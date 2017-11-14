FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 14
#Company News
November 14, 2017 / 8:10 AM / Updated a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 14

Reuters Staff

30 Min Read

   Nov 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aakar Constructions                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Money Ltd                  CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A4+     17      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt   Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     63      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ashcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      23.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Centum Electronics Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2      1207    Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2      120     Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      350     Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A2      300     Reaffirmed
Deluxe Knitting Mill                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Essen Deinki                            LOC                CRISIL A4+     16      Reaffirmed
FCS Software Solutions Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
FCS Software Solutions Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
GA Infra Pvt Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      454     Assigned
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4 to
                                                                                  CRISIL D and
                                                                                  simultaneously
                                                                                  upgraded
                                                                                  to CRISIL A4
Glowstar                                Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      15      Upgraded from
                                        Foreign Currency                          CRISIL A4+
Glowstar                                Post Shipment      CRISIL A3      280     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL A4+
Gulla Sudhakara Rao                     BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ivory Clothing Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Jai Buildcon Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     82      Assigned
Jai Buildcon Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     18      Assigned
K. Ramalinga Raju                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     75      Reaffirmed
K. Ramalinga Raju                       Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Krishna Constructions                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                        under LOC                                 from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
M/S. Laxmi Builders                     BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Paper Company               LOC                CRISIL A4+     20.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maja Health Care Division               BG                 CRISIL A3+     27.5    Reaffirmed
PNB Gilts Ltd                           CP                 CRISIL A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      22.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Refrigerated Distributors Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Spectrum Power Generation Ltd           LOC^               CRISIL A3      450     Reaffirmed
^ With sub-limit of Rs 20 crore for bank guarantee and Rs.15 Crore for buyers credit
Sri Venkata Padma Traders               BG                 CRISIL A4+     31      Reaffirmed
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3+     250     Reaffirmed
Sundale Packers                         LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd       Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A3+     42.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd       LOC                CRISIL         570     Reaffirmed
                                                           A3+Issuer Not
                                                           Cooperating
Issuer Not Cooperating
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     1       Reaffirmed
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     144     Reaffirmed
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd                  Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A4+     151.3   Reaffirmed
Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reassigned
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     112.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     408     Reaffirmed
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd                 Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.G. Rice Mills                         CC                 CRISIL B+      140     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aakar Constructions                     CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Aakar Constructions                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aditya Sales                            CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Aditya Sales                            TL                 CRISIL B-      90      Reaffirmed
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB-     12      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     3       Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ananya Shelters Pvt Ltd                 Cash TL            CRISIL BB+     95      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB      45      Assigned
Ashcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd               BG                                500     Withdrawal
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd               CC                                7928.2  Withdrawal
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd               LT Loan*                          6477.3  Withdrawal
* includes Rs.30.0 crore of subordinated term loan
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd               Proposed LT Bk                    4794.5  Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       180     Reaffirmed
Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       4.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL D       27.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd                    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL D       13.1    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd                    WC Fac             CRISIL D       9.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd                    WC TL              CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       116.3   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B       16.6    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        WC Loan            CRISIL B       16.9    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Brucke Pharma Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B       192     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Centum Electronics Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Centum Electronics Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    380     Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd                  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Centum Electronics Ltd                  WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB+    430     Reaffirmed
Christy Quality Foods India Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Christy Quality Foods India Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      57.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Deluxe Knitting Mill                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL C       5       Reaffirmed
Deluxe Knitting Mill                    Mortgage Loan Fac  CRISIL C       80      Reaffirmed
Emboss Education LLP                    Rupee TL           CRISIL B       85      Reaffirmed
Emichem Pvt Ltd                         Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      1       Assigned
                                        Limits
Emichem Pvt Ltd                         Export Packing     CRISIL BB      54      Assigned
                                        Credit
Emichem Pvt Ltd                         Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB      15      Assigned
                                        Discounting
Essen Deinki                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Essen Deinki                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Essen Deinki                            TL                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL B       190     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       374     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
GA Infra Pvt Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    64.2    Assigned
GA Infra Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    106     Assigned
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B-      90      Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B+/Stable 
                                                                                  to CRISIL D
                                                                                  and 
                                                                                  simultaneously
                                                                                  upgraded to 
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      25      Revised from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B+/Stable 
                                                                                  to CRISIL D
                                                                                  and 
                                                                                  simultaneously
                                                                                  upgraded to 
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B-      35      Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B+/Stable 
                                                                                  to CRISIL D
                                                                                  and 
                                                                                  simultaneously
                                                                                  upgraded to 
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Glowstar                                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    5       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Gokulam Industries                      CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Gokulam Industries                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       12      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gokulam Industries                      TL                 CRISIL B       8       Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Retail Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    600     Reaffirmed
Great Eastern Retail Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    300     Reaffirmed
Gulla Sudhakara Rao                     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Harjit Singh Dugal                      Overdraft          CRISIL C       90      Reaffirmed
Iman Fruit Company.                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Iman Fruit Company.                     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Ivory Clothing Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri         CC                 CRISIL B       43      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri         Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       31      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri         Proposed TL        CRISIL B       26      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Khushi Cotspin Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       43      Reaffirmed
Khushi Cotspin Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       13      Reaffirmed
Krishna Constructions                   CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Reaffirmed
Lord Buddha Educational Society         TL                 CRISIL D       300     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
M G Oils                                CC                 CRISIL BB      74      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M G Oils                                TL                 CRISIL BB      91.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M/S. Laxmi Builders                     CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
M/S. Laxmi Builders                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maharashtra Paper Company               CC                 CRISIL BB      67.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maja Health Care Division               CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Maja Health Care Division               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     47.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd                  Channel Financing  CRISIL B+      235     Reaffirmed
Mulpuri Fisheries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       1020    Reaffirmed
Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       620     Reaffirmed
Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL B       150.8   Reaffirmed
Mulpuri Poultries                       CC                 CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mulpuri Poultries                       LT Loan            CRISIL B       131.1   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
New Engineering Works                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
New Engineering Works                   CC                 CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
New Engineering Works                   Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      69.2    Assigned
New Engineering Works                   Proposed TL        CRISIL BB      10.8    Assigned
Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     117.8   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB+     67.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      2800    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pramodkumar Pravinkumar Ginning &       CC                 CRISIL B       56      Reaffirmed
Pressing Factory
Pramodkumar Pravinkumar Ginning &       TL                 CRISIL B       14.5    Reaffirmed
Pressing Factory
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     30.2    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB+     319.8   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Rajam Snacks                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajam Snacks                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     16      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajam Snacks                            TL                 CRISIL BB-     19      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ramji Acro Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Ramji Acro Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ramji Acro Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Refrigerated Distributors Pvt Ltd       Bill Discounting   CRISIL B-      10      Reaffirmed
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd             NCD                CRISIL BBB+    7257
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd             Bond               CRISIL BBB+    1250
Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Saurava Towers Pvt Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B-      60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      65      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
Shiv Mettalicks Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
SKR Veg Oil Industries Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Spectrum Power Generation Ltd           CC*                CRISIL BBB-    350     Reaffirmed
* Convertible with letter of credit of Rs.10 Crore
Spectrum Power Generation Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     560     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Satyalakshmi Rice Mill              CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Sri Satyalakshmi Rice Mill              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Venkata Padma Traders               CC                 CRISIL BB-     69      Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm           CC                 CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm           LT Loan            CRISIL B       234.8   Reaffirmed
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd          Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB     184.8   Reaffirmed
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     45.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB     67.3    Reaffirmed
Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    190     Reaffirmed
Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    95      Reaffirmed
Sundale Packers                         CC                 CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
Sundale Packers                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       87.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sundale Packers                         TL                 CRISIL B       7.8     Reaffirmed
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB     840     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd       Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     23.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB     31.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tripurari Agro Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tripurari Agro Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tripurari Agro Pvt Ltd                  Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB      7.5     Reaffirmed
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
V. J. Automobiles Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
V. J. Automobiles Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Assigned
V. J. Automobiles Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     20      Assigned
Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled    CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB+     270     Reaffirmed
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd  LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     168.7   Reaffirmed
Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd     Proposed TL        CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B       32      Reaffirmed
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB      4       Reaffirmed
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
