CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 8

Mar 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anmol Associates - Lucknow BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Associated Soapstone Distributing Co LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7000 Reaffirmed Global Engineers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Global Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Global Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 - Migrated from 'CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating' Jaideep India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 180 Assigned Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 19 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lamina Suspension Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 163.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned M/s. Chaitya Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitya Post Shipment CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Credit Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 67.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Credit# # Pre Shipment credit facilities are entirely interchangeable with letter of credit and buyers credit Maple Digital Technology International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 61.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit amounting Rs 160 crore and buyers credit amounting Rs 70 crore Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed Penver Products Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 460 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4+ Raisingh & Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Raj Natural Food Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Negotiation SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 52.7 Reaffirmed Vikas Ecotech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 410 - Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Kumar Reality Developers LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Amplus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1280 Assigned Anmol Associates - Lucknow CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Associated Soapstone Distributing Co CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co LT Loan CRISIL A- 98 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Associated Soapstone Distributing Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bothe Windfarm Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12360 Assigned Loan Fac Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 335 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC Withdrawal 110 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 55 - Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 530 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Fomento Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 2000 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BBB+ Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 2450 Reaffirmed Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 - Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-/Stable Issuer Not Cooperating' Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 24.5 - Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-/Stable Issuer Not Cooperating' Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.5 - Credit Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-/Stable Issuer Not Cooperating' Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 - Migrated from 'CRISIL BB-/Stable Issuer Not Cooperating' Jaideep India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Jaideep India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 191 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaideep India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed JSW Cement Ltd CC - 390 - Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal JSW Cement Ltd LOC - 2250 - Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Kailash Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 597.1 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 14.6 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 408.3 Assigned Kailash Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL A 150 Assigned Fac Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 300 Assigned Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 130 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 440 Assigned Krishan Kumar and Co. - Kaithal CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 92 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BB- Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 92.1 Assigned Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Assigned LSC Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned LSC Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned LSC Autowheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Fac M/s. Chaitya Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 211.5 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitya Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 588.5 Reaffirmed Credit M/s. Chaitya Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with foreign currency demand loan of Rs.10 crore Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Maple Digital Technology International LT Loan CRISIL BB 86.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maple Digital Technology International Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maple Digital Technology International CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mohini Health and Hygiene Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Mohini Health and Hygiene Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 - Revised to 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Penver Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 900 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Penver Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Raj Natural Food Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Raj Natural Food Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 30 Assigned *CC limit is fully interchangeable with FBN Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 271.7 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Starwing Plastic and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC - 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Starwing Plastic and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC - 110 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 742.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1004.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Unicca Emporis Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Loan Fac Vikas Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 560 - Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Vikas Ecotech Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 150 - Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Vikas Ecotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 360 - Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Vikas Ecotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 - Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.