CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 10
#Company News
November 10, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 10

Reuters Staff

29 Min Read

    Nov 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A and J Microns Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      11.4    Reaffirmed
Al-Badriya Wood Industries              LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Albertsons International Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A2+     2246    Assigned
Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2+     750     Assigned
Atlas Constructions Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     240     Reaffirmed
Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4      2.1     Reaffirmed
Deepak International Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Deepak International Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Deepak International Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Deepak International Ltd                Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Durga Processors Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Durga Processors Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3      60      Reaffirmed
E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eytan Labs Ltd                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eytan Labs Ltd                          Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     4.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eytan Labs Ltd                          LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Haresh Chemicals                        LOC                CRISIL A4      145     Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST Debt Issue^     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST Debt Issue^     CRISIL A1+     90000   Reaffirmed
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     70500   Reaffirmed
John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      500     Reaffirmed
Model Tanners                           Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     142     Reaffirmed
Opalium International Exports           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Opalium International Exports           Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Padma Polymers - Mumbai                 LOC                CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Paragon Metal Industries - Moradabad    Foreign            CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Paragon Metal Industries - Moradabad    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     55      Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3+     70      Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd             Proposed Packing   CRISIL A3+     300     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd             Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd             Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Raghav Industries - Una                 LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd                  Proposed Export    CRISIL A4+     24.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Sarda Eco Power Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Exports                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd         Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     250     Reaffirmed
Shivnath Tractors                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
SKG Refractories Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3      25      Reaffirmed
SKG Refractories Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     36.5    Reaffirmed
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd              Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A4+     115     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL A4
Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt   Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     30      Upgraded from
Ltd                                     under LOC                                 CRISIL A4
Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt   LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL A4
The Silppi Constructions Contractors    BG                 CRISIL A4      125     Reaffirmed
Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Trident Ltd                             LOC                CRISIL A1      3500    Reaffirmed
U.P Asbestos Ltd.                       BG                 CRISIL A4      25.8    Reaffirmed
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd                Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Unique Constructions - Kundapura        BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Vedanga Solar Energy Pvt Ltd            Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     0.5     Upgraded from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A4

Vikas Sales Supplies                    BG                 CRISIL A4      22.5    Reaffirmed
Vision Products Pvt Ltd                 Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A and J Microns Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
A and J Microns Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       118.6   Reaffirmed
Al-Badriya Wood Industries              CC                 CRISIL B       24      Reaffirmed
Al-Badriya Wood Industries              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       11.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Al-Badriya Wood Industries              TL                 CRISIL B       11.7    Reaffirmed
Albertsons International Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
Ambico Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd      Line of Credit     CRISIL B+      240     Reaffirmed
Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL A-      850     Assigned
Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL A-      54      Assigned
Atlas Constructions Pvt Ltd             Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     17.5    Reaffirmed
Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     115     Reaffirmed
Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       61.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       41.6    Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL B-
Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL B       18.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      WC Fac             CRISIL B       11.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
D.S.P.I. Milk Foods Ltd.                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     97.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Deepak International Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Deepak International Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     16.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Deepak International Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     33.5    Reaffirmed
Durga Processors Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Durga Processors Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    47.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Durga Processors Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    90      Reaffirmed
E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     105     Reaffirmed
E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     61.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     8.5     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eytan Labs Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BB      180     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eytan Labs Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      63.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eytan Labs Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL BB      197     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      121     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      49      Reaffirmed
Haresh Chemicals                        CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
HGS International Services Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL A       250     Reaffirmed
HGS International Services Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
HGS International Services Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL A       100     Reaffirmed
Hindustan Gunny Bags and Allied         CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Suppliers
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      10000   Reaffirmed
Jai Hanuman Rice & General Mills        CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Jai Hanuman Rice & General Mills        TL                 CRISIL B+      73.7    Reaffirmed
John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Kalyan Grand Stay Pvt Ltd               Cash TL            CRISIL B-      255     Reaffirmed
Kalyan Grand Stay Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kasavukada                              CC                 CRISIL B       86      Reaffirmed
Kasavukada                              LT Loan            CRISIL B       14      Reaffirmed
Kasavukada                              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       9.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kodel Uniquoters Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Kodel Uniquoters Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kodel Uniquoters Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      52.5    Reaffirmed
Markandeshwar Foods and Allied Products CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mhetre Foods Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Mhetre Foods Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL D       75      Reaffirmed
Model Tanners                           Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     130     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Model Tanners                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     300     Reaffirmed
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     12      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Nav Nirman Sewa Samiti                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       53.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nav Nirman Sewa Samiti                  TL                 CRISIL D       220     Reaffirmed
New Habitat Housing Finance And         TL                 CRISIL BBB-    610     Assigned
Development Ltd
New Habitat Housing Finance And         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
Development Ltd
New Habitat Housing Finance And         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    350     Assigned
Development Ltd                         Loan Fac
Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       500     Reaffirmed
Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd                 Standby LOC        CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       76.4    Reaffirmed
Opalium International Exports           CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Padma Polymers - Mumbai                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Padma Polymers - Mumbai                 CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd             Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     170     Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd             Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     535     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit*
*100% interchangeable with Cash Credit and Working capital demand loan
Pearl Global Industries Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB     338     Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB     112     Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd             Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     225     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit#
#100% interchangeable with Cash Credit, Working capital demand loan and Bill Discounting
Pearl Global Industries Ltd             Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     575     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit^
^100% interchangeable with Cash Credit, Working capital demand loan, Bill Discounting, Letter of
Credit and Bank Guarantee
Pearl Global Industries Ltd             Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     250     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit&
Poonam Enterprises                      CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries    CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     35.1    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     34.9    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Raghav Industries - Una                 CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Raghav Industries - Una                 LT Loan            CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Raj Kishore Developers Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     125     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
RMJ Modern Rice Mill                    CC                 CRISIL BB      105     Assigned
RMJ Modern Rice Mill                    Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      15      Assigned
                                        Credit
RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd         Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     200     Upgraded 
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL BB
Saras Plastic Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       28      Reaffirmed
Saras Plastic Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL B       46.2    Reaffirmed
Sarda Eco Power Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
Sarda Eco Power Ltd                     Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B-      163.5   Reaffirmed
Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      22      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      28      Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Exports                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Exports                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      13      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti Exports                     Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd         Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Shivangi Agro India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       120     Assigned
Shivangi Agro India Pvt Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       80      Assigned
Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB      75      Reaffirmed
Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      75      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shivnath Tractors                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Shivnath Tractors                       Channel Financing  CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Shivnath Tractors                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     7       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shivnath Tractors                       Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     18      Reaffirmed
SKG Refractories Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    92      Reaffirmed
SKG Refractories Ltd                    Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
SKG Refractories Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB-    10.5    Reaffirmed
Skipping Stones Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B       200     Assigned
Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Sri Satya Bhaskara Poultry Farm         Open CC            CRISIL B+      52      Reaffirmed
SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL D       86      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd                   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL D       34      Downgraded
                                        Limits                                    from CRISIL B-
Swagat Abharan Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      130     Reaffirmed
Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB-     105     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL B+
Tejora Technologies Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
The Silppi Constructions Contractors    CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
The Silppi Constructions Contractors    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Touchstone Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B+      32      Reaffirmed
Trident Ltd                             CC                 CRISIL A+      12000   Reaffirmed
Trident Ltd                             LT Loan            CRISIL A+      18177.1 Reaffirmed
U.P Asbestos Ltd.                       Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B       100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
U.P Asbestos Ltd.                       CC                 CRISIL B       250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
U.P Asbestos Ltd.                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       244.2   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B-
U.P Asbestos Ltd.                       TL                 CRISIL B       60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd                Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      101.1   Reaffirmed
Unique Constructions - Kundapura        CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    40      Reaffirmed
Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BBB+    820     Reaffirmed
Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    1140    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vedanga Solar Energy Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB      144.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Vikas Sales Supplies                    CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      18      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
Vision Products Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     38      Reaffirmed
Vision Products Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
Vision Products Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     23.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vision Products Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     25.8    Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
