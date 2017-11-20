CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Karma BG CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Al Karma LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Agappe Diagnostics Ltd CP CRISIL A2 100 Withdrawal Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 119.3 Reaffirmed Bipin Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Florida Electrical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1700 Reaffirmed G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 520 Reaffirmed G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 780 Reaffirmed IRC Natural Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 370 Reaffirmed Kennametal India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Mohan Fabtex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Prudhvi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Prudhvi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Shimla Autos Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Shradha Apparels Worldwide Foreign Bill CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Negotiation from CRISIL A4 Special Blasts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Special Blasts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tirupati Rice Industries BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Uniply Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed VPR Constructions BG CRISIL A4 38 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd BG 7.5 Withdrawal Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd CC 30 Withdrawal Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd Proposed LT Bk 35 Withdrawal Loan Fac Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd TL 227.5 Withdrawal Al Karma CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Al Karma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Al Karma WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3330 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asirvad Microfinance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 9670 Reaffirmed Atharva Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk 150 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Bipin Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Dhoot Dal Mill Export Packing CRISIL B 95 Assigned Credit Ennjay Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Ennjay Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Florida Electrical Industries Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Florida Electrical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 106.2 Reaffirmed G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 223.8 Reaffirmed G. R. Engineering Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Indian Infrastructure Equipment Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 0 Final Rating Receivables Trust - June, 2017 (IIERT June 2017) IRC Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed IRC Natural Resources Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 370 Assigned Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit 120 Withdrawal Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd CC 70 Withdrawal JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 180.7 Reaffirmed Kalinga Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL D 480 Reaffirmed Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd TL CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 190 Assigned Kaveri Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 26.2 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.8 Assigned Loan Fac Krishnaveni Film Exhibitors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Maa Annapurna Jute And Carpets CC CRISIL B 33.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Maa Annapurna Jute And Carpets TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Mahalaxmi Food Products TL CRISIL B+ 74.5 Assigned Mahalaxmi Food Products Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Mahalaxmi Food Products CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Mahalaxmi Food Products Project Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Modernizing Trends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Modernizing Trends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modernizing Trends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.1 Reaffirmed Mohan Fabtex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- New Habitat Housing Finance And CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Development Ltd New Habitat Housing Finance And Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 460 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Loan Fac New Habitat Housing Finance And TL CRISIL BBB- 510 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd BG 2.5 Withdrawal Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd CC 360 Withdrawal Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LOC 20 Withdrawal Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan 50 Withdrawal Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk 104.4 Withdrawal Loan Fac Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of 70 Withdrawal Credit Pride Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Pride Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41.4 Reaffirmed Prudhvi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Prudhvi Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Fac Sadha Exports CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sanklecha Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL B+ Sarda Rice and Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 76 Reaffirmed Sarda Rice and Oil Mills TL CRISIL B+ 54 Reaffirmed Selvarani Dhall Industries CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Selvarani Impex CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Selvarani Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shimla Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shimla Autos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shradha Apparels Worldwide Foreign Bill CRISIL D 55 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL B+ Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Ltd BG 300 Withdrawal Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Ltd CC 200 Withdrawal Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Ltd LT Loan 1714.4 Withdrawal Special Blasts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 655 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Special Blasts Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 88 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Special Blasts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 57 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Tirupati Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Uniply Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16.2 Reaffirmed Vel Trust 1997 LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vel Trust 1997 Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB VPR Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)