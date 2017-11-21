CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates BG CRISIL A3 140 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Deepak Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Enrich Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gennext Abasan Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed GKR Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Hillson Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Indag Rubber Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 195 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Indag Rubber Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A1 25 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating L N Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 41 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 85000 Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Malani Construction Co. BG CRISIL A2 1040 Reaffirmed New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Pooja Forge Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 22 Reaffirmed under LOC Pooja Forge Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Forward Pooja Forge Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Pooja Forge Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2+ 225 Assigned Pooja Forge Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Discounting R. E. Rogers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 360 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ramesh Agro Chem Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sahu Exports BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Sahu Exports LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Sahu Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Sheelu Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Credit Sheelu Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed *It is has a sublimit of Buyers Credit worth Rs.6 crore Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 438.3 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Forward Technocraft Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Technocraft Industries India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Credit Univastu India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Univastu India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Urvi Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Vectus Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme FAAA Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 234.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Cadsys (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Cadsys (India) Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Cadsys (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Caliber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Caliber Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 68.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Limits Citicorp Finance India Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 9500 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance India Ltd Commoptionally CRISIL PP-MLD 3000 Reaffirmed convertible AAAr debentureity Linked Debentures Citicorp Finance India Ltd Equity-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 164.5 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 430 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Deepak Construction Co. Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Enrich Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Enrich Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gennext Abasan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed GKR Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- GKR Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 700 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Headword Publishing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hillson Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Indag Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL A 80 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Iterema Poultry LLP CC CRISIL BB 162 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Iterema Poultry LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB 63 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Jai Mahakal Warehousing Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.6 Reaffirmed Jai Mahakal Warehousing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Mahakal Warehousing Company TL CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 120 Assigned Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL A- 60 Assigned Fac Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating L N Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Longulf Trading India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Luker Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 145.5 Assigned Loan Fac Luker Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 146.5 Assigned Luker Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 8 Assigned M.G. Infraestates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5921 Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 7388 Services Ltd Programme Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 19570 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 108697 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 64163 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Malani Construction Co. CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40.5 Reaffirmed New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Win Win Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Pooja Forge Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Pooja Forge Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 178 Reaffirmed Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed PSN Construction Equipment Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 165 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB R. E. Rogers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 0.5 Reaffirmed R. E. Rogers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 9.5 Assigned Loan Fac Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 72 Reaffirmed Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed Raj Agrovet Farm CC CRISIL BB- 80 Withdrawal Raj Agrovet Farm TL CRISIL BB- 10 Withdrawal Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ramesh Agro Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Ramesh Agro Chem Corporation CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Rami Reddy Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Riddhi Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Sahu Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahu Exports TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Samrakshana Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 271.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sandhya Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sandhya Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 44.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sheelu Exports SME Care Loan CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shirodkar Preci Comp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shirodkar Preci Comp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Square Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 190 Assigned Loan Fac Square Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Square Corporation CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Square Corporation Export Packing CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Credit Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 11 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Reaffirmed Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 21.3 Reaffirmed Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 48.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 14.4 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A+ 450 Reaffirmed Credit$$ Technocraft Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 259.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1760 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 2530 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac%% CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed %% Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Bank Guarantee (Financial/Performance). Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac** CRISIL A+ 410 Reaffirmed ** Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Buyers Credit, Overdraft and Cash Credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac@ CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed @ Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Bank Guarantee (Financial/Performance), Cash Credit. Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac@ CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed @ Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Bank Guarantee (Financial/Performance), Cash Credit. Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac## CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed ## Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Pre shipment/Post Shipment finance, Letter of credit, Buyers Credit, Cash Credit Univastu India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Univastu India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Univastu India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vectus Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 480 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 205 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 