CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 165 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating C&S Electric Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1# 3700 - Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 - Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8739 - Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 - D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs 25 cr HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed IKF Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned M.K.V.K. Timbers and Saw Mills Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metropoli Fashions Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Credit Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 101 Reaffirmed Sarada Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 - Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 - Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 5 - Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Sunpower Cement Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 43700 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.3000 Crore) The Tata Power Co. Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 6.4 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 260 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2+ 12 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Transpek Industry Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.10 Crore) TRIL Infopark Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Verve Humancare Laboratories BG CRISIL A4+ 41 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Transpek Industry Ltd FD Programme FA 371.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.36.62 Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aiswarya Granites CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Aiswarya Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Aiswarya Granites TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Ananta Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ananta Medicare Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Arya Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Arya Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotspin CC CRISIL BB- 84.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bajrang Cotspin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bajrang Cotspin TL CRISIL BB- 4.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Balaji Agritrade Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Blue Pink Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Blue Pink Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Blue World Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Blue World Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed C&S Electric Ltd CC CRISIL A-# 2127 - C&S Electric Ltd External CRISIL A-# 41 Commercial Borrowings C&S Electric Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A-# 700 - C&S Electric Ltd TL CRISIL A-# 192 - Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 25000 - Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 - *One way interchangeability with CC Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2450 - Loan Fac Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 - Clover Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB-# 105.7 - Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-# 2164 - Cuttingedge Translation Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Data Sons CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 375 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 41300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AAr Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 5600 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications (Reduced from Rs.844.5 crore)/* Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA-@ 1850 - Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA-@ 2350 - Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA-@ 100 - Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA-@ 1100 - Essel Mining and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-@ 7495 - Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Invoice discounting of Rs 5 cr Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 141.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned Issue HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Withdrawal HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Issue HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB# 115 - IKF Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed IKF Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-# 1095.5 - JSW Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A+ - Reaffirmed Rating Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 37500 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-# 310 - Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-# 1294.6 - M.K.V.K. Timbers and Saw Mills CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed M.K.V.K. Timbers and Saw Mills Foreign LOC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1788.2 Reaffirmed Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Credit Metropoli Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac MGM Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB@ 150 - MGM Minerals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB@ 600 - Limits Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-# 882.8 - Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB-# 10 - Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-# 1640 - Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL B Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B Radha Krishna Rice Mill - Raipur Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Radha Krishna Rice Mill - Raipur TL CRISIL B+ 7.3 Assigned Radha Krishna Rice Mill - Raipur Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 2.7 Assigned Limits Radha Krishna Rice Mill - Raipur BG CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Radha Krishna Rice Mill - Raipur CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 134.5 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB- Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 34.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sarada Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sarada Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 500 - Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 23 - Loan Fac Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3012.5 - Shristhi Lpg Botling Plant Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm CC CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed Sri M.K.V.Kandasamy Nadar Firm Foreign LOC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 87.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Sunpower Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sunpower Cement Company Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 31.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swaroop Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 22400 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 12605.9 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 11905.6 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 47442 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 15640 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transpek Industry Ltd CC CRISIL A- 447.5 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 107.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transpek Industry Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd TL CRISIL A- 820.1 Reaffirmed TRIL Infopark Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A(SO) 17000 Upgraded from CRISIL A- TRIL Infopark Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A(SO) 2000 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- TRIL Infopark Ltd NCD CRISIL A(SO) 9000 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-# 2060 - Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Industries Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Industries Loan Fac Varun Industries - Bikaner CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Varun Industries - Bikaner Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Varun Industries - Bikaner TL CRISIL B+ 3.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Varun Industries - Bikaner Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Verve Humancare Laboratories CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Verve Humancare Laboratories Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 14.3 Assigned Verve Humancare Laboratories Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.7 Assigned Loan Fac Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 660 Reaffirmed Vipin Kumar Nitin Kumar CC CRISIL B 49.5 Assigned Vipin Kumar Nitin Kumar Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 50.5 Assigned Zamin Natural Resources Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 118.5 Assigned Zamin Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 69 Assigned Zamin Natural Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 