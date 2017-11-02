CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Fisheries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating A.M. Fisheries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed under LOC Issuer Not Cooperating A.M. Fisheries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Anupam Rasayan India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 116 Reaffirmed Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating B. M. Foods BG CRISIL A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Credit Agricole Corporate and CD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Investment Bank Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 63 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed under LOC Issuer Not Cooperating Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed under LOC Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Discounting Fusion Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating G V Parivaar Retails Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hi-Tech Services BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating HLM Educational Society BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned HLM Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40.3 Assigned Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jay Ushin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 490 Assigned Discounting Kent Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 144 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Reliance Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15000 Crore) Resinova Chemie Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Sagar Steels Processing AND BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Unit Issuer Not Cooperating Santosh Construction & Infra Pvt Ltd & BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned M/s Vijay Construction (JV) Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Spaniso Studio LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tenzin Construction Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Fisheries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating A.M. Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Aisshpra Gems And Jewels CC CRISIL BB+ 275 Assigned All India Society For Health Aid Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Education And Research (A.S.H.A.) All India Society For Health Aid TL CRISIL BBB- 1980 Assigned Education And Research (A.S.H.A.) All India Society For Health Aid Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Education And Research (A.S.H.A.) Anas Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 63.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Anas Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1115 Reaffirmed Credit Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 68.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anupam Rasayan India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2531.5 Reaffirmed Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating B. M. Foods CC CRISIL BB- 47.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating B. M. Foods TL CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating D K Ceramic BG CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating D K Ceramic CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating D K Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating D K Ceramic TL CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 399.4 Assigned Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit# CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed #fully interchangeable with import/export Letter of credit; Issuer Not Cooperating Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Fusion Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Fusion Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Fusion Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Fusion Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating G V Parivaar Retails Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating G V Parivaar Retails Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Hari Vegetable Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hi-Tech Services CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating HLM Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned HLM Educational Society Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 34.7 Assigned Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Jay Ushin Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Kent Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Kent Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 19.5 Assigned Kent Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kent Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2700 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 29500 Reaffirmed Limits** **Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities to the extent of Rs 2280 crore N.C. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Needhishree Buildcon Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Parul Foods Specialities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Parul Foods Specialities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 32.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating R G Bronze Mfg. Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Reliance Industries Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 499650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 100080 Reaffirmed Resinova Chemie Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of credit, bank guarantee, Working capital Demand loan Resinova Chemie Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed Resinova Chemie Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyers credit, letter of credit, bank guarantee, Working capital Demand loan Riddhi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Riddhi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sagar Steels Processing AND CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Unit Issuer Not Cooperating Sagar Steels Processing AND TL CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Unit Issuer Not Cooperating Santosh Construction & Infra Pvt Ltd & CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned M/s Vijay Construction (JV) Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shivprasad Foods and Milk Products CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shivprasad Foods and Milk Products TL CRISIL BB- 76.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Spaniso Studio CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tenzin Construction Co. Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 21 Assigned Tenzin Construction Co. Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 47 Assigned Overdraft Fac The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1305 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB 586.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 377.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42.7 Assigned Loan Fac Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries LtdCC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries LtdTL CRISIL D 115 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 