March 8, 2018 / 6:29 AM / in a day

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 8

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

    Mar 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2018.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anmol Associates - Lucknow              BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     350     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A1      7000    Reaffirmed
Global Engineers Ltd                    Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Global Engineers Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     220     Assigned
Global Engineers Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     35      -
Migrated from 'CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating'
Jaideep India Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3      4       Reaffirmed
Kailash Healthcare Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
Kailash Hospitals Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A1      180     Assigned
Lamina Suspension Products Ltd          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      19      Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Lamina Suspension Products Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4      163.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd               LOC Bill           CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
M/s. Chaitya                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
M/s. Chaitya                            Post Shipment      CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A3      67.5    Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd   LOC                CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd   Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd   Pre Shipment       CRISIL A3      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit#
# Pre Shipment credit facilities are entirely interchangeable with letter of credit and buyers
credit
Maple Digital Technology International  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     61.8    Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd             BG*                CRISIL A1      2500    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit amounting Rs 160 crore and buyers credit amounting Rs 70
crore
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      6000    Reaffirmed
Penver Products Ltd                     Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      460     Upgraded from
                                        Foreign Currency                          CRISIL A4+
Raisingh & Company                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     250     Reaffirmed
Raj Natural Food Pvt Ltd                Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
                                        Negotiation
SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     450     Reaffirmed
Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd              Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     52.7    Reaffirmed
Vikas Ecotech Ltd                       LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     410     -
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Kumar Reality Developers              LT Loan            CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Amplus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB+    1280    Assigned
Anmol Associates - Lucknow              CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    CC                 CRISIL A-      400     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    LT Loan            CRISIL A-      98      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      10.2    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A-      50      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bothe Windfarm Development Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     12360   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd      CC                 Withdrawal     335     - 
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd      Foreign LOC        Withdrawal     110     - 
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     55      - 
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd      TL                 Withdrawal     530     -
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       130     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fomento Resources Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     2000    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A       550     Reaffirmed
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL A       2450    Reaffirmed
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     5       -
Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-/Stable Issuer Not Cooperating'
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd        Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     24.5    -
Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-/Stable Issuer Not Cooperating'
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd        Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     4.5     -
                                        Credit
Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-/Stable Issuer Not Cooperating'
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB-     11      -
Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-/Stable Issuer Not Cooperating'
Jaideep India Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
Jaideep India Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    191     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jaideep India Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
JSW Cement Ltd                          CC                 -              390     -
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
JSW Cement Ltd                          LOC                -              2250    -
Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal
Kailash Healthcare Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
Kailash Healthcare Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    597.1   Reaffirmed
Kailash Healthcare Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    14.6    Reaffirmed
Kailash Healthcare Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB+    408.3   Assigned
Kailash Hospitals Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    15      Reaffirmed
Kailash Hospitals Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB+    35      Reaffirmed
Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd           Secured Overdraft  CRISIL A       150     Assigned
                                        Fac
Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL A       300     Assigned
Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd           External           CRISIL A       130     Assigned
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL A       440     Assigned
Krishan Kumar and Co. - Kaithal         CC                 CRISIL BB-     300     Reaffirmed
Lamina Suspension Products Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL B+      92      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Lamina Suspension Products Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     2.9     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     92.1    Assigned
Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB+     30      Assigned
Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     240     Assigned
LSC Autowheels Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     65      Assigned
LSC Autowheels Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
LSC Autowheels Pvt Ltd                  Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     65      Assigned
                                        Fac
M/s. Chaitya                            Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    211.5   Reaffirmed
M/s. Chaitya                            Post Shipment      CRISIL BBB-    588.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
M/s. Chaitya                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd   CC*                CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with foreign currency demand loan of Rs.10 crore
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    8.5     Reaffirmed
Maple Digital Technology International  LT Loan            CRISIL BB      86.2    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Maple Digital Technology International  Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Maple Digital Technology International  CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mohini Health and Hygiene Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Assigned
Mohini Health and Hygiene Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    100     Assigned
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd             CC                 CRISIL A+      1500    -
Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative
Implications
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CRISIL A+      600     Reaffirmed
Penver Products Ltd                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    900     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Penver Products Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    190     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Raj Natural Food Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Raj Natural Food Pvt Ltd                CC*                CRISIL B       30      Assigned
*CC limit is fully interchangeable with FBN
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB      85      Reaffirmed
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BB      271.7   Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill    CC                 CRISIL BB      280     Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd                   CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Starwing Plastic and Chemicals Pvt Ltd  CC                 -              40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Starwing Plastic and Chemicals Pvt Ltd  LOC                -              110     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     742.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd              Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB+     200     Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL BB
Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     1004.8  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Unicca Emporis Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      400     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vikas Ecotech Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB     560     -
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Vikas Ecotech Ltd                       CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB     150     -
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Vikas Ecotech Ltd                       Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     360     -
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Vikas Ecotech Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BBB     90      -
Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
