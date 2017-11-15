CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 157 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Amara Raja Batteries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amma Construction India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Dutta Supply Agency BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging and Polymers BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Indica Conveyors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60.9 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 44.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Magnum Lubricants India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Magnum Overseas India Foreign CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Man Industries India Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A3+ 14950 Reaffirmed **Includes sub-limits for buyer's credit Man Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 4750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Parishi Diamond - Surat Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 852.5 Reaffirmed Credit Parishi Diamond - Surat Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Reep Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 9 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Reep Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating RSA Marines Foreign CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase RSA Marines Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Safari Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 195 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Sai Lekshmi Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Lekshmi Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SAS International Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SAS International Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 133 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdPacking Credit in CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Credit Spac Starch Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments Foreign CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sree Santhosh Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Sri Sai Appa BioCare BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Swati Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tanwar Industries BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Triton Valves Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned V.N.Dyers and Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Vyanktesh Plastics and Packaging Pvt LtdInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 142 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 28 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A 1350 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Alicon Castalloy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A 480 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA+ 850 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and export credit. Amma Construction India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ASR Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ASR Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ATC Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 540 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Atlantis Builders India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating B. I. Fabrics CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating B. I. Fabrics TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating B. I. Group of Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 600 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 340 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Cosmos Developers - Rajkot TL CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Dhanya Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhanya TMT Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Dutta Supply Agency CC CRISIL BB 37 Reaffirmed Eshwari Textile Processing Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Eshwari Textile Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating G P Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 117 Reaffirmed G P Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP TL CRISIL BBB 88 Assigned Hariram Packaging and Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging and Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HGS International Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed HGS International Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indica Conveyors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Indica Conveyors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Indica Conveyors Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10.2 Reaffirmed L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56.4 Reaffirmed L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.6 Reaffirmed Magnum Lubricants India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Magnum Overseas India Letter of Comfort CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Man Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Man Industries India Ltd External CRISIL BBB 3100 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Man Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Newcon Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A 657.5 Reaffirmed Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL A 642.5 Reaffirmed *Outstanding as on October 29, 2017 Paras Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Paras Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Cotspin Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 28.2 Reaffirmed Parishi Diamond - Surat Export Packing CRISIL BBB 477.5 Reaffirmed Credit Pee Gee International (Delhi) Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Pee Gee International (Delhi) CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 218.5 Reaffirmed R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reep Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Reep Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 33.5 Reaffirmed Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 166.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250.4 Reaffirmed RSA Marines Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RSA Marines TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed S. D. Gurav CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Safari Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 669.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Safari Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 35.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sai Lekshmi Foods CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed SAS International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 72 Reaffirmed Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating SAS International Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway TL* CRISIL AA+ 1415.6 Upgraded from Company Pvt Ltd CRISIL AA *Term Loan from Infrastructure Development Finance Co. Ltd Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shanmugappriya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 219 Reaffirmed Shanmugappriya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdFCNR Loan CRISIL BBB+ 185.1 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 425 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 298.8 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 457 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spac Starch Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Santhosh Garments Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 58 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Jaya Prakash Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Jaya Prakash Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Maharudra Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Maharudra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB 11.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sai Appa BioCare CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Appa BioCare Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Appa BioCare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 430 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Swati Industries CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Industries TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tanwar Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tanwar Industries TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tirupati Industries - Rajkot CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Tirupati Industries - Rajkot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Industries - Rajkot TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 116.9 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 13.1 Reaffirmed Limits Triton Valves Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 7500 Assigned United Spirits Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA+ 44000 Assigned V.N.Dyers and Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed V.N.Dyers and Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Vyanktesh Plastics and Packaging Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)