CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankush Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A3 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ #Includes sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs 5.0 crore Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed # Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 160 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL D Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D NCL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Assigned NCL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 45 Assigned Mini Diamonds India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Credit & Export from CRISIL Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discountingA4 Prasanthi Cashew Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SBL Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Ankush Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Arjun Educational Trust Cash TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Arjun Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Arjun Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd TL 4541.3 Withdrawal Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB @Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment credit in foreign currency of Rs 10.0 crore Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Includes sublimit for standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking of Rs 2.84 crore Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 18.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac@ CRISIL AA 255.8 Reaffirmed @ Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term debt (fully interchangeable) Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dayal Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Dayal Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A 12.5 Reaffirmed Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 5.5 Reaffirmed Limits Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL D Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 37 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1188.3 Reaffirmed Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan 377.4 Assigned Inox Renewables Ltd External 3248.4 Withdrawal Commercial Borrowings* *Converted @Rs 64.8386/USD Madhuban Builders TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Mini Diamonds India Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mini Diamonds India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B NCL Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac NCL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Assigned Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities Pvt CC CRISIL BB 129 Reaffirmed Ltd Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 112.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities Pvt TL CRISIL BB 8.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Prasanthi Cashew Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Prisha Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 33 Assigned Prisha Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18 Assigned S.P. Lifestyles CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SBL Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned SBL Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned SBL Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned SBL Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Seawood Multiple Services LLP Proposed TL CRISIL B 170 Assigned Shri J.G. Cooperative Hospital Society Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Ltd Shri J.G. Cooperative Hospital Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Credit Swadeshi Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)