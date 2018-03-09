CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 9

Mar 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed ARK Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Avon Ispat and Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 1163.4 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 15 Withdrawal Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Centum Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1207 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 @ Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 @ Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 100 @ Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Crystal Industrial Syndicate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 132.5 @ DCM Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 100 @ ECap Equities Ltd CP ^ CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.750 Crore)/^ Earlier STD Embark Lifescience Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Intellect Design Arena Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1470 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Intellect Design Arena Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 - Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 975 Assigned Kirloskar Brothers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 14800 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kunhitharuvai Memorial Charitable Trust Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Kunhitharuvai Memorial Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A3+ 46.1 Assigned Lauls Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Lauls Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed M.V.V. Satyanarayana BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Satyam Agro Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned SGR (777) Foods Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Turbo Engineers (Cbe) BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3+ 47.5 VVV Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Agarwal Automobiles - Varanasi CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Agarwal Automobiles - Varanasi Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) ARK Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Avon Ispat and Power Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Avon Ispat and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 36.6 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt CC CRISIL B 3000 Withdrawal Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL B 400 Withdrawal Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Withdrawal Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt TL CRISIL B 70 Withdrawal Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Bharuch Jilla Kaival Kelavani Mandal TL CRISIL D 87.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bitwise Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 721.1 Assigned Centum Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit Centum Electronics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Limits Centum Electronics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 @ Credit Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 240 @ Limits Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Crystal Industrial Syndicate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Crystal Industrial Syndicate Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 750 @ DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1360 @ DCM Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 255.5 @ Loan Fac DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1160.8 @ Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3730 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Embark Lifescience Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Embark Lifescience Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.1 Assigned India Grid Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Rating India Grid Trust LT Loan CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Intellect Design Arena Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Rs.45 crore interchangeable with non-fund based limits Intellect Design Arena Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 1280 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Intellect Design Arena Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB+ Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 73.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 80 Loan Fac John Deere Financial India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 2620 Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Assigned Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3200 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Brothers Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 500 Assigned Kunhitharuvai Memorial Charitable Trust Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 19 Assigned Kunhitharuvai Memorial Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB 134.9 Assigned L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed L R Automobiles Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Lauls Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Lauls Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Lauls Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed M.V.V. Satyanarayana Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Fac Muthu Poultry Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Muthu Poultry Agencies LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Muthu Poultry Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35.1 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac and Withdrawal Rajalakshmi Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 358 Reaffirmed Fac Rajalakshmi Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 27 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mills CC CRISIL BB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Satyam Agro Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned SGR (777) Foods Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB- 7.9 Assigned SGR (777) Foods Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 3087.5 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 835 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1293.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 2220.6 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd WC TL* CRISIL D 499.9 Reaffirmed * Working capital term loan was sanctioned as a part of corporate debt restructuring Sri Shreesha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sri Shreesha Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27.9 Reaffirmed Sri Shreesha Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Shreesha Rice Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating TEJ COKE UNIT - II CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Triveni Kripa Enterprises Ltd Liability LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Partnership Turbo Engineers (Cbe) CC CRISIL B+ 38 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Turbo Engineers (Cbe) TL CRISIL B+ 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 420 U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 97.5 Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.7 Reaffirmed Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd Bond CRISIL A+(SO) 45000 Reaffirmed Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd Bond Provisional 54930 Assigned^ CRISIL A+(SO) ^A prefix of Provisionalindicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating would either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015 directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). VVV Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 85 Migrated from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)