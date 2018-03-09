FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 6:51 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 9

Reuters Staff

19 Min Read

    Mar 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
ARK Industries Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3      350     Reaffirmed
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd                Non-FBL            CRISIL A2      1163.4  Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt   LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Withdrawal
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Centum Electronics Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2      1207    Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2      120     Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      350     Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A2      300     Reaffirmed
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3+     30      @
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A3+     20      @
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd              Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+     100     @
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     220     Reaffirmed
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Crystal Industrial Syndicate Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     135     Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd                                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     132.5   @
DCM Ltd                                 Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     100     @
ECap Equities Ltd                       CP ^               CRISIL A1+     12500   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.750 Crore)/^ Earlier STD
Embark Lifescience Pvt Ltd              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      2.9     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Intellect Design Arena Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A2+     1470    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Intellect Design Arena Ltd              Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A2+     1000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd      CP                 CRISIL A1+     2000    -
Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A3      975     Assigned
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     14800   Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd                  CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Kunhitharuvai Memorial Charitable Trust Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     70      Assigned
Kunhitharuvai Memorial Charitable Trust BG                 CRISIL A3+     46.1    Assigned
Lauls Ltd                               BG                 CRISIL A3+     30      Reaffirmed
Lauls Ltd                               LOC                CRISIL A3+     130     Reaffirmed
M.V.V. Satyanarayana                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Satyam Agro Trade Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Assigned
SGR (777) Foods Pvt Ltd                 ST Loan            CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Turbo Engineers (Cbe)                   BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd              Vendor Financing   CRISIL A3+     47.5
VVV Construction Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      65      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Agarwal Automobiles - Varanasi          CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Agarwal Automobiles - Varanasi          Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
ARK Industries Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd                FB Fac             CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    36.6    Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt   CC                 CRISIL B       3000    Withdrawal
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt   Corporate Loan     CRISIL B       400     Withdrawal
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15      Withdrawal
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt   TL                 CRISIL B       70      Withdrawal
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharuch Jilla Kaival Kelavani Mandal    TL                 CRISIL D       87.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Bitwise Solutions Pvt Ltd               Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+    721.1   Assigned
Centum Electronics Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Centum Electronics Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    380     Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Centum Electronics Ltd                  WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB+    430     Reaffirmed
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     100     @
                                        Credit
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd              Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     240     @
                                        Limits
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Crystal Industrial Syndicate Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     160     Reaffirmed
Crystal Industrial Syndicate Pvt Ltd    WC Fac             CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd                                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB+     750     @
DCM Ltd                                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     1360    @
DCM Ltd                                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     255.5   @
                                        Loan Fac
DCM Ltd                                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     1160.8  @
Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       3730    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Embark Lifescience Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      105     Assigned
Embark Lifescience Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      12.1    Assigned
India Grid Trust                        Corporate Credit   CCR AAA        -       Reaffirmed
                                        Rating
India Grid Trust                        LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     10000   Assigned
Intellect Design Arena Ltd              CC*                CRISIL A-      1250    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
* Rs.45 crore interchangeable with non-fund based limits
Intellect Design Arena Ltd              Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A-      1280    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Intellect Design Arena Ltd              Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL A-      500     Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL BBB+
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     73.2    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB-     1.6     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     80
                                        Loan Fac
John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL AAA     2620
Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    175     Assigned
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL AA-     3200    Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL AA-     500     Assigned
Kunhitharuvai Memorial Charitable Trust Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     19      Assigned
Kunhitharuvai Memorial Charitable Trust LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     134.9   Assigned
L R Automobiles                         CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
L R Automobiles                         Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Lauls Ltd                               CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Lauls Ltd                               CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
Lauls Ltd                               Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     480     Reaffirmed
M.V.V. Satyanarayana                    Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Muthu Poultry Agencies                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Muthu Poultry Agencies                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Muthu Poultry Agencies                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries    CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     35.1    Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     34.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac                                  and Withdrawal
Rajalakshmi Cars Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     43      Reaffirmed
Rajalakshmi Cars Pvt Ltd                Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     358     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Rajalakshmi Cars Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     27      Reaffirmed
Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mills             CC                 CRISIL BB-     87.5    Reaffirmed
Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mills             LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mills             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Satyam Agro Trade Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
SGR (777) Foods Pvt Ltd                 Cash TL            CRISIL BB-     7.9     Assigned
SGR (777) Foods Pvt Ltd                 Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
                                        Fac
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       3087.5  Reaffirmed
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL D       835     Reaffirmed
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1293.2  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL D       2220.6  Reaffirmed
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd                    WC TL*             CRISIL D       499.9   Reaffirmed
* Working capital term loan was sanctioned as a part of corporate debt restructuring
Sri Shreesha Rice Industries            CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Sri Shreesha Rice Industries            LT Loan            CRISIL B+      27.9    Reaffirmed
Sri Shreesha Rice Industries            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      12.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Shreesha Rice Industries            Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B       80      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
TEJ COKE UNIT - II                      CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Triveni Kripa Enterprises Ltd Liability LT Loan            CRISIL B+      200     Assigned
Partnership
Turbo Engineers (Cbe)                   CC                 CRISIL B+      38      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Turbo Engineers (Cbe)                   TL                 CRISIL B+      2       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd              CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB     420
U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     97.5
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      160     Reaffirmed
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      15.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB      19.7    Reaffirmed
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd     Bond               CRISIL A+(SO)  45000   Reaffirmed
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd     Bond               Provisional    54930   Assigned^
                                                           CRISIL A+(SO)
^A prefix of Provisionalindicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific
structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which
the rating would either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance
with a May 6, 2015 directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
VVV Construction Pvt Ltd                Overdraft          CRISIL B+      85      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
