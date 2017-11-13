FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 13
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
November 13, 2017 / 8:28 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 13

Reuters Staff

29 Min Read

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2017.


COMPANY                                INSTRUMENT          RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                 ----------          ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     165     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
C&S Electric Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A1#     3700    -
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     1840    -
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     8739    -
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     50000   -
D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd           BG*                CRISIL A2+     5       Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     45000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     45000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     36000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD) 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  12000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   A1+r
                                        Linked Debentures 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD)
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     45000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     45000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     63500   Reaffirmed
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd       LOC$               CRISIL A3      250     Reaffirmed
$ Includes sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs 25 cr
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP                 CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
IKF Technologies Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd                 CP                 CRISIL A1+     5000    Assigned
M.K.V.K. Timbers and Saw Mills          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Metropoli Fashions Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     190     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     101     Reaffirmed
Sarada Projects Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2      5       -
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2      15      -
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      5       -
Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      33.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL D       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunpower Cement Company Pvt Ltd         LOC & BG           CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     43700   Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  CP                 CRISIL A1+     35000   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.3000 Crore)
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  CP                 CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2+     6.4     Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2+     190     Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A2+     260     Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   Loan Equivalent    CRISIL A2+     12      Reaffirmed
                                        Risk Limits
Transpek Industry Ltd                   CP Programme       CRISIL A2+     200     Reaffirmed
(Enhanced From Rs.10 Crore)
TRIL Infopark Ltd                       LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      1500    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Verve Humancare Laboratories            BG                 CRISIL A4+     41      Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Transpek Industry Ltd                   FD Programme       FA             371.6   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced From Rs.36.62 Crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aiswarya Granites                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aiswarya Granites                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aiswarya Granites                       TL                 CRISIL BB-     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ananta Medicare Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Ananta Medicare Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Arya Industries                         CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Arya Industries                         TL                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Bajrang Cotspin                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     84.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Bajrang Cotspin                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10.8    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Bajrang Cotspin                         TL                 CRISIL BB-     4.7     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Balaji Agritrade Pvt Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL B       120     Assigned
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     450     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB+     1000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Blue Pink Apparels Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Blue Pink Apparels Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL D       16.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Blue World Corporation Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL B       180     Reaffirmed
Blue World Corporation Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       110     Reaffirmed
Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
C&S Electric Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL A-#     2127    -
C&S Electric Ltd                        External           CRISIL A-#     41      
                                        Commercial                                
                                        Borrowings                                
C&S Electric Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A-#     700     -
C&S Electric Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL A-#     192     -
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       CC                 CRISIL AAA     25000   -
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       Packing Credit*    CRISIL AAA     15000   -
*One way interchangeability with CC
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     2450    -
                                        Loan Fac
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd       NCD                CRISIL AAA     10000   -
Clover Energy Pvt Ltd                   Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-#    105.7   -
Clover Energy Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB-#    2164    -
Cuttingedge Translation Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac          CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      95      Reaffirmed
Data Sons                               CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd           CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A-      200     Reaffirmed
Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      375     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd           Rupee TL           CRISIL A-      320     Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL AA      20800   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**interchangeable with short term bank facilities 
ECL Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      4000    Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         NCD                CRISIL AA      41300   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures 
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal          CRISIL PP-MLD  11900   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Equity   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal          CRISIL PP-MLD  350     Reaffirmed
                                        Protected          AAr
                                        Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked
                                        Debentures 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      PS                 CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         CC*                CRISIL AA-     5600    Continues on
                                                                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  with Negative
Implications
(Reduced from Rs.844.5 crore)/* Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment
discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA-@    1850    -
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA-@    2350    -
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed Foreign   CRISIL AA-@    100     -
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         TL                 CRISIL AA-@    1100    -
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         NCD                CRISIL AA-@    7495    -
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd       CC*                CRISIL BBB-    230     Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Invoice discounting of Rs 5 cr
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    18.8    Reaffirmed
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    141.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     500     Assigned
                                        Issue 
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     2000    Withdrawal
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     500     Reaffirmed
                                        Issue
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues         CRISIL AAA     3000    Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues         CRISIL AAA     6000    Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Issue 
Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB#     115     -
IKF Technologies Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
IKF Technologies Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-#    1095.5  -
JSW Infrastructure Ltd                  Corporate Credit   CCR A+         -       Reaffirmed
                                        Rating 
Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AAA     5000    Reaffirmed
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AAA     25000   Reaffirmed
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AAA     37500   Reaffirmed
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd                 PS                 CRISIL AAA     2500    Reaffirmed
Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-#    310     -
Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-#    1294.6  -
M.K.V.K. Timbers and Saw Mills          CC                 CRISIL B       12.5    Reaffirmed
M.K.V.K. Timbers and Saw Mills          Foreign LOC        CRISIL B       85      Reaffirmed
Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     1788.2  Reaffirmed
Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd             Post Shipment      CRISIL BB-     350     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Metropoli Fashions Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
MGM Minerals Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB@    150     -
MGM Minerals Ltd                        Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB@    600     -
                                        Limits                                    
Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-#    882.8   -
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd      Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-#    10      -
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB-#    1640    -             
                                                        
Prasanthi Cashew Company                Foreign Bill       CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL B
Prasanthi Cashew Company                Packing Credit     CRISIL D       450     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Prasanthi Cashew Company                Packing Credit     CRISIL D       300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Radha Krishna Rice Mill - Raipur        Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Radha Krishna Rice Mill - Raipur        TL                 CRISIL B+      7.3     Assigned
Radha Krishna Rice Mill - Raipur        Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      2.7     Assigned
                                        Limits
Radha Krishna Rice Mill - Raipur        BG                 CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Radha Krishna Rice Mill - Raipur        CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      230     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd              Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      134.5   Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL BB-
Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd              Standby LOC        CRISIL BB      34.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sarada Projects Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Sarada Projects Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL BBB+    500     -
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    23      -
                                        Loan Fac
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB+    3012.5  -
Shristhi Lpg Botling Plant Pvt Ltd      Proposed TL        CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm          CC                 CRISIL B       6.5     Reaffirmed
Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm          Foreign LOC        CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       17.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL D       87.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunpower Cement Company Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Sunpower Cement Company Pvt Ltd         Cash TL            CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       31.2    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       8.8     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      13      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA-     22400   Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA-     12605.9 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  Rupee TL           CRISIL AA-     11905.6 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL AA-     47442   Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  Subordinated NCDs  CRISIL AA-     15000   Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  NCD                CRISIL AA-     15640   Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  Perpetual NCD      CRISIL AA-     15000   Reaffirmed
Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Transpek Industry Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A-      447.5   Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A-      450     Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      107.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Transpek Industry Ltd                   Standby LOC        CRISIL A-      20      Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A-      820.1   Reaffirmed
TRIL Infopark Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL A(SO)   17000   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
TRIL Infopark Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A(SO)   2000    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A-
TRIL Infopark Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL A(SO)   9000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-#    2060    -             
                                                         
Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing        CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
Industries
Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Industries                              Loan Fac
Varun Industries - Bikaner              CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Varun Industries - Bikaner              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      6.7     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Varun Industries - Bikaner              TL                 CRISIL B+      3.3     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Varun Industries - Bikaner              Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      130     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Verve Humancare Laboratories            CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
Verve Humancare Laboratories            Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     14.3    Assigned
Verve Humancare Laboratories            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     19.7    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     660     Reaffirmed
Vipin Kumar Nitin Kumar                 CC                 CRISIL B       49.5    Assigned
Vipin Kumar Nitin Kumar                 Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B       50.5    Assigned
Zamin Natural Resources Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL D       118.5   Assigned
Zamin Natural Resources Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       69      Assigned
Zamin Natural Resources Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
