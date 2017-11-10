CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A and J Microns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.4 Reaffirmed Al-Badriya Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Albertsons International Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2246 Assigned Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 750 Assigned Atlas Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.1 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Durga Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Durga Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Eytan Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Eytan Labs Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Forward Issuer Not Cooperating Eytan Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Haresh Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70500 Reaffirmed John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed Model Tanners Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 142 Reaffirmed Opalium International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Opalium International Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Padma Polymers - Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Paragon Metal Industries - Moradabad Foreign CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Paragon Metal Industries - Moradabad Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries - Una LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Sarda Eco Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Shivnath Tractors BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Ltd under LOC CRISIL A4 Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 The Silppi Constructions Contractors BG CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 25.8 Reaffirmed Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Unique Constructions - Kundapura BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vedanga Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Vikas Sales Supplies BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Vision Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A and J Microns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed A and J Microns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 118.6 Reaffirmed Al-Badriya Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Al-Badriya Wood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al-Badriya Wood Industries TL CRISIL B 11.7 Reaffirmed Albertsons International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Ambico Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 240 Reaffirmed Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 850 Assigned Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 54 Assigned Atlas Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 61.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 41.6 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B- Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 11.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- D.S.P.I. Milk Foods Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepak International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepak International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Durga Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Durga Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durga Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed E.M.Electro - Mechanicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 61.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Eytan Labs Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Eytan Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 63.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Eytan Labs Ltd TL CRISIL BB 197 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 121 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Haresh Chemicals CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed HGS International Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed HGS International Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HGS International Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Gunny Bags and Allied CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Suppliers India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Rice & General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 73.7 Reaffirmed John Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Kalyan Grand Stay Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B- 255 Reaffirmed Kalyan Grand Stay Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kasavukada CC CRISIL B 86 Reaffirmed Kasavukada LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Kasavukada Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kodel Uniquoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Kodel Uniquoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kodel Uniquoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Markandeshwar Foods and Allied Products CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Mhetre Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Mhetre Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Model Tanners Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Model Tanners Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Munish Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Munish Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Nav Nirman Sewa Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Nav Nirman Sewa Samiti TL CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed New Habitat Housing Finance And TL CRISIL BBB- 610 Assigned Development Ltd New Habitat Housing Finance And CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Development Ltd New Habitat Housing Finance And Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Development Ltd Loan Fac Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.4 Reaffirmed Opalium International Exports CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Padma Polymers - Mumbai Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Padma Polymers - Mumbai CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 535 Reaffirmed Credit* *100% interchangeable with Cash Credit and Working capital demand loan Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 338 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed Credit# #100% interchangeable with Cash Credit, Working capital demand loan and Bill Discounting Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 575 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^100% interchangeable with Cash Credit, Working capital demand loan, Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Credit& Poonam Enterprises CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Quadragen Vethealth Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Raghav Industries - Una CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries - Una LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Raj Kishore Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RMJ Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 105 Assigned RMJ Modern Rice Mill Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Credit RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Fac Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Saras Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed Saras Plastic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 46.2 Reaffirmed Sarda Eco Power Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Sarda Eco Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 163.5 Reaffirmed Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamal and Shamal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Exports Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shivangi Agro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Shivangi Agro India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Assigned Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Shivnath Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivnath Tractors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shivnath Tractors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shivnath Tractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivnath Tractors Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 92 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit SKG Refractories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Skipping Stones Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Satya Bhaskara Poultry Farm Open CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B- SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 86 Downgraded from CRISIL B- SVM Nonwovens Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 34 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL B- Swagat Abharan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Switchgears & Structurals (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Tejora Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed The Silppi Constructions Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed The Silppi Constructions Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Touchstone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 12000 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 18177.1 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd. Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- U.P Asbestos Ltd. CC CRISIL B 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B- U.P Asbestos Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 244.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- U.P Asbestos Ltd. TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 101.1 Reaffirmed Unique Constructions - Kundapura CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 820 Reaffirmed Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedanga Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 144.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vikas Sales Supplies CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Vision Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Vision Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Vision Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vision Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)