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A4      8       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Balaji Leather Creation                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      23      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd               CP                 CRISIL A1+     1200    Reaffirmed
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd               CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     12000   Reaffirmed
Chaitanya Projects Consultancy Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4+     24      Assigned
Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     280     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     720     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     21.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dreamax Infra Developers Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      34      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd.           LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     105     Assigned
Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     170     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative
Implications'
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative
Implications'
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3+     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency@
Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative
Implications'; @Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit
Green Valley Beverages India Pvt Ltd    Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     17.5    Assigned
Hi-Tech Carbon and Catalyst             BG                 CRISIL A4      13      Assigned
Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     100
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jadwet Trading Company                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     23      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kinjal Construction Co.                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     180     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals    BG                 CRISIL A4      250     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals    LOC                CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
National Housing Bank                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
National Housing Bank                   CP                 CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
 (Enhanced from Rs. 6000 Crore)
Om Kay Infracon                         BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Assigned
Omni Impex Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     6.7     Reaffirmed
Omni Impex Pvt Ltd                      Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Omni Impex Pvt Ltd                      Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
Omni Impex Pvt Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3+     270     Reaffirmed
Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd        Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A3+     200     Assigned
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd           BG$                CRISIL A2+     50      Reaffirmed
$ 100% Interchangeable to Letter of Credit
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd           Bill Discounting   CRISIL A2+     91.1    Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd           Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd           LOC%               CRISIL A2+     30      Reaffirmed
% 100% Interchangeable to Bank Guarantee
Sai Babuji Projects Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      61      Assigned
Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills LOC                CRISIL A4+     175.9   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sumeru Microwave Communications Pvt Ltd LOC                CRISIL A4      21.5    Assigned
Sumeru Microwave Communications Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      25      Assigned
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   BG*                CRISIL A3+     175     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3+     125     Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     23.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   Standby LOC        CRISIL A3+     130     Assigned
U.P Asbestos Ltd.                       BG                 CRISIL A4      25.8    Reaffirmed
Universal Cables Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A1      4900    Reaffirmed
Universal Cables Ltd                    Capex LOC          CRISIL A1      85      Reaffirmed
Universal Cables Ltd                    Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward

Universal Cables Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A1      800     Reaffirmed
Universal Cables Ltd                    CP                 CRISIL A1      1000    Reaffirmed
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A2      62.5    Reaffirmed
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd          ST Loan            CRISIL A2      187.5
VARKS Engineers Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     510     Reaffirmed
Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd                 CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     500
(Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')
Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     170     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Housing Bank                   FD Programme       FAAA           10000   Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adharshila Samazik Evam Sanskritik      Proposed FB Bk     Withdrawal     10
Vikas Sansthan                          Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation         Corporate Credit   CCR AA                 Withdrawal
                                        Rating
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation         Tax-Free Bonds     CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
AJB Leathers                            CC                 Withdrawal     44
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
AJB Leathers                            LT Loan            Withdrawal     12.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
AJB Leathers                            Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     43.5
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Alert India Pvt Ltd                     CC                 Withdrawal     20
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Alert India Pvt Ltd                     Import LOC Limit   Withdrawal     40
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Alert India Pvt Ltd                     Proposed FB Bk     Withdrawal     100
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Alert India Pvt Ltd                     TL                 Withdrawal     40
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Alshiza Foods                           CC                 CRISIL B       42      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Alshiza Foods                           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       160     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd               CC                 Withdrawal     17.5
Issuer Not Cooperating
Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd               Inland/Import LOC  Withdrawal     80
Issuer Not Cooperating
Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     2.5
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. G. Chitale                           CC                 CRISIL A-      450     Assigned
B. G. Chitale                           TL                 CRISIL A-      56      Assigned
Balaji Leather Creation                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       28      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Balaji Leather Creation                 TL                 CRISIL B       2       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd               CC**               CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
**interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 15 crore
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL AA      345     Reaffirmed
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd               SEFASU Loan@       CRISIL AA      737     Reaffirmed
@Scheme for Extending Financial Assistance to Sugar Undertaking (SEFASU)
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd               CC*                CRISIL AA      12030   Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 20 crore and forward cover facility of Rs 4
crore
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd               CC#                CRISIL AA      2720    Reaffirmed
#interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 25 crore
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd               CC^                CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
^interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 50 crore
Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd              CC                 Withdrawal     35
Issuer Not Cooperating
Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd              LOC                Withdrawal     7.5
Issuer Not Cooperating
Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     5.7
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd              TL                 Withdrawal     39.8
Issuer Not Cooperating
Boss Computers Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Boss Computers Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Chaitanya Projects Consultancy Pvt Ltd  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Chaitanya Projects Consultancy Pvt Ltd  Proposed BG        CRISIL BB      123     Assigned
Chaitanya Projects Consultancy Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB      3       Assigned
Delhi Heart Institute and               CC                 Withdrawal     3
Multispeciality Hospital
Issuer Not Cooperating
Delhi Heart Institute and               Cash TL            Withdrawal     177
Multispeciality Hospital
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dev Bhoomi Cars Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       55      Assigned
Dev Bhoomi Cars Pvt Ltd                 Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B       100     Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd       Lease Rental       CRISIL BB+     42      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Loan
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     700     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     36.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL D       480     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
DIL Ltd                                 LT Loan            Withdrawal     445
Issuer Not Cooperating; Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating
Watch with Negative Implications'; Rating Withdrawal*
DIL Ltd                                 Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     5
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating
Watch with Negative Implications'; Rating Withdrawal*
Distribution Systems and Control Pvt LtdBG                 Withdrawal     40
Issuer Not Cooperating
Distribution Systems and Control Pvt LtdCC                 Withdrawal     40
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dreamax Infra Developers Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       35      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Durg Education and Charitable Society   Overdraft          CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Durg Education and Charitable Society   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      68.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Durg Education and Charitable Society   TL                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd.           CC                 CRISIL BB+     25      Assigned
Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     69.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    CC#                CRISIL BBB     170     Reaffirmed
Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative
Implications'; #Interchangeable with buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 15 crore
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     87.5    Reaffirmed
Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative
Implications'
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    CC*                CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative
Implications'; *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
G S M Industries Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
G S M Industries Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
G S M Industries Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Gayatri Microns Ltd                     CC                 Withdrawal     49.2
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Gayatri Microns Ltd                     TL                 Withdrawal     60.8
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Green Valley Beverages India Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BB+     78      Assigned
Green Valley Beverages India Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     4.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Hanuman Rice and General Mills          CC                 CRISIL B+      140     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Hanuman Rice and General Mills          Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     10
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hi-Tech Carbon and Catalyst             CC                 CRISIL B+      37      Assigned
Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd       Foreign Bill       CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit     CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       13.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jadwet Trading Company                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     49      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jadwet Trading Company                  Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     42.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jayshree Enterprises                    CC                 Withdrawal     30
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Jayshree Enterprises                    LOC                Withdrawal     40
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi      BG                 CRISIL D       1.8     Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi      CC                 CRISIL D       43.8    Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       48      Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd                     Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi      WC Loan            CRISIL D       6.5     Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi      WC TL              CRISIL D       3.9     Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Karmic Energy Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL B-      25
Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating
Karmic Energy Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B-      187.5   Assigned
Migrated from 'CRISIL B' Issuer Not Cooperating
Kausalya Agencies                       Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     149     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kinjal Construction Co.                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Kinjal Construction Co.                 Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd          Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB      58.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      84.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB      7.1     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
KVR Constructions                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     96      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd              Drop Line          CRISIL B-      26      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd              Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B-      47.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      61.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals    CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Lincoln Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB      49      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Maruti Barrier Films                    CC                 CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Maruti Barrier Films                    LT Loan            CRISIL B       90      Assigned
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd        CC                 Withdrawal     45
Issuer Not Cooperating
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd        Electronic Dealer  Withdrawal     30
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Megha Auto Dealers India Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     75
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
N P P Printing-N-Packaging              CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
National Housing Bank                   NCDs               CRISIL AAA     97750   Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank                   Deposits Under     CRISIL AAA     90000   Reaffirmed
                                        Rural Housing Fund
                                        and Under Urban Housing Fund*
*Rs 6000 crore under Rural Housing Fund and Rs 3000 crore under Urban Housing Fund
National Housing Bank                   Bonds              CRISIL AAA     46401.33Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank                   LT Borrowing       CRISIL AAA     14000   Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Oasis EPC Solutions Ltd                 BG                 Withdrawal     70
Issuer Not Cooperating
Oasis EPC Solutions Ltd                 CC                 Withdrawal     30
Issuer Not Cooperating
Om Kay Infracon                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       7.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Om Kay Infracon                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Om Kay Infracon                         Proposed BG        CRISIL B       20      Assigned
Om Kay Infracon                         CC                 CRISIL B       7.5     Assigned
Omni Impex Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Omni Impex Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BB      10.3    Assigned
Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd        CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd        Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Orion Security Solutions Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Prerna Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan          Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     10
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Punj Autos Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Punj Autos Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL B       27.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
R.S. Foods                              CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.S. Foods                              TL                 CRISIL B       165     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajvir and Company                      BG                 Withdrawal     90
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajvir and Company                      CC                 Withdrawal     10
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramana Safety and Systems (India) Pvt   BG                 Withdrawal     120
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal*
Ramana Safety and Systems (India) Pvt   CC                 Withdrawal     40
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal*
RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd              CC                 Withdrawal     20
Issuer Not Cooperating
RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            Withdrawal     35
Issuer Not Cooperating
RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     2.5
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
S. M. Buildcon                          TL                 CRISIL B+      180     Assigned
Saachi Processors Pvt Ltd               CC                 Withdrawal     20
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saachi Processors Pvt Ltd               Rupee TL           Withdrawal     37.5
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL A-      20      Reaffirmed
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd           Export Packing     CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit*
* Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd           Foreign Bill       CRISIL A-      260     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting#
# Interchangeable with Foreign EPC
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL A-      18.9    Reaffirmed
Sai Babuji Projects Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sai Babuji Projects Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       49      Assigned
Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B       30      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Scintillating Jewellery                 Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     258
                                        Credit
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Scintillating Jewellery                 Post Shipment      CRISIL BB+     342
                                        Credit
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Scintillating Jewellery                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     200
                                        Loan Fac
Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-'
Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL B       66      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shiva Transport Company                 CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shivchand Rai Krishn Kumar              CC                 CRISIL B+      55.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills            CC                 CRISIL D       194.8   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills            Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       61.1    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills            LT Loan            CRISIL D       138.9   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills            WC TL              CRISIL D       215.2   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     47.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shrusti Ceramics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India Loan Against       CRISIL BB      656.2   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Property
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India LT Loan            CRISIL BB      541.2   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      102.6   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sindh Garment                           CC                 CRISIL BB      110
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB-'
Sindh Garment                           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      125
Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB-'
SMS Labs Services Pvt Ltd               CC                 Withdrawal     7.5
Issuer Not Cooperating
SMS Labs Services Pvt Ltd               Cash TL            Withdrawal     62.5
Issuer Not Cooperating
Soham Coal Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BB      12.1    Assigned
Soham Coal Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Soham Coal Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      7.9     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sonalac Paints & Coatings Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sonalac Paints & Coatings Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      3.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills CC                 CRISIL BB-     300     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills TL                 CRISIL BB-     170     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sri Eswar Agency                        CC                 Withdrawal     40
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Sri Eswar Agency                        LOC                Withdrawal     60
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Sri Loganayaki Timbers                  CC                 Withdrawal     6
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Sri Loganayaki Timbers                  LOC                Withdrawal     60
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Sri Vedhaa Creations Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            Withdrawal     75
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sumeru Microwave Communications Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL B+      23.5    Assigned
Sumeru Microwave Communications Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Sunbeam Dealers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Supreme Parradise                       CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Supreme Parradise                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Surya Herbal Ltd                        CC                 Withdrawal     10
Issuer Not Cooperating
Surya Herbal Ltd                        TL                 Withdrawal     50
Issuer Not Cooperating
T4 Tapes Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
T4 Tapes Pvt Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     457.5   Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB     38      Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     50.8    Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable' and rating reaffirmed
Three Seasons Exim Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      500     Assigned
Trans Himalayan Logistics Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Trans Himalayan Logistics Pvt Ltd       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
U.P Asbestos Ltd.                       Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL C       100
Downgraded from CRISIL B
U.P Asbestos Ltd.                       CC                 CRISIL C       250
Downgraded from CRISIL B
U.P Asbestos Ltd.                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       244.2
                                        Loan Fac
Downgraded from CRISIL B
U.P Asbestos Ltd.                       TL                 CRISIL C       60
Downgraded from CRISIL B
UMA Kraftpaper Pvt Ltd                  CC                 Withdrawal     17.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
UMA Kraftpaper Pvt Ltd                  TL                 Withdrawal     82.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
United Corporation                      CC                 CRISIL D       70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
United Corporation                      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Universal Cables Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A       2100    Reaffirmed
Universal Cables Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL A       870     Reaffirmed
Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd        BG                 Withdrawal     2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd        CC                 Withdrawal     210
Issuer Not Cooperating
Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd        Government Bill    Withdrawal     100
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd        Inland/Import LOC  Withdrawal     80
Issuer Not Cooperating
Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     Withdrawal     10
Issuer Not Cooperating
Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd        Proposed CC Limit  Withdrawal     48
Issuer Not Cooperating
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB+    150     Assigned
VARKS Engineers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     230     Reaffirmed
VARKS Engineers Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     200     Reaffirmed
VARKS Engineers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     90      Reaffirmed
VARKS Engineers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A+      1200    Reaffirmed
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Vishwaraj Developers                    TL                 CRISIL B       150     Assigned

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

