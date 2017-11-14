CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Money Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Ltd Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 63 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 23.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Centum Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1207 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Deluxe Knitting Mill Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Essen Deinki LOC CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed FCS Software Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed FCS Software Solutions Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed GA Infra Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 454 Assigned Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Revised from CRISIL A4 to CRISIL D and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL A4 Glowstar Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4+ Glowstar Post Shipment CRISIL A3 280 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Gulla Sudhakara Rao BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ivory Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Jai Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82 Assigned Jai Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned K. Ramalinga Raju BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed K. Ramalinga Raju Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4+ Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ M/S. Laxmi Builders BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Paper Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maja Health Care Division BG CRISIL A3+ 27.5 Reaffirmed PNB Gilts Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Refrigerated Distributors Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Spectrum Power Generation Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed ^ With sub-limit of Rs 20 crore for bank guarantee and Rs.15 Crore for buyers credit Sri Venkata Padma Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Sundale Packers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Talbros Automotive Components Ltd LOC CRISIL 570 Reaffirmed A3+Issuer Not Cooperating Issuer Not Cooperating Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 144 Reaffirmed Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 151.3 Reaffirmed Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reassigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Forward Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 408 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aakar Constructions CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Aakar Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Sales CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Aditya Sales TL CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Ltd Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Ananya Shelters Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ashcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Ashcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned AU Small Finance Bank Ltd BG 500 Withdrawal AU Small Finance Bank Ltd CC 7928.2 Withdrawal AU Small Finance Bank Ltd LT Loan* 6477.3 Withdrawal * includes Rs.30.0 crore of subordinated term loan AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Proposed LT Bk 4794.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 13.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 9.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 116.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Biswajanani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B 16.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Brucke Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 192 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Centum Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit Centum Electronics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Limits Centum Electronics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Christy Quality Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Christy Quality Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deluxe Knitting Mill Bill Discounting CRISIL C 5 Reaffirmed Deluxe Knitting Mill Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL C 80 Reaffirmed Emboss Education LLP Rupee TL CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Emichem Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Limits Emichem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 54 Assigned Credit Emichem Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Discounting Essen Deinki CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Essen Deinki Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essen Deinki TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Credit Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 374 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GA Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.2 Assigned GA Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 106 Assigned Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Revised from CRISIL B+/Stable to CRISIL D and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B- Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Revised from Loan Fac CRISIL B+/Stable to CRISIL D and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B- Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Revised from CRISIL B+/Stable to CRISIL D and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B- Glowstar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Gokulam Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Gokulam Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gokulam Industries TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Gulla Sudhakara Rao Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Harjit Singh Dugal Overdraft CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed Iman Fruit Company. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iman Fruit Company. Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Fac Ivory Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri CC CRISIL B 43 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 31 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating JK Industries - Lakhimpur Kheri Proposed TL CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Khushi Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43 Reaffirmed Khushi Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Lord Buddha Educational Society TL CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB M G Oils CC CRISIL BB 74 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M G Oils TL CRISIL BB 91.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M/S. Laxmi Builders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed M/S. Laxmi Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharashtra Paper Company CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maja Health Care Division CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Maja Health Care Division Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Mohan Tractors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 235 Reaffirmed Mulpuri Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1020 Reaffirmed Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 620 Reaffirmed Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150.8 Reaffirmed Mulpuri Poultries CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mulpuri Poultries LT Loan CRISIL B 131.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating New Engineering Works Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed New Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed New Engineering Works Rupee TL CRISIL BB 69.2 Assigned New Engineering Works Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10.8 Assigned Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 117.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2800 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pramodkumar Pravinkumar Ginning & CC CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory Pramodkumar Pravinkumar Ginning & TL CRISIL B 14.5 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 319.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rajam Snacks CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajam Snacks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Rajam Snacks TL CRISIL BB- 19 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ramji Acro Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ramji Acro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramji Acro Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Refrigerated Distributors Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 7257 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Bond CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Saurava Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shiv Mettalicks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed SKR Veg Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Spectrum Power Generation Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed * Convertible with letter of credit of Rs.10 Crore Spectrum Power Generation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 560 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Satyalakshmi Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Satyalakshmi Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Venkata Padma Traders CC CRISIL BB- 69 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 234.8 Reaffirmed Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 184.8 Reaffirmed Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 67.3 Reaffirmed Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Sundale Packers CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Sundale Packers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 87.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sundale Packers TL CRISIL B 7.8 Reaffirmed Talbros Automotive Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 840 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 23.5 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Talbros Automotive Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tripurari Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tripurari Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tripurari Agro Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V. J. Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac V. J. Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned V. J. Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Venkata Bhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 168.7 Reaffirmed Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)