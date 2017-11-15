FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 15
#Company News
November 15, 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 15

Reuters Staff

27 Min Read

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alicon Castalloy Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      157     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd                LOC^               CRISIL A1+     50      Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with each other.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Amma Construction India Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4
AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd                       Packing Credit     CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Dutta Supply Agency                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP           BG                 CRISIL A3+     5       Reaffirmed
Hariram Packaging and Polymers          BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Indica Conveyors Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indica Conveyors Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     60.9    Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     170     Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     44.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd               Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     77.5    Reaffirmed
Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Magnum Lubricants India Pvt Ltd         Foreign            CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magnum Overseas India                   Foreign            CRISIL A4+     55      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Man Industries India Ltd                LOC & BG**         CRISIL A3+     14950   Reaffirmed
**Includes sub-limits for buyer's credit
Man Industries India Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     4750    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      16.5    Reaffirmed
Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Paras Cotspin Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Parishi Diamond - Surat                 Post Shipment      CRISIL A3+     852.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Parishi Diamond - Surat                 Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+     60      Reaffirmed
R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd          Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     9       Upgraded from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     9       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
RSA Marines                             Foreign            CRISIL A4      95      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
RSA Marines                             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Safari Industries India Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A2+     195     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Sai Lekshmi Foods                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sai Lekshmi Foods                       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SAS International                       Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SAS International                       Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     133     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      4       Reaffirmed
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A2      20      Reaffirmed
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdLOC                CRISIL A2      20      Reaffirmed
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdPacking Credit in  CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdStandby Line of    CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Spac Starch Products India Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Sree Santhosh Garments                  BG                 CRISIL A2      2       Reaffirmed
Sree Santhosh Garments                  Foreign            CRISIL A2      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Sree Santhosh Garments                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      50      Assigned
Sri Sai Appa BioCare                    BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Swati Industries                        Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swati Industries                        LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swati Industries                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     165     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tanwar Industries                       BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Triton Valves Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A2      350     Reaffirmed
United Spirits Ltd                      CP                 CRISIL A1+     15000   Reaffirmed
United Spirits Ltd                      Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     5000    Assigned
V.N.Dyers and Processors Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Vyanktesh Plastics and Packaging Pvt LtdInland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      3.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      142     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL A3      28      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL A4+

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Alicon Castalloy Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A       1350    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Alicon Castalloy Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A       85      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Alicon Castalloy Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL A       480     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd                BG^                CRISIL AA+     850     Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with each other.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd                CC*                CRISIL AA+     300     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and export credit.
Amma Construction India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
ASR Exports Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
ASR Exports Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
ATC Logistics Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     540     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Atlantis Builders India Pvt Ltd         WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B       200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. I. Fabrics                           CC                 CRISIL BB+     105     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. I. Fabrics                           TL                 CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. I. Group of Industries               CC                 CRISIL BB+     105     Reaffirmed
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL D       600     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL D       340     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Cosmos Developers - Rajkot              TL                 CRISIL B       140     Reaffirmed
Dhanya Steel Industries Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       130     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhanya TMT Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       130     Reaffirmed
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Dutta Supply Agency                     CC                 CRISIL BB      37      Reaffirmed
Eshwari Textile Processing Pvt Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eshwari Textile Processing Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB      47.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
G P Motors Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB      117     Reaffirmed
G P Motors Pvt Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      8       Reaffirmed
Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     42      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP           TL                 CRISIL BBB     88      Assigned
Hariram Packaging and Polymers          CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Hariram Packaging and Polymers          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
HGS International Services Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL A       250     Reaffirmed
HGS International Services Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Indica Conveyors Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indica Conveyors Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      6       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indica Conveyors Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB      9       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     22.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      54.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B-      10.2    Reaffirmed
L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       56.4    Reaffirmed
L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       3.6     Reaffirmed
Magnum Lubricants India Pvt Ltd         Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magnum Overseas India                   Letter of Comfort  CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Man Industries India Ltd                CC*                CRISIL BBB     1100    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities
Man Industries India Ltd                External           CRISIL BBB     3100    Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Man Industries India Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      3.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd             Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL A       657.5   Reaffirmed
Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd             Rupee TL*          CRISIL A       642.5   Reaffirmed
*Outstanding as on October 29, 2017
Paras Cotspin Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B-      65      Reaffirmed
Paras Cotspin Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      75.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Paras Cotspin Ltd                       Rupee TL           CRISIL B-      28.2    Reaffirmed
Parishi Diamond - Surat                 Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     477.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Pee Gee International (Delhi)           Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
Pee Gee International (Delhi)           CC                 CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      400     Reaffirmed
PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      218.5   Reaffirmed
R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     33.8    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL D       33.5    Reaffirmed
Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       166.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL D       250.4   Reaffirmed
RSA Marines                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
RSA Marines                             TL                 CRISIL B+      42.5    Reaffirmed
S. D. Gurav                             CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Safari Industries India Ltd             CC                 CRISIL A-      669.1   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Safari Industries India Ltd             TL                 CRISIL A-      35.9    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Sai Lekshmi Foods                       CC                 CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
SAS International                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB      72      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating
SAS International                       Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway       TL*                CRISIL AA+     1415.6  Upgraded from
Company Pvt Ltd                                                                   CRISIL AA
*Term Loan from Infrastructure Development Finance Co. Ltd
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd               Drop Line          CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd               Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     285     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd               Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shanmugappriya Textiles Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     219     Reaffirmed
Shanmugappriya Textiles Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB-     1       Reaffirmed
Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      270     Reaffirmed
Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd          Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       130     Reaffirmed
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdFCNR Loan          CRISIL BBB+    185.1   Reaffirmed
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL BBB+    29.4    Reaffirmed
Spac Starch Products India Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     425     Reaffirmed
Spac Starch Products India Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     298.8   Reaffirmed
Spac Starch Products India Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     457     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Spac Starch Products India Ltd          Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     22.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sree Santhosh Garments                  Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+    58      Reaffirmed
Sree Santhosh Garments                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    40      Reaffirmed
Sri Jaya Prakash Rice Industries        CC                 CRISIL BB      49.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Jaya Prakash Rice Industries        LT Loan            CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Maharudra Rice Industries           CC                 CRISIL BB      49.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Maharudra Rice Industries           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      11.7    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Sai Appa BioCare                    CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Appa BioCare                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Appa BioCare                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries      CC                 CRISIL BB      430     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Swati Industries                        CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swati Industries                        TL                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tanwar Industries                       CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tanwar Industries                       TL                 CRISIL B       49      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tirupati Industries - Rajkot            CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Reaffirmed
Tirupati Industries - Rajkot            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tirupati Industries - Rajkot            TL                 CRISIL B+      47.5    Reaffirmed
Triton Valves Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB+    420     Reaffirmed
Triton Valves Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    116.9   Reaffirmed
Triton Valves Ltd                       Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB+    13.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Triton Valves Ltd                       Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
United Spirits Ltd                      NCD                CRISIL AA+     7500    Assigned
United Spirits Ltd                      FB Fac             CRISIL AA+     44000   Assigned
V.N.Dyers and Processors Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
V.N.Dyers and Processors Pvt Ltd        Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB     10      Assigned
Vyanktesh Plastics and Packaging Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    6.5     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
