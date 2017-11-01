FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 1
November 1, 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 1

Reuters Staff

74 Min Read

   Nov 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2+     200     Upgraded from 
      
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3
ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A2      60      Reaffirmed
Akshara Industries Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3      260     Reaffirmed
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     895     -
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd                      Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      93      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd                      Post Shipment      CRISIL A2      847     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd         Bills Payable      CRISIL A1+     1059.2  Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd         ST Loan            CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A1+     20      Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd            Sales Bill         CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd LOC                CRISIL A2      250     Assigned
Berger Paints India Ltd                 Non-FBL##/@@       CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
##Interchangeable between bank guarantees and letters of credit; 
@@ Includes Rs.75 crore of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks
Berger Paints India Ltd                 ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
Bharathi Cartons Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
Bhargab Engineering Works               BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhargab Engineering Works               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Birmi Impex Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Blizzard Vitrified LLP                  BG                 CRISIL A4      22.5    Assigned
Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd           Packing Credit in  CRISIL A2      410     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      17.5    Assigned
Case New Holland Construction Equipment LOC*               CRISIL A1+     250     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.15 crore
Case New Holland Construction Equipment LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     130     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      13      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd                Export Packing     CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
                                        Credit
Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Assigned
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd     Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     11000   Reaffirmed
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd     CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     22000   Reaffirmed
DBS Bank Ltd                            CDs Programme      CRISIL A1+     15000   Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     25      Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd         Overdraft          CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Elavin Chemtech Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Forbes and Co. Ltd                      LOC^               CRISIL A1+     155     Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee;
Forbes and Co. Ltd                      LOC@               CRISIL A1+     550     Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with buyers credit and bank guarantee;
Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A2+     50      Reaffirmed
G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     3000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     700     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd               Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     550     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Geeken Seating Collection Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Geninfra Constructions                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A3+     645     Reaffirmed
Haricons Engineers and Contractors      BG                 CRISIL A4      18.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Haricons Engineers and Contractors      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      21.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hoshiarpur Automobiles                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     33.1    Assigned
Hyderabad Chemical Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
Industrial Heaters And Transformers     LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Assigned
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Withdrawal

INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Withdrawal
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP                 CRISIL A1+     4500    Withdrawal
Infosoft Digital Design And Services    Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Infosoft Digital Design And Services    BG                 CRISIL A4+     180     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
IRAA Clothing Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3      80      Reaffirmed
Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A2+     20      Assigned
Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Assigned
Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd              LOC*               CRISIL A3+     200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
JK Paper Ltd                            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL A1      50      Reaffirmed
JK Paper Ltd                            WC Fac             CRISIL A1      6150    Reaffirmed
JK Paper Ltd                            CP                 CRISIL A1      500     Reaffirmed
Kajah Trading Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Karnataka Agro Chemicals                LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      50      Reaffirmed
Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2      3       Reaffirmed
Kingsmen Fairtech Interiors Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      102.5   Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Kohinoor Enterprises                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     70      Assigned
                                        Exchange
Kohinoor Enterprises                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     90000   Reaffirmed
M. S. Venkatesh                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     42.5    Reaffirmed
Maharshi Alloys and Steels              LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church        BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Upgraded from
Medical Mission                                                                   CRISIL A4
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church        LOC                CRISIL A4+     7.5     Upgraded from
Medical Mission                                                                   CRISIL A4
Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd      LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      650     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd      Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A2      125     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd              LOC#               CRISIL A1      25      Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd              CP Programme       CRISIL A1      100     Reaffirmed
Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     40000   Reaffirmed
N.K. Buildcon Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     82.5    Reaffirmed
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd                BG*                CRISIL A1      440     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd                Letter of Comfort  CRISIL A1      1650    Reaffirmed
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd                LOC*               CRISIL A1      1100    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A3+     500     Reaffirmed
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nitco Logistics Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Nucleus Satellite Communications        BG                 CRISIL A4+     3.5     Reaffirmed
(Madras) Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     1.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
PI Industries Ltdv                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     2450    Reaffirmed
Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Prime Mag Subscription Services Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Prime Mag Subscription Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Quality Knitwears Pvt Ltd               Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     47.5    Assigned
                                        Credit
Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd.   BG                 CRISIL A4+     4       Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     220     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd        Line of Credit     CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Renuka Oil Industries                   BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
S.R. Ravishankar                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     93.2    Reaffirmed
S.R. Udayashankar                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Sarins                                  BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Shaifuddin Appalal Mulla                BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Shital Fibres Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A3      390     Reaffirmed
Shri Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A3      47.5    Assigned
Shri Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd         Overdraft          CRISIL A3      230     Assigned
Silver Stone Ceramic                    BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Siva Waste Paper Mart                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     55      Assigned
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2+     45      Reaffirmed
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2+     25      Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Vamsi Krishna Timbers       LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Supernova Engineers Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
Supernova Engineers Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Synthiko Foils Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Synthiko Foils Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
TAFE Access Ltd                         BG*                CRISIL A1+     120     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit
TAFE Access Ltd                         ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     150     Reaffirmed
Tata Chemicals Ltd                      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     6000    Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
Tata Motors Ltd                         Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
Tata Projects Ltd                       CP#                CRISIL A1+     6000    Reaffirmed
The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd.             Foreign            CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd.             Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd.             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     8       Reaffirmed
The Bell Match Company                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      55      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd                CDs Programme      CRISIL A1+     30000   Reaffirmed
Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      6       Reaffirmed
Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2+     40      Reaffirmed
Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A2+     15      Reaffirmed
Travel Tours Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 CP                 CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
UD Solution Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vadivel Cocotech Pvt Ltd                Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4      24      Assigned
                                        Credit
Vadivel Cocotech Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A2+     90      Reaffirmed
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2+     20      Reaffirmed
Venkateshwara Mahila Audyogik Utpadak   BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vijay Kumar Sahu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Zim Laboratories Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Zim Laboratories Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd          LOC**              CRISIL A1+     595     Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with PC, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill purchase 
(BP), foreign bill purchase (FBP), bill discounting (BD), foreign bill discounting 
 (FBD), post shipment demand loan (PSDL), letter of credit and bank guarantee
Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     185     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd          ST Loan@           CRISIL A1+     300     Reaffirmed
@Sub-limit of Rs 30 crore overdraft; interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC),
 letter of credit, and bank guarantee

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd         FD                 FAA+             Reaffirmed
JK Paper Ltd                            FD Programme       FA+    1000    Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    25      Reaffirmed
ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB+     750     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-/Negative
ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     84.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Outlook Revised From Positive
Adi Wires Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL D       23.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Adi Wires Pvt Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL D       31.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aftaab Solar Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL AA-     500     Assigned
Agarwal Auto Sales                      CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Akshara Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Akshara Industries Ltd                  Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB-    37.5    Reaffirmed
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     35      -
                                        Loan Fac
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB     70      -
All India Society For Health Aid        Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    125     Assigned
Education And Research (A.S.H.A.)
Alpinehill Garments Pvt Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       120     Assigned
Aly Microns LLP                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       160     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ambe Proptech Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL B       250     Reaffirmed
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd                      Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    1720    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd                      Post Shipment      CRISIL BBB+    660     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd                      Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    80      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     34.9    Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd         CC                 CRISIL AA      742.7   Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      3448.1  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd         Rupee TL           CRISIL AA      18150   Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd         NCDs               CRISIL         2000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA 
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd         NCDs               CRISIL         3190    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA 
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd         NCDs               CRISIL         2000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA 
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd            CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA-     380     Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd            Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL AA-     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd            WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AA-     500     Reaffirmed
Aruabhishek Realtors Pvt Ltd            Lease Rental       CRISIL BBB-    85      Assigned
                                        Discounting Loan
Aruabhishek Realtors Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    62      Assigned
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd TL                 CRISIL BBB+    210.7   Assigned
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    40.8    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd CC                 CRISIL BBB+    420     Assigned
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd External           CRISIL BBB+    378.5   Assigned
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
B.G. Distributors Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    160     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+ 
B.G. Distributors Pvt Ltd               WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB-    70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+ 
Bajaj Sindhudurg Rice Mills Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       22.5    Assigned
Bajaj Sindhudurg Rice Mills Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Berger Paints India Ltd                 FB Fac#/@          CRISIL AAA     5000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  AA+ 
#Interchangeable between cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit,
 bill discounting, buyer's credit, and short-term loans.; @ Includes Rs.100 crore
 of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks 
Bhanuenergy Industrial Development Ltd  TL                 CRISIL AA-     755.4   Assigned
Bhanuenergy Infrastructure and Power LtdTL                 CRISIL AA-     780.3   Assigned
Bharathi Cartons Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
Bharathi Cartons Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     27      Assigned
Bhargab Engineering Works               CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhargab Engineering Works               TL                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhima Jewels                            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewels                            CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB-    1900    Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from Positive
Birmi Impex Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Birmi Impex Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Blizzard Vitrified LLP                  TL                 CRISIL B+      200     Assigned
Blizzard Vitrified LLP                  CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Reaffirmed
C. Brijesh Reddy                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
C. Brijesh Reddy                        TL                 CRISIL C       75      Reaffirmed
Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Assigned
Case New Holland Construction Equipment CC                 CRISIL AA-     330     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Case New Holland Construction Equipment Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     540     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd                           Loan Fac
Case New Holland Construction Equipment WC Demand Loan^    CRISIL AA-     500     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
^Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.25 crore and fully interchangeable
 with purchase bills/invoice discounting, sales bills/invoice discounting, 
 foreign bills discounting, and export packing credit 
CBC Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL AA-     685.7   Assigned
Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB     130     Reaffirmed
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd     FB Fac             CRISIL AA-     15000   Reaffirmed
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     4858.3  Outlook
                                        Loan Fac                                  revised from
                                                                                  Stable and
                                                                                  rating 
                                                                                  reaffirmed
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd     Rupee TL           CRISIL AA-     30624.7 Reaffirmed
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd     NCDs               CRISIL AA-     9000    Outlook
                                        Loan Fac                                  revised from
                                                                                  Stable and
                                                                                  rating 
                                                                                  reaffirmed
Chattel Constructions Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL AA-     1623.3  Assigned
Crane Betel Nut Powder Works            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB 
Crane Betel Nut Powder Works            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB  
Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd       Overdraft          CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B       130     Reaffirmed
Deligentia Energy and Infrastructures   TL                 CRISIL AA-     1459.4  Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     70      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB     80      Reaffirmed
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B-      62.5    Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B-      14.4    Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     179.1   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB- 
Issuer Not Cooperating
Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     0.9     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB- 
Issuer Not Cooperating
Elavin Chemtech Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B+      0.7     Assigned
Elavin Chemtech Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL C       80      Reaffirmed
Forbes and Co. Ltd                      CC*                CRISIL AA-     370     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between packing credit and working capital loans
Forbes and Co. Ltd                      Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL AA-     606.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Forbes and Co. Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     938.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Forbes Technosys Ltd                    NCD                CRISIL AA-(SO) 500     Reaffirmed
Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB+    200     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from Positive
Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd      Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    440     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Outlook revised from Positive
Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    125.9   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Outlook revised from Positive
Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB+    48.5    Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from Positive
Frontier Alloy Steels Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    100     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB 
G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd               CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB      350     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB 
G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB 
G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd               WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB 
G.K. Chemicals                          CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
G.Nageswaran                            BG                 CRISIL D       5       Assigned
Suspension Revoked
G.Nageswaran                            Secured Overdraft  CRISIL D       94      Assigned
                                        Fac
Suspension Revoked
Ganeshvani Merchandise Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL AA-     300.1   Assigned
Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL AA-     1794.1  Assigned
Ganpati Enterprises - Muzaffarnagar     CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Ganpati Enterprises - Muzaffarnagar     Overdraft          CRISIL BB      90      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL B       147.1   Reaffirmed
Geeken Seating Collection Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     160     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Geeken Seating Collection Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Assigned
Geninfra Constructions                  Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      75      Assigned
                                        Fac
Geninfra Constructions                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Geninfra Constructions                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    330     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB 
Haricons Engineers and Contractors      Overdraft          CRISIL B+      1.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Haricons Engineers and Contractors      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      18.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hiraco Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL AA-     1273.4  Assigned
Hoshiarpur Automobiles                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     2.4     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Hoshiarpur Automobiles                  Drop Line          CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
                                        Overdraft Fac
Hoshiarpur Automobiles                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     69.5    Assigned
Hyderabad Chemical Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Image Infotainment Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Image Infotainment Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Image Infotainment Ltd                  Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Image Infotainment Ltd                  WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Industrial Heaters And Transformers     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       45      Assigned
Industrial Heaters And Transformers     CC                 CRISIL B       15      Assigned
Infosoft Digital Design And Services    Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB+     30      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Fac
Infosoft Digital Design And Services    Proposed BG        CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Infosoft Digital Design And Services    CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB+     90      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ipsum Medicare Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ipsum Medicare Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       89.5    Assigned
IRAA Clothing Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
IRAA Clothing Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    32      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
IRAA Clothing Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    158     Reaffirmed
Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    220     Assigned
                                        Credit
Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals Ltd        Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB+    350     Assigned
                                        Purchase
Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B       6       Assigned
Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL B       9       Assigned
                                        Credit
Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd              Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB     560     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB     1240    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
JDC Traders Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB- 
JDC Traders Ltd                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB- 
JDC Traders Ltd                         Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL BB      34.4    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB- 
JDC Traders Ltd                         Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      15.6    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB- 
JK Paper Ltd                            Rupee TL           CRISIL A       11255.2 Reaffirmed
JK Paper Ltd                            TL*                CRISIL A       64.8    Reaffirmed
* Original Sanction Equivalent to USD 5 million (around Rs.21.69 CR.)
JK Paper Ltd                            NCD                CRISIL         2850    Reaffirmed
                                                           A 
JK Paper Ltd                            NCD                CRISIL         500     Reaffirmed
                                                           A 
Kajah Trading Pvt Ltd                   CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Karnataka Agro Chemicals                CC                 CRISIL BB-     127     Reaffirmed
Karnataka Agro Chemicals                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Karnataka Agro Chemicals                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     68      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A       910     Reaffirmed
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL A       320     Reaffirmed
Kay Enn Trading                         CC                 CRISIL B       90      Assigned
Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Reaffirmed
Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB+    463.9   Reaffirmed
Kindle Engineering and Construction Pvt TL                 CRISIL AA-     2208.3  Assigned
Ltd
Kingsmen Fairtech Interiors Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Kingsmen Fairtech Interiors Pvt Ltd     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Kms Health Center Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
Kms Health Center Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     34250   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     600     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     35150   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs               CRISIL         199376  Reaffirmed
                                                           AAA 
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt  CRISIL         7911    Reaffirmed
                                                           AAA 
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty-Linked       CRISIL PP-MLD  3291    Reaffirmed
                                        Debentures         AAAr 
Lalbhai Kalidas and Co.                 Post Shipment      CRISIL BB+     229     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL
                                                                                  BB 
Lalbhai Kalidas and Co.                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     111     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB 
Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and        CC                 CRISIL BB-     152.5   Reaffirmed
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and        LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     3.3     Reaffirmed
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     4.5     Reaffirmed
Jewellers Pvt Ltd                       Loan Fac
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Lucknow Healthcity Trauma Centre and    TL                 CRISIL B+      95      Reaffirmed
Superspeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd
M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      155     Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
M. J. Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B 
M. J. Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B 
M. J. Industries                        TL                 CRISIL B+      12.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B 
M. P. Ceramics                          CC                 CRISIL BB      220     Reaffirmed
M. P. Ceramics                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M. P. Ceramics                          Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      7       Reaffirmed
M. S. Venkatesh                         Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     99      Reaffirmed
M. S. Venkatesh                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     51      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M.G. Auto Service                       Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+ 
M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries            CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Suspension Revoked
M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries            TL                 CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     19.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB-     42      Reaffirmed
Maharshi Alloys and Steels              CC*                CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
*The firm has limits of Rs.5 Cr. of cash credit and Rs.2 Cr. of LC/GB. However,
 the usage of these should not cross Rs.6 Cr.
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church        CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Upgraded from
Medical Mission                                                                   CRISIL
                                                                                  B+ 
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church        LT Loan            CRISIL BB      308.5   Upgraded from
Medical Mission                                                                   CRISIL
                                                                                  B+ 
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      49      Upgraded from
Medical Mission                         Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B+ 
Manoj Kumar Pankaj Kumar                CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd      Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB+    100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A-
Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB+    75      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A-
Mataji Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
Mataji Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd              CC                 CRISIL A+      98      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  A 
Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd              CC*                CRISIL A+      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  A 
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of up to Rs 20 crore
Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd              CC**               CRISIL A+      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  A 
**Short-term loan sublimit of up to Rs 2.4 crore
Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      88.2    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  A 
Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd              TL                 CRISIL A+      138.1   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  A 
Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd              WC Fac             CRISIL A+      75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  A 
Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL B       225     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Musaddilal Projects Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     510     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Musaddilal Projects Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     60      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      19500   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      3652.7  Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      37.8    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      39.2    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      51.8    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      768.9   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      926.2   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      910.2   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     NCDs               CRISIL AA      13000   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      437.571 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      1000    Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      230.392 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      317.8   Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      500     Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      232.879 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd                     Subordinate Bond   CRISIL AA      209.3   Reaffirmed
N.K. Buildcon Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      17.5    Reaffirmed
Nagreeka Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      31.8    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Nagreeka Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      8.2     Assigned
Nagreeka Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Natural Organic Farms                   CC                 CRISIL B       140     Reaffirmed
Natural Organic Farms                   TL                 CRISIL B       9.2     Reaffirmed
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd                CC                 CRISIL A+      660     Reaffirmed
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd                TL                 CRISIL A+      4950    Reaffirmed
Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Neelkanth Coal Manufacturing Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      44      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB      77      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nitco Logistics Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     180     Reaffirmed
Nitco Logistics Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Nucleus Satellite Communications        CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
(Madras) Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nucleus Satellite Communications        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
(Madras) Pvt Ltd                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Withdrawal
Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B-      26      Reaffirmed
PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd                Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
PI Industries Ltdv                      CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA      1850    Reaffirmed
Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     205     Reaffirmed
Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd          Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     325     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     11      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Porbandar Solar Power Ltd               TL                 CRISIL AA-     1177.2  Assigned
Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB+     90      Reaffirmed
Precious Energy Services Ltd            TL                 CRISIL AA-     1250.6  Assigned
Prem Textiles International             Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     95      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL
                                                                                  B+ 
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prem Textiles International             LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     9       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B+ 
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prem Textiles International             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     6       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B+ 
Prime Mag Subscription Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft          CRISIL BB      4       Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Quality Knitwears Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     43.8    Assigned
Quality Knitwears Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB+     130     Assigned
Rajendra Industries                     CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd.   CC                 CRISIL BB      185     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd.   Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
                                        Credit
Suspension Revoked
Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd.   TL                 CRISIL BB      21      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Ratna Cot Fibers                        CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ratna Cot Fibers                        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      18      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB+     154.4   Reaffirmed
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      280     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BB      398     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Renuka Oil Industries                   CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Renuka Oil Industries                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Renuka Oil Industries                   Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Renuka Oil Industries                   TL                 CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
Roar Resort Pvt Ltd                     Proposed TL        CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Royal Concast                           CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
S Gokul Das                             CC                 CRISIL C       55      Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-  to
                                                                                  CRISIL D 
                                                                                  and 
Simultaneously Upgraded to CRISIL C
S Gokul Das                             Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL C       42.5    Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-  to
                                                                                  CRISIL D 
                                                                                  and 
Simultaneously Upgraded to CRISIL C
S. R. S. Park                           LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
S.R. Ravishankar                        Overdraft          CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
S.R. Udayashankar                       Overdraft          CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
S.R. Udayashankar                       TL                 CRISIL BB      8       Reaffirmed
Samrat Electronics                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samson And Sons Builders And Developers Project Loan       CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B
Sancheti Properties                     TL                 CRISIL B+      212.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sapphire Industrial Infrastructures Pvt TL                 CRISIL AA-     224.3   Assigned
Ltd
Sarins                                  CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Assigned
Scientifica Tiles LLP                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       278     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shaifuddin Appalal Mulla                CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Shankheshwar Township                   TL                 CRISIL BB      150     Assigned
Shital Fibres Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    800     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from Stable
Shital Fibres Ltd                       Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    110     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from Stable
Shivalik I.B. Autogem Pvt Ltd           Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Shree Mahadev Rice (India)              TL                 CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
Shree Mahadev Rice (India)              CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Shree Mahadev Rice (India)              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shri Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB-    192.5   Assigned
Shri Ram Industries-Shahjahanpur        CC                 CRISIL BB-     132.5   Assigned
Silver Stone Ceramic                    CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Silver Stone Ceramic                    TL                 CRISIL B+      47.5    Reaffirmed
Siva Waste Paper Mart                   CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL A-      180     Reaffirmed
Outlook Revised From Stable
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      173.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Outlook Revised From Stable
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL A-      97.4    Reaffirmed
Outlook Revised From Stable
Solitaire Energies Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL AA-     1201.3  Assigned
Solitaire Industrial Infrastructure Pvt TL                 CRISIL AA-     531.8   Assigned
Ltd
Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning    CC                 CRISIL B+      56.4    Reaffirmed
and Pressing Factory
Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning    TL                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
and Pressing Factory
Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning    CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Factory
Sri Lakshmi Govardana Rice Industry     TL                 CRISIL BB      4.3     Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Govardana Rice Industry     CC                 CRISIL BB      193     Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Govardana Rice Industry     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      2.7     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Raghavendra Agro Industries         CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Vamsi Krishna Timbers       CC                 CRISIL B       120     Assigned
Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     700     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Suspension Revoked
Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      40.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB      17.1    Reaffirmed
Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B-      112     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd             Open CC            CRISIL B-      42.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Supernova Engineers Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
Supernova Engineers Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd          Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
SVE Drilling Tools Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
SVE Drilling Tools Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
SVE Drilling Tools Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
SVE Drilling Tools Pvt Ltd              Foreign LOC        CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Synthiko Foils Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Synthiko Foils Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
TAFE Access Ltd                         CC**               CRISIL A+      220     Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan up to Rs 15 Crore
TAFE Access Ltd                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A+      80      Reaffirmed
TAFE Access Ltd                         Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL A+      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Tata Motors Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL AA      45060   Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd                         FB Fac             CRISIL AA      80000   Reaffirmed
Thangamman Textiles - Coimbatore        TL                 CRISIL D       38.6    Assigned
Thangamman Textiles - Coimbatore        BG                 CRISIL D       3.9     Assigned
Thangamman Textiles - Coimbatore        CC                 CRISIL D       27.5    Assigned
The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd.             CC                 CRISIL BB+     82      Reaffirmed
The Jute Corporation of India Ltd       CC                 CRISIL A       500     Reaffirmed
Three Eye Tech                          TL                 CRISIL BB-     52.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tirumalla Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      113     Reaffirmed
Tirumalla Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A-      30      Reaffirmed
Outlook Revised from Stable
Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      196.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Outlook Revised from Stable
Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A-      150.3   Reaffirmed
Outlook Revised from Stable
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd     CP                 CRISIL A1+     18000   Reaffirmed
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd     NCDs               CRISIL AAA     0       Reaffirmed
Travel Tours Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 Perpetual Bonds    CRISIL         1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Programme          A+ 
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     40000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL         2000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA- 
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL         1000    Reaffirmed
                                                           AA- 
UD Solution Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uma Ispat Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BB+     6       Reaffirmed
Uma Ispat Ltd                           Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     117     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Uma Ispat Ltd                           Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB+     10.5    Assigned
                                        Limits
Vadivel Cocotech Pvt Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL B       96      Assigned
Vadivel Cocotech Pvt Ltd                Export Packing     CRISIL B       10      Assigned
                                        Credit
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A-      350     Reaffirmed
Outlook Revised From Stable
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL A-      228.4   Reaffirmed
Outlook Revised From Stable
Varmora International                   CC                 CRISIL A-      200     Reaffirmed
Outlook Revised from Stable
Varnada Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     85      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-/Negative
Varnada Industries Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     65      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-/Negative
Veekay Agencies                         TL                 CRISIL BB      3.1     Assigned
Veekay Agencies                         CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Assigned
Veekay Agencies                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      41.9    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vijay Kumar Sahu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vijay Kumar Sahu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
Vohra Auto Distributors Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Vohra Auto Distributors Pvt Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Yash Construction Company - Latur       CC                 CRISIL B       85      Reaffirmed
Yash Construction Company - Latur       TL                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Zim Laboratories Ltd                    CC*                CRISIL BB+     650     Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment; Outlook revised from Stable
Zim Laboratories Ltd                    External           CRISIL BB+     291.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Outlook revised from Stable
Zim Laboratories Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     48.7    Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from Stable
Zim Laboratories Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     40.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Outlook revised from Stable
Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd          CC**               CRISIL AA-     5       Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with PC, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC),
  bill purchase (BP), foreign bill purchase (FBP), bill discounting (BD),
  foreign bill discounting (FBD), post shipment demand loan (PSDL),
  letter of credit and bank guarantee 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

