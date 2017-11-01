CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Knowledgeware Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Akshara Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 260 Reaffirmed Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 895 - Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 93 Reaffirmed Forward Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 847 Reaffirmed Credit Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Bills Payable CRISIL A1+ 1059.2 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Berger Paints India Ltd Non-FBL##/@@ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable between bank guarantees and letters of credit; @@ Includes Rs.75 crore of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks Berger Paints India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed CP) Bharathi Cartons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Bhargab Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhargab Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Birmi Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Blizzard Vitrified LLP BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 410 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Case New Holland Construction Equipment LOC* CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.15 crore Case New Holland Construction Equipment LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Loan Fac Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed DBS Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Suspension Revoked Elavin Chemtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Forbes and Co. Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 155 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee; Forbes and Co. Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with buyers credit and bank guarantee; Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Geeken Seating Collection Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Geninfra Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 645 Reaffirmed Haricons Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 18.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Haricons Engineers and Contractors Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Hoshiarpur Automobiles BG CRISIL A4+ 33.1 Assigned Hyderabad Chemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Industrial Heaters And Transformers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Withdrawal INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Withdrawal INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4500 Withdrawal Infosoft Digital Design And Services Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Infosoft Digital Design And Services BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd IRAA Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Assigned Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 *Interchangeable with bank guarantee JK Paper Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed JK Paper Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 6150 Reaffirmed JK Paper Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Kajah Trading Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Karnataka Agro Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed Kingsmen Fairtech Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 102.5 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Kohinoor Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Exchange Kohinoor Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed M. S. Venkatesh BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Maharshi Alloys and Steels LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from Medical Mission CRISIL A4 Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from Medical Mission CRISIL A4 Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Muthoot Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed N.K. Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 440 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nitco Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Nucleus Satellite Communications BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating PI Industries Ltdv LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2450 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Prime Mag Subscription Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Suspension Revoked Prime Mag Subscription Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Suspension Revoked Quality Knitwears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned Credit Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Suspension Revoked Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Renuka Oil Industries BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S.R. Ravishankar BG CRISIL A4+ 93.2 Reaffirmed S.R. Udayashankar BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sarins BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Shaifuddin Appalal Mulla BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Shital Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 390 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 47.5 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 230 Assigned Silver Stone Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Siva Waste Paper Mart LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 45 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Vamsi Krishna Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Supernova Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Supernova Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Suspension Revoked Synthiko Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Synthiko Foils Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating TAFE Access Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit TAFE Access Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed CP) Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tata Projects Ltd CP# CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed The Bell Match Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Suspension Revoked The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Travel Tours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating TVS Credit Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed UD Solution Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vadivel Cocotech Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 24 Assigned Credit Vadivel Cocotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Mahila Audyogik Utpadak BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit Issuer Not Cooperating Vijay Kumar Sahu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Zim Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 595 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with PC, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill purchase (BP), foreign bill purchase (FBP), bill discounting (BD), foreign bill discounting (FBD), post shipment demand loan (PSDL), letter of credit and bank guarantee Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 185 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed @Sub-limit of Rs 30 crore overdraft; interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), letter of credit, and bank guarantee MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd FD FAA+ Reaffirmed JK Paper Ltd FD Programme FA+ 1000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Knowledgeware Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Negative ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Outlook Revised From Positive Adi Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Adi Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aftaab Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 500 Assigned Agarwal Auto Sales CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Akshara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Akshara Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 - Loan Fac Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 - All India Society For Health Aid Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Education And Research (A.S.H.A.) Alpinehill Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 120 Assigned Aly Microns LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 160 Assigned Loan Fac Ambe Proptech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1720 Reaffirmed Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34.9 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 742.7 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3448.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 18150 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCDs CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AA Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCDs CRISIL 3190 Reaffirmed AA Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCDs CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AA Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 380 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Limits Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Aruabhishek Realtors Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Discounting Loan Aruabhishek Realtors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 62 Assigned Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 210.7 Assigned Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40.8 Assigned Loan Fac Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 420 Assigned Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 378.5 Assigned Commercial Borrowings B.G. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ B.G. Distributors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bajaj Sindhudurg Rice Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Bajaj Sindhudurg Rice Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Berger Paints India Ltd FB Fac#/@ CRISIL AAA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ #Interchangeable between cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyer's credit, and short-term loans.; @ Includes Rs.100 crore of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks Bhanuenergy Industrial Development Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 755.4 Assigned Bhanuenergy Infrastructure and Power LtdTL CRISIL AA- 780.3 Assigned Bharathi Cartons Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Bharathi Cartons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Bhargab Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhargab Engineering Works TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhima Jewels CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewels CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB- 1900 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Positive Birmi Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Birmi Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Blizzard Vitrified LLP TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Blizzard Vitrified LLP CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed C. Brijesh Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C. Brijesh Reddy TL CRISIL C 75 Reaffirmed Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Case New Holland Construction Equipment CC CRISIL AA- 330 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Case New Holland Construction Equipment Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 540 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Case New Holland Construction Equipment WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd ^Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.25 crore and fully interchangeable with purchase bills/invoice discounting, sales bills/invoice discounting, foreign bills discounting, and export packing credit CBC Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 685.7 Assigned Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Loan Fac Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century Textiles and Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 4858.3 Outlook Loan Fac revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 30624.7 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9000 Outlook Loan Fac revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Chattel Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1623.3 Assigned Crane Betel Nut Powder Works CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Crane Betel Nut Powder Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Criyagen Agri and Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Deligentia Energy and Infrastructures TL CRISIL AA- 1459.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 62.5 Assigned Suspension Revoked Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.4 Assigned Suspension Revoked Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 179.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Elavin Chemtech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 0.7 Assigned Elavin Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Reaffirmed Forbes and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between packing credit and working capital loans Forbes and Co. Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 606.2 Reaffirmed Limits Forbes and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 938.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forbes Technosys Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Positive Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 440 Reaffirmed Credit Outlook revised from Positive Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 125.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Outlook revised from Positive Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 48.5 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Positive Frontier Alloy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Suspension Revoked G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB G.K. Chemicals CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned G.Nageswaran BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Suspension Revoked G.Nageswaran Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 94 Assigned Fac Suspension Revoked Ganeshvani Merchandise Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 300.1 Assigned Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1794.1 Assigned Ganpati Enterprises - Muzaffarnagar CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Suspension Revoked Ganpati Enterprises - Muzaffarnagar Overdraft CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Suspension Revoked Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 147.1 Reaffirmed Geeken Seating Collection Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned Loan Fac Geeken Seating Collection Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Geninfra Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Fac Geninfra Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Geninfra Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Haricons Engineers and Contractors Overdraft CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Haricons Engineers and Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Hiraco Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1273.4 Assigned Hoshiarpur Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Assigned Loan Fac Hoshiarpur Automobiles Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Overdraft Fac Hoshiarpur Automobiles CC CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Assigned Hyderabad Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Image Infotainment Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Image Infotainment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Image Infotainment Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Image Infotainment Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Industrial Heaters And Transformers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 45 Assigned Industrial Heaters And Transformers CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Infosoft Digital Design And Services Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Infosoft Digital Design And Services Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Infosoft Digital Design And Services CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ipsum Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ipsum Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 89.5 Assigned IRAA Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed IRAA Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IRAA Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 158 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 220 Assigned Credit Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned Purchase Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 9 Assigned Credit Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 560 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- JDC Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- JDC Traders Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- JDC Traders Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB 34.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- JDC Traders Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- JK Paper Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 11255.2 Reaffirmed JK Paper Ltd TL* CRISIL A 64.8 Reaffirmed * Original Sanction Equivalent to USD 5 million (around Rs.21.69 CR.) JK Paper Ltd NCD CRISIL 2850 Reaffirmed A JK Paper Ltd NCD CRISIL 500 Reaffirmed A Kajah Trading Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Karnataka Agro Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 127 Reaffirmed Karnataka Agro Chemicals LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Karnataka Agro Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A 910 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A 320 Reaffirmed Kay Enn Trading CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 463.9 Reaffirmed Kindle Engineering and Construction Pvt TL CRISIL AA- 2208.3 Assigned Ltd Kingsmen Fairtech Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Kingsmen Fairtech Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Kms Health Center Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Kms Health Center Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 35150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL 199376 Reaffirmed AAA Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 7911 Reaffirmed AAA Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Lalbhai Kalidas and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 229 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Lalbhai Kalidas and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 111 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and CC CRISIL BB- 152.5 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.3 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Suspension Revoked Lucknow Healthcity Trauma Centre and TL CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Superspeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating M. J. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B M. J. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B M. J. Industries TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B M. P. Ceramics CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed M. P. Ceramics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. P. Ceramics Rupee TL CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed M. S. Venkatesh Overdraft CRISIL BB- 99 Reaffirmed M. S. Venkatesh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.G. Auto Service Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 60 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Suspension Revoked M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Suspension Revoked Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Maharshi Alloys and Steels CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned *The firm has limits of Rs.5 Cr. of cash credit and Rs.2 Cr. of LC/GB. However, the usage of these should not cross Rs.6 Cr. Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Medical Mission CRISIL B+ Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LT Loan CRISIL BB 308.5 Upgraded from Medical Mission CRISIL B+ Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 49 Upgraded from Medical Mission Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Manoj Kumar Pankaj Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Mataji Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Mataji Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 98 Upgraded from CRISIL A Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of up to Rs 20 crore Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A **Short-term loan sublimit of up to Rs 2.4 crore Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 88.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 138.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 225 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Musaddilal Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 510 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Musaddilal Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 19500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3652.7 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 37.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 39.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 51.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 768.9 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 926.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 910.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 13000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 437.571 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 230.392 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 317.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 232.879 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 209.3 Reaffirmed N.K. Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.8 Assigned Loan Fac Nagreeka Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8.2 Assigned Nagreeka Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Natural Organic Farms CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Natural Organic Farms TL CRISIL B 9.2 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 660 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4950 Reaffirmed Nectar Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Coal Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 77 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nitco Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Nitco Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Nucleus Satellite Communications CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Nucleus Satellite Communications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Withdrawal Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating PI Industries Ltdv CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 1850 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 205 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 325 Reaffirmed Fac Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Porbandar Solar Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1177.2 Assigned Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Precious Energy Services Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1250.6 Assigned Prem Textiles International Export Packing CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Prem Textiles International LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Prem Textiles International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Prime Mag Subscription Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Suspension Revoked Quality Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 43.8 Assigned Quality Knitwears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Rajendra Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 185 Assigned Suspension Revoked Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Credit Suspension Revoked Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 21 Assigned Suspension Revoked Ratna Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ratna Cot Fibers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 154.4 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 398 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Renuka Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Renuka Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Oil Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Renuka Oil Industries TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Roar Resort Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Royal Concast CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned S Gokul Das CC CRISIL C 55 Revised from CRISIL B- to CRISIL D and Simultaneously Upgraded to CRISIL C S Gokul Das Proposed WC Fac CRISIL C 42.5 Revised from CRISIL B- to CRISIL D and Simultaneously Upgraded to CRISIL C S. R. S. Park LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed S.R. Ravishankar Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed S.R. Udayashankar Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed S.R. Udayashankar TL CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Samrat Electronics CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Samson And Sons Builders And Developers Project Loan CRISIL D 140 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Sancheti Properties TL CRISIL B+ 212.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sapphire Industrial Infrastructures Pvt TL CRISIL AA- 224.3 Assigned Ltd Sarins CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Scientifica Tiles LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 278 Assigned Loan Fac Shaifuddin Appalal Mulla CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shankheshwar Township TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Shital Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Shital Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Shivalik I.B. Autogem Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shree Mahadev Rice (India) TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Shree Mahadev Rice (India) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shree Mahadev Rice (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 192.5 Assigned Shri Ram Industries-Shahjahanpur CC CRISIL BB- 132.5 Assigned Silver Stone Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Silver Stone Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Siva Waste Paper Mart CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Outlook Revised From Stable Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 173.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Outlook Revised From Stable Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 97.4 Reaffirmed Outlook Revised From Stable Solitaire Energies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1201.3 Assigned Solitaire Industrial Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL AA- 531.8 Assigned Ltd Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL B+ 56.4 Reaffirmed and Pressing Factory Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed and Pressing Factory Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Factory Sri Lakshmi Govardana Rice Industry TL CRISIL BB 4.3 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Govardana Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB 193 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Govardana Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Raghavendra Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Vamsi Krishna Timbers CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Assigned Suspension Revoked Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.1 Reaffirmed Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 112 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Supernova Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Supernova Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Suspension Revoked Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Suspension Revoked SVE Drilling Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac SVE Drilling Tools Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned SVE Drilling Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned SVE Drilling Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Synthiko Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Synthiko Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating TAFE Access Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan up to Rs 15 Crore TAFE Access Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed Limits Tata Motors Ltd BG CRISIL AA 45060 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 80000 Reaffirmed Thangamman Textiles - Coimbatore TL CRISIL D 38.6 Assigned Thangamman Textiles - Coimbatore BG CRISIL D 3.9 Assigned Thangamman Textiles - Coimbatore CC CRISIL D 27.5 Assigned The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 82 Reaffirmed The Jute Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Three Eye Tech TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tirumalla Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 113 Reaffirmed Tirumalla Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Outlook Revised from Stable Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 196.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Outlook Revised from Stable Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150.3 Reaffirmed Outlook Revised from Stable Toyota Financial Services India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 0 Reaffirmed Travel Tours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating TVS Credit Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed Programme A+ TVS Credit Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 40000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TVS Credit Services Ltd NCD CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AA- TVS Credit Services Ltd NCD CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA- UD Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Uma Ispat Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 117 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Uma Ispat Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Assigned Limits Vadivel Cocotech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 96 Assigned Vadivel Cocotech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 10 Assigned Credit Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Outlook Revised From Stable Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 228.4 Reaffirmed Outlook Revised From Stable Varmora International CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Outlook Revised from Stable Varnada Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Negative Varnada Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Negative Veekay Agencies TL CRISIL BB 3.1 Assigned Veekay Agencies CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Veekay Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 41.9 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Kumar Sahu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Kumar Sahu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Vohra Auto Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Vohra Auto Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Yash Construction Company - Latur CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Yash Construction Company - Latur TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment; Outlook revised from Stable Zim Laboratories Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 291.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Outlook revised from Stable Zim Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 48.7 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Zim Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Outlook revised from Stable Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 5 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with PC, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill purchase (BP), foreign bill purchase (FBP), bill discounting (BD), foreign bill discounting (FBD), post shipment demand loan (PSDL), letter of credit and bank guarantee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)