FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 2
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 2, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 2

Reuters Staff

21 Min Read

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M. Fisheries                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
A.M. Fisheries                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Issuer Not Cooperating
A.M. Fisheries                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2      4       Reaffirmed
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2      116     Reaffirmed
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     36      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     0.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. M. Foods                             BG                 CRISIL A4+     8.1     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Credit Agricole Corporate and           CD                 CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Investment Bank
Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     63      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd      Bill Discounting   CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd      LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      250     Reaffirmed
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd      Sales Bill         CRISIL A2      50      Assigned
                                        Discounting
Fusion Industries Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
G V Parivaar Retails Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      1.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hi-Tech Services                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
HLM Educational Society                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
HLM Educational Society                 Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     40.3    Assigned
Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jay Ushin Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Jay Ushin Ltd                           Sales Bill         CRISIL A3+     490     Assigned
                                        Discounting
Kent Chemicals Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd                 Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4      144     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     27      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     11      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reliance Industries Ltd                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     45000   Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 CP                 CRISIL A1+     200000  Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 15000 Crore)
Resinova Chemie Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A1      40      Reaffirmed
Sagar Steels Processing AND             BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Unit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Santosh Construction & Infra Pvt Ltd &  BG                 CRISIL A4      80      Assigned
M/s Vijay Construction (JV)
Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spaniso Studio                          LOC                CRISIL A4+     85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tenzin Construction Co. Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     19      Assigned
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A3+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M. Fisheries                          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     18      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
A.M. Fisheries                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     12      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating

Aisshpra Gems And Jewels                CC                 CRISIL BB+     275     Assigned
All India Society For Health Aid        Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
Education And Research (A.S.H.A.)
All India Society For Health Aid        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1980    Assigned
Education And Research (A.S.H.A.)
All India Society For Health Aid        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    170     Assigned
Education And Research (A.S.H.A.)
Anas Motors Pvt Ltd                     Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     63.7    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anas Motors Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    35      Reaffirmed
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd                CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB+    30      Reaffirmed
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd                Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    1115    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    68.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB+    2531.5  Reaffirmed
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      15.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB      18      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      180     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. M. Foods                             CC                 CRISIL BB-     47.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. M. Foods                             TL                 CRISIL BB-     24.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
D K Ceramic                             BG                 CRISIL D       12.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
D K Ceramic                             CC                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
D K Ceramic                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       50.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
D K Ceramic                             TL                 CRISIL D       42      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      37      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB+    200     Reaffirmed
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    5.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB+    399.4   Assigned
Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd              Buyer`s Credit#    CRISIL BB-     350     Reaffirmed
#fully interchangeable with import/export Letter of credit; Issuer Not Cooperating
Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fusion Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fusion Industries Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fusion Industries Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fusion Industries Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
G V Parivaar Retails Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      72.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
G V Parivaar Retails Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hari Vegetable Products Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hi-Tech Services                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
HLM Educational Society                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     90      Assigned
HLM Educational Society                 Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     34.7    Assigned
Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jay Ushin Ltd                           Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Jay Ushin Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Jay Ushin Ltd                           Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB     320     Reaffirmed
Kent Chemicals Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     5       Assigned
Kent Chemicals Pvt Ltd                  Standby LOC        CRISIL BB-     19.5    Assigned
Kent Chemicals Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     45.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kent Chemicals Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       2700    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd                 Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL AAA     29500   Reaffirmed
                                        Limits**
**Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities to the extent of Rs 2280 crore
N.C. Jewellers                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Needhishree Buildcon Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL B+      6       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Parul Foods Specialities Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Parul Foods Specialities Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     160     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd               Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB      32.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      17      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      29.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
R G Bronze Mfg. Company Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB     75      Reaffirmed
Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reliance Industries Ltd                 FB Fac*            CRISIL AAA     499650  Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and
post-shipment credit
Reliance Industries Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     150000  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac

Reliance Industries Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL AAA     350     Reaffirmed

Reliance Industries Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     100000  Assigned
Reliance Industries Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     100000  Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AAA     100080  Reaffirmed
Resinova Chemie Ltd                     CC*                CRISIL A+      220     Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of credit, bank guarantee, Working capital Demand
loan
Resinova Chemie Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL A+      220     Reaffirmed
Resinova Chemie Ltd                     WC Demand Loan*    CRISIL A+      220     Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of credit, bank guarantee, Working capital Demand
loan
Riddhi Casting Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Riddhi Casting Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sagar Steels Processing AND             CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Unit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sagar Steels Processing AND             TL                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Unit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Santosh Construction & Infra Pvt Ltd &  CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
M/s Vijay Construction (JV)
Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivprasad Foods and Milk Products      CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivprasad Foods and Milk Products      TL                 CRISIL BB-     76.7    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar    CC                 CRISIL BB+     1250    Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     250     Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd                            Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spaniso Studio                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tenzin Construction Co. Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BB      21      Assigned
Tenzin Construction Co. Pvt Ltd         Drop Line          CRISIL BB      47      Assigned
                                        Overdraft Fac
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB     1305    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd  Cash TL            CRISIL BBB     586.9   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd  Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB     377.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     42.7    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries LtdCC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries LtdTL                 CRISIL D       115     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.